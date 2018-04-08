The Richest 1% Will Own Two-Thirds Of Global Wealth By 2030, Report Finds

Back in November, Credit Suisse highlighted an alarming - yet altogether unsurprising - milestone in the increasing concentration of global wealth that has been perhaps the most influential force behind the populist revolts that rocked the US in 2016 and have continued to unfurl across Europe. According to the Swiss bank's annual "global wealth pyramid," for the first time, the wealthiest 1% of the world's population had accumulated more than half of its aggregate household wealth.
Credit Suisse's researchers describe in stark terms how global wealth inequality had actually improved somewhat in the years between the start of the new millennium and the financial crisis - but in the years after, the gap between the world's richest and poorest individuals widened dramatically, one of the most pernicious aspects of the Fed and the global cabal of central banks pumping easy money into the global financial system.
The researchers said that "our calculations show that the top 1% of global wealth holders started the millennium with 45.5% of all household wealth. This share was about the same until 2006, then fell to 42.5% two years later. The downward trend reversed after 2008 and the share of the top one percent has been on an upward path ever since, passing the 2000 level in 2013 and achieving new peaks every year thereafter. According to our latest estimates, the top one percent own 50.1 percent of all household wealth in the world.”
But while CS's report was unequivocally dire, a recent report published by the UK Parliament is even more harrowing.
According to the Guardian, projections produced by the House of Commons library suggest that the top 1% of the world's wealthiest individuals will own roughly 64% of the planet's wealth by 2030.
An alarming projection produced by the House of Commons library suggests that if trends seen since the 2008 financial crash were to continue, then the top 1% will hold 64% of the world’s wealth by 2030. Even taking the financial crash into account, and measuring their assets over a longer period, they would still hold more than half of all wealth.
Since 2008, the wealth of the richest 1% has been growing at an average of 6% a year – much faster than the 3% growth in wealth of the remaining 99% of the world’s population. Should that continue, the top 1% would hold wealth equating to $305tn (£216.5tn) – up from $140tn today.
Analysts suggest wealth has become concentrated at the top because of recent income inequality, higher rates of saving among the wealthy, and the accumulation of assets. The wealthy also invested a large amount of equity in businesses, stocks and other financial assets, which have handed them disproportionate benefits.
The study was the brainchild of Liam Byrne, a former Labour cabinet minister, who hopes it will factor into the discussion when the financial chiefs of the world's largest countries meet in Buenos Aires late this year for a G-20 summit.
"If we don’t take steps to rewrite the rules of how our economies work, then we condemn ourselves to a future that remains unequal for good," he said. "That’s morally bad, and economically disastrous, risking a new explosion in instability, corruption and poverty."
Unfortunately, the public is extremely sensitive to growing wealth disparity, and polls show most people in the UK are growing increasingly cynical about the prospects for change. Already a plurality of Britons believe the superrich have more influence and power than national governments.
New polling by Opinium suggests that voters perceive a major problem with the influence exerted by the very wealthy. Asked to select a group that would have the most power in 2030, most (34%) said the super-rich, while 28% opted for national governments. In a sign of falling levels of trust, those surveyed said they feared the consequences of wealth inequality would be rising levels of corruption (41%) or the “super-rich enjoying unfair influence on government policy” (43%).
Indeed, even if the incomes of the wealthiest individuals were frozen at 2017 levels, their share of the world's wealth would still expand thanks to returns on their investments, according to Danny Dorling, a professor at Oxford.
"Even if the income of the wealthiest people in the world stops rising dramatically in the future, their wealth will still grow for some time," he said. "The last peak of income inequality was in 1913. We are near that again, but even if we reduce inequality now it will continue to grow for one to two more decades."
One Tory MP quoted by the Guardian pointed out that while wealth inequality remains a problem, liberal capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any other system of government. Though this overlooks the fact that, while this holds true in most of the biggest developing countries, in the developed world, the working and middle class are at risk of seeing their standard of living decline vs. that of their parents' generation.
