Kudlow: White House Planning Cuts To $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:00

Larry Kudlow has been making the media rounds this week, appearing on Fox and Bloomberg (though, tellingly, not his former employer, CNBC) to help soften President Trump's aggressive trade rhetoric to make it more palatable to investors.

But in what can only be interpreted as a show of defiance considering the Dow's nearly 600 point drop on Friday, Kudlow took to Fox News Sunday to offer a stern warning to China: Stop stonewalling and instead make a good-faith effort to come to the table.

WALLACE: And that's what they're doing is stonewalling?

KUDLOW: Basically. I mean, lots of rhetoric out there, like, you know, old communist party type stuff. The whole world, please, the whole world knows China has been violating trade laws for many years and President Trump is the guy calling them on it and he's right to do so.

WALLACE: Is the president -- you say he's calling them on it. Is he bluffing or will he impose tariffs if China doesn't change its trade practice?

KUDLOW: Look, I -- he's not bluffing. I mean, there are a number of tools at his disposal.

Just one thing there -- people are saying Trump, Trump, Trump. This is a problem caused by China, not a problem caused by President Trump, and I would go so far as to say, Trump is there to fix the problem.

If you talk to the president as I have, he regards himself as a free trader, all right? As do I. But his argument, and it's a good one, you can't have free trade, which is pro-growth around the world unless China brings down its barriers, opens up its markets --

And while Kudlow neglected to announce his "trade coalition of the willing" like he had promised on Friday, he did try his hardest to burnish both the president's and his own free-trade bona fides while trying to frame the US's tariff tit-for-tat with China as an isolated issue within the framework of global trade - not a runup to the US implementing blanket tariffs, a policy Kudlow says he vehemently opposes.

KUDLOW: Well, hang on. So, I oppose the blanket tariffs, I always do.

Now, with respect to China, I've always been a hard-liner on China, and while I don't like tariffs, sometimes there is no substitution for putting tariffs into the discussion, into the process. That is part of the quiver of arrows that the president has.

Look, he's a great negotiator. He has a whole history of that. But in this process, tariffs have to be part of it. There's no two ways about it. Then, hopefully, there will be discussions and hopefully, in just the next two months, the Chinese will come seriously back to the table.

President Trump has told me, we were together a long time on Thursday and Friday. He likes President Xi. They get along. He respects President Xi as a negotiator, but they have not played by the rules, Chris. This has been going on.

Technology is everything to this country, everything -- our entrepreneurship, our innovation, our future growth, our productivity. We cut corporate tax rates precisely to unlock the animal spirits around technology.

We cannot let China willy-nilly steal our technology.

Of course, we've heard most of this trade rhetoric before, Kudlow took viewers by surprise after Wallace moved on to his next topic, the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. Is it true, Wallace asked, that the White House is pushing a bill to undo some of the spending increases included in the omnibus bill?

Kudlow confirmed that he and OMB Chief Mick Mulvaney are working on an "enhanced rescission package" that would "trim some spending", now that Republicans on the Hill have finally come around to the idea that blowing a massive hole in the federal budget could be bad for America in the long term.

WALLACE: OK, I've got a minute left. There is talk this morning that the president may ask Congress to undo part of the $1.3 trillion spending bill to cut back some of the expenditures that were made. Is that true and how far along are you on that?

KUDLOW: It's playing in the White House. My friend, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, he and I are on -- I'm an ex-OMB guy. I feel his pain.

We are looking at an enhanced rescission package. I'm not going to use numbers. This is all around town.

I think the Republican Party on the Hill has finally figured out. It's really not a bad idea to trim some spending because, after all, spending can lead to deficits and spending interferes with the economy. And President Trump is a deregulator and a tax cutter. So, we want and much more modest government role.

While this is certainly an encouraging sign for Treasury bulls, there's much that needs to be determined. Depending on the final number, whatever rescission package Kudlow is planning could amount to a drop in the bucket: Goldman warned in January that US Treasury issuance was set to double in 2019 - and that was before the omnibus bill was signed into law. Trump warned when he signed the $1.3 trillion bill that he was only affixing his signature because of national security concerns, and that he would never sign another bill like it.

Will markets take Kudlow's hint seriously? We'll need to wait until Treasury futures open later this afternoon to find out.

Of course, Kudlow wasn't the only senior administration official to talk trade on the Sunday shows this week. After he admitted on Friday that a trade war with China remained a possibility, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clarified that, while a trade war remains a possibility, he doesn't see one as likely.

Tags
Business Finance
Politics
Television Broadcasting
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 6
Deep Snorkeler tmosley Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Larry Kudlow, America's Heath Ledger the Joker

Dear American Middle Class:

1. it's not about government spending .... it's about YOU

2. they laugh at Trump because he's different ... he laughs at you because you're all the same

3. you know madness is like gravity ... all it takes is a little Trump

4. what doesn't kill the US, makes it stranger

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Muddy1 Bobbyrib Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

I hope the cutting starts with cutting 100% of the Planned Parenthood funding, followed by federal prosecution for PP employees selling in baby parts in violation of federal law.

