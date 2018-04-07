Why Businessmen Don't Make Good Politicians

Submitted by Chris Calton of the Mises Institute
It is a common fallacy, particularly (but not exclusively) among the conservative right, that if a person is successful in business, he or she must have the requisite knowledge to make wise decisions regarding economic policy. This, unfortunately, is dangerously naive.
In his Theory of Money and Credit, Ludwig von Mises argued that
There are no grounds for ascribing authoritative significance to the opinions of business men; for economics, these opinions are nothing more than material, to be worked upon and evaluated. When the business man tries to explain anything he becomes as much a “theorist” as anybody else; there is no reason for giving a preference to the theories of the practical merchant or farmer.
In reality, the role of the entrepreneur and the role of the economist are wholly different. For the entrepreneur to be successful, he or she must forecast the future with a degree of accuracy. Calculations and production made in the present are only profitable if they are made with proper estimations about the future.
But these predictions often have to do with nothing more than estimating market demand. For established industries, these estimations are easier to make, but competition is also much tighter, so significant success in these industries is the product of finding a more efficient manner of production. For new industries, this estimate is a demand that exists in the abstract, by providing a product that solves a problem that was previously unsolvable. Henry Ford famously quipped that if he had asked what people wanted, they would have said faster horses.
Entrepreneurial foresight is a valuable skill to be sure. It does not, however, indicate any real understanding of economics. The reason that the right is particularly prone to the fallacy that the businessman is likely to be more economically knowledgeable is because they equate something that is good for business with something being good for the economy as a whole (this can be recognized as the “Fallacy of Composition”).
It is possible that a policy will be good for a given business and the economy both, but it is equally possible that a police will favor a specific business while harming the overall economy. Furthermore, running the economy like a business is likely to be particularly detrimental.
When running a business, the entrepreneur is fighting for a finite percentage of the overall market share. This is, of course, why we have competition, and thus why we see quality driven up and prices driven down in a free market environment.
But many businessmen politicians view the United States economy in this same competitive manner. The goal is to “beat” the other country (we’ll just randomly call the other country China). We need to beat them at GDP or at exports or whatever other metric people are fixated on. But this is all fallacious thinking. Because the growth of a competing company occurs at the expense of the original entrepreneur, many businessmen politicians are terrified at the growth of another country.
In economics, this becomes the zero-sum fallacy. Unlike market share — which is a percentage of a given market — economic growth is potentially infinite. When China grows, for example, we are not worse off. In fact, we are likely to be better off because we trade with them. If they produce more, consumers in our country obtain things more cheaply. It’s literally a win-win situation.
But when businessmen become politicians they often continue to think like businessmen. We must compete with these countries, and to protect American industries, we need trade barriers. Trade barriers will hurt China, without question, so the businessman is likely to believe it will help the United States. But in the global economy, we either see co-benefit or co-detriment. Enacting policies to dampen the economic growth of other countries only serves to hurt everybody involved.
In our increasingly socialized economy, we have to worry about more than just the entrepreneur who naively believes that economics and business are the same field. Today, many of the wealthiest businessmen are what we refer to as “rent-seekers,” being businessmen who seek wealth through political favors; they lobby for special privileges that will help their business in some way, with no regard to whether it is good or bad for the consumer or the economy.
This can present itself in seemingly contrary ways. When FDR signed the National Industrial Recovery Act, he allowed the executives of the biggest business in every industry to write their own regulations. Among these were things like wage floors, which would put smaller competitors out of business, and the large businesses made up for the higher labor costs with the benefits of a larger market share.
Licensing laws and regulations, trade restrictions like tariffs and import quotas, and eminent domain are commonly employed by rent-seeking enterprises, but always at the expense of everybody else. Is this the kind of person you would want deciding economic policy?
Mises was already observing these problems as early as 1912. He said
Nowadays there are many, who, busied with the otiose accumulation of material, have lost their understanding for the specifically “economic” in the statement and solution of problems. It is high time to remember that economics is something other than the work of the reporter whose business it is to ask X the banker and Y the commercial magnate what they think of the economic situation.
More than a century later, and the average person still hasn’t learned this lesson.
Probably don't want tv personalities either ..
