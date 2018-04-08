In Latest Humiliation For Brussels, Viktor Orban Wins Hungary Elections In Landslide Victory

In the latest embarrassment for Europe's establishment, the ostracized - by Brussels - Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, who has waged a relentless vendetta against George Soros in the past year, just won a landslide victory in Hunary's parliamentary elections.

Earlier on Sunday, 8 million Hungarians went to the polls to elect a 199-seat parliament in the 2018 general elections, which many expected would see the incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orbán- and his right-wing Fidesz party - win his third consecutive term. And, as covered here on numerous prior occasions, Orban's campaign had been centered around anti-immigration policies, an especially sensitive topic not only in Hungary and Central Europe, but across the old continent.

His main competitors are Gergely Karacsony, a candidate for the Socialist and Dialogue parties; and Gabor Vona of the far-right nationalist Jobbik party, or rather were because according to the Hungarian election office website, Prime Minister Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has won a sweeping, landslide victory according to preliminary results with 69% of the votes counted.

Fidesz with 49.5% of party-list votes, matching most pre-election opinion polls

Formerly far-right Jobbik second with 20% of list votes, Socialists at 11.9%

LMP and DK parties also poised to clear parliamentary threshold based on partial count

In other words, Orbán's Fidesz party has secured an absolute majority, and may even reach as much as a two-thirds majority of 133 seats, enough to pursue a constitutional amendment, making life for George Soros in Hungary even more unbearable.

Not surprisingly, virtually all of the Hungarian countryside voted for Orban, while in Europe's continuing polarization of cities and towns versus the countryside, the opposition won the country's urban centers.

Hungary: Landslide for Orban's Fidesz (EPP) in the countryside, centre-left opposition wins the urban centres (65% counted). #Valasztas2018 #Hungary pic.twitter.com/7TjIR9LuCg — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) April 8, 2018

The election outcome means that Deutsche Bank's populism tracker, already at its highest level since World War II...

... is set to rise even higher as Europe continues to reject both the "new globalized world order", and the liberal immigration worldview which Angela Merkel tried to impose on Europe in 2015, and failed miserably.