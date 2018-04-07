Texas National Guard Deploying To Border Within 72 Hours; DOJ Enacts "Zero Tolerance" Policy

Arizona and Texas will be sending 400 National Guard members to the southern border in response to President Donald Trump's Wednesday Executive Order directing the troops to "assist the border patrol" in guarding the nation's existing border fence - and of course the many miles of completely unprotected crossing zones.
The troops will be armed for self defense "depending on the mission set," according to Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, commander of the Texas Army National Guard, who added that it was "premature right now to know what the cost will be" of the overall operation.
“Tonight there are National Guard troops moving in support of the border security mission,” said chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, who added ""The National Guard's efforts will include aviation, engineering, surveillance, communications, vehicle maintenance and logistical support."
The deployment will be a joint effort between Trump's federal imitative and state-level management under what's known as Title 32. Governors will retain control of the National Guard troops, however the federal government will finance the patrols.
150 Arizona Guard members from will deploy next week, while the Texas National Guard confirmed a deployment of 250 troops over the next 72 hours as an "initial surge" which began shortly after 7 p.m. Friday at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Austin, according to a Guard spokesman.
Brig. Gen. Tracy Norris, commander of the Texas Army National Guard, said the deployment would begin meeting “the priorities of the governor and the president in securing our border.” In addition to troops, the Guard said it would send ground surveillance vehicles and light and medium aircraft. -New York Times
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed his state's deployment over Twitter.
Our office is working closely with @AZNationalGuard, @DeptofDefense and @DHSgov on plans to deploy approximately 150 national guard members to the border next week— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 6, 2018
The initial wave of troops falls short of the 2,000 to 4,000 members of the National Guard that Trump told the media he wanted to send - however Defense Secretary James Mattis signed orders on Friday authorizing funding for an additional 4,000 National Guard troops until Sept. 30, who would remain under the "command and control of their respective governors."
Trump's deployment was welcome news to Texas Republican leaders, who have been outspoken in their condemnation of cartel-related crime, including drugs, violence and human smuggling. Many Texas legislators had pushed to deploy the National Guard to the border years ago. Texas in fact already has approximately 100 troops at the border as part of a state-level border security operation which began four years ago under then-governor Rick Perry in order to "help combat the brutal Mexican drug cartels that are preying upon our communities," said Perry.
The 100 National Guard troops who have been at the border play a supporting role to state and federal law enforcement, acting, as state officials describe it, as a “force multiplier.”
“We stand ready to support the needs of the state and the nation at the request of the governor or the president,” Lt. Col. Travis Walters, a spokesman for the Texas Military Department, the agency that oversees the state’s National Guard branches, said in a statement. -NYT
This isn't the first time in recent history that the National Guard has been deployed to the border.
In 2006 the Bush administration deployed 6,000 Guardsmen as part of the border support mission known as Operation Jump Start.
President Barack Obama deployed 1,200 guardsmen in 2010 as part of a similar mission called Operation Phalanx. -ABC
Zero Tolerance
Meanwhile, the DOJ announced on Friday the implementation of a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to prosecuting those trying to cross into the United States illegally.
“The situation at our Southwest Border is unacceptable,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a statement. “Congress has failed to pass effective legislation that serves the national interest -- that closes dangerous loopholes and fully funds a wall along our southern border."
“As a result, a crisis has erupted at our Southwest Border that necessitates an escalated effort to prosecute those who choose to illegally cross our border,” added Sessions.
The National Guard deployments follow a tense week in border security, as a giant caravan of over 1,500 Central Americans began to make its way to the U.S. border in hopes of seeking asylum. While the caravan is now "mostly" defunct, Trump said earlier this week that the National Guard would remain at the border until the wall is funded and built.
To that end - as Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King explained last September - "if we don't build a wall," whatever border security measures Trump employs, no matter how effective, can all be undone by the next president.
