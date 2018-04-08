New Photos Reveal Robert Mueller And Paul Manafort Both Worked With Former Ukraine President In 2013

Authored by Alex Christoforu via TheDuran.com,
Robert Mueller is investigating Paul Manafort for working with Viktor Yanukovych in 2013. Mueller also worked with Yanukovych in 2013...
Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former Campaign Manager, for working with former Ukrainian Presidnet Viktor Yanukovych in 2013.
Mueller failed to mention that he also worked with Yanukovych in 2013... six months before John Brennan, John McCain, Victoria Nuland, and their EU partners, led a bloody neo-nazi coup to overthrow the Yanukovych government.
Last week a memo was released showing Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein directing the Mueller investigation to look into allegations that Paul Manafort…
“Committed a crime or crimes arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych.”
According to the The Gateway Pundit, in the memo there is no indication that Rosenstein or Mueller offered that Mueller interacted with the former Ukrainian President as well. But then again, Rosenstein and Mueller have so many conflicts of interest in this case that it is accurately labeled a “witch hunt”.
Jack Posobiec tweeted out over night the link between Mueller and Yanukovych…
Robert Mueller is prosecuting Manfort for doing work in Ukraine for Viktor Yanukovych back in 2013— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2018
Here is Robert Mueller hanging out in Ukraine with Viktor Yanukovych back in 2013
What is going on here? pic.twitter.com/HQZ1zzjctR
The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States shared on Facebook a picture of Robert Mueller with the President Yanukovych in 2013. The post was dated June 6, 2013…
“We are grateful to American side for support of our efforts aimed at settlement of frozen conflicts, ensuring control over conventional arms in Europe and combating trafficking. We count on further support and cooperation with USA within the OSCE in order to enhance stability and security in the area which is under jurisdiction of the given organization,” the President said at the meeting with FBI Director Robert Mueller.
The Head of State reminded that since the beginning of 2013, Ukraine had been presiding in the OSCE. “We determined priorities of our presidency in close cooperation with member-states of the OSCE. I am pleased to note that we have a constructive cooperation with Washington in this sphere,” the President emphasized.
“Ukrainian-American cooperation efficiently develops in many spheres of mutual interest. Your visit is very interesting for Ukraine and relations between our law enforcement bodies have established good traditions of cooperation and communication in the course of 20 years. I am confident that there is a potential for further broadening of cooperation,” Viktor Yanukovych said.
He stressed that Ukraine paid particular attention to the issue of combating terrorism. We have adopted a number of documents aimed at increasing the efficiency of such work.
“The level of cooperation between central executive governmental bodies involved in anti-terrorist actions is pretty high. The Security Service elaborated respective documents, they were reviewed and approved by respective Presidential Decree,” the Head of State noted.
The President emphasized that Ukraine is very close to signing the Association Agreement with the EU in November. “There are some preparations left but I hope that we will fulfill everything and sign the Agreement,” he said.
In his turn, FBI Director Robert Mueller expressed gratitude to the President of Ukraine for the assistance provided after the explosions in Boston. “I would like to focus on the most important issue for us – the issue of combating terrorism. I would like to say thank you for the assistance provided to us after the Boston Marathon,” he noted.
FBI Director also informed that in the course of his meetings in Ukraine, he planned to discuss a number of issues of mutual interest.
Who only knows what the issues of mutual interest were!
Via The Gateway Pundit…
This is not the first interaction Mueller had with the Russians. In 2009 Mueller hand delivered uranium to the Russians on an airport tarmac per the request of Hillary Clinton. Mueller also was Head of the FBI when the Obama Administration sold 20% of US uranium to the Russians in the Uranium One deal.
Mueller also reportedly visited Moscow before he visited the Ukrainian President in 2013.
How can Mueller be investigating Manafort for business with the Ukraine and Russia when Mueller is as suspect as Manafort ever was? Shut it down!
Makes sense. Manafort screwed Mueller on the Ukrainian deal, so now it's payback time.
Paging Lewis Carroll
In reply to Makes sense by toady
Off on a hookah smoking caterpillar no doubt.
In reply to Paging Lewis Carroll by cossack55
"Bridge to Captain Kirk. Assad is not the enemy."
In reply to Off on a hookah smoking… by Mr. Universe
ZH.. this article is too weak
In reply to "Bridge to Captain Kirk. … by ???ö?
Shaking hands with Mueller means a lot.
Because you can obviously trust him.
This is how he climbed the social ladder.
In reply to ZH.. this article is too… by Bulgars
In other news .......
World Cup 2018 BLOODBATH: Russian hooligans warn England fans ‘Prepare to DIE’
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/943011/World-Cup-2018-Russian-foot…
In reply to Shaking hands work Mueller… by Adolph.H.
Nothing like spirited competition, eh? The best match up would be the Russian hooligan fans vs the Philadelphia Eagles hooligan fans. Now that would be entertainment.
In reply to … by macholatte
The toxic US Military/Industrial/Intelligence/“Justice” Complex is the Deep State giving criminal advice to Trump.
He says he is a very smart but he is smart enough to discern the evil counsel being given to him.
Or is he evil, too?
In reply to Nothing like spirited… by silverer
The "musical chair" game all of these GOVT PLAYERS are in is really quite sickening.
I am sick of this shit. Let's start the tribunals NOW. They all should swing. Sick of all of it.
This is the type of leadership and example we need:
The Iron Guard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Guard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corneliu_Zelea_Codreanu
Cleanse the filth away. Exterminate
In reply to … by Manthong
The emperor has no clothes.
edit: I'm specifically referring to Muller with this comment but it is increasingly becoming apparent that the whole U.S. Government has no clothes.
