As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?

The United Kingdom is headed for a break-up. Not today or tomorrow, mind you but, sooner than anyone would like to handicap, especially in this age of coalition government at any cost.
By responding to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with histrionics normally reserved for The View, Theresa May’s government has set the stage for its own collapse.
Government’s fall when the people lose confidence in them. May has bungled everything she has touched as Prime Minister, from Brexit talks and her relationship with Donald Trump to her response (or lack thereof) to the escalating level of domestic terrorism and her pathetic campaign during last year’s snap election.
When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.
Since her initial meeting with Donald Trump after his election where it looked like the two would get along, May has become more and more belligerent to both him and his base. While he continues to affirm our special relationship “The Gypsum Lady” as I like to call her makes mistake after mistake.
The latest of which is pushing everyone east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.
The result of which was the largest round of diplomatic expulsions in a century, if not ever.
And now that the whole “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by May’s own experts at Porton Downs, she stands alone along with her equally inept and embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.
The calls for their jobs will only intensify here.
Tinker, Tailor, Traitor, Spy
The whole thing felt from the beginning like a bad Ian Fleming novel. I said from the beginning this this was a classic false flag to gin up anti-Russian fervor while May’s negotiator betrayed Brexit and pushed to remove Russian businesses from doing business in London.
I’m sorry but it’s not a stretch to think this whole thing was cooked up by MI-6. In fact, that’s been my operating assumption for a month now.
The problem was, until a few days ago, I didn’t have a good enough reason why.
Putting diplomatic pressure on Russia on behalf of the U.S.’s crazed neoconservative Deep State just didn’t seem like a big enough reward. Neither did cutting Russian businesses out of European banks to stop contractor and creditor payments associated with the Nordstream 2 pipeline.
Those things felt like nice bonus objectives but not main goals.
And it wasn’t until the lead scientists at Porton Downs left May, Johnson and Williamson out to hang on Monday that the full operation became clear. By stating that they could not confirm the origin of the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals the Porton Downs officials destroyed the credibility of The Gypsum Lady’s government.
Therefore, this operation was always about undermining May’s government to the point of a no-confidence vote. This would then be the ultimate betrayal of Brexit in order to preserve the U.K.’s position in the European Union, which is favored by the political and old-monied British elite.
In short, this was a coup attempt.
And don’t think for a second that this is not plausible. Remember it was Margaret Thatcher’s own most trusted people who betrayed her to get the U.K. into the European Union in the first place. This was why they brought down The Iron Lady.
So, here’s the scene:
May and Johnson both get told by trusted advisors that there is incontrovertible proof of Russia’s hand in this. They go with this information with confidence to parliament, the U.N., high-level meetings with foreign leaders and the press.
They convince their allies to stand strong against the evil Russians who is everyone’s bid ‘baddie’ at this point.
Trump has to go along with this nonsense even though he is obviously skeptical otherwise there will be an uproar in the U.S. press about him betraying our most trusted ally for his puppet-master Putin.
To be honest, I don’t think these bozos, May and Johnson, were in on the plan. I think they were being played all along and now will be the patsies.
Just like May was played last year, calling for snap elections. The minute she called them there were terror attacks all over London, marches against her over public safety. A media campaign which puffed up Jeremy Corbyn, who they are now destroying for his rightful trepidation about this fairy tale MI-6 is spinning.
The goal was to weaken May and get Labour back in charge. Corbyn would then be cast aside and a Tony Blair clone installed as Prime Minister to scuttle Brexit and restore order to
the galaxy, Europe. Unfortunately, the DUP got enough of the vote to re-elect a very weakened May and things have limped along for nearly a year.
Crisis on Infinite Empires
The problem with this however, is like all plans of those desperate to cling to vestiges of former glory (and the U.K. is definitely the poster child for that), is the crisis of confidence it will engender.
Make no mistake, Brexit was no mistake.
It’s what the people of Britain wanted and they want it more now than in 2016. So, they don’t dare call for a new referendum. But, they are also looking at a third parliamentary vote in as many years.
And that doesn’t scream confidence no matter how much markets would prefer the legal status quo. Opposition to Brexit comes from the entrenched monied power, not from any adherence to globalist ideology.
But, if Brexit is betrayed through this hackneyed farce of a spy thriller, it won’t sit well with the British people. Scotland’s call for a second referendum will continue to grow and the Pound will fall alongside the competitiveness of British labor still trapped within a euro-zone that has done nothing but choke the life out of the economy.
The Pound will begin to sink into irrelevancy as this unfolds. It won’t happen overnight, but we will look back on these events and see them as the trigger points for the path of history.
Between these things and the toxic levels of political correctness as it pertains to Muslim immigration, the insanity of London liberals and the de facto police state the U.K. has become and you have a recipe for political unrest that will not be pretty.
Brexit was meant to be the peaceful revolution that put the nail in the coffin of the march to one world government. It is about to be nullified.
When it is the sun will finally set on what’s left of the British Empire.
Comments
Last ditch effort to cancel brexit?