A "massive border security deal ... doesn't address domestic enforcement" says @SteveKingIA in response to Trump https://t.co/wl2rqYYIeK— New Day (@NewDay) September 14, 2017
Comments
Start with 1,500,000 illegals residing openly in Tejas...
So no one is going to address entitlement reform or failed war on drugs?
In reply to W by Déjà view
No
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
Good, zero tolerance. The way it should be. Now watch the Leftist Traitors call this outrageous and racist and crazy.
@BigFat, you're right those should be addressed too along with this awesome action
In reply to No by cossack55
Nuke Mehico mr. President!
KAG !!!
In reply to Good, zero tolerance. The… by JimmyJones
Put a rifle in the Hand of the Bitch.....send Pelosi to protect my country from the invasion.
Put Shumer on the line cooking for the Troops...
These fucking Idiots in Congress need to work a little for the Citizens.
In reply to Nuke Mehico mr. President!… by Pandelis
Those must be pretty powerful binoculars that guy in the foto is using... They can see all the way to OAXACA from the Fortified Castle Tower on the roof of the Taco Bell in Brownsville!
See? It even looks like THE ALAMO!
https://c2.staticflickr.com/2/1709/26157876515_d62d092537_m.jpg
In reply to Put a rifle in the Hand of… by ZENDOG
Hillary(!) would have done this....
"Arrrghhhh... trumptards... blah, blah, blah... uggghhhh... orange jesus... blah, blah, blah... arrRRRGGgggHHHhhh..."
Awesome. Next step: All able body people have to actually work for a living instead of having the gubmint point guns at the producers, taking what they earn to give it to preferred, lazy, voters. There will be plenty of good carpenter, laborer, brick layer, etc, jobs if the ILLEGALS can't do them. The ILLEGALS don't have incredibly cheap rates either.
In reply to Those must be pretty… by DillyDilly
The flow of immigration to the US since 1820:
http://thesoundingline.com/everyone-whose-lawfully-immigrated-us-since-…
In reply to Hillary(!) would have done… by ThinkerNotEmoter
A country founded by “illegal” immigrants fanning the flame vs immigrants. Priceless.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
Why has it taken a year and a half to do this?
In reply to A country founded by … by beepbop
It's not a "failed war on drugs". It is "price supports for CIA drug trafficking". There fixed it for you.
In reply to Put a rifle in the Hand of… by ZENDOG
+1
In reply to It's not a failed war on… by DownWithYogaPants
'These fucking Idiots in Congress need to work a little for the Citizens'
'Nancy / Maxine 2020 - All Or Nothing!'
.
In reply to Put a rifle in the Hand of… by ZENDOG
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2018/04/06/federal-judge-upholds-massachusetts-assault-weapons-ban/JsOFqlA5xMCKlOzwKPLB8M/story.html
In reply to Put a rifle in the Hand of… by ZENDOG
No! Absolutely not! The citizens must be disarmed and the barbarians let in through the gates!
It's the only thing we can do! ;-)
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
You are like a walking mass of cognitive dissonance.
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
The reduction of my dissonance on a cognitive intellectual level tells me that you are utterly unfamiliar with the work of social psychologist Stanley Milgram who wordsmith-ed the term. Also, he used it correctly. You may more correctly be discussing psychological reactance, or resistance, versus dissonance. Please clean up the application of ur verbiage and at least be correct. Do read any social psych 101 text to help u ascertain the appropriate semantic properties of the utilization of the three sets of terminology so enjoined here. Cheers. just effin around on a rainy day.
In reply to You are like a walking mass… by tmosley
This is addressing entitlement reform. Illegals are the entitled...
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
You've never been to a Florida trailer park, I guess.
If there is the reward of free shit and bigly profits from drugs sales, they will kill, sneak, risk life and limb, swim, drone, catapult, dig, and bribe their way in. The war will never end, and it will cost, a lot.
400 national guardsmen on the border is like putting aloe vera on advanced stage skin cancer.
In reply to This is addressing… by notfeelinthebern
Never been to Florida. Period.
