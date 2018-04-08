UK Ranks Second Best In Affordable Health Care

Despite receiving at times strong criticism, Statista's Patrick Wagner reports that the NHS – the UK’s national health care service – holds a top spot in comparison to other EU countries when it comes to affordability.
As this graphic shows, of all EU countries, the UK ranks second best just behind Lithuania.
Greece, whose health care system was severely affected by the economic crisis, is still in a dire situation.
More than 67 percent of the Greek population said they struggle to finance their health care while not even 3 percent said they are financially able to take care of their health.
Comments
lithuania? wtf was the "affordable" "care" act passed for?
oh yeah, this.......
see if you can guess what year it was passed without looking at the x axis labels
NHS is actually one of the best things in the UK. You never have to worry about the financial implications of becoming ill. In the US getting an illness and not having adequate insurance could bankrupt you.
I know the NHS has issues but I still think it provides an excellent free service that most brits take for granted
The graph is based on affordability not quality.
I think everyone knows it's..."affordable"...at the point of sale, you've already been TAXED FOR IT.
Whether you use it or not.
Yet taxes in Britain are lower than in the USA .. explain this!
According to the charts, the UK actually ranks the WORST, or least affordable, if you have serious problems.
Title should read “UK healthcare system least affordable for anyone with more than a common cold”.
The charts clearly show that healthcare is most affordable in Italy or Greece if you have major problems.
I think you've misunderstood the chart. To be fair, it is misleading.
NHS no1 in dealing with Nerve agent attacks.
I would like to see their vaccine progam vs Autism and detecting cancer rates
"affordable" vs "good value for money"
You decide. Personally, I think the NHS is great at emergency care but awful at palliative care, as nobody except the nurses gives a fuck
Yeah and the US has the most unaffordable health care of any developed country. Even many third world countries have better health care.
You always hear the patriots rant about "America has the world's best health care" That's true, if you are in the top 5%. The rest of the people have to deal with huge deductibles and huge premiums. Healthcare you can't afford to use is the same as none. It's just a card in hour wallet. Medical bills are the single largest cause of bankruptcy in America. You get sick or injured, you lose your life savings and your home and your wages get garnished. That's the true picture of health care in America. In Canada or the UK or 32 other countries that have national health care, nobody loses their house or their savings because they got sick or hurt.
America has plenty of money for military bases in over 130 countries and wars in seven (right now). No money for the people.
The NHS has been judged the best, safest and most affordable healthcare system out of 11 countries analysed and ranked by experts from the influential Commonwealth Fund health thinktank.
It is the second time in a row that the study, which is undertaken every three years, has found the UK to have the highest-rated health system.
The NHS has held on to the top spot despite the longest budget squeeze in its 69-year history, serious understaffing and the disruption caused by a radical restructuring of the service in England in 2013.
Its ranking is even more notable because the thinktank found the UK to put the fourth smallest amount of GDP into healthcare among the 11 countries. While the US spends 16.6% of its national income on health, the UK comes near the bottom, investing just 9.9%. Only New Zealand (9.4%), Norway (9.3%) and Australia (9%) put in less.
The UK emerged with the best healthcare system overall, just ahead of Australia, with the Netherlands a little further behind. A group of experts assessed them against 11 criteria designed to measure the effectiveness of different health systems.
“The UK stands out as a top performer in most categories except for healthcare outcomes, where it ranks with the US near the bottom,” according to the Mirror, Mirror 2017 report from the US-based Commonwealth Fund. (The Guardian 2017).
Ahem... you forgot to mention the Falkland Islands. How does the healthcare system work out there BritBob? In the so-called Malvinas?
I pay 100 euros a month for Health insurance in the Netherlands with an annual 385 Euro deductible. For health care far better than I experienced living in the USA for 35 years. and NO waiting.
Had 2 lens replacements in my eyes last year. Cost? Just the 385 deductible.
Plus ,, I can choose my doctor and also ask for second or third opinions.
My wife spent 10 days in the hospital for intestinal surgery.
Private room, phone and internet at bedside. Meals to order like a restaurant and it costs only the 385 deductible.
People think we have socialized medicine here but we gave that up long ago. Everyone age 18 -99+ must have a health care policy.
This would save the USA billions in Medicare alone.
The average lens replacement cost in the Netherlands is $990 per eye. You don't get the most advanced implant either.
It is even cheaper in Russian
990 per eye? interesting. I never saw a bill except of course for my 385 Euro annual deductible.
My eye surgeon said during the replacement '' this lens comes from Abbott Laboratories ''which is in the USA.
He said they make the best lens.
I am very pleased. No more glasses to wear.
The USA health care providers are trying to destroy the NHS in the UK.
The UK is becoming a shithole just like the USA because they copy all the crap from the USA.
People in the UK are becoming debt slaves just like in the USA.
Payday loans charging 5000 percent interest are totally ILLEGAL in EU countries EXCEPT in the UK.
Again, Brits are idiots thinking Americans are the ''good guys''.
Destroying the UK NHS, is political suicide for any political party that attempts it. Instead we have the slow privatisation of the NHS by stealth. The criminal Liberal wing of the Labour party, continued the Conservative project of PFI funded NHS hospitals, has been daylight robbery of the public purse, by the private sector and all the right wing papers are fucking silent on this crime.
The self appointed guardian of the public purse, the Daily Mail, are also criminally silent on the real cost of PFI, because the NHS is reasonably efficient for such a large organisation and it is cheap to run, hence the private sector sees plenty of scope to scalp off profits, while leaving the host barely alive, like the USSA healthcare system.
Don't get me started on Payday loans. Any government that allows its citizens to be targeted, let alone subjected to such outrageous interest rates should be hung from the rafters.
It is legalised loan sharking and we got rid of loan-sharks, who were charging 100%, because in the 70's, 80's and 90's, society thought those levels of interest rates were criminal and specifically targeted the poor and vulnerable.
Then New labour, the corrupted liberal left wing of the Old Labour party under Tony Blair, allowed American style payday loans to become practice in the UK, while the rest of the E.U banned it. Wonga and Quickloans, make loan-sharks look like a fucking charity. The Money-Changers fucking spin it, that a short term loan between 1700- 4000% over 30 days is a good fucking deal?
Fuck the American system of scalping everybody in the name of profits and the free market. This model is dead. Just look how America is starting to consume itself? Selling off municipal buildings past down for centuries for the PUBLIC GOOD, for this generation to sell off these buildings and thus future heritage, because they have bankrupted the nation.
Private healthcare is the most expensive. Public health is the cheapest by a factor of 3.
My friend had numerous surgeries in UK (after one of them he almost died) with no improvements made. Then he went to another country (East Europe), where they fixed more than NHS said is possible with just one surgery. It is actually a ridiculuos story, hard to believe in, but I will not go into detail. Overall advise is to look for help in other countries as well. I also remember story about dentist in UK who had carpets - good luck maintaining sterile environment there. I myself used NHS only once, and overall my experience was good. But it was minor problem, and I could really heal it by myself. :)
If you want to see quality rise and costs plummet, ban all but ACTUAL health insurance - catastrophic insurance. The poor can be given a yearly stipend to cover doctor visits and minor issues, and be allowed to keep what they don't spend. Then even they have an incentive to shop for affordable care. Until we reconnect the consumer with the provider and allow competition to thrive, we'll have costly care. The free market produces the lowest cost and highest quality in every other area of human activity, and health care would be no different.
In the USSA we have "employer" based health care. Yeah your fucking BOSS decides if you live or die.
"Employer based". Imagine the suffering. You're REALLY gonna need that Fentanyl patch.