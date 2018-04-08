In Tweetstorm, Trump Vows China Will Cave In Trade War "Because It's The Right Thing To Do"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:27

President Trump has unleashed another of his signature Sunday morning tweetstorms, lashing out - as he frequently does - at the Washington Post and the FBI while assuring the public that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would "always be friends, no matter what happens with our trade dispute."

Trump also insisted that China would take down its trade barriers "because its the right thing to do", and that "Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!"

His tone is a marked departure from his attitude Thursday night, when Trump angrily threatened to unleash tariffs on another $100 billion of incoming Chinese goods, sending stock futures plunging into the red.

Trump's remarks about his "friendship" with Xi also seem especially incongruous against the backdrop of the burgeoning confrontation between US and Chinese warships in the Pacific, as we pointed out late last week. The notion that three US carrier battle groups are facing off with a Chinese Aircraft carrier in the always-contentious South China Sea doesn't exactly seem like a gesture of friendship.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have exhorted their counterparts at the European Union to join them in checking the US and its errant trade war threats.

But regardless of what happens between the two leaders - they'll always have their time together in the Great Hall of the People...

China

Separately, in his latest swipe at the Washington Post, Amazon's "chief lobbyist", Trump pushed back against stories published by the Washington Post (and also by Axios, as we noted) that Kelly and the president are on the verge of a massive falling out - and that Kelly marched into the Oval Office threatening to quit. According to the media reports, Kelly has been frustrated by Trump, who has started to go around his chief of staff because he's tired of "always being told no."

And of course, it wouldn't be a Trump tweetstorm if he didn't quote from a political ally's appearance on Fox News. This week, that ally was Jesse Watters, who lashed out at the FBI during a Saturday evening airing of his show, Watters' World.

This leaves us with two questions: Which vacant senior Trump administration post will Watters inevitably occupy? And, as the US creeps closer toward the futures open, will the latest softening of Trump's trade rhetoric have any discernible impact?

???ö? ktown Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Wait a second Admiral Dotard.  Don't change the subject so fast.  You still need to explain why you're the last person standing to recognize the latest Syria WMD false flag.

Are you really that stupid?  Or are you just mortified at all the "Oh the children" bots on twitter.

Or maybe you forgot who your enemies are that want you to vilify Assad, one of the very few leaders in the ME who doesn't persecute Christians.

Do ahead Dotard.  Shoot yourself in the foot.  Unwind the reformation you just orchestrated with the Saudis.  Side with the anti-Christites in the EU and the self-loathing bunch associated with George Sorrows and his royal butt-kiss Barack M'Obamad ... both who never have done anything in their life but talk.

You can join them Dotard.  Talk. Talk. Talk. Talk. Talk.

"Animal Assad" my ass.  "Admiral Dotard" is the new predator species.  Admiral Dotard, reporting for duty to Generals Mattis and Bolton.

BigFatUglyBubble tmosley Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Does he think he's a twitter wizard?  "Alakazam, so it is tweeted, let my will be done."

"These are not the tariffs you are looking for" - *Obe Wan TrumpNobi waves hand in front of Xi's face*

Maybe he's just crapping his pants about what the market will do on monday.

live by the bubble, die by the bubble
The Donald Nailed It: 'We Are in a Big, Fat, Ugly Bubble' - Sept 2016
https://www.newsmax.com/Finance/DavidStockman/donald-trump-bubble-econo…
Trump on Dow 20,000: 'Now we have to go up, up, up' - Jan 2017
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/26/investing/trump-dow-20000/index.html

“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…

ThinkerNotEmoter ne-tiger Sun, 04/08/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

Yep, as long as I can keep getting my cheap chrome plated plastic shit from China I don't care.  Damn, stupid, fucking trumptards.  Walmart rules!!!  I don't give a fuck if you don't have a job.  It's not my problem.  China should be manufacturing EVERYTHING that I buy.  If you're not happy to work for China's $2.50/hour (average), wage, fuck you. Send the jobs to China so I can pay less for my shit.

Go Hillary!!!

overbet ThinkerNotEmoter Sun, 04/08/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

Boy there are a lot of bernie bros and with her pussy hats here today.

Flex of strength showing what you can do (double the tariffs 100bn) then soften up and play the nice guy (look we can work this out lets not allow it to get to that) giving the Asians their needed face saving out. If you cant see that youre not so bright or just a Trump and /or America hater.

Change is uncomfortable and inconvenient, but sometimes necessary. 

Dilluminati Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

XI isn't running for re-election.  I think China will not agree to fair trade they are hooked on the hooray for me and screw you deals that only benefit the PLA.

Lumberjack Déjà view Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

https://realpigfarming.com/history-of-pigs-in-america-7c4e8b837228

Everyone has heard of Wall Street, but did you know pigs are the reason for that name? During the 1600s, feral and domesticated pigs commonly destroyed farmers’ crops on Manhattan Island. To stop this, farmers erected a wall along the island, and the avenue along that wall later became known as Wall Street!

 

Time to build that wall again, Mr. President.

Dilluminati bshirley1968 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

I'll have to just pass on the comments as the pro-Kremlin apologists have their panties too tight today~ the hate America first crowd out in full force.  Ironic that nobody disputes chemical agents used in London and Syria just allot of confusion over culpability.  I blame Asad that camel fucking looking fucker, proof arabs bred with camels 

DillyDilly tmosley Sun, 04/08/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

mosley, stop being a retard (just for the fuck of it).

 

What's Trump doing this weekend? Oh, I guess he's poking China with his right pinky, and poking Assad with his other pinky while his thumbs are busy tweeting.

 

Just your average every day weekend. Not much to do since Kudlow has the economy & stock market in his grasp, and Bolton has Middle East policy on the proper course.

DillyDilly tmosley Sun, 04/08/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

So basically what you're saying is that TWITTER is the 'chosen media' for 'MASTER PERSUADERS'...

 

& for that matter, explain to me how MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN has to do with 'geopolitics'?... Seems to me that to MAGA, the best course of action is to GTFO of geopolitics...