They will blame UK Govt collapse on the Russians. Mark my word.
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
London murder rate beats NYC for the first time.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/london-murder-rate-higher-new-york-city-first-time-surging-knife-gun-crime/
In reply to They will blame UK Govt… by Belrev
When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.
Well done, Mr. Luongo.
In reply to London murder rate beats NYC… by Rainman
..AFF
In reply to Well done, Mr. Luongo. by macholatte
It's like Leroy Jenkins in slow motion.
In reply to ..AFF by Manthong
Western Governments love good FAKE NEWS & HISTORY.
Especially this one.
In reply to It's like Leroy Jenkins in… by tmosley
"As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?"
Are you kidding? May herself will be the first woman ever knighted!
In reply to lol by beepbop
Deny, divert and distract: Russia's denials over spy poisoning claims have a familiar ring LOL
Russia's outraged denials and outlandish accusations seem to conform to a similar pattern of behavior its government follows when facing serious questions.
In reply to lol by beepbop
Theresa May and Boris Johnson are just not very competent. At all.
That’s all you need to know to understand Brexit and Skripal case.
In reply to ..AFF by Manthong
Sergei Skripal’s pets die after investigators sealed off home despite vet warning
https://www.rt.com/uk/423359-skripal-salisbury-pets-die/
In reply to Theresa May and Boris… by Occident Mortal
"Bring down the government" - isn't that the point of all this.
Well, actually, a second Brexit referendum is, "the point".
Boris took the bait "hook, line and sinker."
No Boris, or rather, Boris the disgraced clown, then maybe we rethink Brexit.
Boris was the target.
In reply to Sergei Skripal’s pets die… by chunga
Shows how easily we can be led, have be led, to war(s). War is hidden agendas from every player.
In reply to "Bring down the government" … by solidtare
The EUSSR will be destroyed, there were attempts by UKIP and various others to democratize it a decade or two ago and they were unsucessful, the protocols says that all states must be democratic before world government can be implemented, both the EUSSR and PRC stand in their way.
In reply to Shows how easily we can be… by two hoots
This is political theater.
It all is.
Note the use of the words:
"Actors", "Narrative" "arc", "story", "backstory", "script"
It is all a game with these people and they figure their opponents get the joke.
http://www.unz.com/pcockburn/the-appointments-of-bolton-and-pompeo-brin…
"In another major misjudgement by the US in January, the supposedly moderate Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that the US would be keeping its forces in Syria after the defeat of Isis, and intended to get rid of President Bashar al-Assad and roll back Iranian influence. This ambition was largely fantasy, but the Russian and Turkish reaction was real. Four days after Tillerson’s arrogant declaration, the Turkish army poured into northern Syria with Russian permission and within two months had eliminated the enclave of Afrin, inhabited by Kurds who are the only US ally in Syria. "
In reply to Shows how easily we can be… by two hoots
They obviously wanted the poor defenseless pets out of the equation. I guess them surviving was somehow not good for the narrative.
Miserable cunts.
In reply to Sergei Skripal’s pets die… by chunga
Can't vivisection them if they're still alive. My guess this is a policy thing - still cunts.
In reply to They obviously wanted the… by Buckaroo Banzai
She may be inept, and pathetic but she doesn't hold a candle to the PM Dumbpuck of Canada.
In reply to Well done, Mr. Luongo. by macholatte
Yeah, but it's only Canada, eh.
In reply to She may be inept, and… by northern vigor
You just have to get used to these things when living in the city.....or something like that.
In reply to London murder rate beats NYC… by Rainman
They need to institute knife control and do a better job with the gun control ... that ought to do it.
In reply to London murder rate beats NYC… by Rainman
I dream of the day everyone just ignores politicians completely, until they get taken out with the furniture. In order for the Libertarian dream to be realized, the collective intelligence of humanity will need to be raised about ten-fold. We'll probably be replaced by robots long before that happens. Stupid people make excellent slaves and are easily enamored by the absurd.
In reply to They will blame UK Govt… by Belrev
As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?
My response: ENGLAND is CORRUPT and an UNGODLY place to live. If you have been paying attention, it was these S.O.B.s who were spying on TRUMP under the direction of the "OBOZO" administration.
This kind of thing really angers the SHIT out of me. Since when does ENGLAND have any input into AMERICA's POTUS election process. BASTARDS!!!
I HOPE THE WHOLE DAMN COUNTRY CRASHES and BURNS. JAMES BOND can go pound salt.
In reply to I dream of the day everyone… by Decoherence
Closet Commies, actually not so closeted!
In reply to As Skripal-Gate Collapses,… by GUS100CORRINA
The fact that the UK were spying on Trump UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OBOZO is a problem YOU need to face up to - it was, after all YOUR former President that authorised it. Who knows what 'incentive' was mentioned to make the UK comply?
We here in the UK are far from happy about the way our own Government treats us, never mind how they treat 'you' - we'll sort OUR Government out. You sort YOURS.
In reply to As Skripal-Gate Collapses,… by GUS100CORRINA
May was installed to sabotage brexit.
