London Mayor Unveils New Stop-And-Frisk Police Policy To Enforce City-Wide Knife Ban

Knife crime across the country has risen by a staggering 21 per cent in the 12 months to September 2017, according to quarterly figures released by the Office of National Statistics.

Stabbings in London are at their highest level in six years, with a 23 per cent rise from the previous year.

Fatal stabbings in London, 2018

The Sun reports that at least 35 people have been fatally stabbed in London since the beginning of the year.

Met Police records show 37,443 recorded knife offences and 6,694 recorded gun offences across the UK in the year up to September 2017.

January 1 - Steve Frank Navarez-Jara, 20, Islington

- Steve Frank Navarez-Jara, 20, Islington January 3 - Elizabeta Lacatusu, 44, Redbridge

- Elizabeta Lacatusu, 44, Redbridge January 8 - Daniel Frederick, 34, died in Hackney

- Daniel Frederick, 34, died in Hackney January 9 - Dami Odeyingbo, 18, stabbed in Bromley

- Dami Odeyingbo, 18, stabbed in Bromley January 11 - Harry Uzoka, 25, killed in Shepherd's Bush

- Harry Uzoka, 25, killed in Shepherd's Bush January 28 - Yaya Mbye, 26, stabbed in Stoke Newington

- Yaya Mbye, 26, stabbed in Stoke Newington January 29 - Juan Olmos Saca, 39, stabbed in Peckham

- Juan Olmos Saca, 39, stabbed in Peckham January 31 - Khader Saleh, 25, stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison

- Khader Saleh, 25, stabbed at Wormwood Scrubs prison February 3 - Hassan Ozcan, 19, knifed in Barking

- Hassan Ozcan, 19, knifed in Barking February 3 - Kwabena Nelson, a youth worker, died after being stabbed near his home in Tottenham

- Kwabena Nelson, a youth worker, died after being stabbed near his home in Tottenham February 8 - Hannah Leonard, 55, stabbed in a flat in Camden

- Hannah Leonard, 55, stabbed in a flat in Camden February 11 - Sabri Chibani, 19, stabbed in Streatham

- Sabri Chibani, 19, stabbed in Streatham February 13 - Saeeda Hussain, 54, was stabbed in Ilford

- Saeeda Hussain, 54, was stabbed in Ilford February 14 - Lord Promise Nkenda, 17, stabbed in Canning Town

- Lord Promise Nkenda, 17, stabbed in Canning Town February 18 - Lewis Blackman, 19, knifed in Kensington

- Lewis Blackman, 19, knifed in Kensington February 19 - Rotimi Oshibanjo, 26, stabbed in Southall

- Rotimi Oshibanjo, 26, stabbed in Southall February 20 - Sadiq Mohammed, 20, stabbed in Camden

- Sadiq Mohammed, 20, stabbed in Camden February 20 - Abdikarim Hassan, 17, stabbed in Camden

- Abdikarim Hassan, 17, stabbed in Camden February 25 - Michael Boyle, 44, stabbed in the chest

- Michael Boyle, 44, stabbed in the chest March 1 - Christopher Beaumont, 42, stabbed in Hammersmith

- Christopher Beaumont, 42, stabbed in Hammersmith March 5 - Laura Figueira, 47, stabbed in Twickenham

- Laura Figueira, 47, stabbed in Twickenham March 5 - Kelva Smith, 20, knifed in Croydon

- Kelva Smith, 20, knifed in Croydon March 14 - Lyndon Davis, 18, stabbed in Chadwell Heath

- Lyndon Davis, 18, stabbed in Chadwell Heath March 16 - Naomi Hersi, 36, found with stab wounds at hotel near Heathrow Airport

- Naomi Hersi, 36, found with stab wounds at hotel near Heathrow Airport March 17 - Russell Jones, 23, stabbed in Enfield

- Russell Jones, 23, stabbed in Enfield March 18 - Tyrone Silcot, 41, stabbed in Hackney

