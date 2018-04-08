UK Ranks Second Best In Affordable Health Care

Despite receiving at times strong criticism, Statista's Patrick Wagner reports that the NHS – the UK’s national health care service – holds a top spot in comparison to other EU countries when it comes to affordability.

As this graphic shows, of all EU countries, the UK ranks second best just behind Lithuania.

Greece, whose health care system was severely affected by the economic crisis, is still in a dire situation.

More than 67 percent of the Greek population said they struggle to finance their health care while not even 3 percent said they are financially able to take care of their health.