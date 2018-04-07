Mexican Migrant Scales Border Fence In Under 2 Minutes

In the latest display of how easily illegal aliens can surpass "defenses" along the US-Mexico border, a migrant jumped a wall along the border between Mexico's Ciudad Juarez and Sunland Park, New Mexico in two minutes flat, the AFP reported. The migrant had help from three other men - two to help him climb up, and one to keep a lookout for immigration authorities.
After a brief struggle, the man made it over the wall in just under two minutes - then darted off toward a line of homes on the horizon before border security could spot him.
Meanwhile, his compatriots back in Mexico teased him for taking such a long time to climb the wall. Apparently, one of the men has seen several other migrants scale the wall in under one minute.
"He couldn't get over! He was taking forever," said one of the men who helped him, telling AFP he has seen people scale the six-meter (20-foot) wall in one minute flat.
The migrant who made the leap was reportedly from southern Mexico.
Meanwhile, as reported overnight, Arizona and Texas will be sending 400 National Guard members to the southern border following President Donald Trump's Wednesday Executive Order directing the troops to "assist the border patrol" in guarding the nation's existing border fence - and of course the many miles of completely unprotected crossing zones.
The order has angered Mexico, which Trump has criticized recently for allowing a caravan of migrants from central America to travel unimpeded through its territory on a mission to the US border, where they'd hoped to apply for asylum. Following the scrutiny from Trump, the caravan disbanded, and some former members continued on their own to try and cross the border in smaller groups.
Some have already made it, said Javier Calvillo, a Catholic priest who runs a shelter for migrants in Ciudad Juarez.
"Five migrants who were part of the caravan arrived here this week, but they're already gone," he said. "They crossed into the United States, or tried to."
Meanwhile, on Friday, the DOJ announced the implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those trying to cross into the United States illegally, according to Reuters. And late last night, President Trump signed an order ending the controversial "catch and release" program that allows illegal immigrants to be released from detention while awaiting their court hearing on their status.
As part of the signing, Trump directed Mattis to provide a list of military facilities where these immigrants can be held.
On Saturday afternoon, Trump tweeted that the US is "sealing up our Southern Border" adding that "the people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!"
We are sealing up our Southern Border. The people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
Gotta admire these guys sometimes.
Renounce multiculturalism .... renounce Mexican parasites .... they have destroyed their own country, so now they want to come here and subsist off the work of the White Middle Class and suck our social services dry .... Mexicans are parasites
In reply to Gotta admire these guys… by a Smudge by an…
Parasites suck
Mexican CRIMINAL Scales Border Fence In Under 2 Minutes
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
Nuke Mehico mr. President.
In reply to Parasites suck by SethPoor
If we truly understood whats coming a wall between Mexico and the USA would be the last thing we would worry about!
Fukushima guarantees food will go up in the near future as the food chain is destroyed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aFfkoP0Xps
Revelation 6:5-6 And when he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature saying, Come. And I saw, and behold, a black horse; and he that sat thereon had a balance in his hand. (6) And I heard as it were a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, A measure of wheat for a shilling, and three measures of barley for a shilling; and the oil and the wine hurt thou not.
The next 7 years should bring much famine:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to Nuke Mehico mr. President. by Pandelis
With 400 NG soldiers,
There will be 100 on duty at any given time,
That’s one per every 20 miles of US-Mexico border. But they’ll be in groups of four. One group per every 80 Miles. Someone didn’t think this through fully.
In reply to walls by mobius8curve
Who the hell builds a wall without barbed wire? Soweeto?
In reply to 400 NG soldiers,… by directaction
Who the hell builds a wall and doesn't station armed guards with orders to shoot anything that crosses?
Apparently it's like a fucking game. He who crosses fastest with the fewest catches wins a frozen burrito.
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Richard Chesler
Looks to me like it kept 3 out of 4 of them out though.... 75% not bad success rate all things considered
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Gaius Frakkin'…
This is not the border wall. Look close through the openings and you can see the real wall in the background. This a secondary wall on the Mexican side. This is faked news. Look how the positions of these so called migrants are moving all over from pic to pic. Multiple pics from multiple staged 'attempts' to climb the wall. Complete BS they're feeding us, I wonder why?
In reply to Looks to me like it kept 3… by Stackers
new democrat voter in 3..2..1...
