Celente: "Murderers & Thieves Sold Out America"

Renowned trends researcher Gerald Celente says the trade war President Trump is starting against China must be fought for America to survive. Celente explains,
“We have lost 3.5 million jobs (to China). Some 70,000 manufacturing plants have closed. Why would anybody be fighting Trump to do a reversal of us being in a merchandise trade deficit of $365 billion? Tell me any two people that would do business with each other and one side takes a huge loss and keeps taking it...
So, why would people argue and fight and bring down the markets because Trump wants to bring back jobs and readjust a trade deficit that, by any standard, is destroying the nation?”
Who’s to blame for the lopsided trade deficits destroying the middle class of America? Look no further than the politicians and corporations buying them off. Celente charges,
“They sold us out. The European companies and the American companies sold us out, and the people fighting Trump are also the big retailers because they’ve got their slave labor making their stuff over there. They bring it back here and mark up the price, and they make more money. If they have to pay our people to do that work, they have to pay them a living wage and they can’t make enough profit. That’s who is fighting us...
You go back to our top trend in 2017, and it was China was going to be the leader in AI (artificial intelligence) now and beyond, and that is exactly what happened. All the corporations have sold us out. . . .The murderers and the thieves sold out America.”
Celente thinks the odds are there will not be a financial crash in 2018 “because they are repatriating all that dough from overseas at a very low tax rate and because of the tax cuts from 35% to 21%. These are the facts. In the first three months of this year, there have been more stock buybacks and mergers and acquisitions activity than ever before in this short period of time because of all that cheap money going back into the corporations. That’s what’s keeping the markets up.”
Just because the stock market is near all-time highs doesn’t mean there is no risk from a black swan. Celente says,
“I want to tell everyone what our major signal that we are watching closely that is going to determine where the markets are going. It’s the signal. It’s a signal that you will know whether to bail out or stay in, and that’s gold prices. With all of this volatility going on, gold prices have not moved much. They are still stuck in the $1,300 to $1,350 (per ounce) range. Even on Friday, with all the volatility, gold only moved up a couple of bucks. That is the indicator to watch, and here is our forecast. Gold has to break above $1,385 per ounce. It has been unable to get near there...
The next big number will be $1,450. When it solidifies over that, we forecast a jump to the $2,000 range. Gold is the ultimate safe haven asset. It has not been acting like that during this market shift.”
On the recent poll where 77% of people thought the MSM was putting out so-called “Fake News,” Celente says, “It’s not only “Fake News, it’s junk news, and that is why people are tuning out.” Expect the trend to continue.
America was birthed by murderers and thieves, which is why Washington is covered head to toe in Freemason monuments. Sorry Chump fans, this is a fact.
Oh, and here's your messiah Trump admitting he's a Mason. Fast forward to 3:05
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zRECg3YESo
i'll tell you why gerald --- globalists fighting the tariff revolution
the vipers have a vested interest in keeping the table leaning their way
and they are losing 'free' trade dupes every day. it takes time to deprogram decades of brain washing. but have faith, the awakening to the 'free' trade scam is growing
every time they say TRADE WAR a ft dupe gets his wings
In reply to America was birthed by… by karenm
Yeah buddy, Bring the trade war, we have been in it for decades, Bush Sr sold us out, Clinton's went further,Bush Jr carried the torch, Obama sold us down the river, all identical trade policies, F'it. Lead the fight President Trump.
In reply to globalists fighting the… by cheka
It's not just Fake News, it's also FAKE History.
In reply to Yeah buddy, Bring the trade… by JimmyJones
well said
In reply to globalists fighting the… by cheka
If the corrupt FBI continues to allow non citizens to register and vote, the Democrats will keep winning elections. The FBI needs to do their fucking job and examine the voter rolls of each state!
Non citizens voting is a massive scandal being ignored by the corrupt FBI and mainstream media.
In reply to America was birthed by… by karenm
And the rest of the "peaceful" world?
Perspective?
In reply to America was birthed by… by karenm
The Israeli supreme court building is built to Masonic specs...
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/171292
Trump is one of them.
In reply to America was birthed by… by karenm
A lot of things happened in parallel in Washington's lifetime. The lodges were changing, and not illuminist at that time.
The pyramid was still "esoteric" with hidden meaning known only to top initiates, but it is questionable what estoteric branch they were following.
Deist's believed in mathematical precision of the universe. Most of the founders were Deists and Mason's - not Free masons.
The particular jewish cabala strain invaded the Temples with Jacobinism, despite the author below claiming it as Catholic.
https://txfreemasonry.org/illuminati/
_________________
1798, a copy of Robison’s book was shipped to George Washington for his review. Washington admitted his concerns that the doctrines of the Illuminati, and principles of Jacobinism (return of Catholic influence over England) had reached American shores. However, there is no viable suggestion that the Illuminati became much more than a notion, in the previous English colonies.
The Illuminati was became be set by internal extremes of conflict. Von Knigge became disgusted and resigned in 1784.
The Jesuits fought the Illuminati from its first days. In time all Catholic priests were actively opposing the Order. The Bavarian government suppressed the Order; as well as Freemasonry, by edict, in 1784. Sufficient charges were made, that many of the members of the Illuminati were thrown into prison, with others, including Weishaupt, forced to leave Bavaria.
In reply to America was birthed by… by karenm
They hijacked America.
https://qanon.pub/
Soon... #Qanon
I shudder to think what will happen if real hardship hits this country.
The problem is that Trump has given America no time to adjust. Takes time to set up factories and mines and processing plants. It also does nothing against products completely assembled in China. Means they will just make the whole product in China and forgo bringing materials here for final production. So a greater LOSS IN MANUFACTURING.
I don't disagree with all Trump positions, but I do disagree how they all are being implemented.
We've been enjoying incremental change for decades.
Could it be possible that IF anyone BUT trump did the same thing, it would be perceived as moderate?
Is it also possible that ANY push back that would actually CHANGE ANYTHING would not be castigated as world ending by those profiting from keeping things as is?
Anything trump does is wrong, dangerous, corrupt, racist, misogynistic, hypocritical or just plain stupid if you are to believe what they WANT you to hear.
What is lost is credible analysis, from ANY perspective.
In reply to The problem is hat Trump has… by slightlyskeptical
Damned it Man ! ! ! ! !
Going to write my congressman ! ! !
He means (((murderers and thieves))). The same kike garbage that betrayed and murdered God's Son, the Christ. They and their goy filth that take their dirty shekels to betray their fellow Americans/citizens. There will be justice. It will be bloody and messy, but necessary til we restore balance to the force.
GERALD!!!
I yearn tragically for us all.
Shit..I agree..let’s see where this goes. At bare minimum if China cranks it up it will be the undeniable proof China has no intentions of bilateral anything. The current situation can’t stand and for all the pussies...nothing’s happned yet accept a rather overdue correction...time to actually get your shit together either way ...
Just saw on the news that 75000 people in the USA attended WestleMania 34 plus the millions watching on tv. What surpised me in the footage was the audience was comprised of almost all full grown adults.
Nothing can save the USA!
FUCK the retailers, one of the most low-value-added parasites in the economy, just skimming profits off every transaction, when technology today allows buyers and manufacturers to communicate and transact directly, cutting out the usually useless retailer.
Today almost everything is made in China, I wish it was not but, that is the reality, so I buy almost everything directly from China, at far lower prices than the skimming retailers charge for nothing of value to me.
I hope that most retailers go bankrupt and we exploit the web technologies to connect consumers directly to manufacturers.