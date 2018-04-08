New Photos Reveal Robert Mueller And Paul Manafort Both Worked With Former Ukraine President In 2013

Authored by Alex Christoforu via TheDuran.com,

Robert Mueller is investigating Paul Manafort for working with Viktor Yanukovych in 2013. Mueller also worked with Yanukovych in 2013...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former Campaign Manager, for working with former Ukrainian Presidnet Viktor Yanukovych in 2013.

Mueller failed to mention that he also worked with Yanukovych in 2013... six months before John Brennan, John McCain, Victoria Nuland, and their EU partners, led a bloody neo-nazi coup to overthrow the Yanukovych government.

Last week a memo was released showing Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein directing the Mueller investigation to look into allegations that Paul Manafort…

“Committed a crime or crimes arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych.”

According to the The Gateway Pundit, in the memo there is no indication that Rosenstein or Mueller offered that Mueller interacted with the former Ukrainian President as well. But then again, Rosenstein and Mueller have so many conflicts of interest in this case that it is accurately labeled a “witch hunt”.

Jack Posobiec tweeted out over night the link between Mueller and Yanukovych…

Robert Mueller is prosecuting Manfort for doing work in Ukraine for Viktor Yanukovych back in 2013



Here is Robert Mueller hanging out in Ukraine with Viktor Yanukovych back in 2013



The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States shared on Facebook a picture of Robert Mueller with the President Yanukovych in 2013. The post was dated June 6, 2013…

“We are grateful to American side for support of our efforts aimed at settlement of frozen conflicts, ensuring control over conventional arms in Europe and combating trafficking. We count on further support and cooperation with USA within the OSCE in order to enhance stability and security in the area which is under jurisdiction of the given organization,” the President said at the meeting with FBI Director Robert Mueller. The Head of State reminded that since the beginning of 2013, Ukraine had been presiding in the OSCE. “We determined priorities of our presidency in close cooperation with member-states of the OSCE. I am pleased to note that we have a constructive cooperation with Washington in this sphere,” the President emphasized. “Ukrainian-American cooperation efficiently develops in many spheres of mutual interest. Your visit is very interesting for Ukraine and relations between our law enforcement bodies have established good traditions of cooperation and communication in the course of 20 years. I am confident that there is a potential for further broadening of cooperation,” Viktor Yanukovych said. He stressed that Ukraine paid particular attention to the issue of combating terrorism. We have adopted a number of documents aimed at increasing the efficiency of such work. “The level of cooperation between central executive governmental bodies involved in anti-terrorist actions is pretty high. The Security Service elaborated respective documents, they were reviewed and approved by respective Presidential Decree,” the Head of State noted. The President emphasized that Ukraine is very close to signing the Association Agreement with the EU in November. “There are some preparations left but I hope that we will fulfill everything and sign the Agreement,” he said. In his turn, FBI Director Robert Mueller expressed gratitude to the President of Ukraine for the assistance provided after the explosions in Boston. “I would like to focus on the most important issue for us – the issue of combating terrorism. I would like to say thank you for the assistance provided to us after the Boston Marathon,” he noted. FBI Director also informed that in the course of his meetings in Ukraine, he planned to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.

Who only knows what the issues of mutual interest were!

