Strange Times In A Strange Sector: The US Housing Market Goes "Brutal"

Real estate tends to ride an emotional rollercoaster, as anyone who made it through the 2000s can attest. But in some ways the current market is even stranger than those of past cycles. Consider:
Home buying market so brutal, some home buyers make offer sight unseen
(CNBC) – This spring home-buying season should be a coming-out party for Millennials, many of whom are finally ready to make a purchase after hunkering down for years in their parents’ basements or expensive apartments.
The only problem: Much of the food at the party is gone, and what’s left is priced like caviar.
Although solid job and income growth is emboldening many prospective home buyers, record low housing supplies are driving up prices and curbing sales, especially for Millennials looking to buy starter homes.
“For home buyers, this is shaping up to be one of the most difficult years in recent memory,” says Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist of Veritas Urbis Economics, which studies the housing market.
For sellers, it will be a standout spring that brings big profits, unless those sellers themselves are looking to buy a larger home in the same metro area. “It’s going to have the feel of a hot market,” marked by multiple offers and bidding wars, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Already, house hunters are waiving inspections, making offers without even seeing homes and bidding well above asking price. Yet Yun predicts sales will be flat compared to spring 2017 because of the skimpy supplies and reduced affordability for many buyers.
“This year’s (spring) buyers may be competing against some of those buyers who have been unsuccessful during the past few months,” Zillow Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas says. “Increasingly, the traditional seasonal boundaries around home shopping season … are becoming less pronounced” as the fierce competition forces buyers to lengthen their searches.
Some of the hottest markets in recent years — such as Seattle, Las Vegas and San Jose — have continued to post double-digit annual price increases. Now, they’ve been joined by cities such as Nashville, Salt Lake City and Kansas City.
It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Starting a few years ago, retiring Baby Boomers were supposed to downsize en masse, flooding the market with houses bought in the 1970s, 80s and 90s and producing a buyer’s paradise full of 70-year-old sellers on their way to Florida and eager to entertain any reasonable (or less than reasonable) offer. Based purely on demographics, today’s media should be full of stories about cocky Millennial buyers who feel no need to pull the trigger.
And even without a tsunami of downsizing retirees, you’d think soaring prices would convince more homeowners to take their profits to avoid being roundtripped as many were in Great Recession.
But no. Boomers are retiring, home prices are soaring, buyers are getting desperate…and hardly anyone is willing to sell.
To find out how things got so weird so fast, I checked with Peter Miller, author of The Common-Sense Mortgage and regular contributor to the Mortgage Reports website. Here’s his take:
If you’ve been reading industry news releases the inventory shortage is a huge concern.
“Total housing inventory at the end of February rose 4.6 percent to 1.59 million existing homes available for sale, but is still 8.1 percent lower than a year ago (1.73 million) and has fallen year-over-year for 33 consecutive months. Unsold inventory is at a 3.4-month supply at the current sales pace (3.8 months a year ago).”
There are number of reasons for the inventory shortage.
First, home prices have been going up consistently in most markets for the past six years. This may sound encouraging but it also means that today’s seller will be tomorrow’s buyer, someone competing for homes which may require a bigger mortgage and steeper monthly payments.
Second, there are transaction costs associated with, first, the sale of a property and, second, the purchase of a replacement residence.
Third, millions of owners have fixed-rate mortgage financing in place at 4% or less. If they move the rate they pay goes up.
Fourth, for people in the upper brackets and for individuals who live in high-cost, high-tax areas it may be difficult to justify the sale of a current residence given tax reform.
Fifth, new construction is insufficient to meet demand. Multifamily constructionstarts were down 10 percent in 2017.
Sixth, many people no longer have the income certainty they once had. The typical work week is no longer 40 hours. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, outsourcing, downsizing, and rightsizing are threatening the hours and employment of both blue-collar and white-collar workers alike. We see more and more examples of flexible work schedules as opposed to set working hours known in advance. The result is that increasing numbers of workers earn different amounts each month. I suspect many sellers wonder if they can still qualify for the mortgage they got a few years ago.
Okay, that makes sense. Higher mortgage rates raise the cost of moving, even if it’s to a smaller place. And work isn’t what it used to be, which means mortgages aren’t the sure thing they once were.
This shrinks the transaction pipeline but raises the average amount of leverage — which adds yet another point of fragility for the next downturn.
Here's some insanity for you. My neighbor is listing his house for $1m more than the house next door sold for less than a year ago.
He'll never get what he's asking, but the house next door sold for 1.6 dollars.
And Housing Authorities like the one in New York City certainly aren't helping the little guy build on lots that have stood vacant for 60 years.
In reply to housing is bust by mobius8curve
Article missing out on the biggest point on why there is no supply.
Trust me I have the credentials to make this statement for what it’s worth:
Almost no one is selling when they downsize because the rental income beats any other investment available. All the baby boomers are moving from Midwest and Northeast to florida Arizona etc but instead of selling their paid off house they are keeping it and renting it out. What else they going to do with large chunks of cash? Put in the stock market? Hell no. Buy bonds? Hell no.

