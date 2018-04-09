6 Myths About Bitcoin And How To Bust Them

Authored by Vincent Launay via CoinTelegraph.com,
Given all the negative press that Bitcoin has to fight against, the arguments in favor of Bitcoin may sometimes be lost in all the noise. So let’s have a look at the typical attacks on Bitcoin and how the community could respond to them.
The price of Bitcoin is too high
Despite being down more than 60 percent from its all time high, the price of 1 Bitcoin - around $7,000 at the time of writing ($7,116 at press time - Cointelegraph) - still deters many people from entering the market. Even though Bitcoin is on the main page of many online newspapers since mid-2017, most people still do not know they can buy a fraction of a Bitcoin. So let’s set the record straight: 1 Bitcoin can be divided into 100 million satoshis (the smallest Bitcoin unit). Just because one cannot afford a full gold bar - which are $600,000 a piece - does not mean one cannot buy a gold coin or invest as little as $126 through a Gold ETF to get exposure to gold. The same thing can be done with Bitcoin.
Assuming a world population of 7 bln people, it means that there are 300,000 satoshis available per human being, or 0.003 Bitcoin. Since several studies have estimated that 3 to 4 mln Bitcoins have been lost in the early years, the true number is probably closer to 220 - 250,000 satoshis per person.
This problem led to an exuberant rally at the end of 2017, when all the coins below $1 suddenly started going up as many thought they were “cheap”. As each coin has a different supply, the price of one coin is irrelevant, what matters is the market capitalization of the outstanding supply and whether a particular coin has a future or not. Since this rally, most of these coins have gone down 80 percent + as these increases never made sense in the first place.
Remember that there are more millionaires in the world than there will ever be Bitcoins, so the price of 1 Bitcoin will soon not be the right metric, but rather 1 mBTC (1 thousandth of a Bitcoin) or even 1 satoshi. The current market capitalization of Bitcoin is $120 bln, while the US Dollar M2 Money Supply is $14,000 bln and the value of all the gold ever mined is $8,000 bln, so there is still plenty of upside left. At $7,000 per Bitcoin, the price of 1 satoshi is 0.007 US cents - at this price anyone can invest.
The price of Bitcoin is too volatile to invest any money in it
There is no debate that the price of Bitcoin is very volatile, but it is so for good reasons. For the first time in the history of mankind there is a cryptographically secure, decentralized currency not backed by any central bank nor any physical asset. It would actually be even more surprising if Bitcoin were already stable. The volatility issue will likely sort itself out with time when the market capitalization of Bitcoin becomes comparable to that of the assets it is competing with - fiat currencies or gold - or if it goes to zero!
Cryptocurrencies are the most volatile and speculative asset class in the world, so if you invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you should know what you are in for and you should only invest what you can afford to lose. Investing only what you can afford to lose gives you something very valuable: time. If you have time, then you will never be forced to sell when the price is low and you can weather market cycles, including severe downturns.
Bitcoin is bad for the environment
When Bitcoin started being mined by Satoshi Nakamoto back in 2009, mining it could be done on a simple laptop and it took on average 10 minutes to mine a block just like it does today. The Bitcoin algorithm is such that it automatically adjusts the difficulty of the cryptographic puzzle that miners have to solve to validate a block and receive the reward such that it always takes 10 minutes to mine a block on average. The more resources are added to the Bitcoin network, the higher the difficulty. This difficulty is what makes the Bitcoin network the most powerful and hence most secure on Earth.
The reason miners have invested billions of US dollars in specialized mining equipment is because Bitcoin is so valuable - it is not as a result of an increase in the number of users nor the number of transactions. As long as Bitcoin is valuable, companies will invest in mining equipment to get the reward that comes with successfully mining a block. These miners consume large quantities of electricity to run their operations, and this is what has been heavily criticized. But since the cost of electricity is the main operating cost for miners, they are always looking for cheap electricity around the world. Electricity is cheap where there is a surplus of it, and this usually happens in countries that have large renewable resources, so the net impact of running a mining operation in a country that has excess hydro capacity for example may not be as bad as what has been written.
At $7,000 per Bitcoin, the current annual cost of the Bitcoin network is $4.6 bln, and a sizable portion of it spent on electricity bills. But what the Bitcoin network provides for this cost is a Blockchain that is unhackable by any existing computer or technology on the planet.
While Bitcoin has been targeted by environmentalists, the legacy fiat system is not perfect either. A lot of resources are also dedicated to running datacenters, building and powering bank branches and printing banknotes just to name a few. The US Federal Reserve alone spends $700 mln a year just to print dollar bills. What makes Bitcoin an easy target is simply that it is relatively easy to figure out how much electricity it consumes.
