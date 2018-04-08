"Hit Their Stocks": Chinese Press Warns Of "Ample Weapons" To Win US Trade War

While the main event this week will be the official start of Q1 earning season which is expected to blockbuster, if mainly at the EPS level thanks to Trump's corporate tax cut...
... the biggest risk overhang remains the escalating trade war with China, and specifically Beijing's retaliation to the unexpected Trump escalation in which he told the USTR to consider an additional $100BN in tariffs for a $150BN total.
As previously discussed, one potential complication in the Chinese retaliation is that the US does not have $150BN in exports to China, which means that Beijing will need to get creative in crafting its escalating response.
That said, China has no less than five options how to escalate, the problem being however that all five are what some have dubbed "nuclear" choices, and include:
- A Currency Depreciation. A sharp, one-time yuan devaluation, like the one Beijing unexpectedly carried out in August 2015, could be used to offset some of the effect of tariffs.
- Sales of US Treasurys. Chinese authorities could sell some of its large official-sector holdings of US Treasuries, which would lead to a tightening of US financial conditions.
- Block US services. Chinese authorities could limit access for US companies to the Chinese domestic market, particularly in the services sector, where the US exports $56 billion in services annually and runs a $38 billion surplus
- Curb US oil shipments. According to Petromatrix, China is one of the biggest importers of U.S. crude oil at 400kb/d, so any counter-tariffs on crude could become very heavy for the U.S. supply and demand picture. Such a move would weigh on U.S. prices and spill over to global oil pricing. As Petromatrix adds, the market would need to start balancing downward price risk of trade-war escalations with upside risk of Iran sanctions as oil flows could be about the same.
- Blocking rare-earth exports. China has a near global monopoly on the production of rare earths, which are a critical component in all high-tech devices such as cell phones, computers, fighter jets and cruise missiles. In national defense, there is no substitute and no other supply source available. When China blocked rare earth exports to Japan over a territorial spat involving the East China Sea in 2011/2012, the price of rare earths soared.
However, as pointed out previously, any escalation involving one or more of these countermeasures would assure an even more aggressive response by the US, which as we reported last week has deployed three carrier battle groups to the South China Sea, in a less than subtle message to Beijing.
Putting all of the above together, China watchers, traders, pundits, politicians and virtually everyone else wants to know just one thing: what will China do?
Conveniently, on Sunday China's state-owned Global Times newspaper, the tabloid where all nationalistic propaganda for mass popular consumption is printed, writes that Chinese authorities have "ample weapons to prevail if the US escalates trade war", explaining Beijing's strategy as follows: "the Chinese authorities will take all necessary measures to minimize the losses for Chinese companies and individuals. Nonetheless, the US, the world's largest economy with a GDP of approximately $19 trillion, has less endurance for a full-blown trade war."
Echoing the Chinese ministry of commerce, the article notes that while China does not want a trade war with the US, which is one of its most important trade partners, "if US President Donald Trump starts a trade war, China will fight to the end to defend its interests."
The Global Times author then explains what countermeasures China plans on rolling out in the immediate term, starting with export subsidies, offsetting the US tariffs:
In an all-out trade war, offense and defense are equally important to winning. The Trump administration said it will impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports ranging from industrial robots and electric vehicles to locomotives and jet engines. If this measure is carried out, China can provide export-promoting subsidies for companies that export goods on the list.
Author Hu Weijia also claims that behind the trade dispute is the US concern over the "Made in China 2025" program, which aims to upgrade China into a manufacturing superpower. However, he claims, Trump's efforts will be in vain as "the Chinese government is highly able to mobilize resources and coordinate action to promote its strategy and protect domestic employment."
In this context, export-promoting subsidies are just one of several options for China "to use in tackling a trade dispute with the US" according to the Global Times. China also suggests that the asymmetric distribution of gains vs losses in the US, will make it easy for Beijing to win a trade war.
In the US, some interest groups such as steel companies benefit far more than others from trade protectionism, while the trade disputes potentially hurt exports of US farm products.
However the most notable suggestion in the Chinese propaganda outlet, is that the US stock market us the most important pain-transmission mechanism, something Trump himself appears to have realized with his Friday warning to investors to prepare for "pain" in the market. Here's how China sees its leverage, which can be simplified with the following: S&P500.
US stocks saw deep losses in recent days amid jitters about Sino-US trade tensions. While it is hard to win a trade war with punitive tariffs, it is more difficult to protect people from feeling pain in the fight.
In other words, instead of the Bernanke, or the Yellen, or the Powell put, traders now have something new to worry about: the Chinese call.
Which brings us to China's bottom line, and the reason why Beijing isn't contemplating a nuclear option, at least as of this morning: China is confident that given enough pressure, primarily in the form of falling stock prices, the US population itself will demand that Trump back off from the trade war:
Because of an uneven distribution of interests, US society is likely to be more and more split in its attitude to the trade war with China, making the trade war very costly for Trump.
China is probably right, the only question is how much pressure - in the form of S&P downside pain - can Trump withstand before he backs off. We may find out this week.
