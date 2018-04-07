The Myth They Used To Pass Canada's Universal Healthcare

Submitted by Lee Friday of The Mises Institute
Tom Kent was the senior government policy person in Canada when the Medical Care Act was passed in 1966. Kent described the impetus to universal health care: "...many poorer people just did not get care when it was needed."
A year earlier, U.S. legislation created Medicare and Medicaid, which did not constitute universal health care, but did represent a major intervention into the health care market. The two countries are economically and culturally similar, and neither offers evidence to support Kent’s claim that many poor people lacked access to health care.
A History Lesson
During the 19th and early 20th centuries, health care was offered in various ways, including through voluntary mutual-aid associations in Britain, Australia, and the United States. Roderick Long wrote about these fraternal societies, where members could subscribe to various services, including life insurance, disability insurance, and lodge practice. Lodge practice was an arrangement whereby a particular society or lodge would contract with a doctor to provide medical care to its members.
The doctor received a regular salary on a retainer basis, rather than charging per item; members would pay a yearly fee and then call on the doctor's services as needed. If medical services were found unsatisfactory, the doctor would be penalized, and the contract might not be renewed. Lodge members reportedly enjoyed the degree of customer control this system afforded them. And the tendency to overuse the physician's services was kept in check by the fraternal society's own "self-policing"; lodge members who wanted to avoid future increases in premiums were motivated to make sure that their fellow members were not abusing the system.
The average cost of lodge practice for each member was between one and two dollars (a day’s wage) annually, whereas non-members paid the same price for each visit to the doctor. Doctors competed for lodge contracts, which kept costs low. The Canadian experience with lodge practice was similar, and, as in America and Britain, this infuriated the medical establishment.
The Medical Establishment
Most people (including rank and file doctors in the 19th century) are content to pursue their goals through voluntary interactions with others, and do not claim the right to tell others what they can and cannot do. However, there is always a minority who detest voluntary exchange on the free market, preferring to outlaw this activity by using government legislation to enrich themselves by dictating the terms of trade. This describes the medical establishment in the 19th century (and today). In Canadian Medicine, A Study In Restricted Entry (pp 195, 197), Ronald Hamowy wrote:
By the 1890s, lodge practice had reached sufficient proportions to become a common subject of condemnation in the medical journals. Of particular concern was the “cut-rate” fees for services charged by lodge practitioners, with a concomitant reduction in demand for full-priced medical services.
. . . the Canada Lancet, in commenting on the subject in 1905, noted: Just think for a moment how absurd it appears that a doctor should agree to attend a lodge of 200 men for $1.25 per year and supply the medicine! We do not hesitate to say that he would be better off by declining the $250 and take what he can get in the ordinary way.
What the Canada Lancet was really saying was “How absurd it is that a doctor should have the freedom to voluntarily negotiate fees with the riff raff. We do not hesitate to say that his selfish actions are preventing the superior medical establishment from raising their own incomes by dictating fees to the general public.”
The medical establishment wanted to raise their incomes by restricting the number of doctors (in part, by imposing irrelevant licensing criteria), but the public was not easily fooled. Hamowy (p 125) wrote:
Despite the actions of the College to suppress unregistered physicians, the public continued to firmly oppose prosecution of these practitioners throughout the nineteenth century. Nor did they believe the College and the medical journals when they insisted that their campaign against “quacks” was designed to separate out educated from unqualified physicians.
. . . many, especially poorer, Canadians persisted in consulting unlicensed physicians, whose fees were lower and who appeared no less competent in prescribing medications than did their registered brethren. The profession’s attempt to suppress these doctors was not motivated out of a selfless interest in improving the quality of medical care offered the public, but out of a desire to lessen competition, which would in turn increase their incomes.
Sadly, the medical establishment got its wish, as Hamowy (pp 129, 237) explains:
As early as 1869, one of the Council’s [Ontario Medical Council] representatives had remarked, to the delight of its other members, that “it would be a great boon to the country if not another student passed for ten years to come.”
. . . by the first decade of the twentieth century physicians throughout the Dominion had succeeded in gaining enactment of laws in each of the provinces limiting entry into the profession . . .
After many years of lobbying, the government gifted the medical establishment with legislation granting them monopoly powers over their industry, including licensing, under the pretense that only qualified physicians should be allowed to serve the public. (Government regulations always serve the interests of those who lobbied for the regulations.)
The medical establishment was highly incentivized to lobby and bribe politicians because the average monetary gain for each member of the establishment would be huge, compared to the average loss suffered by each member of the public. This dispersal of costs over a large number of citizens meant that they lacked an incentive to mount an effective opposition. Thus, the establishment gained at the expense of the public. That’s democracy!
