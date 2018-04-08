Trade Wars Just Beginning... In A Fight Over An Indefinitely Shrinking Pie

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
From a growth perspective, it doesn't matter if the world is 7.5 million or 7.5 billion persons...it only matters how many more there are from one year to the next. Economic growth (or the ability to consume more...not produce more) is about the annual growth of the population among those with the income, savings, and access to credit (or governmental social pass-through programs). That's what this trade war is all about and why it's just beginning. First it was a fight for decelerating growth...but now it's about a shrinking pool of consumers.
Nowhere is this decline in potential consumers more acute than East Asia (China, Japan, N/S Korea, Taiwan, plus some minor others). I have previously detailed China's situation HERE but the chart below shows the broader East Asia total under 60 year old population (blue line) and annual change in red columns. Peak growth in the under 60yr/old population (consumer base) took place way back in 1969, annually adding 22 million potential consumers. As recently as 1988, an echo peak added 19 million annually but the deceleration of growth since '88 has been inexorable. Then in 2009, decelerating growth turned to decline and the decline will continue indefinitely. What began as a gentle decline is about to turn into progressively larger tumult. By 2030, the under 60yr/old population will be 9% smaller than present. East Asia's domestic consumer driven market is collapsing in real time and it's reliance on exports greater than ever.
The chart below shows the total 0-65 year old global population (minus Africa and India...blue line) and the annual change in that population in the red columns. Why excluding Africa/India? Because they represent nearly all global population growth, consume less than 10% of the global exports, and haven't the income, savings, or access to credit to consume relative to the rest of the world. Growth (x-Africa/India) peaked in 1988, annually adding 52 million prime consumers. However, the annual growth of that population has decelerated by 2/3rds to "just" 17 million in 2018. Before 2030, the under 65 year old population will peak and begin shrinking.
Simply put, West and East are fighting over a soon to be shrinking pie. Of course, individual companies will perform better than others...but on a macro basis, global demand will be falling indefinitely aside from the debt and monetization schemes federal governments and central bankers can conjure.
From an asset appreciation viewpoint, consider the decelerating (and soon to be declining consumer population) vs. accelerating asset appreciation. The chart below shows the same annual under 65yr/old population growth (x-Africa/India) versus the fast rising Wilshire 5000 (all publicly traded US equities, yellow line) and global debt (red line).
Next, consider the decelerating annual global population growth (as a percentage of total population x-Africa/India) versus the supposed infinite 7.5% appreciation of assets (chart shows the Wilshire 5000 continuously growing at 7.5%) versus fast decelerating consumer growth. Clearly, anticipated asset appreciation is all about rising debt and monetization...not organic growth.
Finally, a peek at the situation in the US. The chart below shows fast decelerating annual growth of the under 65 year old US population as a % of total population (black line), the ebullient Wilshire 5000 (shaded red area), actual and anticipated 7.5% appreciation of US stocks from 1970 through 2025 (dashed yellow line), and total disposable personal income representing the actual economy (blue line).
Infinite growth models are running headlong into very finite limits. Invest accordingly.
Let's expand the consumption some more, because not every person who can afford a car, a house, a private education and lots of medicine, has yet afforded 2 cars, 2 houses and 2 of everything else.
Let's take consumption to a new level and help the world economy overcome this little challenge.
And where there is 2, there can be 3, and 4 and 5 ...
Off to the stars.
iPhone 20,000. It wipes your bum for you.
In reply to / by Belrev
It eats your peas for you...
In reply to iPhone 20,000. It wipes you… by BigFatUglyBubble
Everything must grow -- it is the fundamental metastatic imperative of debt based money.
In reply to It eats your peas for you... by DillyDilly
Oddly enough, it's also the fundamental metastatic imperative of CANCER.
In reply to Everything must grow -- it… by Bastiat
Infinite growth on a finite planet, what could possibly go wrong?
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Oddly enough, it's also the… by DillyDilly
Need more 'promissory note' to 'pay' 'promissory note'
In reply to Everything must grow -- it… by Bastiat
Nothing can ever go wrong with infinite growth. Can it?
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Everything must grow -- it… by Bastiat
Humans need to be sterilized, good and proper
Overpopulation and faltering technology converge on our dying planet.
Peak water, peak phosphate, human genome collapse and mutant viruses are here.
Not all will die.
Let's start with Africa and Israel.
In reply to Humans need to be sterilized… by Deep Snorkeler
If anyone thinks this is bad, throw in a little nuclear war on 3 continents and the numbers will really show a shift.
"Economic growth (or the ability to consume more...not produce more)"
Warren Buffet has 74 billion.
How many cherry cokes can he drink in a day?
He has lots of money for investment, but the world is awash with investment capital.
Today we see negative yields on investments as people try and keep investment capital away.
Kill the billionaires, hand out their cash and let's get the economy moving again.
It will soon come to that if they keep sucking up all the wealth.
In reply to "Economic growth (or the… by Batman11
"Kill the billionaires, hand out their cash and let's get the economy moving again."
That's not where all the wealth is concentrated.
https://youtu.be/cdbRKfXyQEw
In reply to "Economic growth (or the… by Batman11
The World Wide Debt Ponzi is getting very long in the tooth. Must have lots more serfs to keep the Ponzi going or else a giant collapse/reset is coming for the West. When the West realizes the inevitable is about to happen, real war, not trade war, is the likely outcome.
India is moving along just like China but is precisely 13 years behind. Its economoy today is the same size as China's was in 2006. China started real reforms in 1979 and India started real reforms in 1992. If their growth patterns are any indication, they are almost exactly the same. China started their infrastructure moderenization around 2002, and India started its infrastructure modernization around 2015. India will be running around 12-15 years China until China plateaus around 2030, and India will probably catch up with China around 2045-2050.
Its just simple trendlines. When the technology is globalized, then there is little reason to not have the GDP per capital OVER TIME get in the same ball park.
Bottom line: China and India will soon be back to their global powerhouse roles. Why? Very simple reason: Tibetan plateau will continue to feed the major rivers of China and India for tens of thousands of years to come with the best silt, and that will always support a largest populations on Earth (as has always been the case) Unlike other places on earth where techonology has been bringing nutrients to the soil, in the river plains of China and India, nutrient rich silt comes from the rivers that originate in the Tibetan plateau. This will stay the same for tens of thousands of years. So, these places will continue to support large populations, whereas Mongolia, Central Asia, North Africa, and other places will not.