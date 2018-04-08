Trump Threatens Putin, "Animal Assad" Over Syrian "Chemical Attack"; Russia Warns Of "Grave" Response If US Launches Strike

It's deja vu all over again.
Remember when the US admitted Syrian "Rebels" have used chemical weapons? Or when earlier this year, now former Secretary of State blamed Russia for an alleged Syrian chemical attack despite admitting he doesn't know who actually did it? Or when the US finally admitted there was "no evidence" Assad used sarin gas? Or just last week, when Trump said that the US is finally pulling out of Syria as a result of the defeat of ISIS (much to the Pantagon's fury and open-ended timetable for extracting Syrian resources)?
Well, maybe you do, but the neocons back in charge of US
war preparations foreign policy - now that war hawk John Bolton is Trump's National Security Advisor - are so stuck with the age-old narrative that Assad is desperate to be bombed at any cost, that none of this actually matters, and instead the big story overnight is once again that, lo and behold, Assad decided to gas some "rebels" again, despite now overwhelmingly winning the war against US-backed insurgents, and despite knowing very well that exactly one year ago an alleged "chemical attack" prompted Trump to launch dozens of Tomahawks at Syria.
This is what happened (if you've seen this script played out before, you are not alone).
On Saturday night, an alleged chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta reportedly killed dozens of people, according to US-linked medical services with Washington immediately responding that the reports - if confirmed - would demand an immediate international response. Actually scratch the "if confirmed" part - after all, the last time the US "intervened" in Syria, on April 7, 2017, the US did not need confirmation; Trump just needed a geopolitical distraction.
It seems that he needs another one again, and ideally one that shows just how angry he is with Putin now that an interview with Mueller is reportedly imminent.
A joint statement by the medical relief organization Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and the civil defense service, which operates in rebel-held areas, said 49 people had died in the attack late on Saturday. Others put the toll at 150 or more.
Horrific images out of besieged Douma tonight of a suspected Chlorine attack by the Assad regime. Medical services on the ground say 35 confirmed dead, treating more than 700 for exposure. pic.twitter.com/OfveWyeg5D— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) April 7, 2018
The response from the Assad side was similarly predictable: the Syrian regime, whose overthrow the US failed to achieve in the course of the 6 year proxy war in order to facilitate the transport of Qatari natural gas to Europe, denied its forces had launched any chemical attack as the reports began circulating and said the rebels were collapsing and fabricating news.
The Syrian state news agency SANA said Jaish al-Islam was making “chemical attack fabrications in an exposed and failed attempt to obstruct advances by the Syrian Arab army,” citing an official source.
Meanwhile, Reuters said it could not independently verify the reports. Others did the same: The Syrian Observatory said it could not confirm whether chemical weapons had been used in the attack on Saturday.
But, as we noted above, who needs confirmation: after all, if the 2013 "chemical attack" that started it all and was later proven to be a hoax was sufficient, just do the same. And sure enough, a video uploaded by "local media activists" allegedly showed bodies of victims - including women and children - of the reported chemical attack in Douma. Once again, nobody has actually confirmed if anyone has died.
Video uploaded by local media activists shows bodies of victims - women and children - of tonights reported chemical attack in Douma. Death toll keeps climbing. pic.twitter.com/ovDr4QfOje— Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) April 7, 2018
Meanwhile, the US, itching for that military spending GDP boost was ready with the outraged retort: the U.S. State Department said reports of mass casualties from the attack were “horrifying” and would, if confirmed, “demand an immediate response by the international community”. At the same time, Britain’s Foreign Office also called the reports, if confirmed, “very concerning” and said “an urgent investigation is needed and the international community must respond. We call on the Assad regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, to stop the violence against innocent civilians.”
Note the "if confirmed" part, and keep an eye on how the narrative switches from that to "the attack was confirmed." If the Skripal case is any indication, just repeating it often enough, should be sufficient.
Trump already did his part on Sunday morning, when he tweeted several statements on the alleged attack as if it was already confirmed, just as one would expect to accelerate the escalation:
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!
Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
Then, for good measure, Trump decided to throw Obama under the bus for not crossing his "red line in the sand", once again assuming the attack was confirmed.