The unaudited Federal Reserve could just do a back door/covert QE program and buy out China's US Treasury position!
And if communist China wants to sell stocks to tank the US market no worries there either, the PPT and ESF and Swiss National Bank will just continue to buy stocks China is selling.
"Hit their Stocks!"
Yes, please do; that is the 1% of the population the other 99% would be better off without.
PS> "Float" the idea of blocking all Apple Product shipments out of China and watch Trump fall to his knees begging you to stop.
PSS> China, If you are ever forced to launch the nukes, just hit DC and all the sanctuary cities; the rest of us will welcome you as "liberators".
Does anyone actually 'win' a trade war?? Doesn't it usually come down to who wins the inevitable 'hot' war that follows?
https://Olduvai.ca
China has been "winning" the Trade War for at least the last 24 years; Trump is the first in that time to mount a real offensive.
"Hot Wars" are big money makers; even with no issues over "trade", they would still find a reason to start a "Hot War".
If the Chinese make good on any of their bullshit threats, the American consumer will boycott their cheap crap and Trump wont have to do anything. It's already becoming close to treasonous to buy "Made in China".
Just remember....you will be paying the price for this shitshow.
Trump will still be a billionaire, while you'll be poorer.
Keep waving Merican flags to feel better. Chances are good, that they're also made in China.
I'll gladly pay for it.
...and something you may not realize over there in Peking is that we don't have to be flag-waving "patriots" to hate China.
....your money will then go right in the pockets of the poor, cash-strapped MIC.
Better them than China's house of cards.
Lol....whether or not China or the Pentagram gets your money, its the same end result for you.
But if it makes you feel better, be prepared to eat up what will be served.
If the US balanced it's trade deficit with every country in the world except China, it would still have the biggest deficit in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-short-math-of-us-trade/
You are a dumb fool :)
don't forget the best part where the Chicoms nationalize all those casinos in Macau. < see Cuba >
Worked great for Cuba.
I don't drink, don't do drug (just VA's issue med for my back), and don't casinos. My playing fields are stocks and cryptos. I welcome the Chicom to come so I can take their money *legally :)
China can buy their own shit and we can buy ours. Fuck the Chinese. Let's see how those underpaid workers support their own economy.
In reply to Just remember....you will be… by Brazen Heist
"Trump wont have to do anything"
ROTFLMFAO!
Trump has already proven he is powerless when hammered by the "MIC Lobby"...we'll see how he holds up against the "Business Lobby" when China threatens to slaughter their Goose.
"Made in China" usually means "Made in China by US Company"
That cheap crap is crap because the US company who made it decided that is what it is to be.
Seeing as how it is US companies in China, Trump just needs to enact penalties onto those companies and to remove the their abilities to off shore profits and avoid taxes. FYI - a tariff does nothing for the people when the company making the item is a US company (off shored), it will not prompt that company to move back to the US unless the tariff is huge. That tariff is simply another tax on the US citizen.
Trump cannot "enact penalties" on companies; the Congress would have to do that...good luck as Congress is LITERALLY owned by those very companies...the only tool in Trumps toolbox is Tarrifs...Kudos for having the balls to try.
In reply to "Made in China" usually… by Blankone
If it's only a tax on the US citizen, why is China so upset?
In reply to "Made in China" usually… by Blankone
If China hits the US stork market, that will ruin Trump's erection.
Stormy has a CD that proves Trumps erection is more of a "mole hill" than a "mountain"...at least that's what she's suggesting...I'm betting the video is Trump with tape measure bragging to Stormy that his 3" is bigger than 99% of the Chinese whom are sitting at a pathetic 2.2 inches:)
I really hope for America's sake that kind of stuff doesn't go viral.
Two things: 1) How if China just stops buying US debt? Problem #1 as I see it is that US is indebted to the very bone marrow. 2) Has the US any gold left or just empty yellow painted coke cans in Fort Knox?
Finally in a hot war with China there will be no winners. China is not Iraq, Libya or Vietnam for that matter. China has the capacity to hit the US in its very backyard. Maybe whole mankind will loose. To send carriers is just stupid the Russians and probably the Chinese too have missiles that have the capacity to take out these expensive toys.
Uh, no.
My overlords will never be little yellow men.
You have, and will always have, an "overlord"...if you're happy with War-Mongering Big Fat White Men as your overlords, then that's your choice.
The way the world is shaking out, I'm looking at Russian or Asian "Overlords" as my new favorites.
I only have one overload, the fucken IRS, and other dam warlords I have to deal with: the USD, Euro, and Yuan. I'm working to get rid of all of them.
Can you say the same?
You are such a fool.
In reply to Uh, no. by Arnold
I'm only working to get rid (have been successful to a degree) of what can actually be gotten rid of...trying to rid yourself of what is impossible to rid is a marker of insanity.
The IRS can be displaced :) Some, if not completely :)
You have to be a global citizen and able to move capital globally to have a chance against those evil warlords.
Sometime it's sad because those fools don't do things to learn about the global reality. We can't help them.
Just hope that they will be ok, and we have to be rich ourselves first so that we have the resources to help them later.
