US Congressman Pushes Bill To Reinstate Gold Standard

Authored by Lawrence Thomas via GoldTelegraph.com,
Recently, a new piece of legislation has been introduced by Republican Congressman from West Virginia Alex Mooney “to define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold.”
It is quite clear that bureaucrats are starting to take note of the war on the middle class as workers and savers are being squeezed thanks to inflation in this prolonged zero interest rate environment we have been living through.
In the bill, Mooney criticized monetary policy, in particular how purchasing power has eroded drastically ever since the gold standard was abolished.
The United States dollar has lost 30 percent of its purchasing power since 2000, and 96 percent of its purchasing power since the end of the gold standard in 1913. Under the Federal Reserve’s two percent inflation objective, the dollar loses half of its purchasing power every generation, or 35 years
Mooney goes on to describe the advantages of a link to gold:
The gold standard puts control of the money supply with the market instead of the Federal Reserve. The gold standard means legal tender defined by and convertible into a certain quantity of gold. Under the gold standard through 1913, the United States economy grew at an annual average of four percent, one-third larger than the growth rate since then and twice the level since 2000
The big question remains concerning the United States actually having its 8,1335.5 tons of physical gold as stated in its official reserves. There has been peculiar activity in the last few years with countries wanting to bring their gold holdings home, like Germany and Hungary.
The bottom line is, there has never been a very detailed audit on the US gold reserves which could be the reason why countries are starting to bring their gold home, and why this bill might never be passed.
Comments
DOA
The puppet show is over, back to your cubicles.
1 oz of gold = 10,000 dollars
woud be the best starting point
In reply to DOA by booboo
Shocking, that this un-patriotic article would question whether we still have the gold.
Why, mnuchin was just at fort knox a few months ago and the gold is there, he even said so!
In reply to 1 oz of gold = 10,000… by remain calm
Anti-Semites!!!
I’m calling AIPAC!
In reply to Sh by stacking12321
Mooney better watch his back.
JFK tried to do something similar... and BANG!
In reply to Anti-Semites!!! … by Americano
Too bad it's Congressman and not Congressmen :-(
In reply to Mooney better watch his back… by beepbop
I'm going out on a limb, and predicting that this bill won't even make it out of committee.
Yep, I'm a real visionary. It's a gift.
In reply to Anti-Semites!!! … by Americano
"Mnuchin was accompanied on his Aug. 21, 2017, inspection tour of the gold reserves at Fort Knox by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.; and Kentucky’s Republican governor, Matt Bevin.
During Mnuchin’s visit, McConnell is reported to have held up one of the 27-pound gold bars that is among the more than 147 million troy ounces of gold held at Fort Knox."
In reply to Sh by stacking12321
At 2 1/2 cents of worth to the current dollar, it will be a boatload of dollars to buy an ounce of physical gold... Make that several boatloads of worthless dollars...
In reply to 1 oz of gold = 10,000… by remain calm
The Constitution clearly defines a dollar in terms of grains of silver and gold in a ratio to be determined periodically by Congress. We don't need a law. We already have the highest law of the land defining these values. How stupid is this congressman?
In reply to At 2 1/2 cents of worth to… by El Oregonian
US Constitution, Article 1, Section 8 :
[The Congress shall have Power] to Coin money ...
US Constitution, Article 1, Section 10 :
[No State shall] ... make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts ...
I cannot find a mention of grains or ratios.
In reply to The Constitution clearly… by Sean7k
I would suggest he stay out of hot tubs for awhile.
In reply to US Constitution, Article 1,… by snblitz
They need to survey gold per poor asshole to get an accurate accounting of the problem
In reply to I would suggest he stay out… by FEDbuster
The constitution of the US specifically states what is legal money. No ambiguity by the founding fathers.
https://deanclancy.com/the-constitutions-seven-money-clauses/
In reply to US Constitution, Article 1,… by snblitz
Yep. That is very plain and simple language. Gold and silver as the coin. This is the realm of Congress not a central banking cartel!
How hard is it to teach this to kids? One hour in kindergarten, two hours in first grade, etc, etc, until, in order to graduate from 12th grade a kid has to attend a specific course on the US Constitution in order to be able to graduate. From one hour to a few hours a week for three months. It isn't hard. It is a matter of will. What are kids being taught? Anal sex. How to be a faggot or a tranny or a rainbow-shitting unicorn. What a waste.
In reply to US Constitution, Article 1,… by snblitz
What about Viagra and Ecstasy pills?...
Oh, that's right, the U.S. Constitution wasn't written by Communists.
In reply to US Constitution, Article 1,… by snblitz
Perhaps you would rather send a direct email to educate the congressman ...at least to show support? :)
In reply to The Constitution clearly… by Sean7k
It's Happening! https://media.8ch.net/file_store/3827ee3b5f13e11b06b610fc48bbf0f1045905…
In reply to Perhaps you would rather… by beemasters
And who is going to pay $10,000 for your gold when everyone is lining up to dump at that price?? Doubt it would hold that level longer than Bitcoin did.. did I mention that Bitcoin already priced over $10,000 and here you are still dreaming to taste and sniff at that????