If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!
If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018
After the alleged attack, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauret recalled a 2017 sarin gas attack in northwestern Syria that the West and the United Nations blamed on Assad’s government. “The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately,” she said adding that “The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks."
The US also said yet again that Russia is "ultimately bearing responsibility" for all chemical incidents in Syria, regardless of who carried them out, after rebel sources accused Damascus of gassing dozens in Eastern Ghouta's Douma. In other words, even if the "chemical attack" was carried out by US-backed "rebels", or better yet "ISIS", it's Putin's fault.
"The regime's history of using chemical weapons against its own people is not in dispute," said the US State Department, indicating, however, that it was relying on "reports," being unable to confirm the incident. "Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons."
As for Russia, its Defense Ministry immediately denied and dismissed as false reports that the Syrian government had carried out a chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta's Douma: "We strongly refute this information," Major General Yury Yevtushenko, head of the Reconciliation Center in Syria, said in a statement on Sunday. "We declare our readiness, after Douma is liberated from the militants, to immediately send Russian radiation, chemical and biological protection specialists to collect data that will confirm the fabricated nature of these allegations," he stated.
Yevtushenko said that "a number of Western countries" are trying to prevent the resumption of an operation aimed at driving militants from the city of Douma.
"For this purpose, the use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces – one of the most widespread claims in the West – is being used," he added.
And, knowing where this is all headed, Russia’s Foreign Ministry says in statement on website that reports of chemical weapons attack in rebel-held town of Douma are fabricated, and any military operations against Syria on false pretenses may lead to “gravest consequences,”
Russia warns the US not to strike Syria after the chemical attack: "Military intervention under false & fabricated pretexts in Syria, where Russian servicemen stay at the request of the legitimate government, is absolutely unacceptable and may trigger the gravest consequences."— Liz Sly (@LizSly) April 8, 2018
The Russians added that "The goal of such reports is to aid terrorists and justify possible military strikes from outside Syria."
Russia is correct, and it is now just a matter of time before Trump unveils his next grand diversion from the chaos at home and the trade war with China, by launching another 50 or so Tomahawks at some venue deep inside Syria, in a carbon copy repeat of what happened exactly one year ago.
Right on time folks! Things must escalate with the war card at the same time things escalate with the economic card!
War distracts from the bankers purpose of massive economic change they wish to institute.
Please understand this has been all planned for 30 years and slowly being implemented over that time by the BIS and their central banks in every nation on earth but 4 now which just happen to be the countries in the news today:
http://www.univverse.org/politics/only-4-countries-left-without-a-roths…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
Albert Pike told us a 3rd world war was coming but there had to be 3 major crisis between the 2nd and 3rd world war to set the stage:
http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
It is all part of creating distractions from global corporatism controlling the world through food:
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/companies-control-everything-y…
It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. This is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
That will morph into this:
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3259889/biometrics/self-sovereign-bio…
Over the next 7 years:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
History(His~Story) always repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
FALSE FLAG ALERT
MUST. HAVE. WW3.
"Mindless" is the perfect word for the president. A mindless golem taking orders from his (((masters))).
Moar Trump winning?
Bodies spontaneously pile up when under doctored pictures to maximize the effect????
Bullshitastes 1.06: That which hath been penned by men in the nameth of God as "scripture", shall be useth until the endeth of timeth to commit massith attrocities in the nameth of "God".
"'I am driven with a mission from God'. God would tell me, 'George go and fight these terrorists in Afghanistan'. And I did. And then God would tell me 'George, go and end the tyranny in Iraq'. And I did...."And now, again, I feel God's words coming to me, 'Go get the Palestinians their state and get the Israelis their security, and get peace in the Middle East'. And, by God, I'm gonna do it."" - George Bush
Net result of Bush, Hillary and Obama carrying out "Gods Work"?
Millions of dead Brown people, less security, less peace and less freedom for EVERYONE!
Thanks a lot "God"!
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Trump "believes" what he is told to believe; it's either that or an "accident" in the near future.
