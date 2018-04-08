U.S. Air Force's Clandestine X-37B Military Space Plane Marks 200 Days In Orbit

The U.S. Air Force's unmanned X-37B space plane has marked its 200th day in orbit on a clandestine mission.
Known as Orbital Test Vehicle-5 (OTV-5), the latest mission began September 7, 2017 after it was launched into space atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
According to Air Force officials, one payload flying on OTV-5 is the Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader, or ASETS-11, of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This cargo is testing experimental electronics and oscillating heat pipes for long durations in the space environment. -space.com
The Air Force has not disclosed how long the unpiloted, reusable craft will remain in orbit, however experts have said it's likely to land at the Kennedy Space Center's Shuttle Landing Facility, where the OTV-4 mission landed on May 7, 2007 - a first for the program, as previous missions all ended with a tarmac touchdown at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base.
"The X-37B has been and remains a technology demonstrator," said Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor in the National Security Affairs Department at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
"Given that most space technology is dual-use, with the ever-increasing sway toward warfare in space, it's likely that the more militaristic uses of the space plane will be pursued more vigorously, and likely openly given the [presidential] administration's proclivity toward chest thumping," Johnson-Freese told Space.com.
Milestone Missions via Space.com
- Each X-37B mission has set a new flight-duration record for the program.
- OTV-1 began April 22, 2010, and concluded on Dec. 3, 2010, after 224 days in orbit.
- The second OTV mission began March 5, 2011, and concluded on June 16, 2012, after 468 days on orbit.
- OTV-3 chalked up nearly 675 days in orbit before finally coming down on Oct. 17, 2014.
- And OTV-4 conducted on-orbit experiments for 718 days during its mission, extending the total number of days spent in space for the OTV program to 2,085 days.
The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office manages the X-37 project. According to Space.com it is used to perform "risk-reduction experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space-vehicle technologies."
The space drone has a payload bay about the size of a pickup-truck bed, which can be outfitted with a robotic arm. X-37B has a launch weight of 11,000 lbs. (4,990 kilograms) and is powered on orbit by gallium-arsenide solar cells with lithium-ion batteries.
The classified X-37B program "fleet" consists of two known reusable vehicles, both of which were built by Boeing. Looking like a miniature version of NASA's now-retired space shuttle orbiter, the military space plane is 29 feet (8.8 meters) long and 9.6 feet (2.9 m) tall, with a wingspan of nearly 15 feet (4.6 m). -Space.com
The orbital path of the OTV-5 mission has puzzled experts, according to Toronto-based satellite analyst Ted Molczan.
"There were indications that OTV-5 went to a significantly higher-inclination orbit than previous OTV missions," he told Space.com. "There was too little information to narrowly constrain a search."
Molczan said he assisted in one fruitless search, but it was of the roughly 44-degree-inclination orbit implied by the OTV-5 launch's "Notice to Airmen," the routine report put out to warn any aircraft pilots who may be near the flight path.
"The final orbit may be more like 60 degrees," he said. "If an object is not found within days or a few weeks of launch, then the trail goes cold and discovery depends on a chance sighting."
Comments
Unfortunately, U.S. was way too late bringing this stealth tech to the battlespace. James Bond's 'Moonraker' already launched these space craft in 1979. The Pentagon needs a briefing on being original and stop stealing IP from British spy movies.
In reply to Unfortunately, U.S. was way… by Nuclear Winter
this looks like
a quick
reentry missle
all you need is a few in constant orbit and they can target almost anywhere on Earth in minutes and with almost no warning...
the MIC is hard at work
In reply to here's an explosion --… by cheka
I liked all the hazmat suits. Hydrogen peroxide like the Komet ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Messerschmitt_Me_163_Komet ) used. Pretty much a flying bomb that can spy.
In reply to this looks like… by Bes
I used to really like high end tech like this, but remember hearing some stat that for every f35 the gov could instead have something truly crazy like 100+ f16s.
It doesnt matter how good your wonder weapon is, at some point raw numbers make a pretty big difference.
In reply to here's an explosion --… by cheka
Planes are easy, pilot's are much more difficult to come by because of the time it takes to train them.
In reply to I used to really like high… by E-Knight
They hit the white family in the womb.
It has been planned for a long time.
In reply to here's an explosion --… by cheka
Thats nothing. The TR3b aircraft is far more advanced. It uses anti-gravity propulsion and is triangular.
Completely silent and seen all over the world and even on the moon.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/693647/TR-3-Black-Manta-hyp…
In reply to Unfortunately, U.S. was way… by Nuclear Winter
It's a frisbee
In reply to Thats nothing. The TR3b… by lester1
"According to Air Force officials, one payload flying on OTV-5 is the Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader, or ASETS-11, of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)." Translated, it's testing a new jumbo-sized set of rabbit ears, so that we will still be able to watch TV when the internet blows up. The masses without their TV might become restless.
This news is 20 years old if it is being made public, now.
Big enough for 2 people. I say put them inside and give it a spin.
I wonder if we ever even made it to the moon...kinda strange, 60 years ago we went to the moon and never went back..There are many theories that the moon landing was false..I tend to agree..but the Iphones sure are awesome tho huh?
This thing is designed for one and only one purpose: To snatch foreign satellites out of orbit and bring them back for analysis. Just like the shuttle: Big waste of money.
Is this why Social Security is going broke already, US has unsustainable debt, saving accounts are empty and personal debt is through the roof?
Cool toy, though...
It is guarding our satellites from high altitude enemy satellite snipers.
There’s more then one and they come in different flavors. I always laugh about some of the UFO stuff ...especially recently..
Bring it down!
In reply to Research flat earth! … by flat earth guy
In reply to Is the earth the ONLY flat… by Fish Gone Bad
another space shuttle crap with the same tile system that doomed 2 shuttles. what is different that this mini shuttle has with the old shuttle?? it cannot launch nukes from space, they will burn up in the thermosphere.
the us is trying to show it has some fancy weapons that are put together with duct tape, pathetic jealousy.