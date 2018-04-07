As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?

The United Kingdom is headed for a break-up.  Not today or tomorrow, mind you but, sooner than anyone would like to handicap, especially in this age of coalition government at any cost.

By responding to the alleged poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with histrionics normally reserved for The View, Theresa May’s government has set the stage for its own collapse.

Government’s fall when the people lose confidence in them.  May has bungled everything she has touched as Prime Minister, from Brexit talks and her relationship with Donald Trump to her response (or lack thereof) to the escalating level of domestic terrorism and her pathetic campaign during last year’s snap election.

When I confront such obvious ineptitude it’s not hard to believe that wasn’t the plan to begin with.

Since her initial meeting with Donald Trump after his election where it looked like the two would get along, May has become more and more belligerent to both him and his base.  While he continues to affirm our special relationship “The Gypsum Lady” as I like to call her makes mistake after mistake.

The latest of which is pushing everyone east of the Dneiper River in Ukraine to denounce the Russians and President Vladimir Putin personally for this alleged poisoning in Salisbury a month ago.

The result of which was the largest round of diplomatic expulsions in a century, if not ever.

And now that the whole “Russia did it” narrative has been skewered by May’s own experts at Porton Downs, she stands alone along with her equally inept and embarrassing Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The calls for their jobs will only intensify here.

Tinker, Tailor, Traitor, Spy

The whole thing felt from the beginning like a bad Ian Fleming novel.  I said from the beginning this this was a classic false flag to gin up anti-Russian fervor while May’s negotiator betrayed Brexit and pushed to remove Russian businesses from doing business in London.

I’m sorry but it’s not a stretch to think this whole thing was cooked up by MI-6.  In fact, that’s been my operating assumption for a month now.

The problem was, until a few days ago, I didn’t have a good enough reason why.

Putting diplomatic pressure on Russia on behalf of the U.S.’s crazed neoconservative Deep State just didn’t seem like a big enough reward.  Neither did cutting Russian businesses out of European banks to stop contractor and creditor payments associated with the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

Those things felt like nice bonus objectives but not main goals.

And it wasn’t until the lead scientists at Porton Downs left May, Johnson and Williamson out to hang on Monday that the full operation became clear. By stating that they could not confirm the origin of the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals the Porton Downs officials destroyed the credibility of The Gypsum Lady’s government.

Therefore, this operation was always about undermining May’s government to the point of a no-confidence vote.  This would then be the ultimate betrayal of Brexit in order to preserve the U.K.’s position in the European Union, which is favored by the political and old-monied British elite.

In short, this was a coup attempt.

And don’t think for a second that this is not plausible. Remember it was Margaret Thatcher’s own most trusted people who betrayed her to get the U.K. into the European Union in the first place.  This was why they brought down The Iron Lady.

So, here’s the scene:

May and Johnson both get told by trusted advisors that there is incontrovertible proof of Russia’s hand in this.  They go with this information with confidence to parliament, the U.N., high-level meetings with foreign leaders and the press.

They convince their allies to stand strong against the evil Russians who is everyone’s bid ‘baddie’ at this point.

Trump has to go along with this nonsense even though he is obviously skeptical otherwise there will be an uproar in the U.S. press about him betraying our most trusted ally for his puppet-master Putin.

To be honest, I don’t think these bozos, May and Johnson, were in on the plan.  I think they were being played all along and now will be the patsies.

Just like May was played last year, calling for snap elections.  The minute she called them there were terror attacks all over London, marches against her over public safety.  A media campaign which puffed up Jeremy Corbyn, who they are now destroying for his rightful trepidation about this fairy tale MI-6 is spinning.

The goal was to weaken May and get Labour back in charge.  Corbyn would then be cast aside and a Tony Blair clone installed as Prime Minister to scuttle Brexit and restore order to the galaxy, Europe.  Unfortunately, the DUP got enough of the vote to re-elect a very weakened May and things have limped along for nearly a year.

Crisis on Infinite Empires

The problem with this however, is like all plans of those desperate to cling to vestiges of former glory (and the U.K. is definitely the poster child for that), is the crisis of confidence it will engender.

Make no mistake, Brexit was no mistake.

It’s what the people of Britain wanted and they want it more now than in 2016.  So, they don’t dare call for a new referendum.  But, they are also looking at a third parliamentary vote in as many years.

And that doesn’t scream confidence no matter how much markets would prefer the legal status quo.  Opposition to Brexit comes from the entrenched monied power, not from any adherence to globalist ideology.

But, if Brexit is betrayed through this hackneyed farce of a spy thriller, it won’t sit well with the British people.  Scotland’s call for a second referendum will continue to grow and the Pound will fall alongside the competitiveness of British labor still trapped within a euro-zone that has done nothing but choke the life out of the economy.

The Pound will begin to sink into irrelevancy as this unfolds.  It won’t happen overnight, but we will look back on these events and see them as the trigger points for the path of history.

Between these things and the toxic levels of political correctness as it pertains to Muslim immigration, the insanity of London liberals and the de facto police state the U.K. has become and you have a recipe for political unrest that will not be pretty.

Brexit was meant to be the peaceful revolution that put the nail in the coffin of the march to one world government.  It is about to be nullified.

When it is the sun will finally set on what’s left of the British Empire.

solidtare two hoots Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

This is political theater.

It all is.