Look at Obama...you would think a Leftist, Black, "Community Organizer" would be impossible to convert into a White, War-mongering, NeoCon Fascist..conversion complete in less than a year..."ASSAD MUST GO!" hot rolled from Obama's lips with just one little "Chlorine attack" that killed a handful of people...and was LATER proved to have been carried out by...we'll, we're not sure...but the attack was amateur hour at the gas bomb factory as the "bomb" was labeled as "crude" by the UN's investigative team and not anywhere near the level of sophistication of a State actor.
So, we're left to assume/believe that Assad sent some guys to Home Depot and Walmart to buy supplies to build a chlorine bomb at home in order to make it look like it wasn't a Syrian Army grade weapon...and what would Assad gain from hiding behind this amateur bomb to kill a handful of people? NOTHING!...but it gave the USA a reason for "Regime Change" via "Freedom Fighters"..aka ISIS..Assad is either a complete fucking idiot or innocent of the charge.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"the Obama administration’s public claims that only the Syrian army had access to sarin were wrong...al-Nusra maintained a sarin production cell...Porton Down obtained a sample of the sarin used in the 21 August attack and analysis demonstrated that the gas used didn’t match the batches known to exist in the Syrian army’s chemical weapons arsenal..." - Seymour M. Hersh
Read it all here: https://www.lrb.co.uk/v36/n08/seymour-m-hersh/the-red-line-and-the-rat-…
Who ya gonna believe?
"Hersh first gained recognition in 1969 for exposing the My Lai Massacre and its cover-up during the Vietnam War. In 2004, he notably reported on the US military's mistreatment of detainees at Abu Ghraib prison. Hersh strongly criticized Bill Clinton's decision to destroy, on August 20, 1998, the Al-Shifa pharmaceutical factory in Sudan. Al-Shifa, the largest pharmaceutical factory in Sudan, accounted for half the country's domestically produced medicines"..wasn't Bill the first Black President? More Black on Black crime...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seymour_Hersh
Good to see that John Bolton is back on the Job.
Same old script, played out by the same cast of criminal psychopaths. The USSA needs moar WAR.
Looks like this could be the "Predicted" False Flag Event they said was Coming weeks ago...?
Goooooo Psycho Swamp...
Funny how they threw in a marijuana plant
So wait a minute....does that mean that Trump won't be draining the Swamp? (/sarc)
Why is the USA in Syria?
Geography. The Syrians put their nation between the gas and the consumer...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-23/moar-pipeline-wars-jews-fear-…
Russia is cock blocking this pipeline just like the USA is cock blocking the Afghanistan pipeline between Iran and China.
Remember, Thump just massively increased the Military Budget, what a coincidence, how quaint...
Where are all the ZH Trump fanboys...?
Trump has become worth watching, even here on zh. The world is tiring of this evil covert/military bullshit. This was likely the last slice of tolerance.
Guess it's time to send in missiles to blow apart innocent civilians, ignorant soldiers, turn rubble into more rubble? This has more than a smell of hidden agendas, it is some desperate last attempt.
Added later:
What are the chances:
Some anti Syrian rebel group did this and nothing to do with US/Assad/Russia. Are we that easily fooled?
or
Trump is being played internally by the old CIA/State left in place by the Obama/Hillary team (and those think tanks above them)? Knowing, now, Trump is easy to arouse and react it would be easy to set him up. This may have been their final, if necessary, act of desperation. Even so, it would mean this group is a highly evil group that would stop at nothing, even mass murder, to regain their position. Trump is still responsible. The rest of us are screwed either way.
Melinda is likely the only person on the planet that can prevent any more unnecessary destruction to humanity.
This is it boys. We're about to find some shit out. Will the U.S fire missiles and will the Russians shoot the missile AND the source as they promised to?
As much as Trump is to be distrusted from what he has said, his own actions haven't really given anything away. He has basically allowed all this jew bullshit to continue and just not stopped it. The point of no return is either an act of War against Russia or Iran (which is ultimately a war aimed at Russia). If he does not halt the jews from doing this then we better prepare ourselves for the worst. Ultimately Israel (US/UK/Saudi) will be defeated. But how many lives will it take?
The FALSE FLAG is COMING.