This was posted on yahoo and everyone noticed the same thing.
The funny thing is that they think this will deter, but it being staged goes in the opposite direction of sentiment...
You know they’re desperate.
In reply to This is not the border wall… by DeadFred
it isn't a wall
it's an identity facilitator
important to use the correct name for things
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Israeli_West_Bank_barrier#Names
In reply to new democrat voted in 3..2… by IridiumRebel
If only we could use the captured illegal border crossers to be put to work on building a wall for early release back to Mexico.
In reply to This is not the border wall… by DeadFred
It's absolutely a border wall, one that was built in 2016 to replace a 10' chain link fence which was there before. What you see in the background is likely a hill. A bunch of more detailed pics in the Daily Mail article.
The migrant position isn't moving along the wall - all pics are at the same wall panel. It's very clear when you look at the panel tops and their relative heights. The other thing that makes it clear - and why they chose that particular panel - is it has the stepping stand about halfway up. Why the heck is that there? Almost like it was meant to defeat the wall. Only a few panels have it but one is all it takes.
BS all coming from you, bud.
In reply to This is not the border wall… by DeadFred
What about the fat Mexicans?
Only the fit ones can apply. Roofers skyscraper builders etc.
Let the hunger games begin /s
In reply to Looks to me like it kept 3… by Stackers
That's what I was saying back during the campaign... sure, build a wall, but don't forget the machine gun emplacements, barbed wire, land mines, moat with crocodiles, and sharks with lazers.
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Gaius Frakkin'…
There is a simple way to use a few troops to make the Mexicans secure the border for us. Every time there is an area with a crossing problem annex 20 miles along the border a mile deep into Mexico as a military buffer zone. Take all the Mexicans to the other side of the new border. Tell the Mexican government that this will be done until the problem stops. How long do you think that will take to work?
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Gaius Frakkin'…
I agree. Put in guard towers and orders to shoot to kill anyone attempting to cross. Make it clear by leaving the dead to rot in place once shot dead.
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Sentry guns:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sentry_gun
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Richard Chesler
Electrify that suckah.....
BUZZZZZZZZZZZZZ!
In reply to Sentry guns:… by css1971
At least put razor wire on the top, for crying out loud!! Energized wire on top even better.
In reply to Electrify that suckah… by SillySalesmanQ…
A wall with a step mid way up?
Must have been built by some dumbshit politically connected company
In reply to At least put razor wire on… by sodbuster
It seriously looks like there's a gate there. They just need to get one over and unlatch it and then they can drive trucks through it.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Can't he just be shot off of it? Buzzards have to eat too.
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Richard Chesler
Fried beaners...Electrify it!
In reply to Who the hell builds a wall… by Richard Chesler
Exactly there needs to be at least 40,000 soldiers to do a proper job, out posts every 6-10 miles, bases every 50-60 miles, this needs to be taken serious
In reply to 400 NG soldiers,… by directaction
Where are we going to find 40000 soldiers to man the wall ? From the middle East ? What about defending Israel /sarc ?
This is banned by You Tube in 28 countries........
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49155.htm
In reply to Exactly there needs to be at… by DuckDog
Notice to All SpiderMan Wall Climbers:
In reply to 400 NG soldiers,… by directaction
Revelation 101: He who believes this bullshit written by men, to put the fear of "God" into mens' hearts, to gain control of men for their own self enrichment and lust for power....is a dumb-ass.
In reply to walls by mobius8curve
Sure there are those in the church that have nothing but self interests just like there are in the government. Or even the guy willing to blow a line of smoke in a woman's ear to get her pants off and then move on. That alone has destroyed the very fabric of this nation and caused the abortion industry to flourish since the 70s. Seems your focus is a bit narrow sir!
In reply to Revelation 101: He who… by FireBrander
If you're not willing to fuck any attractive woman you can talk into a horizontal position, you're less than a man.
Most men don't philander not because morals but because their pickup skills suck.
In reply to Sure there are those in the… by mobius8curve
" Fixed fortifications are a monument to the stupidity of man. Anything built by man, can be destroyed by him."