My response: NOT SURE I AM BUYING WHAT THIS ARTICLE IS SELLING.
It all comes down to whether or not a person has a strong moral and spiritual foundation. If a person is corrupt and dishonest, then it does not matter whether they are a businessman or not, the result will be rotten fruit everytime. Just look at HRC and "Obozo" as examples of what can go really wrong when someone is spiritually and morally bankrupt.
But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officialsover thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.
What constitutes a good moral foundation, and who decides? How do we decide objectively that my morality is superior to your morality, or vice versa?
Politicians don't make good politicians either!
No, they just make better criminals. See Hillary as a good example.
Trump is a brilliant businessman:
1. his tax returns prove it
2. his bankruptcies are badges of courage
3. money laundering and fraud are sophisticated finance tools
4. his daddy had nothing to do with it
5. his intensive UPenn education paid off handsomely
6. self-sacrifice and charity are his motto
Being a businessman is not the PROBLEM.
Being a POMPOUS, ARROGANT, OPPORTUNIST, NARCISSISTIC a$$ bought by the DEEP STATE is the real problem.
“economic growth is potentially infinite.”
Author is full of it.
gonna up-vote u cause u finally quit spouting sophomoric attempts (the operant word is ATTEMPTS) at writing faux poetry with no metering or rhyming skills. and any moron can do free verse. Keep up the good work by keeping ur poetry???? hidden from the public eye. u did good today snorkeler . Keep it up. PLEASE
Rhyming skills? Still writing those Shark in the Dark masterpieces?
1. Businessmen don't make good politicians
2. politicians are garbage bags full of human shit
3. Electing someone who isn't a garbage bag full of human shit is a good idea
4. Therefore, electing a businessman might not be a bad idea
Most high-level businessmen fall into that category as well. You don't get that high without stepping on people. All people in position of power are assholes because to get there in the first place you have to be willing to do literally anything.
Besides, none of that answered my question. If you're going to use "moral foundation" as your guidepost, I want to know whose morals we use, and who decides.
What- EXACTLY- is a "good politician"?
A unicorn. It doesn't exist. It never will. You want to improve governance? Find a way to prevent wealth from being leveraged into power. Unless and until you and I have equal participation in power to a New York billionaire, anything you try to do to improve the situation is going to be bullshit.
Our founding fathers were the closest we have had as a good politician. Arguably few have been as good sense.
By all means we should stick with the CIA presidents of the type: Reagan / Bush Sr / Clinton / Bush Jr / Obama
Because nothing says success like a president controlled by murderers from an organization controlled by the Rothschild Western Private Central Banking Cartel.
Bullshit. They were wealthy colonial elites that led the people into war mostly for their own financial gain. The common man was not significantly better off in the aftermath, and we got nice things like the sedition acts and the ruthless put-down of the Whiskey Rebellion. Government by and for the people is a myth. All governments rule at gunpoint, and your odds of changing that are roughly equivalent to your odds of fucking Taylor Swift.
In 1772, John Hancock was the wealthiest businessman in the American colonies. Hancock was a founder ( with Paul Revere and Dr. Joseph Warren ) of the Sons of Liberty, one of the organizers of the Boston Tea Party, colleague of Samuel Adams, and was one of the fugitives ( the other being Samuel Adams ) sought by the Crown during the Lexington-Concord Alarm.
Hancock was a staunch patriot - and successful politician, as president of the Continental Congress and Governor of Massachusetts.
It is the mettle of a man, that makes him.
Businessmen may be good politicians IMO because ...
The entire goal of politicians should be to improve people's lives, right?
But traditional politicians suck because they try do it through ideological policy -- decide what's good for you.
Businessmen politicians just try to do improve the economy -- empower you do decide what's good for you.
Too many modern politicians focused on the former. We need more than just try to do the latter and let us decide the rest.
If only you were correct we would not be in nearly the dire circumstances we find ourselves. The private central banking cartel controls all the political puppets and have extensive intelligence operations, script writing departments and propaganda arms to force feed you their confabulated realities. They are not looking to improve anyone's life.
What a gross generalization. I doubt Buffett stepped on anybody. Neither did Gates, or Bezos. John Wooden was the greatest most successful basketball coach in Collegiate history. He never stepped on people, he elevated them.
