London Mayor Unveils New Stop-And-Frisk Police Policy To Enforce City-Wide Knife Ban

Knife crime across the country has risen by a staggering 21 per cent in the 12 months to September 2017, according to quarterly figures released by the Office of National Statistics.
Stabbings in London are at their highest level in six years, with a 23 per cent rise from the previous year.
Fatal stabbings in London, 2018
The Sun reports that at least 35 people have been fatally stabbed in London since the beginning of the year.
Met Police records show 37,443 recorded knife offences and 6,694 recorded gun offences across the UK in the year up to September 2017.
- January 1 - Steve Frank Navarez-Jara, 20, Islington
- January 3 - Elizabeta Lacatusu, 44, Redbridge
- January 8 - Daniel Frederick, 34, died in Hackney
- January 9 - Dami Odeyingbo, 18, stabbed in Bromley
- January 11 - Harry Uzoka, 25, killed in Shepherd's Bush
- January 28 - Yaya Mbye, 26, stabbed in Stoke Newington
- January 29 - Juan Olmos Saca, 39, stabbed in Peckham
- January 31 - Khader Saleh, 25, stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison
- February 3 - Hassan Ozcan, 19, knifed in Barking
- February 3 - Kwabena Nelson, a youth worker, died after being stabbed near his home in Tottenham
- February 8 - Hannah Leonard, 55, stabbed in a flat in Camden
- February 11 - Sabri Chibani, 19, stabbed in Streatham
- February 13 - Saeeda Hussain, 54, was stabbed in Ilford
- February 14 - Lord Promise Nkenda, 17, stabbed in Canning Town
- February 18 - Lewis Blackman, 19, knifed in Kensington
- February 19 - Rotimi Oshibanjo, 26, stabbed in Southall
- February 20 - Sadiq Mohammed, 20, stabbed in Camden
- February 20 - Abdikarim Hassan, 17, stabbed in Camden
- February 25 - Michael Boyle, 44, stabbed in the chest
- March 1 - Christopher Beaumont, 42, stabbed in Hammersmith
- March 5 - Laura Figueira, 47, stabbed in Twickenham
- March 5 - Kelva Smith, 20, knifed in Croydon
- March 14 - Lyndon Davis, 18, stabbed in Chadwell Heath
- March 16 - Naomi Hersi, 36, found with stab wounds at hotel near Heathrow Airport
- March 17 - Russell Jones, 23, stabbed in Enfield
- March 18 - Tyrone Silcot, 41, stabbed in Hackney
- March 19 - Balbir Johal, 48, knifed in Southall
- March 19 - A 41-year-old was stabbed to death in Waltham Forest but is yet to be identified
- March 20 - Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, stabbed at Stratford shopping centre
- March 26 - David Potter, 50, stabbed in Tooting
- March 29 - Reece Tshoma, 23, stabbed in Plumstead
- March 30 - Leyla Mtumwa, 36, found with stab wounds at a home in Haringey
- April 1 - A 20-year-old was stabbed in Wandsworth, but police have not formally identified the victim
- April 4 - A 38-year-old man stabbed at a house in Lewisham has not yet been formally identified
- April 4 - Israel Ogunsola, 18, was stabbed to death in Hackney on 4 April. Police were alerted by a motorist and performed first aid but the teenager died at the scene
- April 5 - Five teenagers and one one man were stabbed in London within a space of 24 hours. One of the victims was aged 13 and left fighting for his life
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said last week:
“These statistics show the terrible repercussions around the country of a Government that has been desperately weak on crime for the last eight years, as well as weak on the causes of crime.
“The most violent crimes, including knife crime, are rising across England & Wales. This is clearly a national problem that requires national solutions.
"The Government must urgently increase funding for the police as well as restoring funding for the services that provide alternative paths away from crime, such as youth services, education, probation and mental health services.”
However, overall, crime had continued to fall in England and Wales, consistent with the general trend since the mid-1990s.
And so, Khan has just unveiled his final solution...Ban knives and give police officers more flexibility to stop and frisk anyone...
In a statement, the Mayor said:
“Let me be clear - there is no reason to carry a knife. To anyone who does - they will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. 35 people have been charged for murder offences occurring during 2018 so far.
“We need communities, families, friends and neighbours to give us the information we need to bring these criminals to justice.”
So butchers should probably leave their work implements at work.
The statement has two other interesting tidbits aside from demanding more funding to 'correct' the youth's misguided ways.
The Met Police has introduced targeted patrols with extra stop and search powers for areas worst-affected by knife crime.
So expect all sorts of racial-profiling suits:
“What you will see over the course of the next few weeks and months — is what we have seen over the last few weeks and months — which is stop-and-search based on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon going up, more arrests as a consequence of this intelligence-led stop-and-search going up and hopefully our city becoming safer,” the mayor said Saturday, according to The Telegraph.
