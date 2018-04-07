Mexican Migrant Scales Border Fence In Under 2 Minutes

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:10

In the latest display of how easily illegal aliens can surpass "defenses" along the US-Mexico border, a migrant jumped a wall along the border between Mexico's Ciudad Juarez and Sunland Park, New Mexico in two minutes flat, the AFP reported. The migrant had help from three other men - two to help him climb up, and one to keep a lookout for immigration authorities.

After a brief struggle, the man made it over the wall in just under two minutes - then darted off toward a line of homes on the horizon before border security could spot him.

Mexico

Meanwhile, his compatriots back in Mexico teased him for taking such a long time to climb the wall. Apparently, one of the men has seen several other migrants scale the wall in under one minute.

"He couldn't get over! He was taking forever," said one of the men who helped him, telling AFP he has seen people scale the six-meter (20-foot) wall in one minute flat.

The migrant who made the leap was reportedly from southern Mexico.

Meanwhile, as reported overnight, Arizona and Texas will be sending 400 National Guard members to the southern border following President Donald Trump's Wednesday Executive Order directing the troops to "assist the border patrol" in guarding the nation's existing border fence - and of course the many miles of completely unprotected crossing zones.

The order has angered Mexico, which Trump has criticized recently for allowing a caravan of migrants from central America to travel unimpeded through its territory on a mission to the US border, where they'd hoped to apply for asylum. Following the scrutiny from Trump, the caravan disbanded, and some former members continued on their own to try and cross the border in smaller groups.

Some have already made it, said Javier Calvillo, a Catholic priest who runs a shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez.

"Five migrants who were part of the caravan arrived here this week, but they're already gone," he said. "They crossed into the United States, or tried to."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the DOJ announced the implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those trying to cross into the United States illegally, according to Reuters. And late last night, President Trump signed an order ending the controversial "catch and release" program that allows illegal immigrants to be released from detention while awaiting their court hearing on their status.

As part of the signing, Trump directed Mattis to provide a list of military facilities where these immigrants can be held.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump tweeted that the US is "sealing up our Southern Border" adding that "the people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!"

mobius8curve Pandelis Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

If we truly understood whats coming a wall between Mexico and the USA would be the last thing we would worry about!

Fukushima guarantees food will go up in the near future as the food chain is destroyed:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aFfkoP0Xps

Revelation 6:5-6  And when he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature saying, Come. And I saw, and behold, a black horse; and he that sat thereon had a balance in his hand.  (6)  And I heard as it were a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, A measure of wheat for a shilling, and three measures of barley for a shilling; and the oil and the wine hurt thou not.

The next 7 years should bring much famine:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…

 

DeadFred Stackers Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

This is not the border wall. Look close through the openings and you can see the real wall in the background. This a secondary wall on the Mexican side. This is faked news. Look how the positions of these so called migrants are moving all over from pic to pic. Multiple pics from multiple staged 'attempts' to climb the wall. Complete BS they're feeding us, I wonder why?

NiggaPleeze DeadFred Sat, 04/07/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

 

It's absolutely a border wall, one that was built in 2016 to replace a 10' chain link fence which was there before.  What you see in the background is likely a hill.  A bunch of more detailed pics in the Daily Mail article.

The migrant position isn't moving along the wall - all pics are at the same wall panel.  It's very clear when you look at the panel tops and their relative heights.  The other thing that makes it clear - and why they chose that particular panel - is it has the stepping stand about halfway up.  Why the heck is that there?  Almost like it was meant to defeat the wall.  Only a few panels have it but one is all it takes.

BS all coming from you, bud.

ScratInTheHat Gaius Frakkin'… Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

There is a simple way to use a few troops to make the Mexicans secure the border for us. Every time there is an area with a crossing problem annex 20 miles along the border a mile deep into Mexico as a military buffer zone. Take all the Mexicans to the other side of the new border. Tell the Mexican government that this will be done until the problem stops. How long do you think that will take to work?

Endgame Napoleon directaction Sat, 04/07/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Notice to All SpiderMan Wall Climbers:

  • Mandatory eVerify;
  • No more birthright citizenship—you are a citizen when one of your parents is a native-born or naturalized citizen;
  • No more refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 and no more pay-per-birth monthly welfare that covers the cost of groceries and rent more with each birth for illegal aliens, working part time with traceable income falling below the earned-income limits for welfare, as this unearned income will not be available without the SS numbers of US-born children;
  • A 75% tax on the $28 billion in remittances leaving the US for Mexico each year, part of which comes from wages and part of which comes from $113 billion in yearly welfare for womb-productive illegal aliens;
  • Current military removed from posts around the globe to help the National Guard police the southern border.
mobius8curve FireBrander Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

Sure there are those in the church that have nothing but self interests just like there are in the government. Or even the guy willing to blow a line of smoke in a woman's ear to get her pants off and then move on. That alone has destroyed the very fabric of this nation and caused the abortion industry to flourish since the 70s. Seems your focus is a bit narrow sir!  

vato poco DillyDilly Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

depends on what they're used for; or how 'a successful wall' is reckoned.

putting up a new, 30-ft., much-harder-to-climb-over-than-the-POS-wall-in-the-story WALL is not, repeat *not* gonna stop 100% of the illegal flow. 

here's what it WILL do, at dirt-cheap cost:

1) instantly, it'll stop 99%+ of the climbers & crossers

2) as well as a huge % of the drug flow

3) most important of all, it'll be a symbol - sending a can't-miss message to wetbacks and the world at large: no more bullshit, chico

it'll be money well spent. what Trump should do is announce a 'sponsorship program' for the wall. 'buy a brick', that kind of thing. when the country sees how overwhelming support for the wall is, well ... good things keep happening

WOAR Pandelis Sat, 04/07/2018 - 19:19 Permalink

Don't nuke Mexico. If they want to be Americans so badly, just annex the whole place - after killing all the corrupt officials and police officers that drove their people to this kind of madness. From there, the next real estate ponzi/bubble in infrastructure spending can begin.

AurorusBorealus tmosley Sat, 04/07/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

The Mexicans are mostly a mestizo people, or a mix of native and Spanish (white and European).  The native population were the descendants of Asiatic peoples who crossed over the Bering Straights at some point in pre-history.  They have a common lineage with the Koreans, Chinese, and even Japanese... who currently make most of your electronics and many of your best automobiles.  When we look at any realm of human endeavor, from science to art, we see Asian peoples well-represented.  The problems that Mexico has suffered have nothing to do with genetics and much to do with Roman Catholic dogma and Spanish imperial neglect.

Of course, I am the fool for arguing reason with a slavering American Nazi Eugenicist dog. Please return to your efforts to preserve your racial purity now.  Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Trump!

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 JimmyJones Sat, 04/07/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Spaniards invaded Mexico and still rule there today. What made you think real native born Spanish people were brown? My grandfather's family were from Spain. He, and myself, are white. If you want to call me a white Hispanic (meaning of Spanish ancestry) go ahead. By no means am I Mexican, either.

The reason people in Mexico are brown is because the native population consisted of Incans and Aztecs. They lost to the Spaniards. Oh well. To the winners go the spoils.

Jeezus people have no understanding of history!

Pure Evil ThePhantom Sat, 04/07/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Maybe so but the US and the US taxpayers are under no obligation to allow them in the country uninvited.

We should not be obligated to provide them with work, medical services, social services, or any other forms of welfare assistance.

The US has millions of it's own citizens down on their luck that should be first in line.

The US can not print unlimited funds to take care of the world's poor no matter how nobel or humanitarian.