Then we can go straight to a job training program where steel fabrication, welding, and working with concrete is taught while participants build a wall to keep the illegals out.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
JRobby Muddy1 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

The name of this game is "shine the light on the cockroaches"

All of the Trump supporters who were pissed when Trump signed the spending bill did not see the game being set up.

The light will expose the true colors of many of our "legislators" in the CONgress & Senate, who owns them and gives them their orders.

Reverse "Citizens United" DO IT NOW!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Dickweed Wang AtATrESICI Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

And President Trump is a deregulator and a tax cutter. 

 

Translation - Trump is a crony capitalist.

Note to Kudlow and Trump:  There are certain aspects of the US economy that NEED to be strictly regulated.  Those items also need to be uniformly and fairly regulated . . . not this bullshit where if you're a deep pockets big time player or corporation then all of a sudden those regulations don't seem to apply (or aren't enforced) . . . see translation above.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rgraf Dickweed Wang Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

You don't get. The conjobstitution, which overthrew the existent USA, in an act of treason, was written by a group consisting overwhelmingly of members of a secret society, who met in private, sworn to lifelong vows of silence regarding the proceedings. The intention was to create a usurious central bank. Wake up. You're a slave.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
FireBrander Giant Meteor Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

$1.3 Trillion in cuts...not to include:

1. Military spending.
2. Medicaid and Medicare..."Health Industry" cash cows.
3. Government worker wages, pensions and benefits.
4...wholly fuck, what am I doing listing what won't be cut..this is what WILL be cut.

NOTHING!

Here's how it will play out:

10 Trillion in DEFICIT spending reduced to 8.7 Trillion which is a $1.3 Trillion "cut" in spending...over the next decade...but "un-for-seen" events will mandate that the $1.3T cut be replaced with an additional $2T in "emergency" spending...bet on it.

It will take several trillion to bail out the banks, and the FED itself, when the housing, car and student loan bubbles bursting gets into full swing...the FED is STUFFED with mortgage backed securities!

The FED's balance sheet:

$1.75 Trillion = Mortgage-backed securities

https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.htm

I simply can't imagine the car/house situation getting even more absurd!

A old friend of mine emailed from my old hometown, that a few doors down from the house where I grew up in "fly-over" country..an ~800sqft house sold for $135k...2 bed, 1 bath...inside totally new...outside a fucking disaster..no garage...and in the driveway sits the cars of the new owners...a ~$60,000 truck and $50,000 Lexus...can it get more insane?

How's this for peak insanity...I was passed yesterday by one of those ~$60k quad cab, 1000HP, extended bed, dually, ultimate fucking behemoth pickups...with a DOMINO's pizza delivery sign on the roof!..I'm searching Amazon for a dash cam right after this..I've got to start a channel on YouTube of this shit.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 4
Deep Snorkeler swass Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

Kuddles Kudlow, the Albert Speer of America

the ricission-rescind-regression is for you

1. that tax cut you think you got ...... 

2. domestic infrastructure spending ..... 

3. Boltonization: war and triumph ...... 

4. insane deficits ......

5. Pentagon corruption and culture of failure..... 

6. war, trade war, misinfo-disinfo-bluster and Hellfire...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
shovelhead Seasmoke Sun, 04/08/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

Anyplace that can turn out an electric guitar for $300 that has better quality than a $2600 American made Gibson (except maybe $250 worth in electronics) is highly efficient with the latest modern machinery and quality control. Their weak point is consistent QC which is no surprise considering the numbers produced.

The differential in wages certainly can't account for that wide of margin in price, particularly when you factor in shipping costs. These factories are the very model of efficiency.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
SDShack Kreditanstalt Sun, 04/08/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

The bottom line is China wants to control their own serfs, not let Chinese serfs be controlled by Western Banks. This isn't a trade war, but a giant currency war starting between East/West. The East is rebelling against the world wide domination of the Petro$ and it's attempt to subjugate all people as Western Serfs. The East wants to keep their own serfs.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
SDShack Bring the Gold Sun, 04/08/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

I'll just repost what I said on the ZH Trade War article. The big question is will China and India willingly submit to Western Banks? The only way the World Wide Western Debt Ponzi can continue is with exponential growth of debt slaves to feed the Ponzi, and China and India have the basic mercantile economies that are coveted by Western Banks for exploitation. Without China and India, the West will have to look at Central and South America, Africa, and the Middle East for their serfs, but those regions are still too tribal to convert to willing serfs. So the West resorts to stealing what it needs from those areas from the barrel of a gun, or uses immigration from those areas to try to get the pick of the litter that can be converted to serfs, but that's not enough to feed the exponential Ponzi growth. The East knows the West is in a bind and has nothing to offer but debt in exchange for serfs. So the the real question is not will developing world GDP climb to developed levels per capita, but how much will Western GDP fall to the rest of the world levels? It is this loss of Western power and wealth that is being so resisted by the West, and why I predict the West will resist it even to the point of all out war to protect it. There is a reason why the USSA security state spends more then all other nations combined. The bottom line is beware when sociopaths start turning on each other because that is the tell that the game is entering the final phase. It's like mafia bosses turning on each other to try to get more power and control. It's not logical, but it's what sociopaths do.