GS Patton
https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/George_S._Patton
In reply to Nuke Mehico mr. President. by Pandelis
depends on what they're used for; or how 'a successful wall' is reckoned.
putting up a new, 30-ft., much-harder-to-climb-over-than-the-POS-wall-in-the-story WALL is not, repeat *not* gonna stop 100% of the illegal flow.
here's what it WILL do, at dirt-cheap cost:
1) instantly, it'll stop 99%+ of the climbers & crossers
2) as well as a huge % of the drug flow
3) most important of all, it'll be a symbol - sending a can't-miss message to wetbacks and the world at large: no more bullshit, chico
it'll be money well spent. what Trump should do is announce a 'sponsorship program' for the wall. 'buy a brick', that kind of thing. when the country sees how overwhelming support for the wall is, well ... good things keep happening
In reply to "Fixed Fortifications are a… by DillyDilly
Trump could also ask for wall-building volunteers, getting a lot more than people than liberals think to help with the wall construction, including skilled construction workers, not all whom will be white, regardless of what liberals expect.
In reply to depends on what they're used… by vato poco
Don't nuke Mexico. If they want to be Americans so badly, just annex the whole place - after killing all the corrupt officials and police officers that drove their people to this kind of madness. From there, the next real estate ponzi/bubble in infrastructure spending can begin.
In reply to Nuke Mehico mr. President. by Pandelis
They never had their own country to destroy, Mexico is controlled by a very small group of elites. They don't even look like Mexicans most actually look German.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
Skin color is correlated with IQ. It is natural for the halls of power to be populated with the highest IQ people of a given nation. When it isn't, you find bad governance.
In reply to They never had their own… by JimmyJones
Yeah, Marcos was a great president. He kept 1/2 the population employed making shoes for his wife, and the other half employed maintaining and organizing them in her closet. Great guy.
In reply to Skin color is correlated… by tmosley
The Mexicans are mostly a mestizo people, or a mix of native and Spanish (white and European). The native population were the descendants of Asiatic peoples who crossed over the Bering Straights at some point in pre-history. They have a common lineage with the Koreans, Chinese, and even Japanese... who currently make most of your electronics and many of your best automobiles. When we look at any realm of human endeavor, from science to art, we see Asian peoples well-represented. The problems that Mexico has suffered have nothing to do with genetics and much to do with Roman Catholic dogma and Spanish imperial neglect.
Of course, I am the fool for arguing reason with a slavering American Nazi Eugenicist dog. Please return to your efforts to preserve your racial purity now. Ein Volk, Ein Reich, Ein Trump!
In reply to Skin color is correlated… by tmosley
Maybe more people should figure out the difference between hispanic surnames and being of spanish descent. BTW Spaniards are mostly caucasian.
In reply to They never had their own… by JimmyJones
Spaniards invaded Mexico and still rule there today. What made you think real native born Spanish people were brown? My grandfather's family were from Spain. He, and myself, are white. If you want to call me a white Hispanic (meaning of Spanish ancestry) go ahead. By no means am I Mexican, either.
The reason people in Mexico are brown is because the native population consisted of Incans and Aztecs. They lost to the Spaniards. Oh well. To the winners go the spoils.
Jeezus people have no understanding of history!
In reply to They never had their own… by JimmyJones
they are humans just like you.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
Maybe so but the US and the US taxpayers are under no obligation to allow them in the country uninvited.
We should not be obligated to provide them with work, medical services, social services, or any other forms of welfare assistance.
The US has millions of it's own citizens down on their luck that should be first in line.
The US can not print unlimited funds to take care of the world's poor no matter how nobel or humanitarian.
In reply to they are humans just like… by ThePhantom
" The US can not print unlimited funds to take care of the world's poor no matter how nobel or humanitarian. "
I don't know...... seems like maybe they CAN !!
In reply to Maybe so but the US and the… by Pure Evil
You left off the criminal part in describing their humanity.
Jus sayin ;-)
In reply to they are humans just like… by ThePhantom
It's not Mexicans that destroyed Mexico and it ain't Mexicans destroying America.
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
I guess it was Putin then that rascal.
In reply to It's not Mexicans that… by daedon
LA and almost every city in Mexifornia looks like shithole Mexico after the Mexican hordes invaded.
In reply to It's not Mexicans that… by daedon
Easy boy!
In reply to Renounce multiculturalism … by Disgruntled Goat
No wall ever survived the constant assault of time.
In reply to Gotta admire these guys… by a Smudge by an…