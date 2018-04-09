Anger Is Building In The UK At The Government's Handling Of The Skripal Case

Authored by Rob Slane via TheBlogMire.com,
In her daily press conference on 5th April, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, mentioned a quiet resentment and fury that is building up amongst ordinary Russians over the way the Government of the United Kingdom has handled the case of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
Strange though it may seem, I sense a similar feeling of anger and resentment building up here in the UK, as it becomes clearer and clearer that the official narrative has little or no connection with reality.
The anger and frustration is increasingly being displayed on comment boards underneath pieces reporting on the issue. And the feeling is not confined to those who would normally be labelled “conspiracy theorists”. It appears that even many of those who would not normally question official statements can see that something is seriously wrong with all this.
More specifically, from whence comes this feeling? Here are just 20 of the many reasons for this growing anger:
1. It comes from being asked to believe frankly outlandish claims – such as the one that is central to the whole incident, that the Skripals, who are very much alive and well, were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent with a toxicity 5-8 times that of VX.
2. It comes from the way that our Government recklessly accused another country – a nuclear-armed country at that – of committing a crime before the investigation into the incident had established the most basic of facts.
3. It comes from the fact that the UK Government has prejudiced and politicised the investigation with their claims before facts, their verdict without evidence, their sentence without proof.
4. It comes from the fact that the UK Government refused to go through the internationally established protocols for cases such as these. For instance, it only wrote to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on 14th March — the same day that Theresa May stood up in the House of Commons and formally accused the Russian Government of culpability.
5. It comes from the fact that the British Government, which repeatedly speaks about what it calls “British Values”, discarded some of the most basic legal concepts that have formed a part of real “British Values” for centuries, such as due process and the concept of innocent until proven guilty.
6. It comes from the way that the British Government has refused to allow those they have accused to see any of the supposed evidence against them, preferring instead to use spurious and circular nonsense such as the arsonist shouldn’t investigate his own fire.
7. It comes from the fact that the Government attempted to lead the public into believing that the Skripals were poisoned by a substance that must have come from Russia, because apparently only the Russians were capable of producing it – a claim that is demonstrably false.
8. It comes from knowing that Boris Johnson was quite prepared to lie to the public, and instead of facing up to his misdeeds like a man and resigning, he has instead behaved like the great supine, protoplasmic invertebrate jelly he is – to borrow his own phrase – slithering and twisting his way around his own actions by acting as if nothing has happened, and that anyone who raises questions about his fitness for office is working for the enemy.
9. It comes from the labelling of those who have questioned the increasingly preposterous claims as “useful idiots” or “Kremlin stooges” or even outright traitors, for even daring to ask for clarification on the most basic points.
10. It comes from the way that the media has marched lock-step in line with the Government, refusing to ask the most obvious and basic questions, such as the ones I set out here and here.
11. It comes from the curious way that events seem to “happen” only after other events appear to force them to “happen”, such as the announcement of Sergei Skripal’s miraculous recovery from being in a coma, which came a day after the leaked transcript of the telephone conversation between Yulia and Viktoria Skripal in which Yulia stated that he was well.
12. It comes from the way that attempts have been made to make “facts” fit the narrative, such as the theory, first touted more than three weeks after the incident, that the Skripals were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent at their front door – an explanation which looks to be contrived in order to explain the curious anomaly that Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was said to have become ill after visiting Mr Skripal’s house.
13. It comes from the fact that the Government and the media have refused to report in any meaningful way on the connection between Mr Skripal and Pablo Millier, his MI6 recruiter and fellow Salisbury resident, and on Mr Miller’s connection with Christopher Steele – author of the Trump Dossier. The connection may ultimately be irrelevant to the case, but it is surely of interest at present.
14. It comes from the illegal and frankly immoral way that the UK Government has repeatedly denied consular access to the Skripals, which it is obliged to give under Articles 36 and 37 of the 1963 Vienna Convention and Article 35 (1) of the 1965 Consular Convention.
15. It comes from the way that Viktoria Skripal, who is quite obviously keen to see her uncle and her cousin, has been denied a visa under some absurd pretence of her application not meeting UK immigration rules.
