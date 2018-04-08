"Mind The Gap" - The Worst Is Not Over

Authored by Bryce Coward via Knowledge Leaders Capital blog,
As political risk continues to escalate, we are, as always, keenly focused on risk management and the mitigation of potential losses. To those ends, we are monitoring indicators of market breadth for evidence that the worst of the shakeout is behind us. Unfortunately, indicators telling us that the worst is over are few, whereas there were plenty of signals confirming last Thursday’s low in stocks.
One such indicator is the cumulative number of stocks opening with a 2% down gap over the preceding 65 days. We like this indicator because it signals extremes in investor fear that cause them to place sell orders outside of market hours that are substantially lower than the previous day’s closing price. This indicator continues to make new lows even as stocks have bounced back. What’s more, investor panic as measured by this indicator is not yet at levels consistent with previous good lows. We would like to see 2% down gaps advance toward 2000 (left axis, inverted).
Next, the percent of stocks in an uptrend – those with a 50 day moving average above a 200 day moving average (blue line, left axis) – is 1) still at a high level of 65%, and 2) is falling despite the temporary rebound in equities. At good lows, this indicator will typically fall towards 20%.
The percent of stocks in a bear market (blue line, left axis) also continues to rise, though it too is at a level inconsistent with previous good lows. As we highlighted previously, good lows are typically associated with upwards of 40% of stocks entering a bear market, as this is the setup for the next leg up in stocks. The current reading of 13% has a ways to go.
The Smart Money Flow Index (blue line, right axis), which measures how stocks perform in the last hour of trading compared to the first hour of trading (the “smart” money is said to buy/sell in the last hour), also continues to make new lows. Usually this indicator will make a higher low on a retest, but it hasn’t yet.
Last but not least, let’s not forget about valuations.
The median tech company’s price to sales ratio remains at its highest level outside of the tech bubble.
The same can be said for the median price to sales ratio for all stocks.
ZH has been saying to sell stocks since 2008, and meanwhile they're up the most in history over that time period.
Not even the Hedge could forecast central bank's spunking up so much dosh to keep the corpse alive.
In reply to ZH has been saying to sell… by devo
ZH does not give investment advice and has never told anybody to sell stocks, or anything else for that matter.
In reply to ZH has been saying to sell… by devo
And most here know how the game is rigged. After mark to market went out the window along with the initiation of QE we have simply not been witnessing a 'Free Market.'
It is now anything but.
In reply to ZH does not give investment… by GooseShtepping Moron
Okay, they have been implying to sell stocks. The rest of what I wrote and the overall sentiment still holds true.
In reply to ZH does not give investment… by GooseShtepping Moron
All markets now are computer-driven, algo-responsive,
nano-secondly inter-dependent. Android systems.
Human emotions, thoughts, delays, fears
no longer apply. I am beginning to think that
all these charts, trends and data are irrelevant
and cannot be used as predictors anymore.
All data is juiced and phony and unusable.
This was foretold four decades ago:
Suburban robots that monitor reality
Common stock, we work around the clock
In reply to All markets now are computer… by Deep Snorkeler
You beat me to it, and said it so much better than I would have.
All I'll add is that stock pricing is increasingly disengaged from logic and reality. Events that used to trigger sells are now more often triggering buys, and vice versa. How can anyone invest in such a market?
In reply to All markets now are computer… by Deep Snorkeler
The markets are structured so that we cannot know anything.
Value is not something humans can sense or discover anymore.
In reply to You beat me to it, and said… by HushHushSweet
