America Hasn't Learned A Thing: Racism, Materialism, & Militarism Still Reign Supreme

Authored by John Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,
As a nation, we have a tendency to sentimentalize cultural icons in death in a way that renders them non-threatening, antiseptic and easily digested by a society with an acute intolerance for anything controversial, politically incorrect or marred by imperfection.
This revisionist history has proven to be a far more effective means of neutralizing radicals such as Martin Luther King Jr. than anything the NSA, CIA or FBI could dream up.
This was a man who went to jail over racial segregation laws, encouraged young children to face down police dogs and water hoses, and who urged people to turn their anger loose on the government through civil disobedience. King called for Americans to rise up against a government that was not only treating blacks unfairly but was also killing innocent civilians, impoverishing millions, and prioritizing the profits of war over human rights and dignity.
King actually insisted that people have a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.
This is not a message that the government wants us to heed.
No, the government wants us distracted, divided, warring against each other and helpless to free ourselves from a lifetime of bondage and servitude to the powers-that-be.
It’s working.
In life, King was fiery, passionate, single-minded in his pursuit of justice, unwilling to remain silent in the face of wrongdoing, and unafraid of offending those who might disagree with him.
In death, King has been reduced to a lifeless face on a stone monument: mute, immobile and powerless to do anything about the injustices that continue to plague the nation.
America hasn’t learned a thing.
The “giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism“ that King railed so passionately against have yet to be conquered.
In fact, the evils of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism have got us in a death grip.
America is still waging endless wars abroad, prioritizing profit margins over principle, and adopting institutionalized racist policies that result in a disproportionate number of people of color being stopped, searched, raided, arrested, thrown in jail, and shot and killed by government agents.
Fifty years later, we have compounded the evils of racism, materialism and militarism with ignorance, intolerance and fear.
Callousness, cruelty, meanness, immorality, ignorance, hatred, intolerance and injustice have become hallmarks of our modern age, magnified by an echo chamber of nasty tweets, government-sanctioned brutality, and “the politics of exclusion.”
“We the people” have become “we the police state.”
By failing to actively take a stand for good, we have become agents of evil.
None of us who remain silent and impassive in the face of evil, racism, extreme materialism, meanness, intolerance, cruelty, injustice and ignorance get a free pass.
Those among us who follow figureheads without question, who turn a blind eye to injustice and turn their backs on need, who march in lockstep with tyrants and bigots, who allow politics to trump principle, who give in to meanness and greed, and who fail to be outraged by the many wrongs being perpetrated in our midst, it is these individuals who must shoulder the blame when the darkness wins.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” King sermonized.
The darkness is winning.
It’s winning in our communities. It’s winning in our homes, our neighborhoods, our churches and synagogues, and our government bodies.
It’s winning in every new generation that is being raised to care only for themselves, without any sense of moral or civic duty to stand for freedom.
We are on the wrong side of the revolution.
“If we are to get on to the right side of the world revolution,” advised King, “we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values. We must rapidly begin the shift from a thing-oriented society to a person-oriented society.“
Freedom demands that we stop thinking as Democrats and Republicans and start thinking like human beings, or at the very least, Americans.
Freedom demands that we not remain silent in the face of evil or wrongdoing but actively stand against injustice.
Freedom demands that we treat others as we would have them treat us. That is the law of reciprocity, also referred to as the Golden Rule, and it is found in nearly every world religion, including Judaism and Christianity.
In other words, if you don’t want to be locked up in a prison cell or a detention camp—if you don’t want to be discriminated against because of the color of your race, religion, politics or anything else that sets you apart from the rest—if you don’t want your loved ones shot at, strip searched, tasered, beaten and treated like slaves—if you don’t want to have to be constantly on guard against government eyes watching what you do, where you go and what you say—if you don’t want to be tortured, waterboarded or forced to perform degrading acts—if you don’t want your children to grow up in a world without freedom—then don’t allow these evils to be inflicted on anyone else, no matter how tempting the reason or how fervently you believe in your cause.
As long as we continue to allow ignorance, intolerance, racism, militarism, materialism and meanness to trump justice, fairness and equality, there can be no hope of prevailing against the police state.
Martin Luther King Jr. dared to dream of a world in which all Americans “would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
He didn’t live to see that dream become a reality.
It’s still not a reality. We haven’t dared to dream that dream in such a long time.
But imagine…
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to stand up—united—for freedom…
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to speak out—with one voice—against injustice…
Imagine what this country would be like if Americans put aside their differences and dared to push back—with the full force of our collective numbers—against the evils of the police state…
As I make clear in my book Battlefield America: The War on the American People, tyranny wouldn’t stand a chance.
Comments
I liked black people a lot better when they wrote songs about dancing and making love.
ahaha. that time is not coming back - if it ever existed lol
In reply to I liked black people a lot… by 1.21 jigawatts
Oh no, racism! Sacré blue!
In reply to ahaha. that time is not… by pluto the dog
And this time even the president is owned.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Oh no, racism! Sacré blue! by Haus-Targaryen
America has been misled since the CIA and deep stae murdered Martin JFK and Bobby
Trump is taking us back on course. Wait and see. Don't follow his rhetoric, watch his actions. The crazy stuff is to flummox our enemies (including the trolls here)
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Racism was pretty much dead in the US till obama came along...
In reply to America has been misled… by wildbad
There's no room for Islamists in Western Culture. Fact.
The Elite Jews think so.
In reply to There's no room for… by Dun_Dulind
America Hasn't Learned A Thing: Racism, Materialism, & Militarism Still Reign Supreme
My response: I agree completely for one reason and one reason only.
AMERICA has turned its back on the GOD of the BIBLE by throwing PRAYER, the TEN COMMANDMENTS and the BIBLE out of the SCHOOLS and the PUBLIC SQUARE.
The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE hates GOD and uses the race card constantly as a weapon to conquer and divide America.
In the upcoming 2018 midterm elections, choose wisely America for the days are EVIL. I personally do not want to see a single DEMOCRAT left in office.
As a side note, ANTIFA and BLM should read the letter from a Birmingham Jail written by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is very good and describes behavior that is the exact opposite of what we are seeing today..
https://web.cn.edu/kwheeler/documents/Letter_Birmingham_Jail.pdf
Life is not black or white. Dr King was a great man and a flawed man. Civil Rights was a good cause but it has been hijacked by African Americans who could work, gain skills and progress but would rather look for quicker and more violent methods of enrichment.
The 1% who are mostly white show a callous indifference to the left behind of all ethnicities and this has damaged the USA. President Trump is trying to build bridges with the left behind by giving them a chance to work again, he deserves a chance to deliver on those pledges.
The 1% and their FBI stooges are no better than than the Gestapo in the 1930s.
If you think race doesn't matter you're ignorant and not paying attention. It does matter.
I was at my local Subway, tonight. Two colored women were there. They never smile. Has anyone else noticed that? Ever. They scowl. They radiate hatred. I have heard accounts from various customer service people and waitresses and waiters and the one customer they fear and despise are coloreds. Nothing is ever good enough for coloreds.
I say it is time to go back to segretated societies. Segregated schools, segregated communities. I don't want to live around coloreds and they sure as fuck seem absolutely miserable living around whites like me. Time to end the fake we-like-each-other-because-we-have-to nonsense and get on with real life.
In reply to Life is not black or white. … by Easyp
Sell the hatred of white people somewhere else.