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
Brexit was always a case of the dog catching the car. May was left holding the bag and is not even qualified to be dogcatcher.
Farage and the other clowns were just showboating and fled the scene when responsibility was required of the government paycheck they were receiving.
In reply to May was installed to… by Twee Surgeon
Farage was 'co-opted' on the night of the General Election. Ballot boxes disappeared for hours on end - so did Farage. When they both re-appeared Farage could be SEEN to be a 'controlled man'. The ballot papers were destroyed soon after, despite laws requiring their holding for 1 year....
Deep State practises aren't just limited to the USA.
In reply to Brexit was always a case of… by RopeADope
Brexit will go ahead as planned. Unless the EU implodes before it can be completed of course.
There is always that possibility.
In reply to May was installed to… by Twee Surgeon
Mays job was to prevent the completion of Brexit by any means ....
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
"Last ditch effort to cancel brexit?"
I doubt brexit will ever happen. Its been over 2 years since the vote and nothing has changed. They drag their feet for a decade, and slowly it will be forgotten entirely. Its like the US leaving Afghanistan, US Presidents claim the troops will be coming home soon, but it never happens.
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
Abso-fucking -lutely.
She tried every dirty trick in the book.
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
Good idea. None of the political parties in the UK support Brexit. The current government only "agree" with it to keep themselves in power. 52% was never enough and they know it.
In reply to Last ditch effort to cancel… by boostedhorse
Goyim "Britain" will be made to kneel for past colonial sins. The goy establishment that actually believes the old class system will be preserved under the ZOG occupation regime have no idea what awaits them.
Just as the East Coast WASP Establishment was usurped by the Tribe in the US. The City of London runs England anyway.
In reply to Goyim "Britain" will be made… by JoeTurner
Little do you know then.The jews are already well established in the British class system starting with Disraeli.
About 30% of my classmates at Public(ie Private) school were jewish,and that was a long,long time ago.
In reply to Goyim "Britain" will be made… by JoeTurner
I understand that Cromwell let them back into England, in return for funding desperately needed to fight his war. The money changers had been thrown out 400 years earlier by the then king. Now back in, cue the creation of the BoE, and to be followed by the Industrial Revolution, and perhaps more pertinent, the brutal, even demonic nature of that brand of 'progress' on the common man.
In reply to Little do you know then.The… by Winston Churchill
The Christians (including Cromwell) were taken in by the pharisee re-branding to the brand new name of 'jew'.
This name conflated the extinct judahites (Jesus's Isrealite tribe) and the Iewes (Torah following orthodox jews - basically following the old testament laws (Torah) - and the pharisees.
In this way Christians were misled into believing that pharisees - complete with the occult Talmud (the hexagram of Remphan on the Israeli flag is a big clue) - where the extinct judahites.
Basically the 'chosen ones' were not only never chosen, but openly rejected by Jesus and many others in the bible.
The deception (in 1775) was so good that today we have pharisees running our banking, politics, military and wars.
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…
In reply to I understand that Cromwell… by Max UK
The British also CREATED the occult pharisee State of Israel.
In reply to Little do you know then.The… by Winston Churchill
Way back in the 19th century, Great Britain was the first western country to come under the full control of the Jews.
In reply to The British also CREATED… by PrivetHedge
I call them by their real name: pharisee.
They chose the name 'jew' themselves in 1775 to confuse judahite, Iewe and pharisee, but lets be clear, the talmud following devil worshippers are pharisees and are a clear and present danger to humankind.
jew = pharisee.
judahite = judahite
Iewe = Orthodox Iewe.
ETA:
https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/27/jesus-was-not-a-jew/
Jesus spoke Aramaic too - not the dead hebrew language that was resurrected for the pharisees to disguise them. The judahites were wiped out totally in 70AD.
In fact the Western Wall is a wall of the old Roman fort, NOT of Solomons temple - the Romans took that apart to the last stone in the Armageddon (70AD).
In reply to Way back in the 19th century… by Buckaroo Banzai
The British also CREATED the occult pharisee State of Israel.
Yeah, but at least the Brits were smart. They passed that problem onto the unwitting US govt.
In reply to The British also CREATED… by PrivetHedge
The establishment is firmly pharisee based, not goy.
Corbyn is a goy - look at the venom he attracts.
In reply to Goyim "Britain" will be made… by JoeTurner
Slimey Limeys in the United Kuntdom
After all of the shit the genocidal Brits have pulled on the rest of the world who cares what happens to them.
In reply to Slimey Limeys in the United… by ExPat2018
"Slimey Limeys in the United Kuntdom " said Mr Slug peering out from beneath his damp rock and wondering what the more evolved creatures were doing today.
In reply to Slimey Limeys in the United… by ExPat2018
Great Britain, MAY your shit government collapse.
Not bad, but Tinker, Taylor, Soldier, Spy is Le Carre.
I wonder how many 360s she can do with that head?
That woman makes Linda Blair blush.
More of a "all hands on deck" effort to cancel brexit, I would think.