In reply to … by Manthong
Yeah, cuz nothing says "conflict of interest" more than a Special Prosecutor engaging in a series of photo ops with the very people whom he is tasked to investigate for collusion and interference with American politics.
In reply to … by Manthong
Oh dear.
I'm afraid this makes Mr. Mueller appear somewhat suspect as to impartiality.
Of course, it could be all coincidental...
In reply to Yeah, cuz nothing says … by serotonindumptruck
...the Deep State...
I'll grant that I may be proven wrong in time, but at this point, I'd much rather the term "Deep State" be replaced with the visible and easily identifiable organization currently manipulating the levers of governance in the USA as their very "open" ranks known as the "Senior Executive Service" moniker.
http://www.federaljobs.net/ses.htm (updated 4/5/18 for some odd reason)
jmo.
In reply to … by Manthong
You mean they're ALL pirate crooks working together?
Trump can't be, right? ....... He's the one good guy in DC, isn't he?
He is there all alone fighting for We The People. ..... That's what he says in his tweets!
Is the real deal they're all Deep State assholes blowing smoke up our collective asses for entertainment and bonus checks for millions and billions as payment for every stand-up comedy gig they stage?
And they stage school play school shootings too?
No, that's impossible.
Wait a minute,.........you mean THAT'S why none of these crook pirate assholes ever go to JAIL?
Live Hard, Someone Call The 'Good FBI' If You Can Find 'The Good FBI - Tips Hotline' Phone Number, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to … by Manthong
Russia should just drop the worldcup and go on a international whackamole rampage, instead...
In reply to … by macholatte
That Mueller is some shit.
How many times does this addition make, where he should have recused himself?
In reply to Paging Lewis Carroll by cossack55
lol. It's the fucking gong show.
In reply to That Mueller is some shit… by Theta_Burn
There's something wrong about Muller's face. Freaks me out every time I see it. note...misspelling intended.
In reply to lol. It's the fucking gong… by JethroBodien
"It's not what it looks like; I can explain..."
In reply to There's something wrong… by tenpanhandle
By now, it would be time for the Mulehead to perform the "Gene Gene the dancing machine" final act while we all pelt the pos with coconuts.
In reply to lol. It's the fucking gong… by JethroBodien
One look at his evil, corrupt sagging face says it all. Scum bag from day 1.
It would be nice to find his primary school classmates and ask : "what did you think of little bobby mueller?"
But I'm sure he had them all killed by now to cover up "the cat in the blender" affair.
In reply to That Mueller is some shit… by Theta_Burn
AT this point you have to believe Mueller and his henchmen are there solely to cover up for their involvement in the treasonous actions within the DOJ, FBI and CIA.
In reply to That Mueller is some shit… by Theta_Burn
Mueller is a total cunt.
In reply to Paging Lewis Carroll by cossack55
Does jackass Mueller even realize how shot to shit his credibility is?
In reply to Makes sense by toady
Doesn't count until it has a political effect.
That can't happen until legacy media includes the fact in the frame of future stories, nor so long as Congress is controlled by the Deep Black Swamp.
The revolution will arrive before the Republicans allow any serious reform of this benighted government.
In reply to Does jackass Mueller even… by holmes
Classic, falling out amongst thieves!!!
LOL
In reply to Makes sense by toady
Mueller is a leftist elitist and like all leftist elitists, the truth is just an annoyance
Truth is our nations largest deficit, especially in Candyland...our nation's capital.
In reply to Mueller is a leftist elitist… by headhunt
What year was it that Mueller transported the uranium sample to Russia in order to seal the Uranium One deal?
Mueller? MUELLER?!!!
wtf is going on
Isn't it obvious? At the rate we're going on several fronts, things could get truly nasty in 2018. Going to war will cover up all of the sins for everybody who's been doing dirty stuff for decades. I wish it wasn't so, but it sure as Hell looks like the clowns in charge are getting set to play that card.
In reply to wtf is going on by ThePhantom
Mueller covered up 9/11. That's all you need to know. He's as dirty and corrupt as they come. I will celebrate when this dirt bag gets taken down.
YEP!!
In reply to Mueller covered up 9/11. … by Gadfly
If I could give you more up votes, I would. Just like Holder at OC tragedy.
In reply to Mueller covered up 9/11. … by Gadfly
They get assigned where they're needed.
In reply to If I could give you more up… by mvsjcl
The pot calling the kettle black huh?
Niggerz callin niggerz
https://youtu.be/51vFbsZkhXU?t=22
In reply to The pot calling the kettle… by Francis Marx
I'm tired of these stories NOBODY is going to jail. Nobody.
Gofundme.
Everything is so screwed up, I wonder what was really in the package Mueller delivered to the Russians. I doubt it was Uranium, more like diamonds, or secret data from the US? They called the package radioactive so no one would open.
Mueller was just the bag man. Nothing is as it seems.
Rosenstein appointed Mueller and Jeff Sessions is senile.
Check his out...
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/12/09/readout-vice-president-bidens-call-ukrainian-president-viktor-yanukovych
copy before it disappears...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.nytimes.com/2015/12/09/world/europe/corruption-ukraine-joe-biden-son-hunter-biden-ties.amp.html
In reply to Rosenstein appointed Mueller… by chunga
The UK has a thing called the "Serious Fraud Office"...I gotta go back outside.
In reply to Check his out… by Lumberjack
Is that a small business development office???
In reply to The UK has a thing called… by chunga
In this reality they have created for us "fraud" is when anything is done legally.
In reply to The UK has a thing called… by chunga
Yes Lumber...Uncle Joe's heroic stand in Ukraine..."We urge the Ukrainian Leaders to fight our enemies corruption...Not ours :) oh btw, good work son."
In reply to Check his out… by Lumberjack
When are these people going to be shot?
Mueller will be indicting himself
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-9qZ4Zs6Ys
get back at the competition