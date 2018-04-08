Preliminary Nafta Deal Won't Be Ready In Time For Pan-American Summit

The three ministers responsible for representing their respective countries during the seemingly never-ending Nafta talks (what round of talks is this, anyway? Third? Fourth? We forget...) met in Washington on Friday for a last-minute push toward the elusive "agreement in principle" that President Trump had hoped to unveil at this week's pan-American summit in Lima, Peru.
However, despite the White House's willingness to cave on one of its most controversial demands pertaining to automobile tariffs, the three sides once again failed to come to a consensus regarding the broad strokes of the deal. Now, Reuters is reporting that - while significant progress has been made this week - talks between the three countries aren't advanced enough for a big announcement at this week's summit, according to two people familiar with the discussions.
Talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) are not advanced enough for the United States, Mexico and Canada to announce a deal "in principle" at this month’s Summit of the Americas in Lima, according to two people familiar with matter.
The ministers responsible for NAFTA met on Friday in Washington, and said progress had been made on reworking the accord.
But there was still too much to do unveil an agreement at the April 13-14 summit, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
U.S. President Donald Trump, his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are due to attend the Lima gathering, and officials have held out hope for substantive progress on the renegotiation before the meeting.
Spokespeople for the Mexican economy ministry and Canada’s foreign ministry declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the office of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.
Of course, this isn't the first time the White House has hinted at the possibility of a breakthrough, only for it to swiftly be made apparent that the three sides remain about as far apart as they've ever been.
Lighthizer said last month that a deal would be forthcoming in the "next little bit." However, his Mexican and Canadian counterparts have been much more circumspect.
Trump said Thursday that the three sides were "very hard" on NAFTA and that he expected to have "something ... fairly soon."
During a tax roundtable in West Virginia last week, Trump said he told his negotiating team that there was "no rush" to come to an agreement.
"I said 'Don’t rush it, take it nice and easy, there’s no rush, we get it done right or we’ll terminate it.'"
However, Trump's easygoing words belie what Reuters describes as a frantic push to cobble together a deal to preserve Nafta now that the US has embarked on an escalating tit-for-tat trade war with China. White House officials - and the president in particular - are worried about the repercussions for businesses and markets should Nafta collapse and China hold its ground.
However, with the Trump administration embarking on a tariff conflict with China, officials say Washington is now in a hurry to reach a deal over NAFTA before the current Congress ends. The United States holds mid-term congressional elections in November.
Much of the debate centers on drawing up new rules for the automotive sector, with the United States eager to broker a revised NAFTA that secures it a bigger chunk of that business.
Having first demanded new rules stipulating that 50 percent of automotive content under NAFTA must be from the United States, Trump’s negotiators have changed tack and are now pushing a plan to try to ensure that a certain percentage of work in the industry is sourced from “high salary” areas.
Such a deal could squeeze Mexico and send more work to the United States and Canada, where wages are much higher.
Drawing up new automotive sector rules continues to present a major challenge at the talks, one of the sources said.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday that "promising" progress had been made by the three sides on the auto issue.
"We're making good progress," she said. "Having said that, we're not there yet."
The news had little impact on the Mexican peso - typically the most sensitive to Nafta-related news - which was mostly rangebound.
However, the Loonie was weaker in early, admittedly illiquid trading...
Lets hope there is no NAFTA at all by the time of the summit .... lets hope it self destructs ... we are not the milk cow for 3rd World Mexican parasites
ENUFTA with dis NAFTA...
We HAFTA end NAFTA.
I LAFFTA at yo' NAFTA
NAFTA fraught with GRAFTA
Another good screwing is coming AFTA this NAFTA.
Prior to the NAFTA makeover and other global trade negotiations, these things already fortified the economic status quo:
Maybe, the stock market tumult will convince American companies that their investments in dictatorships and low-cost labor around the globe are not unshakably profitable, regardless of whether they care that this business path has destroyed the middle class in their own country, unleashing a lot of mayhem in the streets of this long-standing Republic. As of yet, there are no signs that the good will of the corporate tax cut has resulted in investments in the US workforce.
The way to keep a flood of Mexicans from crossing the border due to toughness on NAFTA would be as follows:
No wall, no NAFTA.
No wall, and I hazard to guess a NAFTA that will be worse for the US than the first one. Just a hunch...
NAFTA was designed to give America the SHAFTA......Even the Unions knew this, yet went along with it.....Sad...
Not really... it just exported a bunch of shit jobs nobody would do if they had a choice. If you're dumb enough to need one of those jobs, you ought to be sterilized anyway.
Why work for a living when the government will pay you not to work.