WHAT THE FUCK DID I TELL Y'ALL?
trump says he wants to leave Syria because then he can claim he was against the war before
he is "forced" to stay
and the trumptards fall for it
every fucking time
#maga
The entire Zio-Anglo-American scheme is about regime change in Iran and conquering Syria to advance the Greater Israel project.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/04/target-iran-the-neocon-zionist-p…
The Neocon Zionist Plan for an Apocalyptic War in the Mideast
"Animal".
Hmm.
Trump calling Assad an "animal".
Hmmm.
"Animal".
String Donald Trump up by his balls, slit his throat, let the blood drain out, skin him, make a lifesized dummy with his hide, mount him on a pedestal in front of the White House, a monument to future hypocrites and charlatans.
I am Chumbawamba.
The derangement is real.
Wonder if you'll get a visit from the Secret Service for that one?
Why should the USA care if Arabs kill Arabs?
The enemy of my enemy is my friend, right?
Is it better for USA to waste its treasure and spill its blood in the ongoing failure of trying to civilize portions of the fourth world?
If Europe wants a gas pipeline from Quatar then let the fucking Germans occupy Syria. There is nothing going on that directly benefits the USA. We didn’t even get paid back for the money we wasted liberating Kuwait. To hell with the Arabs!!
1. It's NOT Arabs killing Arabs. It's JEWS killing Arabs with their ISIS terrorists.
2. It's NOT about Gas Pipelines. Israhell wants a BIG CHUNK of Syria for their expansion.
3. ONLY Israhell LOVES to Kill women and children.
4. TRUMP is doing all this because the Neocons/Zionists/Bolsheviks are his REAL masters.
W Bush: "Dad, what's a neocon?"
HW Bush: "You want names or description?"
W: "Description."
HW: "Israel."
Israhell is the FREAKIN problem.
Wish they would hurry up already and get this shit over with...
It's one thing to know the shit is coming, its another waiting around for it to happen...
Yeah, Donny, the Phony, you definitely should run for office in 2020 (if we ever get there); that's the only way you'll ever bring justice to the world, as Hitlery dies from laughter at your results....
Any Norwegian fuckwit leftover from the "Russian invasion", in the room, to help you out on this?
Do you know how lemmings die?
First, the ones behind move, because the ones in front move, then the ones in front move, because the ones behind move... then they fall off a cliff. And die.
Putin/Assad just can't stop crossing the line. This is going to end badly for the murderers.
STFU, you fucken US MIC!
Get out of here pussy. You are a moron.
To topic: After Khazarian Armed Entity shoot 27 unarmed Semitic folks (yes, Palestinians are Semitic), they desperately needs some distraction and got this.
Central point is call Khazars by their original name. After more illumination, their Khazarian genocidal regime will collapse itself.
Russian leaders cannot dare remember Khazaria Empire and talking about consequences of fall of this empire. It is our job to talk and write about this collasal and brutal scam.
The Russians exactly predicted this. That US backed forces were smuggling in chemical agents for just such a false flag. Someone will get nuked over this.
I feel disgusted with our government promoting these evil actions in our name. I wanted to trust Trump, but verify. Well, he has been weighed, measured and found wanting. No other reason for this other than to justify another "Holy War".
“Now the sun has disappeared
all is darkness anger pain and fear
Twisted sightless wrecks of men
go groping on their knees and cry in pain
And the sun has disappeared”
-Paul Simon
My, my, how convenient, just as the Skripol incident is coming apart at the seems.
EDIT
And I forgot, the many deaths etc in Gaza.
I want to rape you so bad it's making me horny.
In reply to Get out of here pussy. You… by IH8OBAMA
Not only that but we had a heads up from russian intelligence that another attack was coming and the preparations were coming from: The US controlled Al Tanf area.
https://southfront.org/us-led-coalition-its-proxies-to-launch-attack-ag…
They could have easily taken the chemical weapon(s) to douma and let fly.
And no, douma or any other syrian town/city for that matter, is really under siege like the maps suggest.
Often the SAA leaves some sort of humanitarian/surrender path open or there are lots of tunnels like in the jobar area.
It is VERY easy to smuggle anything you want into these areas.
Ok kids, we have enough pictures. Everyone down to the sweet shop. Treats on Mossafa.
