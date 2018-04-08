UK: Funding Textbooks That Teach Children To Blow Themselves Up

Authored by Douglas Murray via The Gatestone Institute,
In 2016, a study carried out by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) found that for literacy in the developed world, England ranks dead last. The same study also stated that for numeracy in the developed world, England ranks second-to-last. Even among graduates from English universities, the OECD study found, one in ten had literacy or numeracy skills that were classified as "low".
These results are astonishing, not to mention shaming. They reflect decades of misdirection in British education, including the misdirection of resources. Understandably, successive governments complain about a lack of resources. But all of those laments only serve to highlight the strangeness of Britain's latest priorities in funding education.
This past weekend it emerged that last year the British government funnelled £20 million to Palestinian schools. A review by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se) found that these revenues go towards funding a curriculum which omits teaching peace, promotes the use of violence -- specifically jihad -- and encourages martyrdom. An analysis of the textbooks used in Palestinian schools funded by the UK government -- using UK taxpayers' money -- found that these textbooks, which come from the Palestinian Authority (PA), "exerts pressure over young Palestinians to acts of violence."
A science textbook intended for 12-year-olds, for example, claims to teach them Newton's second law of motion in the following way:
"During the first Palestinian uprising, Palestinian youths used slingshots to confront the soldiers of the Zionist Occupation and defend themselves from their treacherous bullets. What is the relationship between the elongation of the slingshot's rubber and the tensile strength affecting it?"
Another textbook, which is meant to be used for teaching arithmetic to 9-year-olds takes a highly local approach to the matter. Math lessons as provided by the PA -- courtesy of the UK government -- teach Palestinian children addition by asking them to calculate the number of "martyrs" in various Palestinian uprisings.
Elsewhere, the study found that social studies books included images of children in their school rooms with an empty desk fitted with a sign reading "martyr". Repeatedly the textbooks refer to the "Occupation", to "Zionist Occupation", "Zionists" and much more, all of which perpetuates the notion that Israelis are "invaders" and "oppressors". In other words, these textbooks are clearly and consistently intended to indoctrinate a new generation of Palestinian children to hatred of their neighbours. Any government genuinely interested in promoting peace would withdraw funding from any entity -- wherever in the world it was -- which taught violence as such a core part of its curriculum.
The British government, however, has long been strangely shameless when it comes to funding the Palestinian Authority. The British government, for instance, hides behind the claim that the PA's authorised textbooks for use in Palestinian schools have got better in recent years. In fact, this IMPACT-se report find precisely the opposite. Last year, the PA launched a much-vaunted new school curriculum for children in grades 5-11. Just last week the Minister of State for International Development, Alistair Burt, stated that "all of their [the PA's] schools in the West Bank are using the revised 2017 PA curriculum."
The IMPACT-se investigation revealed, however, that "radicalization is pervasive across this new curriculum." And not just pervasive, but pervasive "to a greater extent than before." The study found that in textbooks which pretend to be teaching "equal rights'", girls are encouraged to sacrifice their lives. A textbook aimed at 5th grade children (that is, children aged 10) teaches that "drinking the cup of bitterness with glory is much sweeter than a pleasant long life accompanied by humiliation." Another textbook urges that "Giving one's life, sacrifice, fight, jihad and struggle are the most important meanings of life."
In a statement, in response to the Sunday Times (UK), which broke the story, Alistair Burt, MP, and Minister of State for the Middle East at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Minister of State at the Department for International Development, revealed that the UK taxpayer continues to support this radical curriculum of incitement. He admitted that the UK taxpayer funds the wages of 33,000 teachers in the West Bank, who use these curriculums. "UK-funded public servants and teachers... are therefore involved" he said. Instead of investigating these findings or announcing the immediate cessation of funding to the Palestinian Authority until such a time as it stops preaching incitement to another generation of Palestinian children, the UK's Department for International Development responded to the findings with a typical form of bureaucratese:
"Our support is helping around 25,000 young Palestinians go to school each year. The UK government strongly condemns all forms of violence and incitement to violence."