40 percent of All Bitcoins Are Controlled by 1,000 people
Another myth is that supposedly 40 percent of Bitcoins are held by only 1,000 people. The reality is that this is pure speculation. What we know for sure is that there are currently 24 mln Bitcoin wallets. However, one person may have hundreds of wallets while one wallet may hold Bitcoins belonging to thousands, or millions of people, which makes any analysis of the concentration of wealth among Bitcoin holders quite impossible.
The two wallets holding the most Bitcoins have been identified as being the cold wallets of Bitfinex and Bittrex, but someone looking a the raw data would simply infer that the owners of these two wallets are billionaires, while the Bitcoins in these wallets belong to thousands or millions of clients of these exchanges. Coinbase alone claims to have more than 10 mln users. When you trust an exchange with your Bitcoins - you should not - the exchange does not create a wallet specifically for you on the Blockchain, it simply allocates some of the Bitcoins that have been deposited with them from one user to another one.
On the other hand, most wallets create a new address every time there is an incoming transaction. This means that someone with a hardware wallet would have received 5 times 0.2 Bitcoin will own 1 Bitcoin spread over 5 different addresses. There is no way to know that these 5 addresses actually belong to the same person. The heavy concentration of wealth in the Bitcoin world may or may not be a reality, but convincing evidence has yet to be produced to close the debate on this point.
Bitcoin Is used to buy drugs and for money laundering
With Bitcoin, every single transaction is public, which is not exactly ideal if you are looking to engage in illegal activities. Two reports were recently released claiming that only 1 percent of all Bitcoin transactions were used for money laundering or 44 percent for illegal activities. Needless to say there is no consensus on this issue.
The problem with using Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency for illegal activities is that you cannot do much with those yet if you have acquired them illegally. If you are running a large illegal operation and you suddenly decide to collect Bitcoins instead of cash, how are you going to pay for your expenses? You will most likely need to go through an exchange to get good old fiat currency in exchange for your cryptocurrencies, and you cannot do this anonymously as many exchanges follow Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti Money Laundering (AML) procedures when registering users. This is where criminals using cryptocurrencies will get caught as law enforcement agencies are monitoring these exchanges. So cash will probably remain the currency of choice for criminals for the time being.
Bitcoin transactions are slow and expensive
Ever since the SegWit soft fork got implemented about 6 months ago, the theoretical maximum number of transactions per second increased from 5 to 7 per second to close to 20 per second, or 1.7 mln per day. This number is of course very far from what it should be to compete with the legacy payment systems. But it has never been the objective of the Bitcoin Blockchain to record every single transaction. Many of the smaller transactions could be recorded off chain, and this is precisely what the upcoming Lightning Network will make possible.
The whole Bitcoin network has been designed around incentives. Fees are necessary to prevent spam attacks on the network. Without fees any malicious attacker could simply send millions of tiny transactions just to fill up the blocks and paralyze the system. The fees make sure that the most important transactions - those for which high fees have been paid - are processed first. And even if it takes a few blocks to get a transaction validated, it is still much faster than a wire transfer that may take up to 10 days (in the case of international wire transfers).
A long road ahead
Most people still misunderstand what Bitcoin is and how it works, and it is going to take time for them to figure it out. When the internet went mainstream more than 20 years ago, many people did not even see the point of having an email address as they did not know anyone who had one. Bitcoin and cryptos in general are there. Bitcoin adoption is still increasing - even in the middle of a bear market which saw the price of 1 mBTC fall from $20 down to $6 - and it is all that matters. Bitcoin has had its fair share of booms and busts in its 9 years of existence, but what makes Bitcoin different from other bubbles is that even though its price went down many times, it has always recovered.
Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. It has no intristic value and the price is too unstable to ever be accepted widely by businesses. Is "digital gold" supposed to crash -65% in just 3 months? How the heck can you plan a business aceepacce Bitcoin with a very unstable price?
The dollar is at least backed by a democracy with the most powerful military in human history. What's bitcoin backed by?.. 🤔
Vote me down if I brought you back to reality and hurt your feelings.
https://youtu.be/kZpMS_r5eKI
Solid Air
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Lester1 are you really that Clueless?
Do you even know what open source and decentralized MEAN?
Are you CONTENT on being a SLAVE for LIFE?
Jim White said it best "You can't Fix Stupid."
Why is education LACKING so bad in this world today?
Don't you worry though, the world will always need good little Slaves that OBEY their Masters. I personally LOVE real FREEDOM!
In reply to Solid Air by SethPoor
Think it was "Ron White"......."I had the right to remain silent, but didn't have the ability".....