In reply to 1 oz of gold = 10,000… by remain calm
From your lips to God's ears.
In reply to 1 oz of gold = 10,000… by remain calm
why stop at 10K?
by the time the USA economy collapses, a single Oz of Gold can be worth a 100K in dollar terms.... (if the dollar gets to exists as we know it by then)
In reply to 1 oz of gold = 10,000… by remain calm
China & Russia reserves are understated
In reply to DOA by booboo
RUB & CNY are already Gold backed, (money supply = Gold holdings) the rest of the world just doesn't realize it yet.
In reply to China & Russia reserves are… by pc_babe
Why did they stop auditing Fort Knox? How come every time Ron Paul tried to make it happen, and then his son Rand, that legislation is blocked? WTF?
In reply to DOA by booboo
Its so funny US policy makers think they control the gold market.
All they can do throw more fake paper at it and lower the price for the Chinese.
In reply to DOA by booboo
That's nice. As promised in recent weeks, my butt, my hard AU and my HODLed 2013 BTC are all in Switzerland.
Where I'm staying -- unless I have to flee to S. Am., to escape WW3 'shroom clouds.
If you like your MAGA cum MIGA, the Fed, IRS, DOD, FBI, MSM, illegals, Neocons, etc, etc, you can keep them and enjoy them.
In reply to DOA by booboo
Fart in a windstorm but I appreciate the effort!
In reply to DOA by booboo
I vehemently disagree with this...I suggest $1USD = 1000BTC
You can suggest all you like.
The market disagrees.
In reply to I vehemently disagree with… by Blazing in BC
What's a market?
In reply to You can suggest all you like… by stacking12321
Hoooyah, someone has noticed.
That will crash risk assets. We are beginning the second lost 10 years. Enjoy the stagnation. Audit the Fort. Oh, you know the GOLD is gone. Thanks to the Joows.
So just to be clear Mooney is the last name?
If one didn't know better they'd swear these script writers are fucking with people ..
Won't China just cash out $1.5 trillion USD reserves for gold?
Those are priced in Federal Reserve Notes. A dollar, a proper dollar, would not be a FRN... It would be US money, not FR currency.
Interesting thought; if they issued US gold notes, what would happen to FRN's..? A crash in value? Bring it..! ^_^
In reply to Won't China just cash out $1… by Dank fur Kopf
U.S. Constitution - Article 1 Section 10
No State shall enter into any Treaty, Alliance, or Confederation; grant Letters of Marque andReprisal; coin Money; emit Bills of Credit; make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts; pass any Bill of Attainder, ex post facto Law, or Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts, or grant any Title of Nobility.
Thank you uno, that is another great example of the Constitution being ignored. Rule of Law be damned! Too inconvenient for the PTB.
In reply to U.S. Constitution - Article… by uno
No State does make anything other than gold or silver for payment of debts. It is the Federal Reserve that authorizes the creation of paper debt obligations. Clever way to get around the Constitution.
In reply to Thank you uno, that is… by truthseeker47
"Get around the Constitution"? Not really. Everybody forgets that the framers of the Constitution deliberately left the Federal Government the discretion to declare anything it liked to be legal tender. There was a faction that was pushing for a constitutional clause that would define legal tender in strict terms, but that was never incorporated in the final document. Remember that these men had just got done fighting a war for independence, and they understood that in times of emergency, it's extremely convenient to print up legal tender. Sadly, today, it seems, we now live in a permanent state of emergency.
In reply to No State does make anything… by lincolnsteffens
the Constitution is for USA Inc. since they changed it.
In reply to Thank you uno, that is… by truthseeker47
Never happen until a lot of bankers get strung up.
In reply to U.S. Constitution - Article… by uno
Hold the laughter...
It is an easy thing to do. But our crooked congress could not continue to spend money that is not there. Nixon and LBJ both took us off the gold standard. Both were the two worst presidents ever to serve. Now we have fiat and debts that can never be repaid. If the stock market tanks then what will the pension funds do? Because they projected 7.5% gains. So pension people should be worried.
Nixon open gates to trade with China and the corporations ran there like flies to steamy shit. They abandoned their workers and merica. For $$$$$$
In reply to It is an easy thing to do… by platyops
Yes and Congress was there to help them fuck the American worker. Now here we are. Still stacking here hope you are as well.
In reply to Nixon open gates to trade… by Justin Case
If the goyim start knowing, they will have to shut it down.
This is getting very interesting.
But how soon would the gov't have to confiscate all the gold to cover its wild spending?
Too tired to try and figure out what gold would have to be repriced to in order for that to happen but not a chance
In reply to This is getting very… by SantaClaws
what gold would have to be repriced to
$50k/oz for the reserves to cover all the USD in circulation. Moar every mth.
In reply to Too tired to try and figure… by booboo
Let me guess: they are going to start digging up backyards? Crawl spaces?
I don't know about you but if the US gov shows up thinking I any PMs I will smile. "So sorry. It was stolen. It's gone."
In reply to This is getting very… by SantaClaws