Just sit on your ass and play video games all day. Smoke weed or shoot heroin. Doesn't matter. Government got's your back jack. Produce more beaners or nappy heads. Doesn't matter. Government will give you cash back every year just for pushing out another worthless eater from your vagina.
That is not how welfare works. Post so called “welfare reform,” welfare became a low-wage work program to facilitate low-wage employers in the service sector who hire a mostly part-time workforce. These employers are well aware that their “voted best for moms” workforce has “somethin’ comin in” from spouses, ex spouses or government that makes the low wages adequate.
Citizens and noncitizens in single-earner households get free food, free rent, free monthly cash, free electricity, refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 and nearly free daycare that enables the moms to work part time.
The citizens who get this assistance are almost 100% single moms, staying below the extremely low earned-income limits for welfare by working part time. The legal / illegal immigrants who get it have male breadwinners, US-born kids and traceable earnings below the earned-income limits for the programs.
Womb-productive / welfare-eligible citizens can also be looking for work, but if you have seen the Work History screens at the Department of Human Services—as I have—you know that they work part time, going in and out of low-wage jobs just like multitudes of underemployed citizens who are not paid by government to have sex, reproduce and work part time for America’s churn employers.
I love the way i get downvoted when i point this shit out. If you need or want a factory job you are either a blithering idiot who should not be allowed to breed, or you've made really shitty life choices.
What did George Carlin say:
That should answer your question about factory jobs.
Would I sound like an asshole if I said I no longer care what happens to the idiot brigade? As far as I'm concerned we ought to be actively, aggressively breeding for intelligence anyway.
Does this also apply to the frequently absentee corporate back-office employees and call center employees, planning the next baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contest or Halloween dress-up day instead of generating new accounts or servicing old ones?
You make no mention of the low-wage mom-dominated jobs in financial services, corporate back offices, etc.
It replaced those jobs, like the high-wage auto manufacturing jobs, with low-wage jobs in the service sector and financial services, and most of the people working those low-wage / part-time / high-turnover and temp jobs are very fertile. That is how their major household bills are paid
In reply to Not really... it just… by crossroaddemon
If you need any such thing to survive that is YOUR fault. Either you're a low IQ chimp or you've made some shitty choices. If you depend on an employer for the means to survive you've failed as a human.
No culture, no life.
Its ok Mexico can wait, im sure the guacamole and coke wont sour that fast
Build some more pyramids meantime. I'm sure the jungle will overtake before anybody notices.
It might help if they restarted the blood sacrifices to the gods again. It might thin the herd down there enough they won't need to send their poor to the great gringo welfare office in the north.
The blood spilling by the drug cartels is a good start but they need to kick it up a notch until the number of victims exceed their birth rate.
NAFTA is going to be delayed as far as possible. In the end no one will be happy. Canadians hopping for NAFTA deal after the next election.
Canadians are hoping a bunch of Democrat feminazis—prioritizing even more government-mandated excused absenteeism for working moms and even more monetizing of their womb productivity via welfare and child tax credits—get elected.
Working together with RINOs during the 135-day congressional work year, the working parents of the Uniparty should be able to put the last nails in the coffin of the US middle class by handing the keys to every city in America to as many womb-productive illegal alien workers as the country’s welfare system can support before the whole economy goes on life support.
Pharma and med needs to be put into NAFTA
Mexico and Canada are paying less than USA
Let Capitalism do its thing
I dare you to find a better way to save money on med and pharma than by including it in NAFTA
Big pharma wouldnt go out without a hell of a fight... Good idea but that wont happen.
I'm not getting shafted by big med and big pharma
ITS not going to stop unless you try.
NFTA is your best bet to stop getting screwed
Try ... you might succeed
They’ll just start manufacturing all of the pharmaceuticals in Mexico, using their tax cut to build the plants in Mexico, giving their highly paid parent managers twelve more vacations per year and a bonus for helping to arrange the offshoring of millions more jobs.
Just 2 more marxist entities kicking the can down the road for 7 more years. No more! Chop it off!
Looks like the NAU is still on track.
Destroy NAFTA and you destroy the NAU.
We no longer have anything in common with shithole Mexico and Islamist Canada.
I would not be shocked if they roll out the Amero during the Summit.
The only ones who benefit from NAFTA are Mexican workers living in Mexico, and the globalist industrialists (and their spawn) who, over the past 100 years or so, bought up all the Main Street Mom & Pop businesses in Canada and the US, created virtual monopolies, and then moved their monopolies down to Mexico for the cheap labour, cheap taxes, and lax environmental laws. Those are the only ones who are benefiting from NAFTA. The rest of us are getting the NAFTA shafta.