The International Racketeering Service can kiss my ass!
Humans selling stock before 930am, PPT and central banks buying after 930am. That's the trend in the last few years.
In reply to That is exactly what is… by Avichi
If the narrative of the Chinese calling for the sale of US stocks to hurt America were to get traction, I could see Trump making it a "patriotic" duty for "true" Americans to support their country by going out and buying stocks.
Damn! I should of held that idea and took it to the WH this week. Bet I could get an office next to Kudlow. You know that idea is so like the bs going on today.
Farmers will take a hit...
oh, that’s right, family farms are extinct now....courtesy of Wall Street, not China.
Short major Ag conglomerates.
They’ll be right behind the pension funds screaming for bailouts.
#nomoneyleftforhardworkingamericans.
https://www.rothschild.com/en/greater-china/
http://www.edmond-de-rothschild.com/site/International/en/private-equity/our-expertise/china-growth
and it could all take place within a day, keeping the chinese social unrest from materializing will be interesting to see
Neoliberalism is a hell of a drug. Kicking will not be painless if we can kick at all.
For most Americans, neoliberalism has been one long kick out of the middle class. Even the mommas that neoliberals keep up with their welfare-for-womb-productivity programs do not have the same prospects for middle-class prosperity in this system, and after their womb productivity dries up, they have to worry about covering the cost of rent that takes more than half of their earned-only income, like many of the mommas with grown kids who dominate the financial services jobs that pay $10 per hour. You need spousal income or free rent, free groceries and a $6,421 refundable EITC child tax credit to survive in those low-wage and often part-time / temp jobs.
For better or for worse, the USA has a social safety net. China does not. China might be wise to hang onto all the foreign currency they can, if they don't want to become Venezuela.
China did not imply that they would sell US Stocks. They refer to the fact that escalating trade war talk makes the US market go down....so lets keep upping the stakes (talk). Your move Trump!
The Kudlow bomb stopped the carnage twice now.
An unfair advantage for us, but Smedley Butler would be proud.
Why does China control all of the “rare earths,” like cobalt, which cannot all be located in China?
Some people just can't understand that China now employs capitalist and socialist economic policies! Its ridiculous! How can people be so stupid! China has been reforming from communism for 30+ years now. So many people never change their mind, but never over something so stupid! its not like this is up for debate, 10 minitues on google will show anyone that China is no longer 100% communist.
China is, indeed, going through a transition, but it is not a transition from capitalism to communism. The evidence supports a conclusion that feudal appropriation has prevailed in both agriculture (during the commune-era) and industry (during the SRE-era) in the recent past and is now being displaced by capitalism in industry and increasingly in agriculture. In other words, China is going through a transition from feudalism to capitalism. I just don’t see calling such a transition socialism.
Capitalism will be much more robust if it’s not a monopoly of the West, but flourishes in societies with different cultures, religions, histories, and political systems.
They have a “ruler for life.”
“ruler for life.”
"Jeopardy" I'll take Deep State for $500.
Answer: Runs murican Gov't from Tel Aviv, directions to congress located in DC, is my final answer!
CORRECT, YOU WIN $500.00!!!
Bonus question: What benefits?
Answer: MONEY!!
Correct again, you take the extra $500 to bring you a total of $1,000.00 in this round.
Jus tin
Peasants working for peanuts in the fields for their overlords, or peasants working in the factories for peanuts.
China's overlords and Mandarins have always run China. The name you call Totalitarianism is irrelevant.
peasants working in the factories for peanuts. McD isn't really a factory. Road side decor in California are tents of the rich people there.
The others are dead from opioids. Some just lose it and shoot people out of windows or shoot up school kids.
Now they want to build a wall like Palestine to keep people from leaving the country before bankruptcy.
China will last all of 5 seconds if the PPT decides to step in.
Lester all that is true and only works on paper. When the paper is worthless then it no longer works and then war starts.
Even here in the former great nation
WAKE UP AMERICA- PRESIDENT #TRUMP is RIGHT ! Chinese are manipulating WTO and are THIEF stealing AMERICA'S TECHNOLOGY the TRADE war eminent, it is TIME AMERICAN STAND UP AND SUPPORT #TRUMP HIRE AMERICANS-MAKE IN AMERICA
CHINESE ARE SCAMMERS AND LIARS!
Even Barron says the same it is a CHINA SCAM- https://www.barrons.com/articles/the-china-hustle-must-see-for-scam-fan…
You saw what happened to $LFIN, Watch out for these SCAMMERS from ASIA/SOUTH EAST ASIA/CENTRAL ASIA, They are are scamming every Grandpa/Grandma of their 401(k) savers... These scumbags will not STOP, Do your DD---THIS IS THE #TRUTH Watch the movie Trailer "CHINA HUSTLE" https://youtu.be/55892jT06aI
Both Trump and Bernie Sanders are for tariffs on China. If you add up all the supporters of those two camps, that's about 75% of the voting electorate!
Fake news/mainstream media won't tell you that. They are all on China's side and reporting on bs like Stormy Daniels and Mueller's phony investigation.