In reply to This is addressing… by BigFatUglyBubble
Once upon a time, somebody tried to drain that swamp too... Who was involved [Translation: Who profited]?
Sunday reading.
https://www.perc.org/2002/03/01/who-drained-the-everglades/
In reply to Never been to Florida… by notfeelinthebern
I wish I never had,,,,nothing but Illegals and New York Assholes.
In reply to Never been to Florida… by notfeelinthebern
" So no one is going to address entitlement reform "
Yes, they are. The wall and guards work in both directions. The reform part involves preventing the serfs from leaving or entitling .gov to take everything if they do.
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
Hey...what could go wrong when a country continues to pay welfare trash to breed more of them? The Don should ask Mexico to take 4 million niggers for 4 million spics plus he can throw in the NBA and NFL for nothing
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
Abolish the income tax and see real growth
In reply to So no one is going to… by BigFatUglyBubble
How many national guard needed to stop anchor-baby citizenship?
Oh wait, Trump and congress can do that with a simple stroke of the pen if he wanted to.
I guess Trump was fos with regards to his promise to end anchor-baby citizenship????
In reply to W by Déjà view
The GOP Inc is not on board with ending birthright citizenship... I don't think Trump understands the issue well enough to address immigration at all. And his liberal daughter is for illegal immigration.
In reply to How many national guard… by TheSilentMajority
Honest Hill'rey is a real yankee doodle dandy.
Hut, Hut, HIKE!
In reply to The GOP Inc is not on board… by Stonewall Jackson
What is Tejas? I live on Texas!
In reply to W by Déjà view
$i $eñor!
"Mi Casa Es Su Casa"...
MAGMA!
In reply to What is Tejas? I live on… by NoBillsOfCredit
Then you're the first. I know people who live IN Texas but not ON it
In reply to What is Tejas? I live on… by NoBillsOfCredit
What is Tejas? I live on Texas!
In reply to W by Déjà view
Tejas 1836-2036 Tejas...Texas was somewhere in-between...
"Mi Casa Es Su Casa"...
$i $eñor!
MAGMA!
In reply to What is Tejas? I live on… by NoBillsOfCredit
Weapons free, advance at all costs.
In reply to W by Déjà view
Start with refusing to provide illegals with judicial review... just deport them all NOW. Also... Declare a 12 month hiatus on allowing ANY "refugee" in.
Yes, the libturd judges will crap their panties, but a fast track to the Supreme Court would eliminate that despicable statute.
In reply to W by Déjà view
Rules of engagement?
What are they supposed to do exactly?
Use short controlled bursts in an attempt to harvest more meat.
In reply to Rules of engagement?… by Rothbardian in…
Not sure if you are being sarcastic or if you honestly wish to mow down unarmed refugees.
In reply to Use short controlled bursts… by Cautiously Pes…
Refugees my ass. These are economic migrants like the rest of the fucking world... there is one true refugee among 100. Everyone else is going north to get a cheap job, work under the table and get First World entitlements.
In reply to Not sure if you are being… by Rothbardian in…
"unarmed refugees"......HAHAHAHAHAHAH!
What fucking planet are you on?
In reply to Refugees my ass. These are… by Stonewall Jackson
Invaders not refugees!
In reply to Not sure if you are being… by Rothbardian in…
How many do you think I would have to mow down before they would scamper back to wherever they came from ?
In reply to Not sure if you are being… by Rothbardian in…
Just to be clear, I was OK with mowing down the refugees
In reply to Not sure if you are being… by Rothbardian in…
provoke the media into saying stupid things
In reply to Rules of engagement?… by Rothbardian in…
They need help?
In reply to provoke the media into… by small axe
Bring a real assault rifle with them.
In reply to Rules of engagement?… by Rothbardian in…
Call in the A-10s and for god sake, get your heads down.
In reply to Rules of engagement?… by Rothbardian in…
It would appear your chances of leaving the US are decreasing.
By the time we're done with them they'll be begging us to leave ;-)
In reply to It would appear your chances… by ItsAllBollocks