George Freeman, the Tory MP and former head of the prime minister’s policy board, said: “While mankind has never seen such income inequality, it is also true that mankind has never experienced such rapid increases in living standards. Around the world billions of people are being lifted out of poverty at a pace never seen before. But the extraordinary concentration of global wealth today – fuelled by the pace of technological innovation and globalisation – poses serious challenges.
"If the system of capitalist liberal democracy which has triumphed in the west is to pass the big test of globalisation – and the assault from radical Islam as well as its own internal pressures from post-crash austerity – we need some new thinking on ways to widen opportunity, share ownership and philanthropy. Fast."
Demands for action from the group include improving productivity to ensure wages rise and reform of capital markets to promote greater equality.
While this sounds like a plausible plan, the obstacles to it being put into practice are myriad - including opposition from corporations and the wealthy, who might prove reluctant to part with what they've gained. And even once central banks retract their stimulus and securities valuations inevitably fall, it remains unclear whether this trend can ever be reversed.
One thing's for sure: While pundits have been eager to call the end of the populist wave, as long as the wealth divide continues to widen, anger toward the status quo will continue to metastasize.
Comments
I thought they already did..... No?
doesnt matter, the bottom 99% know how to build guillotines
In reply to I thought they already did… by Rakshas
The problem is that no one has the courage to do anything about any of this. No one, not even me.
In reply to doesnt matter, the bottom 99… by spag
You'll be surprised what you're capable of when you and/or your family is increasingly pressured into desperate situations.
In reply to The problem is that no one… by bunkers
They keep publishing this = old hat.
That's what the system is set up to do = make money through investing.
Those who have no money to invest = no make zhe profits.
It's a distribution issue. Even when government manages something like German reunification, the land gets allocated to rich people (in France) not those whose ancestors toiled for it. The land is Prenzlauer Promenade 191 in Berlin.
Rich people own it now, my family was f1cked.
Time for a reset.
So now we are gonna make it to 2030 ? I thought we were gonna be blown up by Yellowstone or the Russians before then. Man this doom porn is confusing.
This article is bullshit. One million dollars is chicken feed these days. Maybe I'm misunderstanding the pyramid chart, but it must take a hell of a lot more than one million fiat US dollars to be in the top 1%. I live like a pauper and definitely am NOT in the upper 1%.
The 1 % is a misleading category. It is the 0,1 % that is interesting = the super-rich that makes the decadent court of Louis XIV/”The God Given” look like a gathering of poor sobs in comparison.
In reply to This article is bullshit… by TheEndIsNear
If you are one of the comparably fortunate to have some cheese saved then I would shut my face and realize what rare air you're in.
The information about how most westerners have next to nothing saved, and the stats showing the growth in employment has been dominated by people 55+ who should be retiring, clearly shows that there is a structural problem with savings.
If you have that kind of cheese saved then whether it was luck or not, at least have the self awareness to know you are in the minority and keep it quiet.
I'm a divorced dad, and despite being tagged a financial pack mule, my legacy position in a holding company comprising mostly of physical assets ( construction equipment ), as well as a healthy position in precious metals - I know that Im in a better place than are most Canadians.
If you have a cogently countable collection of assets anywhere near a million dollars, I'd be thankful, and quiet, while knowing the happy dance - and realizing most others are lost.
In reply to This article is bullshit… by TheEndIsNear
It's pitchfork time. Get the guillotines and handcarts ready. We have no choice other than to storm the Bastille.
Lifted out of poverty. It is an old tactic used for animals. The useful, for human purpose, are called horse, cow, pig, and chicken, to name a few. Others are locked up in a zoo to be happy. Socialism introduced the road for humans to be happy and feed in time by the one percent, owning everything.
War, like always, will be the useful slaughter period needed to control numbers.
Sounds like they'll have to print more money for the other 99% use