And Schools should not worry, because he has a plan for that too...
Knife wands are now available for every school in London to help keep young people safe, with 150 schools so far taking up the offer.
The Mayor is working to bring in more Safer Schools Officers to help to drive down knife crime in schools.
Teachers and students alike across Britain breathed a sigh of relief...
Read the full statement here...
Presumably, cars will be banned next, then rental trucks and minibuses in Germany... and what about sporks? They can leave a nasty mark.
We understand fully the "well, we have to do something" argument but as politicians cow-tow to the latest social media hashtags and 'Marches', one wonders just how low the lowest common denominator of legislation will become and how quickly any personal freedoms will be sacrificed at the altar of "it's for your own good."
Remember, if some fucking idiot wants to murder you, they will find a way... minibus, semi, car, knife, semi-automatic assault weapon, nerve agent, chock hold (ban biceps) - or whatever.
Comments
Stick it to them mayor. There's a good boy.
What do you expect Sad.IQ Khan to 'stick' to anyone? His name says it all.
In reply to Stick by I hate cunton
How is this possible when knife crimes are against the law?
It is simply because criminals know that law abiding citizens are totally defenseless.
In reply to What do you expect Sad.IQ… by EuroPox
Now repeat after me: "nothing do do with islam" - ok? /sarc
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"There's no reason to carry a knife"....nobody needs to cut things in London? Wow.
In reply to Now repeat after me: … by EuroPox
If they somehow magically manage to remove every knife from London, there will just be another tool used to do the same job. Icepicks, for example. Or hammers.
In reply to "There's no reason to carry… by brushhog
That reminds me, remember folks, Tuesday is Soylent Green Day. Oh...and it's Halal.
In reply to Now repeat after me: … by EuroPox
If you don't understand why they voted BREXIT,
read that list again... slowly... you'll catch on...
In reply to That reminds me, remember… by Mr. Universe
That's why London police will likely use racial profiling to only target people of White European heritage for this "stop and frisk" policy.
Those citizens whose skin tone matches that of "Asian" (i.e., Middle Eastern, Arab) people will be intentionally ignored.
European law enforcement will bend over backwards and twist themselves into all types of contortions to avoid the stigma of targeting dark-skinned Muslims or Africans.
In reply to Now repeat after me: … by EuroPox
Shoes will be next...
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
so now what? bringing a scissors to a knife fight? does anyone here see how absurd this has gotten?
un-fuking-beleivable shit maynard....
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
OK, so personal defence items are not allowed to be carried by "citizens". Sounds a lot like sharia law to me. Add to that the fact that the sadic kahn has rolled out fully fledged muttawa stormtroopers upon the emmasculated sheeple and you have complete unmasked slavedom dictatorship.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Knives were banned in the prisons I worked in but somehow, the inmates always managed to arm themselves. The shiv made out of a toothbrush slid right through all the metal detectors.
https://i.pinimg.com/564x/e4/c7/e0/e4c7e0203e14a0ccd9a621b6c0af142b.jpg
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
How the hell am I going to butter my toast!??!! Okay compromise can I carry around my ancient antique Samaria sword ?
In reply to What do you expect Sad.IQ… by EuroPox
Stick is hate speech.
Burn the witch.
In reply to What do you expect Sad.IQ… by EuroPox
I know I have posted this before....and I will tell you. I carry my BEAR MACE with me everywhere now. It makes me feel good that I can take out a crowd in a matter of seconds at 30 foot range. This Shit is the baddest M'fer you have ever seen. Many of my friends now carry this. I have one in my car door...and one on my person when my wife and I are out.....it is better than a gun...Non Lethal. And it will stop a grizzly BEAR. So whipping this shit out on a few punks...game over.
If I don't have it...I am like ..."Holy Shit...I am helpless" Somebody pulling a knife...that would be a very big mistake against this shit.
NOTE:I have nothing to gain by showing you this. Just trying to help. Is it illegal? Yep. And I have been instructed to say that "I travel in the woods...and forgot I had it.." And if worse comes to worse....I would rather walk away unscathed and safe...and get in trouble for this...
Here is the one I get. (This is not my auction) Just trying to help. Take it on trips too.
Special NOTE...if you live in one of these PUSSIFIED locations...you will have to get a friend to buy it for you...
Per ebay's restricted items policy we cannot accept bids, purchases or ship to people located in places where stun guns are illegal.
This includes: Hawaii, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.
The following cities consider stun guns illegal:
Annapolis & Baltimore MD, Philadelphia PA
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Frontiersman-BEAR-Pepper-SPRAY-30ft-Range-7-9-…
In reply to Stick by I hate cunton
Where do you live that you can't carry fucking bear mace?