Well, the UK government clearly is not so opposed to "all forms of violence and incitement to violence" that it isn't happy to continue to use millions of pounds of UK taxpayer money to assist the PA in radicalising and inciting Palestinian children.
Pictured: A screenshot from the Sunday Times article exposing the British government's funding of a Palestinian curriculum which promotes the use of violence -- specifically jihad -- and encourages martyrdom.
The Department for International Development also announced that it was now "planning to conduct a thorough assessment of the Palestinian curriculum and evidence". It added that "if we find evidence of material which incites violence, we will take action." Evidence has been given to it in abundance, not just now but for years.
This is the true scandal for Britain: that while the UK government fails to pump the resources needed into helping young British children to grow up literate and numerate in Britain, it pumps millions of pounds into the Palestinian Authority to make sure that young Palestinian children think that a career of violence is a career worth pursuing. While failing to help British children grow up, the UK government helps Palestinian children to blow themselves up. It is a horrible legacy for any country, but for Britain, a shameful one.
Islam delenda est
UK MIC needs to create a future generation of customers.
In reply to Islam delenda est by Jesus is Lord
And the ancestors turn in their graves as the limey generations spiral ever downwards towards global irrelevence and triggered bed wetting, with endless knicker twisting on issues so petty and 'self corrected' that the decline is as the emperor's new clothes plain and bare for all to see, and much shrunk in potency.
Walking down the road to Harrods lately brought to mind my travels in the middle east, as a 4th rate Cairo doss house had spread across the scene. Quite frankly I felt safer in down town Beirut than taking a stroll to purchase my Grey Poupon in Knightsbridge.
It has come to this. Hundreds of millions of pounds on useless and rather dangerous 'educational' materials. A ban on knives. Gestapo inspired search and detain powers to become a British norm in areas deemed 'unsafe'. A mad mullah with caliphatic ambition as mayor. The phased dilution of the English gentry and ordered way of living. The bobbys are now militia. MI6 has been corrupted by Asian and Eastern influence and is struggling to keep its mandate. Number 10 similarly could now be more correctly called Number 9.5 and falling. The gold fix is discredited. Britania no longer rules the waves and has become a nation of slaves, ruled by bleeding hearts and increasingly those who were once slaves.
My poor country. We excelled at learning and making history but of recent times have forgotten to put those same lessons into practice.
And now I look to dropping out and tuning in to Monte Carlo with all the other dirty rotten scoundrels.
Anyone care to join me?
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Islam delenda est by Jesus is Lord
are you really that resigned?
Is the answer "no" to the question "will there always be an England?"
no way back?
If you won't stay and fight why should anyone crae?
In reply to And the ancestors turn in… by J. Peasemold G…
Banana old fellow it pains me to say that there is a time for fighting and a time to pull up stumps and retire to the pavillion, and now it seems it is the latter that holds sway.
One would hope and wish for the return of past glories but as the management consultant class now espouse 'hope is not a strategy'.
There will always be an England, but not as we know it, not as we know it, Jim. A new trek begins.
It was once said that at the end of human history there will only be five kings left on earth - The King of England and the Kings of Hearts, Diamonds, Clubs and Spades.
Brexit is perhaps a candle in the wind, burning brighly in the forests of the night, but it is only a process not a solution.
Like many of the past, the last gentlemen we, as a collective, are quietly moving assets to more secure locations where governments and retrospective law making is kept in check. Your own constitution makes reference to ex post facto Article 1, Section 9, Clause 3 & Article 1, Section 10 and to my horror so many other foreign and Commonwealth countries are out to grab what they can, legislatively steal by tax or force that which they cannot prise from my cold dead hands.
I fear that I will not return on a permanent basis in my lifetime as there is so much that needs undoing as well as all that needs must be done.
