German Police Foil "ISIS-Style" Knife Attack On Berlin Half-Marathon

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:11

Less than 24 hours after a "disturbed" person rammed his car into a crowd in Muenster, German police have reportedly foiled a terror plot to carry out an ISIS-inspired knife attack at the Berlin half-marathon today.

The German daily Die Welt is reporting that special police forces detained four men in connection with Sunday's sports event.

They said the main suspect was planning to killed participants and spectators with knives.

The main suspect was also reportedly known to Anis Amri - the Tunisian national who carried out the December 2016 Berlin Christmas market atrocity that killed 12 - and had planned to stab to death spectators and runners at the half marathon.

He was arrested in possession of two knives which had been sharpened, the report said.

Berlin police were not immediately available for comment.

German news agency dpa reported that police confirmed arrests in connection with the half-marathon but gave no further details.

Reuters  additionally reports that Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the government would do everything possible to protect citizens, but added:

“We have again experienced that ... absolute security is unfortunately not possible.”

As a reminder, Amri's attack in Berlin in 2016 had prompted German lawmakers to call for tougher security measures - and shifted Angela Merkel's 'come-one-come-all' immigration stance. No major Islamist militant attack has been carried out in Germany since.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Sy Kloine Bee Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

When you can snatch the pebble from my hand...

 

Also:

“We have again experienced that ... absolute security is unfortunately not possible.”

^ ...unless you're the government, when absolute security is a must.

Also:

Allahu Akbar!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Klassenfeind beepbop Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

“We have again experienced that ... absolute security is unfortunately not possible"

Tell that to the fucking wanckers from the Ordnungamt or Polizei who are 24/7 checking the speed limit or handing out parking tickets. Then suddenly a 'strict enforcement' is possible because it provides much needed incom€ (perhaps to pay for the 'rapefugees?') to the largely bankrupt German cities.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander beepbop Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

"The main suspect..Anis Amri..carried out the December 2016 Berlin Christmas market atrocity that killed 12"

WTF? Did he spend any time at all in jail for murdering 12 people? Is he a Clinton family member or "friend"?

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&

"in possession of two knives which had been sharpened"

So, is it illegal to buy sharp knives in Germany? Please, someone, don't tell me that Germany has rules about how sharp a knife can be...or that they all must be sold dull, and only sharpened when used for cooking, and once the meal is prepared, the knives must be dulled once again.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

Gee whiz, Social media has really rewired and dumbed down the masses. But it didn't first begin with today's social media, it actually began with (the first electronic social media) radio and TV rewiring people's brains to change the channel on any mind input they don't like. It's always amazing to observe the way people are clueless. Paul Joseph Watson did a piece on the rewiring of social media. However it began long ago with radio and TV. You're already rewired, today's minds aren't the minds of 100 years ago. Of course that's probably also why there's been no new world change inventions to the degree of moving from candles to the lightbulb, and horses to the jet aircraft. In essence elites have cheated themselves from getting better stuff.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pollygotacracker MusicIsYou Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:37 Permalink

I really have to differ with you on your statement. Some parts I agree with. That being said, I've been studying the Bible for decades. My mind is protected from false doctrine and false flags. Reading the Bible, and really understanding the material, is difficult. The theology and apologetics that you learn is much deeper than what we are getting from the media, Hollywood, and especially social media. Train your mind. Modern media, on all levels, is destroying the neural plasticity of the brain. Learn something difficult to learn. Be careful what you subject your mind to. Be warned. 

"And the peace of God, which passes all comprehension, shall guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Philippians 4:7

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Pollygotacracker Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Congratulations, you saved your own mind, but most people have not, and it is indicated by the way families don't sit around having intense conversations anymore. It's also indicated by the way people can not conversation with neighbors about very important topics. People don't like talking to others in-person, because they can not just change the TV channel. In fact some people will plainly tell people that they don't like conversing with them because they can't change their channel, or turn them off.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Juggernaut x2 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

The longer the US destabilizes the MidEast the more refugees will try to go to Europe- of course, emptying the MidEast of Muslims and flooding Europe with them is part of the plan.