- Tyrone Silcot, 41, stabbed in Hackney March 19 - Balbir Johal, 48, knifed in Southall

- Balbir Johal, 48, knifed in Southall March 19 - A 41-year-old was stabbed to death in Waltham Forest but is yet to be identified

- A 41-year-old was stabbed to death in Waltham Forest but is yet to be identified March 20 - Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, stabbed at Stratford shopping centre

- Beniamin Pieknyi, 21, stabbed at Stratford shopping centre March 26 - David Potter, 50, stabbed in Tooting

- David Potter, 50, stabbed in Tooting March 29 - Reece Tshoma, 23, stabbed in Plumstead

- Reece Tshoma, 23, stabbed in Plumstead March 30 - Leyla Mtumwa, 36, found with stab wounds at a home in Haringey

- Leyla Mtumwa, 36, found with stab wounds at a home in Haringey April 1 - A 20-year-old was stabbed in Wandsworth, but police have not formally identified the victim

- A 20-year-old was stabbed in Wandsworth, but police have not formally identified the victim April 4 - A 38-year-old man stabbed at a house in Lewisham has not yet been formally identified

- A 38-year-old man stabbed at a house in Lewisham has not yet been formally identified April 4 - Israel Ogunsola, 18, was stabbed to death in Hackney on 4 April. Police were alerted by a motorist and performed first aid but the teenager died at the scene

- Israel Ogunsola, 18, was stabbed to death in Hackney on 4 April. Police were alerted by a motorist and performed first aid but the teenager died at the scene April 5 - Five teenagers and one one man were stabbed in London within a space of 24 hours. One of the victims was aged 13 and left fighting for his life

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said last week:

“These statistics show the terrible repercussions around the country of a Government that has been desperately weak on crime for the last eight years, as well as weak on the causes of crime. “The most violent crimes, including knife crime, are rising across England & Wales. This is clearly a national problem that requires national solutions. "The Government must urgently increase funding for the police as well as restoring funding for the services that provide alternative paths away from crime, such as youth services, education, probation and mental health services.”

However, overall, crime had continued to fall in England and Wales, consistent with the general trend since the mid-1990s.

And so, Khan has just unveiled his final solution... Ban knives and give police officers more flexibility to stop and frisk anyone ...

In a statement, the Mayor said:

“Let me be clear - there is no reason to carry a knife. To anyone who does - they will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law. 35 people have been charged for murder offences occurring during 2018 so far. “We need communities, families, friends and neighbours to give us the information we need to bring these criminals to justice.”

So butchers should probably leave their work implements at work.

The statement has two other interesting tidbits aside from demanding more funding to 'correct' the youth's misguided ways.

The Met Police has introduced targeted patrols with extra stop and search powers for areas worst-affected by knife crime.

So expect all sorts of racial-profiling suits:

“What you will see over the course of the next few weeks and months — is what we have seen over the last few weeks and months — which is stop-and-search based on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon going up, more arrests as a consequence of this intelligence-led stop-and-search going up and hopefully our city becoming safer,” the mayor said Saturday, according to The Telegraph.

And Schools should not worry, because he has a plan for that too...

Knife wands are now available for every school in London to help keep young people safe, with 150 schools so far taking up the offer. The Mayor is working to bring in more Safer Schools Officers to help to drive down knife crime in schools.

Teachers and students alike across Britain breathed a sigh of relief...

Read the full statement here...

Presumably, cars will be banned next, then rental trucks and minibuses in Germany... and what about sporks? They can leave a nasty mark.

We understand fully the "well, we have to do something" argument but as politicians cow-tow to the latest social media hashtags and 'Marches', one wonders just how low the lowest common denominator of legislation will become and how quickly any personal freedoms will be sacrificed at the altar of "it's for your own good."

Remember, if some fucking idiot wants to murder you, they will find a way... minibus, semi, car, knife, semi-automatic assault weapon, nerve agent, chock hold (ban biceps) - or whatever.