A False Premise
At the behest of the medical establishment, their industry was already highly regulated by the government before the introduction of Medicare in the 1960’s. As we have seen, coercion was used to limit the number of physicians serving the public, thus forcing health care costs higher than they would have been in an unhampered market. However, the market continued to function in a limited way. People paid cash for routine doctor visits, prices were not outrageous, and affordable private insurance was widely available for more serious health problems. As William Gairdner wrote (p 288), when Tom Kent was actively promoting Medicare, “He intentionally ignored the ready, almost universal availability of a wide range of private insurance options . . .” Indeed, my in-laws had private insurance and were completely opposed to Canada’s universal health care legislation.
Despite the government’s complicity with the medical establishment to raise prices, the poor were not routinely denied health care. During the emotionally charged ObamaCare debate in 2009, AJ Persohn wrote, in part:
I was born in Canada and reside in Australia . . . Here are my observations on socialized medicine for what it is worth. In the 60’s in Canada there were many small community hospitals. Every town of 50,000 had one. Doctors offered their services to under-privileged people at reduced or no cost . . . As socialized medicine took hold many of these hospitals closed and larger centralized facilities took over.
Consistent with the above anecdote, former U.S. Congressman Dr. Ron Paul wrote in The Revolution (pp 85 – 86):
Before those programs [Medicare, Medicaid] came into existence, every physician understood that he or she had a responsibility toward the less fortunate, and free medical care for the poor was the norm. Hardly anyone is aware of this today, since it doesn’t fit into the typical, by-the-script story of government rescuing us from a predatory private sector.
. . . thousands of privately funded charities provided health services for the poor. I worked in an emergency room where nobody was turned away for lack of funds.
In contrast to Dr. Paul, consider the policy of the medical establishment (Hamowy p 331): In September 1869, the Canada Medical Journal observed that one of the provisions of the code of the Canadian Medical Association was that “It is derogatory to the dignity of the Profession to . . . publicly offering advice and medicine to the poor gratis . . . ”
The fact that this elitist faction felt compelled to include such language in its code strongly suggests that many doctors were unable to resist the human urge to help the poor, gratis. And this was at a time when the general level of prosperity was much lower than it was a century later when the government instituted Medicare. Charity and kindness had supposedly vanished in an era of greater prosperity.
Tom Kent wanted us to believe there was a crisis whereby health care was being denied to many poor people, thus justifying the imposition of universal health care in Canada. The evidence does not support his story.
Following a 23-year career in the Canadian financial industry, Lee Friday has spent many years studying economics, politics, and social issues. He operates a news site at www.LondonNews1.com
the healthcare in Canada is not shitty, and immensely better than what the lower and middle class have in the US. The upper middle class and wealthy in the US, one could argue, have it better. But, the US over pays for healthcare, especially drugs, but insane margins.
The negative part of Canada's healthcare is the high level of tax, and that Rich people cant pay to skip the line (but they can go to the US, so that covers it to an extent).
Yes, Canada does not have to pay for a military because of the US military budget. That is true. But the US military budget is immensely wasteful. You could do the exact same thing for HALF, if you removed the pork, waste, corruption, etc.
Western countries are always going to have a social safety net, it will never go away. In Canada, Healthcare is the like the Military to the US. Neither left nor right dare try and cut it, it is a great system but expensive, and leads to very high taxes.
The US would never accept such tax levels, so Rand Paul's ideas are probably the best one can do, to produce a "Canada like system" in the US, without it being bigGOV, and bigTAX.
You need minimum healthcare coverage for everyone, and you need the market working in your favor, via economy of scale, to force drug and service prices down. But for Americans, it has to come about through a capitalist/individualist mechanism, not a government mandated, socialist one.
Yes, pay 500 a year for everything I could want, tonsils out right up to and including heart valve replacements. Pay through the nose for gasoline but that is that. Yea Canada. We don't bomb other nations just take care of our sick.
Rich people go the US so they can pay to skip the line, not because Canada lacks skill or quality.
The US has the best of the best, but your average is WAY BELOW the rest of the 1st world countries. Most Americans are eating, drinking, and breathing shit in the US, and will go bankrupt if they get sick, but those who can afford it, can have the best...
Canada's system is far from perfect, but never doubt that the US is barely a first world country for a massive amount of its population.
As a 68 year old Canadian who has lived with it since inception, I can say with certainty the propaganda by the corporate crowd is exactly that.
Bottom line is it delivers very good HC to all, no one (not one) goes bankrupt, the waiting memes are BS (I can walk to several clinics from my home and see a doctor in 20 minutes), and the quality is second to none (there are waits for procedures for non life threatening issues, keeping the overall cost down).
All at half the price... there is a reason why America is the ONLY fully free enterprise HC model on the planet... doesn't work (unless you're rich) and costs twice as much.
Other than that...
You guys are just blowing wind. You live in Canada...feel the security of knowing you and your children and your friends ...are all going to get good health care. Yup, we pay for it ....tough ...there is nothing more meaningful to Canadians than Healthcare ....that's what we FEEL after 50 plus years of it.
I always read these Yearly CDN healthcare articles for the humour ....they are Martians talking about what its like to live on Earth.
OK. Now for the other view point. (This should break my record down votes in one post.)