No, the only one's that benefit are the globalist corporate executives taking advantage of cheap labor in Mexico and Canada with their fat salaries, bonuses, and generous compensation packages.
Little do they know the host they've been sucking dry is about to die and is currently no longer able to afford to pay for their extravagant lifestyles.
When the US finally turns into upper Mexico these global corporatist parasites will have to latch onto another host somewhere in Asia.
This is the best comment on the thread, synopsizing the pillaging quite succinctly.
What I find interesting about NAFTA is that nobody negotiation supposedly new terms has any experience whatsoever in manufacturing and Trade. Including Trump. But he's clueless. He just runs his mouth.
The New deal looks like a GM Bailout and little else. They are dancing around about the percentage of the car made in NAFTA countries and then Trump's team wants 50% of all cars to have USA content. Also want suppliers of materials and parts to have a minimum wage of $15. If I were Mexico and Canada I would walk.
I realize that Trump talks but he really is clueless about Trade. I have said this before. A Trade Deficit does not show up as a ledger deficit.
Simple as it gets. You live in Jersey and buy a car made in Michigan. Is there a Trade deficit between Jersey and Michigan? YES! Does that mean Jersey is going broke as trump implies? Absurd. So the guy in Jersey pays depreciating paper money for a car. His standard of living just went up. Car company in Michigan pays employees, buys raw materials. The employees may by Jersey Tomatoes or send their kid to Princeton. Regardless the pool of money flows in all directions. Even the guy in Jersey commutes to Philly and uses gas refined in PA.
If the people in Michigan don't spend their money then their standard of living does not rise. But if they buy Iphones, or Big screen TVs it may. But you see consumer electronics is a commodity and worthless without software or TV shows or internet and data connections. Money flows everywhere. The commodity and where it is produced is meaningless. It is a very low margin product. But Movies and data plans are mostly profit.
But to explain these simple things to the Trump bunch is nearly impossible because they just don't think. They think the value is in stamping steel parts. That is a job for a trained ape. Content, software, are jobs for smart people, not the chumps from the Union that want you to pay their bar tab. Let the Mexicans do the unskilled labor. Besides if you are an investor, you own the company such as FedX making a killing in China.
And the only difference between buying a car in Japan and Michigan is the exchange rate. The identical principles apply. It should be worth noting that the USA has a trade surplus of over 35 Billion with China on service industries.
I invest in US Companies that do Chinese business such as Air Product. While I can't stand the GE CEO bean counter moron, GE has real value everywhere but in the USA. China has a sweet little Jet with nice GE engines which is getting its certification. This is not a GOVERNMENT Defense company like Boeing but a group of five or so very well known Aircraft companies from Canada, Europe and US.
The idiot always complains about Chinese products. What else is new? They used to do the same with Japanese products. China can build to spec. They build the finest Concert Pianos in the world at Pearl River. They build them all. Steinway, Baldwin and of course the Pearl River.
One more comment about the Blowhard. Markets rely on confidence and disclosure. Capitalism is not a shyster game. Two parties meet and trade for mutual benefit. Trump doesn't operate this way. He cheats on his wife. That is a contract that deserves fidelity. Good men don't cheat on their spouses. Look at that scam Trump University. Trump is known for breaking contracts with contractors mid stream. Imagine building a sidewalk for Trump. Just as the cement truck shows up, he wants to negotiate new terms. In US Courts, he will lose every time. But Trump knows the guy that makes the sidewalks can't spend his life in court trying to collect even with mechanics' liens so he takes the guy in a deal. Trump claims that makes him a good deal maker. It makes him a shyster.
Finally, the stupid Tariff mess that Trump started has devastated farmers. The Commodity markets have tanked. China is out second sourcing. China was great for farmers. It established a base price that was reliable and supported the commodity so farmers could make a small profit.
Trump with his antics for no reason at all. None of Trump's claims against China have a single Active claim at WTO. But in the process of destroying the Ag Commodities, the farm prices have dropped to negative equity. They won't be back. Brazil grows 100 metric tones of Soy and has agreed to increase that by 50%. That will further erode the prices of Soy in the US. Farmer are destroyed by Trump, not China.
Then we now wait for the second shoe to drop. Trump had to send carrier groups to the South China Seas for another big show. China saw Trump coming with all of this. Agriculture has been severely damaged now and it won't be coming back. Grow cycles are three years in length. China is going to Brazil and Australia. Trump damaged every futures contract, there is no confidence left for any country to be buying US Agricultural products. What a time for Trump to pull this stupidity... Planting season. Sure it coincided with his Manic Depressive illness manic phase but it hit planting season. South of the equador its harvest season. Trump has wiped out US Farmers with his big mouth and impulsive rank stupidity.