If there is one thing that is the hardest to achieve I earnestly believe it is the rebuilding of national pride. England is not Robinson Crusoe in this respect and your Trump is an echo of what has been of recent times harshly repressed and oft criticised. Pride, and a sense of betterment and achievement in work and deeds, family and country is what lifts the human spirit and encourages growth and progress. The error of our ways stems from a loss of faith and believing too strongly or being conditioned to give serious weight to those who claim 'expertise' in everything from how to run our lives, forced 'diversity', unbalanced immigration, multi-generational welfare, and in schools where mathematics and science, langauge and learning are overshadowed by 'gender' studies and ensuring children will be well informed on bizarre pronouns and homosexual technique. I ain't do algebra and dunna speak much science palava but I knows every-think about anal sex and transgender issues. Oh and also the times for adhan. Skool is great!
The ship of state will take a few generations to turn around and get back on course.
Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye old girl.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to are you really that resigned… by Bananamerican
The Brits should use that money to buy rifles for the Palestinians to use against the IDF.
If all the Muslims blew themselves up, it would truly and finally be the religion of peace.
If all the muslims tied themselves to a joo and then pulled the trigger...
In reply to If all the Muslims blew… by NemesisteM
The US also funded jihadist textbooks for the Taliban during the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan. Many are still in use by the Taliban today.
Also the quotation marks usually go around "Israel" rather than Zionist, Zionist Occupation, Zionist Entity, etc.
17 Be not over much wicked, neither be thou foolish: why shouldest thou die before thy time?
Click through to Gatestone's site, and this is at the top:
Any government genuinely interested in promoting peace would withdraw funding from any entity -- wherever in the world it was -- which taught violence as such a core part of its curriculum.
For once, I agree with Gatestone. In the interests of promoting peace, the US government should immediately withdraw all US taxpayer funding from the Israeli government. Throw in the Saudis, too! Hell, let's go for broke - kick out all dual citizens in our government and end all foreign arms deals, while we're at it!
I read the linked studies, and quickly came to the conclusion that this article is really grasping at non-existent straws. How you got this tripe from those studies truly beggars belief! If you have to twist the truth and bend logic to this extent, you should rethink the validity of your entire "argument." Your motives are glaringly transparent to anyone with eyes and an 80+ IQ: HATE! FEAR! FOCUS ON ANYTHING BUT OUR WRONGDOINGS!
Why not try a more positive route and tell us why we should support your side? What's so good about you? Why do you feel entitled to our tax money? Beyond allowing NSA to circumvent our laws via intelligence "sharing", how does helping the Israeli government benefit the average American? Give us some reasons why we should fund and arm your government when many Americans are homeless and starving? God willing, your efforts to ignite WWIII are going to backfire in a most extraordinary way.
Gatestone is just another jewish propaganda outfit. You cant trust anything from them except that their end goal is the destruction of Europeans and Christianity.
In reply to Click through to Gatestone's… by Malleus Maleficarum
Well done for seeing through the thin veneer of “truth”. Gatestone simply capitalises on the ignorant’s fear to drive its Zionist message home, thinly disguised as anti-Muslim propaganda, which obviously finds much traction round these parts, due to the general level of low-brow hatred directed toward anyone who isn’t a red-blooded American.
What Gatestone is, is simple ZioCon bullshit disguised as real news and comment.
what this article is trying to do is dehumanise Palestinian children to the point where sniping them from tower blocks is seen as fair game among the braying hordes, at which point the bulldozers will move in in full view of the worlds press. (Those that deem the illegal occupation and slaughter of a population news-worthy that is)
In reply to Click through to Gatestone's… by Malleus Maleficarum
More propaganda to distract attention from the jews who opened the gates for the muslims. Some things never change.
Gatesstone Institude.
Errr, I thought the meaning of LIFE....was actually LIVING ones LIFE?!?!
What a fruit country.
Wowzers. This kind of propaganda is why I hate the Gatestone Institute, which is Pro-Israel. So, here they go, trying to manipulate people into thinking the Sling-shot carrying 14 year olds are very dangerous, while not mentioning the tanks, bombs, chemicals, and daily violence the IDF and so forth Israel uses on the Palestinians.
It becomes more obvious that the Forced immigration on Europe is being done by Israeli Jews. They kill many birds with one stone and they have the biggest to gain from it.