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
Actually it was the late Jim White from KMOX Radio also known as the Big Bumper in the Night. There were also Bumper Stickers made at the time by KMOX Radio.
In reply to Think it was "Ron White"… by ZENDOG
KMOX? you must live in Ferguson Mo......howz it going there with the looters these days? Any "Gentle Giants" reaching into cop cars?
In reply to Actually it was the late Jim… by USisCorrupt
Actually New Zealand, I just happen to be educated. I take it you still live in the US which is soon to be a 3rd world Country.
In reply to KMOX? you must live in… by ZENDOG
Bitcoin is not a currency, and never will be (it would be legislatively destroyed if it ever became one)
It is a commodity, and a speculative bubble, and should be traded as such.
This article is just coinTARDs angry they didnt sell the high, or bought in too late. Even IF you believe in the bubble longer term, then you should have sold, and then buy in for cheaper, re-investing your profits.
BTC believe-tards should be riding the BULL and day-trading the Bear.
Anyone who bought the tulips, I mean penny stocks, I mean "coins" early on and hasnt cashed out for millions of free money is an idiot.
In reply to Actually New Zealand, I just… by USisCorrupt
Lester the molester is a parrot. No original thoughts based on new information, but just a continual cut and paste of the same old tripe. This has to be the 16th time I've seen this exact same post. S-Q-U-A-W-K...Lester want a cracker?
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
What's more head scratching is why lester should even care?
FFS ~ It would be if, like, I spent my whole day on HuffPo trying to explain to people the error of their ways.
The fucking HOBOS on the street corner with the "REPENT ~ THE END OF THE WORLD IS NIGH" are more compelling than this clown.
In reply to Lester the molester is a… by Michigander
oh look, the 17 year old Hamas-fan from 4chan likes bitcoins, what a surprise....
In reply to What's more head scratching… by DillyDilly
Sure, let's all buy a currency created, supposedly, by a fictional figure. For all you know, it could well be the NSA, CIA, or other assorted government agencies like the IRS, trolling for fools trying to beat the taxman.
I will be glad to take those greenback slavery shackles from you. I promise to charge nothing to bring you into freedom!
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
Aside from the possibility that blockchain itself is an NSA creation, here is another thing that would worry me as a crypto "investor": "More than 20 percent of students report that they've invested in cryptocurrencies with their student loans." https://studentloans.net/financial-aid-funding-cryptocurrency-investmen…
The proverbial shoe shine boy thinks cryptos are going to the moon from here, including many who presumably bought in when they were well above current levels. Of course the shoe shine boy is sometimes right, so there's that.
In reply to Sure, let's all buy a… by RedBaron616
Why would anyone want open source for transactions? I dont want anyone knowing my business what im buying and when.
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
You don't even know what open source is?
No wonder you have no clue about the bitcoin.
In reply to Why would anyone want open… by lester1
So I guess that means you don't work, have no credit, no accounts, and no property of note. If you do these things, they know.
Oops, forgot to use the tags to make it more ominous. THEY KNOW...
In reply to Why would anyone want open… by lester1
Not an argument.
Ron not Jim. Jim White is known for saying "Misreferencing a source pretty much fucks your point bubba".
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
Apparently thou art the clueless one, if thou think that any of that can contain value. I mean seriously. "Open source" means that it is freeware, meaning that the only thing that possibly could have been worth something, aren't, because its not copyright protected.
And by the way, it isn't exactly Windows that Satoshi have invented. Give me one example of something useful we can do with it, other then of course run a pyramid scheme.
In reply to Lester1 are you really that… by USisCorrupt
he came to give you this song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTf5j9LDObk
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
You must be surprised that Overstock keeps 50% of all Bitcoin accepted for savings. Their "savings" have earned them 3000% over the last 4 years. Such a mess for planning.
The real volatile currency is USD and related fiats which all move in unison. Bitcoin destroys fiat in terms of store of value on any timeline greater than 1 year.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Bitcoin IS Fiat money. Didn't you read the part about being backed by NOTHING?
You Bitcoin Kool-Aid drinkers have no clue what you even have.
Dumb and Dumber is the strategy for Bitcoin. Find someone dumber than you to unload on.
In reply to You must be surprised that… by spqrusa
No. fiat: "a formal authorization or proposition; a decree."
In reply to Bitcoin IS Fiat money. Didn… by RedBaron616
Fiat: Value is based solely on demand.
BTC: Value is based solely on demand, and production limitations.
Gold: Value is based solely on demand, and production limitations.*
Snickers: Value is based solely on demand, and production limitations.*
* denotes wheelbarrows, or flat bed trucks needed for large transactions.