In reply to I know I have posted this… by takeaction
Those cities I just listed...
In reply to Where do you live that you… by greenskeeper carl
Once worked on a very sensitive site in the UK. Security very high. Car searched. Bonnet popped. Looking for bombs, etc. Boot searched... Oh you've got a gurney there!!! What's a gurney??.. I ask. You know a knife, they point to a Swiss army type knife. Oh yeah that I take it everywhere. Fine.... Get waved through....
Guess my white skin and polite attitude helped.
In reply to Stick by I hate cunton
The best way to stop a bad guy with a knife is ---
Wait for it ---
A good guy with a GUN!
In reply to Stick by I hate cunton
Not the Onion?
When do they ban bare knuckles? Right after they ban Cricket bats, I'd guess.
In reply to Not the Onion? by Pop3y3too
i advocate open sword and knife carry. a bowie on the belt and a sword on the other side. a boot dagger for back up plan. clearly displayed to prevent head choppers from thinking it won't be a fair fight. just sayin...
In reply to When do they ban bare… by Ignatius
Crickets are not hurting anyone -
No one needs a cricket assault bat!
In reply to When do they ban bare… by Ignatius
What a disgusting creature. I wonder if they will arrest anyone found with a explosives belt during these searches... I wouldn't bet on it.
And the cops will do what they are told to do.
Yet the London banker and their pens keep on rehypothecating...and diddling with kids.
In reply to And the cops will do what… by VWAndy
Im guessing the white folks will be the ones getting searched most often.
Agreed. Its all about closing in on 'the enemy of the State', the resisters of a Zionist tyrannical government. Americans, cling to your gun ownership rights as the only deterrent to the Ashke-nazi government Sachs occupation.
In reply to Im guessing the white folks… by VWAndy
LOL fucking Europeans are pussies! Make all the evil knives go away! Or we'll shoot you with our guns!
Wait for it....
my mother in law is a complete moron, I will send her to London to talk with the lovely muslims
Sounds like a wonderful place to live. Why wouldn't anyone want to immediately come to London, I wonder?
Fuck you London... fuck you
That's not London (RIP)! That's LONDONISTAN.
In reply to Fuck you London... fuck you by TheMexican
So if I was to get a steak in London, how do I eat it? Butter knife?
Are pointy scissors outlawed too?
Hairdressers beware - you're next with your weapons of destruction.
In reply to So if I was to get a steak… by NoPension
total tyranny coming to the west.
no rights.
just a toy.
"To Enforce City-Wide Knife Ban"
Always has to be a "reason"
And that goes for big stuff too, like wars and crashes. always some bogus reason
Newsflash....nobody cares about the god damn law anymore.
Could it be that all those wonderful immigrants brought their old world habits with them to London?
First they came for our guns, then our knives. Next our cars....bicycles and trains only! (AGENDA 21 FOR DUMMIES)
You have to hand it to the Zionist World Government gang - tyrannical control introduced 'to keep us safe', of course! Its all lies, its all about total control. Proof -
"However, overall, crime had continued to fall in England and Wales, consistent with the general trend since the mid-1990s."
Last I knew, Londonistan was in England. So thats not the reason! the reason is thousand of young male alien invaders of indiscriminate background being welcomed to 'stay' by the British government - unless they are White.
This Shithead tolled everyone that they should just get use to terrorist attacks in london.
Its a way of life now!
hahahaha between acid attacks and knives and fake nerve agents this totalitarian state in in losing control
hahahaha
So... the muz lem goes to the cutlery store and buys a chef's knife.
He's on his way home and has his receipt. And then all of a sudden his knife jumps out-a the bag and stabs 10-15 people.
So will they be banning hammers next? Walking sticks? Rocks?
"They will feel the full force of the law"
Unless they are "Asian", in which case it's a cultural thing.
Lets see London: freedom of speech? Nope. Freedom to bear arms? Nope. Right for searches and seizures? Nope. And how is that Brexit coming along?
The way I see it the Brits are just serfs of the 21st century, their votes don't mean shit and they have no rights.
Hold onto your guns in America.
They can't even buy knives now, they are defenseless to the immigrants and the criminals now. Ban on home deliveries of knives in government crackdown after surge in London stabbings.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/knives-ban-london-stabbi…
This is how all the marxist utopias end, they are about to get skinny next.
This is how Venezuela happens, the UK is now a marxist utopia.
That's certainly a very enriched list of names.
Amazing the names..
The UK is doomed
In reply to That's certainly a very… by floosy
I carry a knife to cut things, such as fruit, open boxes, trim rope. Then again, I work.