Don't forget - these days most politicians are lawyers and write laws to maximize their profession.
Many bills out of Washington have been dubbed the "Lawyer Full Employment Act" for their ability to generate law suits - especially class action suit which can generate billions.
Thanks, I will take a reasonably honest businessman over say the likes of say:
Bill and Hillary
MOOchell and the Commie
Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein, Ohr, Strzok, Page, Lynch, Holder, Yates....
Honest weights and measures is the place to start.
ie Honest money.
Define "honest money". Even PMs only have value because we say so. Besides, what does this have to do with morality?
what are PMs?
Prime Ministers ..
Your new here eh?
Honest money defined down to the penny:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-gold-is-a-terrible-investment-and-will-save-the-lives-of-your-children/
In the realm of politics, voters decide.
So the author wants a permanent political class to rule? Cough cough - bullshit - cough cough. Whether businessmen are better or worse than others is irrelevant. If he runs and gets the most votes, he or she is in. Wtf. What a bizarre article. Zero sum versus cooperation? Like a businessman cannot comprehend the difference? Again. Wtf?
Respecting and defending property rights is a good start - keep in mind "person" constitutes property. You own your body. Hence murder being the most egregious property rights violation.
Taxation is theft.
In reply to What constitutes a good… by crossroaddemon
Well it's good you're not buying the premise of the article ..
This article is very poor analysis.
I expect more from Mises.
You don't have to be a religious nut job to be moral. Most religious people I know are very immoral. Trump is immoral and he was toting a bible around with him during the primaries. I am not particularly religious but I would never cheat on my wife like Trump or try to take somebody in a business deal by failure to disclose, like Trump. Or brag about using false facts to play the Canadians over NAFTA... just like TRUMP.
Honesty is a way of living. I can be honest without fear that God will strike me dead or won't let me into the 1970s style retirement heaven. I don't want to go to heaven if there are holly rollers there; you can have it. I will be happy to go to dog heaven.
Trump is not a businessman. He's a Grifter, a con. What kind of a man cheats on his wife? Or calls women PIGS? A Lowlife loser who's word means nothing, no matter how many times he waves his Bible in the air.
Or professors
And community organizers
Or lawyers
Or generals
or preachers
or
or
or
or
B Actors
Peanut farmers..
Definitely no randy bastards that can't keep it in their pants ..
Soon we'll be out of candidates ,
Definitly no former CIA heads or moron spawn ..
Randy bastards who can't keep it in their pants == real men. Anyone who allows himself to be bound to outdated concepts of sexual morality is a pussy.
Meh, there's a time and a place for everything ..
Outdated concepts of sexuality? I didn't take that course lad, but I'm all ears now as you explain the concept to me, in the backlight of my flippant commentary which has more to do with satire than actually giving a fuck .
I'm all for good ole hetero fucking, recreational even ..
Fuck away, enjoy .. no need to feel threatened in any way ..
Well, in a nutshell, my philosophy is that a real man actively tries to nail any attractive woman he can talk into a horizontal position.
And here I thought chivalry was dead ..
I kinda think, that it is the "other" positions you talk them into,,,
That count,,,
Hate to break this to you but all men are programmed to have sex 24 7 in order for the species to survive. I assure you, this was intended for serious calamity such as only a tribe of ugly women left on earth and you are the only male. Get to work hotdog and spare us the stud weather report.
Tells you what kind of piece of shit you need to be a politician
What is a good politician?
Who can lie the best with the straightest face?
See 2016 for the winner.
A good politician is someone who can tax and spend running up huge debts and make you feel you are at fault.
A used car dealer
That and who can talk the most idiots into worshipping them!
Politics is a solution to a problem that doesn't even exist. Politics was created by lying, scheming sh1t-bags to enable them to have a mechanism for achieving their personal goals.
Why Businessmen Don't Make Good Politicians
My response: "But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officialsover thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens."
Sorry to say the following, but I cannot find a single DEMOCRAT or RINO today that would qualify for public office based on the above principle.
Truly sad.
WE THE PEOPLE need to vote every single MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE DEMOCRAT and RINO out of office in the upcoming 2018 USA midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are EVIL!!
They do not get the job because they cannot be bought ... why good people always come last.