In reply to Bitcoin IS Fiat money. Didn… by RedBaron616
buttcoin gamblers....oops, investors cry at reading your post.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
You might think the prices of modern art are retarded, but is it a ponzi scheme? No. People are free to buy and sell things for whatever price they deem appropriate.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Fuck the dollar.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Here, have an up vote for spending all night thinking that one up.
In reply to Fuck the dollar. by Making Merica …
"Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme."
No matter how many times that is stated, it is not true.
"It has no intristic value"
Value is the regard or utility a person has for someone or something else. The phrase 'intrinsic value' is an oxymoron. How arrogant of you, to assume that YOUR value system is THE ONE TRUE VALUE SYSTEM for everyone. Like most authoritarians and religious fanatics, you know the the TRUE TRUTH.
"and the price is too unstable"
The article dealt with this and you don't bother to refute it.
"The dollar is at least backed by a democracy with the most powerful military in human history."
The fact it takes the most powerful military in the world to make people use USD is proof of how little value it actually has. You don't need guns to make people use something they like. It's very funny how you think something you are forced to use at the point of a gun proves it has value. You are Stockholm Syndrome personified.
"What's bitcoin backed by?"
The free market, meaning voluntary choice of many people. Unlike your beloved fiat, which IS a Ponzi scheme, it is chosen voluntarily. Like all fervent statists, you worship those who have put the boot to your face. Keep licking the bottom of those boots fool.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Did you forget to mention the dollar is also backed by $22 Trillion in current debt and $240 TRILLION in unfunded liabilities?
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Because it is the real Ponzi, which is kept going by printing Dollars.
In reply to Did you forget to mention… by loveyajimbo
What was the cost of going to a movie in 1950?
Whats the cost of going to a movie in 2018?
Case closed.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
As soon as a government can't fund the guns anymore the fiat becomes worthless. Two thirds of all fiats failed in history.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Two thirds of all nations as well. The question is whether the nation failed, and stopped making fiat, or the fiat failed, and the nation's economy died.
In reply to As soon as a government can… by Bunga Bunga
We promise at 21 million bitcoin to stop making them.
We promise you will be able to pay for more stuff on with your bitcoin, instead of just illegal things.
We promise to . . .
"Were sorry but this website has been shut down, bit coin has been banned in your country as well as owning, using, or exchanging them per order of Dollar, Inc."
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
You do realize prohibition laws always fail.
In reply to We promise at 21 million… by cornflakesdisease
Dipshit, the US of A is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Gold has a pretty small intrinsic value so I would not hold lack of intrinsic value against bitcoin or us dollars, but gold has lots of "value" that bitcoin and us dollars do not.
for example
There is nothing wrong with us deciding what we want to use as currency and there is nothing wrong with whatever we choose having no intrinsic value. However history has shown us that it should have some helpful properties, such as:
bitcoin fails big time on both.
Details as to gold vs "fiat" things:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/04/07/why-gold-is-a-terrible-investment-and-will-save-the-lives-of-your-children/
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
Tell me again what USD is backed by?? Debt and yes the US Fractional system is a Ponzi Scheme as well. If your going to be fully diversified then how can one ignore Crypto? I own it all just all. Cash, Stocks, Mining Shares, Physical and yes a basket of Crypto.
In reply to Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme. by lester1
So the elite controlling 40% is a myth because it is speculation? Isn't this retaliatory speculation?
The real myth is that the elite don't seek to dominate all speculative adventures!
Pump it harder
Tether might be the only crypto that actually makes it long term. A 1:1 exchange with the dollar seems fair.
In reply to Pump it harder by saldulilem
Tether is not a crypto.
In reply to Tether might be the only… by lester1
True Cash is king, always will be. Digital currency will be the end of economic freedom as we know it.
Regardless how you want to push crypto, it smells like a psyop to prepare the world for a single, digital currency all controlled by you know who.
You can create cash and back it with bitcoin. I wouldn't use it but it could be done.
In reply to True Cash is king, always… by English herbsman
Economic freedom means that no one can censor your transactions of confiscate your funds.
In reply to True Cash is king, always… by English herbsman
Which "cash" has lasted 4000 years?
In reply to True Cash is king, always… by English herbsman
Gold: $20,000
Bitcoin:$1,355
"BUSTED"!!!
I'll keep stacking,,,,,,all you Bitcoin Fags keep packing.....
"cause the IRS will have your ass in the Slammer......
Check out these degerates discussing crypto in an Around the Horn style parody.
Aroundthecorn.io
In 20 years thanks to BTC the world will be prosperous beyond our wildest dreams, our grandkids will ask us what a credit card was.