The Kazharian MOB owns the US government and Trump. Jared and Ivanka thrilled, rabid ZIONISTS who have millions spent in new Israeli theft of Palestine west bank.
Netanyahu admits he is KAZHAR Jew.
Israel IS THE PROBLEM
I agree. It does not much concern me whether or not tribes of chimps have war or peace with one another. I'd just assume wall them off and crumble all their outward projecting weaponry with drone swarms and let them all kill each other off.
But that isn't really realistic, unfortunately. We instead have to extricate ourselves in a way that is satisfactory to the powers in that area (we may get to choose who has the power to make such decisions, as we did with MBS vs Taleel). That is what Trump is working on.
A region-wide chimp out would likely not be in American interests. Having Trump guide them towards secularism is a viable alternative.
lol.
You speak as if the US isn't permanently mired down in the sands of the Middle East. The United States is fleeting, while the sand is eternal. Guess which will grind down the other?
You're an idiot. Your kind deserves what it has coming.
I am Chumbawamba.
Yeah, the guy who is right all the time is an idiot. Sure.
>Your kind deserves what it has coming.
Very true, but, of course, you don't think that there is a perpetual golden age coming, do you?
lol
The ultimate nutter and perennial loser, tmosley, ladies and gentlemen.
Ok dingbat, let's make a friendly wager:
Define a metric for when Trump is done "Making America Great Again". Put something of value behind it to back up the banal words coming out of your stupid mouth, and then at the end of his term, when all the dim bulbs such as yourself have finally admitted you were wrong, I'll come around to collect.
You game? Name the sum.
-chumblez.
>The ultimate nutter and perennial loser, tmosley, ladies and gentlemen.
Says the guy threatening homosexual rape in the peanut gallery.
If the delusional idiot wants a wager, fine. How's this?
North Korea publicly gives up its nuclear program and doesn't restart it by the end of Trump's second term.
I don't make monetary bets with idiots on the internet because they disappear. When the terms of this bet come true, you just have to admit you were wrong. If you don't want to do that, then you can disappear too.
We can make the wager in the only true, stable store of value, Bitcoins. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-08/epic-cheeto-messiah-part-1
How do you know it would be homosexual? From all indications, IH8OBAMA strikes me in real life as a cute little bitch. Perhaps you're just projecting?
As for your metric, how does North Korea not having nukes make America great? I specifically challenged you to define a metric for when America is great again, not when Trump scores a political victory. The fact that you equate the two demonstrates just how far down Trump's shaft you would force your throat to show your devotion to him.
Trump Derangement Syndrome works both ways, nutter.
Give me a metric for when Trump is done making America great again or go home, you sad fucking clown.
-chumblez.
"Why should the USA care if Arabs kill Arabs?"
Not really Arabs killing Arabs.
It's Israel using Arabs to kill Persians.
The Arab camel traders are easy to deal with. The leadership can be bought and they'll sell their own people out for a few shekels.
Otoh, the Persians are several centuries more advanced and aren't easily bought so the only option is to destroy them by contracting the world's hired gun.
May Allah butt rape you until the sun blazes no more in the sky.
Israel?? Good Jess, will you ever quit?? Israel is a bunch of Jews huddled in the oasis they created from sand trying to just git by. They keep getting attacked and assaulted, and defeating their assailants, and doing what happens when you win a war - you get to take the territory and create a buffer from your enemies.
But, the “globalized” world says “NONONO that’s BAAAAD.” Stop attacking them, and yu’ll stop losing territory to them. It’s simple. Leave them, alone and you’ll have no reason to blame them for shit that has absolutely nothing to do with them. What so they give a fuck about Quatar’s gas?
I dont happen to like Israelis, but every one of them i know just wants to be left the FUCK alone.
Try it, asswipe. Try blaming someone else. Like the foreign powers fucking with history over there. Like YOURSELF, racist, genocidal pig.
... and the rest of them. Puppets are cheap. Isn't it about time we took out the Puppet-Masters?
Lolz-what a depp!
Youre such a depp by blaming this on a potus puppet. Same shit would be going down in Syria no matter who sitting pres is. Gluk with your fear of puppets...down voted