A huge number of people expect everything from the government, even those that sign up for military-for government pensions and benefits., not just for "patriotic duty." (Sorry soldiers, it is not you but the politicians who get us into these wars and make economic conditions that force young people into the service.)
Then the public wants the best medical care, spare no expense or technology, and they want it now on a silver platter, and one thing more, they shouldn't have to pay for it. Oh, and another thing, if the medical system screws up, we want to have the right to sue them for everything the doctors and hospitals got.
So a 60 year old 45 year x 3 pack a day smoker and alcoholic who has peripheral arterial disease that becomes manifest and ultimately requires amputations gets to sue me, my partner, the rehab and hospital over a half a million?
Then everyone brags how much money they can make by becoming a welder,a plumber, an electrician, or a money changer, or a house flipper, but if a doctor spends years and years learning his profession and expects reasonable compensation, then he is ripping off the public.
Let me tell you as an example , you cumquats, as a former a surgeon, I could study a chest x-ray all day long with a stack or radiology textbooks and still miss a cancerous lesion that a well trained radiologist can spot in 5 seconds! So just because he can read an x-ray in 5 seconds doesn't mean his job is overpaid. It reflects the years of experience and the skill he has acquired to be able to make such a quick call! As a lay person, I have gone on you tube and successfully wired a whole house 200 AMP electrical box that passed code!
So let me get this straight. EVERYONE is to blame for the health care system we have, including:
1.)Government that took away patient incentives to look after their own health by introduction of Medicare/Medicaid. But what the hell, these people will vote for free lunches all day long.
2.) Lazy ass patients who will wait in the parking spot with their car engines running for ten minutes to get the nearest parking spot so they don't have to walk 100 feet to the store, yet if they lose their leg from a "medical malpractice" event, then that legs is suddenly worth millions!
3.) The lawyers have rigged the system which is about ensuring that the legal-judicial collective (plaintiff and defendant) lawyers gain collectively regardless whether a victim receives compensation or a doctor is extorted. The insurance company does not pay. The doctors ultimately have to pay the insurance companies, even in this day of corporate health care.
4.) Corporations and the CEOs have pigged out at the health care money trough. They make millions for screwing over nurses, doctors, and patients.
5.) speaking of pigs, at least 30% of the public is now obese.
6.) If you want to live past 90, then it requires increasing costly technology to rescue and preserve you at the fringe. It costs money for you to be a useless eater!
My wife is a Family Doctor in Canada. She is very good at her job and has been doing it for over 20 years but now wants to quit.
She works ridiculous hours for nowhere near as much money as people believe. Has to jump through many hoops to get paid by a Government that is constantly trying to rip her off, rude patients, asshole personal claim lawyers....she is just burnt out, as are many of her colleagues.
In reply to OK. Now for the other view… by Hubbs
Socialised healthcare ... a great way for the wealthiest to get all the best drugs and equipment like MRI scanners to keep them alive for peanuts. Those MRI scanners would never have been built without the socialised medicine. You can add a whole load of drug and equipement costs that to build by an individual private person could never happen.
Then once paid for through socialism the poorest cannot afford it ever ...
The reality is, aside from your anecdotes about Canadians heading south for treatment is the fact that Canada spends about 12% of GDP on healthcare the US spends about 18% and Canada gets better outcomes - infant and maternal mortality, life expectancy etc. And US GDP per person is higher. There are reasons why Americans pay what they do; the healthcare industry has the highest paid executive of any sector of the S&P. It's also a huge benefit to Canadian business because they don't have to navigate through the different providers trying to find a package that will take car of their employees and not drive the company into bankruptcy.
The US also pays for the lion's share of pharmaceutical and medical equipment/technique R&D in the world dipshit, ever consider that reality? Medicines and equipment and techniques you're glad to use. Socialist dipshits don't know shit, never have, never will.
In reply to The reality is, aside from… by Groucho
Google "Global Healthcare Comparison Cost Life Expectancy Images" and see where the US is compared to the world.
Pharma Companies all over the world are ripping off everybody. Gaming the system to constantly expand the user base for drugs. Introducing "new" drugs that are "statistically" better than cheaper drugs.
In reply to The US also pays for the… by deepelemblues
1. "many, especially poorer, Canadians persisted in consulting unlicensed physicians, whose fees were lower and who appeared no less competent in prescribing medications than did their registered brethren
> So who decides who is competent or not? How about a College of Physicians and Surgeons? Just like we have now.
2. Can we at least agree that the US health Care system is FUCKED? If you chart Cost per person versus Life Expectancy the US stands WAY our versus all the other developed countries.
Missing from this piece is a discussion about medical malpractice lawsuits, professional liability insurance, and the propensity of doctors to over-prescribe treatment in order to avoid lawsuits. These factors would certainly have an effect on the ability of physicians to offer free care to the indigent.
I have lived and worked all over the world, including countries with the hyped socialized healthcare, so I know the actual facts & realities, not just the ideology & propaganda:
1. socialized healthcare ensures maximized mediocre healthcare across the entire population and rationing by bureaucrats