Even if it's a 3% or 4% cap rate it's a way better risk reward then any other place.
Even if it’s a 3% or 4% cap rate it’s a way better risk reward then any other place.
In reply to It's all ball bearings… by Yen Cross
This actually a great point. Isn't the ROI of renting a paid off house more in the 6-8% range?
In reply to Article missing out on the… by GittyUP
You've never given me a reason to doubt you.
The people you speak of don't understand private equity, or international diversification.
They are, for the most part , making intelligent prudent decisions.
In reply to Article missing out on the… by GittyUP
Many people in upper-middle-class residential neighborhoods are renting out larger houses to multiple young people, just like in the luxury apartment complexes. I nterviewed for a job in one of those luxury complexes. Driving in there, I was annoyed as a middle-aged woman with a bachelor’s degree and years of experience, seeing all of these 20-somethings, completely dominating a luxury apartment complex in a flat-out rich area, with rent that, for this city, was sky-high. Where the hell were all of these inexperienced young people working, thought I?
In the interview, I was told that the renters lived in groups of 5-to-an-apartment, and one job duty was presiding over the big pool parties on the weekends. She said the trick to earning any commission in this $10-per-hour job involved getting all 5 apartment seekers successfully through the credit check, because if any of them did not psss it, the whole deal often fell through. Everything made sense then; wages are very low in this area. These were post-college kids whose friends were not yet attached.
Another thing that makes the streets in residential neighborhoods so very clogged with cars, when in past eras the homes were dominated by couples with young kids, is grown kids who live with their parents in adulthood. With all of the assortative mating—a mom and a dad taking two good jobs out of the economy that could support multiple households, rather than raising their own children—the size of the college-educated middle class has shrunk by half. The blue-collar middle class decreased due to many factors, including mass offshoring of jobs and mass waves of welfare-boosted immigration.
The new thing is that even some dual-high-earner couples are too uncertain about the regularity of their income to bid confidently on pricey homes. This sounds like another indication that automation is reducing the amount of work for everyone. It is ironic that in the decades right before automation started eating away at jobs, the homes got bigger and bigger, while there are not enough desirable, nicer, smaller homes in safe areas for married Millennials in that home-buying bracket.
In reply to Article missing out on the… by GittyUP
"Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco and San Jose — have continued to post double-digit annual price increases. Now, they've been joined by cities such as Nashville, Salt Lake City and Kansas City."

Chinese and other foreign nationals laundering hot money into real estate?
Chinese and other foreign nationals laundering hot money into real estate?
All things being local are we talking about San Fransisco or Muncie, Indiana?
It certainly is not Muncie or Fort Wayne, Ind. where housing is very affordable.
In reply to All things being local are… by Mazzy
Houses were never built to last and most will need to be replaced, but the people owning the property upon which these old houses were built want to be paid for all the hours they spent taking care of the place for the last 40 years.
Most people put far too much of an emotional price tag on a house they've owned for a couple decades.
"Ah yes, I'm sure you put a lot of time and/or money into that bath remodel 10 years ago, I hope you enjoyed it because it does not factor into my price calculation".
I'm shopping around for my 2nd home, and much of what's out there is utter garbage. I'm not buying anything built before the 1990's either, which is hard to do now that a lot of our suburbs are hitting the 70 year mark and many of the earliest burbs are approaching a century with a lot of original housing stock in various conditions.
In reply to Houses were never built to… by Sonny Brakes
Interesting in a couple ways...
I won't buy anything post-90's, the opposite of you, because they're "home depot houses"... and a lot of the "craftsman" don't know shit... leaking roofs, tiles falling off the roofs, upside down electrical outlets... actually, that one is the tell-tale sign.... if your looking at a 90's or later house and you find some upside down electrical outlets you know it's a shit construction.
Find something with real plaster, crown moldings, built-in shelving/cabinetry...
And I don't think people are "emotional" about there house prices, unless you're counting greed as an emotion... maybe women are emotional...
In reply to Most people put far too much… by Mazzy
We have houses here built in the 1400-1500s still solid as a rock. and inside renovated to 21st century standards. Some have 2 foot thick stone walls.
In reply to Houses were never built to… by Sonny Brakes
where? anatolia? france? actual houses? from like 500 years ago?
In reply to We have houses here built in… by ExPat2018
All over UK and Europe
Suggest you get educated or go see for yourself.
In reply to where? anatolia? france? by zpinch
Uh WRONG. We have plenty of colonial structures in great shape here too. I'm just guessing your relationship to the trades is like that of a fish and a bicycle.
In reply to Yours is the exception to… by Sonny Brakes
Many American crackerboxes wouldn't qualify for a mortgage here.
In reply to Houses were never built to… by Sonny Brakes
My old house is 60 and will easily outlast me. The condition is pretty good. The key is a dude had built it himself for his family to live in.... I don't think he slapped it up with tape.
In reply to Houses were never built to… by Sonny Brakes
there is a 264 square foot shack(but on a 4000 square foot lot.!!) in bel aire/ holmby hills like just north of sunset/ucla - think american psycho children - los angeles it was last on the market about a month ago it was bought at i think $430K and now just about 6 weeks later it is back on the market flipping at $550K i think reduced to $530K its marketed to students and new grads young professionals lollol..but thats on redfin on zillow its estimated at $660K in just SIX WEEKS! at least a 30% gain in 30 days match that anywhere and its totally unregulated!! weeeee git summ

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/10449-Scenario-Ln-Los-Angeles-CA-900…
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/10449-Scenario-Ln-Los-Angeles-CA-900…
It's the value of the land, not the shack.

LOCATION.
LOCATION.
In reply to there is a 264 square foot… by zpinch
I can't afford to sell my house. A comparable rental would cost me a lot. I think that was the point. Buy so you have a fixed cost for shelter rather than being at the mercy of a landlord and increasing rent.
