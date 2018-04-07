Mexican Migrant Scales Border Fence In Under 2 Minutes

In the latest display of how easily illegal aliens can surpass "defenses" along the US-Mexico border, a migrant jumped a wall along the border between Mexico's Ciudad Juarez and Sunland Park, New Mexico in two minutes flat, the AFP reported. The migrant had help from three other men - two to help him climb up, and one to keep a lookout for immigration authorities.

After a brief struggle, the man made it over the wall in just under two minutes - then darted off toward a line of homes on the horizon before border security could spot him.

Meanwhile, his compatriots back in Mexico teased him for taking such a long time to climb the wall. Apparently, one of the men has seen several other migrants scale the wall in under one minute.

"He couldn't get over! He was taking forever," said one of the men who helped him, telling AFP he has seen people scale the six-meter (20-foot) wall in one minute flat.

The migrant who made the leap was reportedly from southern Mexico.

Meanwhile, as reported overnight, Arizona and Texas will be sending 400 National Guard members to the southern border following President Donald Trump's Wednesday Executive Order directing the troops to "assist the border patrol" in guarding the nation's existing border fence - and of course the many miles of completely unprotected crossing zones.

The order has angered Mexico, which Trump has criticized recently for allowing a caravan of migrants from central America to travel unimpeded through its territory on a mission to the US border, where they'd hoped to apply for asylum. Following the scrutiny from Trump, the caravan disbanded, and some former members continued on their own to try and cross the border in smaller groups.

Some have already made it, said Javier Calvillo, a Catholic priest who runs a shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez.

"Five migrants who were part of the caravan arrived here this week, but they're already gone," he said. "They crossed into the United States, or tried to."

Meanwhile, on Friday, the DOJ announced the implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those trying to cross into the United States illegally, according to Reuters. And late last night, President Trump signed an order ending the controversial "catch and release" program that allows illegal immigrants to be released from detention while awaiting their court hearing on their status.

As part of the signing, Trump directed Mattis to provide a list of military facilities where these immigrants can be held.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump tweeted that the US is "sealing up our Southern Border" adding that "the people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!"