US Congressman Pushes Bill To Reinstate Gold Standard

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/08/2018 - 21:35

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via GoldTelegraph.com,

Recently, a new piece of legislation has been introduced by Republican Congressman from West Virginia Alex Mooneyto define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold.”

It is quite clear that bureaucrats are starting to take note of the war on the middle class as workers and savers are being squeezed thanks to inflation in this prolonged zero interest rate environment we have been living through.

In the bill, Mooney criticized monetary policy, in particular how purchasing power has eroded drastically ever since the gold standard was abolished.

The United States dollar has lost 30 percent of its purchasing power since 2000, and 96 percent of its purchasing power since the end of the gold standard in 1913. Under the Federal Reserve’s two percent inflation objective, the dollar loses half of its purchasing power every generation, or 35 years

Mooney goes on to describe the advantages of a link to gold:

The gold standard puts control of the money supply with the market instead of the Federal Reserve. The gold standard means legal tender defined by and convertible into a certain quantity of gold. Under the gold standard through 1913, the United States economy grew at an annual average of four percent, one-third larger than the growth rate since then and twice the level since 2000

The big question remains concerning the United States actually having its 8,1335.5 tons of physical gold as stated in its official reserves. There has been peculiar activity in the last few years with countries wanting to bring their gold holdings home, like Germany and Hungary.

The bottom line is, there has never been a very detailed audit on the US gold reserves which could be the reason why countries are starting to bring their gold home, and why this bill might never be passed.

Comments

IH8OBAMA stacking12321 Sun, 04/08/2018 - 23:47 Permalink

"Mnuchin was accompanied on his Aug. 21, 2017, inspection tour of the gold reserves at Fort Knox by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.; and Kentucky’s Republican governor, Matt Bevin.

During Mnuchin’s visit, McConnell is reported to have held up one of the 27-pound gold bars that is among the more than 147 million troy ounces of gold held at Fort Knox."

Baron von Bud snblitz Sun, 04/08/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

The constitution of the US specifically states what is legal money. No ambiguity by the founding fathers.

  1. The basic unit is the dollar, a silver coin containing 371.25 grains of pure silver.
  2. Only gold or silver coins, or currency backed by the same, are legal tender.
  3. No state may issue coins or currency.
  4. No one may counterfeit U.S-government-issued coins or currency.
  5. Fiat money is forbidden.

https://deanclancy.com/the-constitutions-seven-money-clauses/

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 snblitz Sun, 04/08/2018 - 22:33 Permalink

Yep. That is very plain and simple language. Gold and silver as the coin. This is the realm of Congress not a central banking cartel!

How hard is it to teach this to kids? One hour in kindergarten, two hours in first grade, etc, etc, until, in order to graduate from 12th grade a kid has to attend a specific course on the US Constitution in order to be able to graduate. From one hour to a few hours a week for three months. It isn't hard. It is a matter of will. What are kids being taught? Anal sex. How to be a faggot or a tranny or a rainbow-shitting unicorn. What a waste.

HRClinton booboo Sun, 04/08/2018 - 22:12 Permalink

That's nice. As promised in recent weeks, my butt, my hard AU and my HODLed 2013 BTC are all in Switzerland.

Where I'm staying -- unless I have to flee to S. Am., to escape WW3 'shroom clouds.

If you like your MAGA cum MIGA, the Fed, IRS, DOD, FBI, MSM, illegals, Neocons, etc, etc, you can keep them and enjoy them.

Aireannpure Sun, 04/08/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

That will crash risk assets. We are beginning the second lost 10 years. Enjoy the stagnation. Audit the Fort. Oh, you know the GOLD is gone. Thanks to the Joows.

Buckaroo Banzai lincolnsteffens Sun, 04/08/2018 - 22:23 Permalink

"Get around the Constitution"? Not really. Everybody forgets that the framers of the Constitution deliberately left the Federal Government the discretion to declare anything it liked to be legal tender. There was a faction that was pushing for a constitutional clause that would define legal tender in strict terms, but that was never incorporated in the final document. Remember that these men had just got done fighting a war for independence, and they understood that in times of emergency, it's extremely convenient to print up legal tender. Sadly, today, it seems, we now live in a permanent state of emergency.

platyops Sun, 04/08/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

It is an easy thing to do. But our crooked congress could not continue to spend money that is not there. Nixon and LBJ both took us off the gold standard. Both were the two worst presidents ever to serve. Now we have fiat and debts that can never be repaid. If the stock market tanks then what will the pension funds do? Because they projected 7.5% gains. So pension people should be worried.