Note the use of the words:

"Actors", "Narrative" "arc", "story", "backstory", "script"

It is all a game with these people and they figure their opponents get the joke.

http://www.unz.com/pcockburn/the-appointments-of-bolton-and-pompeo-brin…

"In another major misjudgement by the US in January, the supposedly moderate Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced that the US would be keeping its forces in Syria after the defeat of Isis, and intended to get rid of President Bashar al-Assad and roll back Iranian influence. This ambition was largely fantasy, but the Russian and Turkish reaction was real. Four days after Tillerson’s arrogant declaration, the Turkish army poured into northern Syria with Russian permission and within two months had eliminated the enclave of Afrin, inhabited by Kurds who are the only US ally in Syria. "

Decoherence Belrev Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

I dream of the day everyone just ignores politicians completely, until they get taken out with the furniture.  In order for the Libertarian dream to be realized, the collective intelligence of humanity will need to be raised about ten-fold.  We'll probably be replaced by robots long before that happens.  Stupid people make excellent slaves and are easily enamored by the absurd.  

GUS100CORRINA Decoherence Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

As Skripal-Gate Collapses, Will May's Government Be Next?

My response: ENGLAND is CORRUPT and an UNGODLY place to live. If you have been paying attention, it was these S.O.B.s who were spying on TRUMP under the direction of the "OBOZO" administration.

This kind of thing really angers the SHIT out of me. Since when does ENGLAND have any input into AMERICA's POTUS election process. BASTARDS!!!

I HOPE THE WHOLE DAMN COUNTRY CRASHES and BURNS. JAMES BOND can go pound salt.

kellys_eye GUS100CORRINA Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

The fact that the UK were spying on Trump UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OBOZO is a problem YOU need to face up to - it was, after all YOUR former President that authorised it.  Who knows what 'incentive' was mentioned to make the UK comply?

We here in the UK are far from happy about the way our own Government treats us, never mind how they treat 'you' - we'll sort OUR Government out.  You sort YOURS.

 

 

kellys_eye RopeADope Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

Farage was 'co-opted' on the night of the General Election.  Ballot boxes disappeared for hours on end - so did Farage.  When they both re-appeared Farage could be SEEN to be a 'controlled man'.  The ballot papers were destroyed soon after, despite laws requiring their holding for 1 year....

Deep State practises aren't just limited to the USA.

AGuy boostedhorse Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

"Last ditch effort to cancel brexit?"

I doubt brexit will ever happen. Its been over 2 years since the vote and nothing has changed. They drag their feet for a decade, and slowly it will be forgotten entirely. Its like the US leaving Afghanistan, US Presidents claim the troops will be coming home soon, but it never happens.

JoeTurner Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

Goyim "Britain" will be made to kneel for past colonial sins. The goy establishment that actually believes the old class system will be preserved under the ZOG occupation regime have no idea what awaits them.

Vote up!
Max UK Winston Churchill Sat, 04/07/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

I understand that Cromwell let them back into England, in return for funding desperately needed to fight his war. The money changers had been thrown out 400 years earlier by the then king. Now back in, cue the creation of the BoE, and to be followed by the Industrial Revolution, and perhaps more pertinent, the brutal, even demonic nature of that brand of 'progress' on the common man.

PrivetHedge Max UK Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

The Christians (including Cromwell) were taken in by the pharisee re-branding to the brand new name of 'jew'.

This name conflated the extinct judahites (Jesus's Isrealite tribe) and the Iewes (Torah following orthodox jews - basically following the old testament laws (Torah) - and the pharisees.

In this way Christians were misled into believing that pharisees - complete with the occult Talmud (the hexagram of Remphan on the Israeli flag is a big clue) - where the extinct judahites.

Basically the 'chosen ones' were not only never chosen, but openly rejected by Jesus and many others in the bible.
The deception (in 1775) was so good that today we have pharisees running our banking, politics, military and wars.

Judaism is actually Pharisaism, and therefore a misnomer since it is neither the doctrine of Judah nor the doctrine that Christ practiced, hence not an Abrahamic faith.

“Pharisaism shaped the character of Judaism and the life and thought of the Jew for all the future,” explains the Jewish Encyclopedia.

In fact, Pharisaism is the doctrine of the Pharisees of old, an evil doctrine they brought back from their Babylonian captivity. It does not follow the truth of the Bible, neither of the Old Testament nor of the New. Its central tenets are found in a book called the Talmud (the real Satanic Verses), a book full of worldly traditions, lies, and superstitions.

https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2015/07/28/how-the-ashkenazi-j…

PrivetHedge Buckaroo Banzai Sat, 04/07/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

I call them by their real name: pharisee.

They chose the name 'jew' themselves in 1775 to confuse judahite, Iewe and pharisee, but lets be clear, the talmud following devil worshippers are pharisees and are a clear and present danger to humankind.

jew = pharisee.

judahite = judahite

Iewe = Orthodox Iewe.

ETA:

he word “Jew” did not come into existence until the year 1775. Its modern connotation points to someone who follows and adheres to a faith similar to that of the Pharisees of Judah, but is not of the tribe and stock of Judah. In other words, Jews are people from nations other than the 12 Hebrew tribes who practice a religion known as Judaism/Pharisaism, the doctrine of the Pharisees.

https://biblicisminstitute.wordpress.com/2014/07/27/jesus-was-not-a-jew/

Jesus spoke Aramaic too - not the dead hebrew language that was resurrected for the pharisees to disguise them. The judahites were wiped out totally in 70AD.

In fact the Western Wall is a wall of the old Roman fort, NOT of Solomons temple - the Romans took that apart to the last stone in the Armageddon (70AD).