16. It comes from the way that the Skripals appear to be being denied consular access, denied access to their relatives, and – so far as I can work out – denied access to legal representation. In other words, it looks increasingly as if they are being denied the most basic of legal and familial rights, and Yulia’s comments in her conversation with her cousin on 5th April do not inspire any confidence that this is not the case.
17. It comes from the way that the existence of Mr Skripal’s pets was only mentioned by the media on 6th April, and this only after Maria Zakharova asked a pointed question about what had happened to them in her daily briefing of 5th April.
18. It comes from the fact that the condition of the pets – a cat and two guinea pigs – has been almost blithely reported in the media, despite the obvious truth that they died through neglect whilst Mr Skripal’s house was effectively in the care of the Metropolitan Police who are overseeing the investigation – did they not even go in and check!
19. It comes from the fact that despite culpability having been apportioned after a few days, it is clear that the investigation has still not established the most basic of facts, with no suspect being mentioned or hinted at, but rather we have been fed a steady diet of increasingly outlandish and spurious claims about the location of the poisoning – the bench, the restaurant, the car, the suitcase, the flowers, the door handle, the buckwheat.
20. But most of all, it comes simply from that feeling we are being taken for a ride, and are being treated like utter imbeciles by a Government that feels it can make extraordinary accusations and simply expect the public to “trust us”.
It pains me to say all that. But it is so. These are not the observations of some tin-foil hat wearing anti-Government anarchist. Rather, they are the sober reflections of a Burkean, small c conservative — one who firmly believes in free and responsible Government, in the rule of law, in due process, in innocent until proven guilty, and who hates anything like the whiff of anarchy in the air.
Yet my fear is that as more and more of this sordid affair comes to light, and as the bizarre and frankly reckless behaviour of the UK Government comes in for serious scrutiny, that quiet sense of anger which has been building up amongst a public that realises it has been repeatedly misled, is unlikely to go away.
Comments
Boondoggle, Inc.
British perfidy has been related in extenso since at least Caius Julius Caesar.
And for that matter, anyone trusting brits or Americans or Jews is a fool.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Russian Embassy finally grew some balls and is demanding proof that Yulia is not being held prisoner, after BBC report she was released "to a secure facility" (read: prison) and she has yet to contact her boyfriend or family. Why would she need a "secure location", is MI6 seriously implying at this point Russia would send an assassin to "finish the job"?
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201804101063388766-skripal-hospital-free/
Have her MI6 handlers explained to her that they killed her pets? Has she been given her phone? Is she free to leave?
In reply to x by Adolph.H.
The problem is, the pets survived.
In reply to Russian Embassy finally grew… by NiggaPleeze
It's obvious that if she had any evidence incriminating Russia they would have released a video statement from her by now.
Are they trying to turn her? Are they preparing to kill her, then claim they gave her a "new identity" (likely the folks in the Salisbury Hospital were decent, not part of the MI6 death cult, and would not participate in her murder at the hospital). What pressure do they put on her?
Why no pictures? Why no interview? Why no contact with family? Why kill her pets and destroy evidence by BURNING the corpses?
In reply to The problem is, the pets… by Rubicon
What I mean is that it wasn't Novichok that killed the pets, but rather neglect. Whatever it is that those pets were made of, I want some.
In reply to It's obvious that if she had… by NiggaPleeze
I am in the UK too. Whilst I agree with every point above I am rare, none of my social circle, which is pretty large, have any view on it at all. They couldn't care less as all they know is what the MSM, lead by the BBC has been telling them. It is highly unlikely that the MSM will now turn on May/Johnson.
As a consequence the premise of the article, that the Government will suffer in some way, is utterly false.
In reply to What I mean is that it wasn… by Rubicon
I've followed, blogged on, and participated in many elections as a volunteer, and I can tell you this much. What people 'know' and 'feel' today, or what they will admit to, often turns on a dime. The people in your sphere may not show any interest in this, but once the tide starts turning, even a little bit, it often turns into a tsunami before you can say Jack Frost. Don't count the people out. There are a multitude of ways in which ordinary people get their news.
In reply to I am in the UK too. Whilst I… by JohninMK
Fair comment - - some stupid people out there that can believe anything.
In reply to I am in the UK too. Whilst I… by JohninMK
real shame about the hamster... :[
In reply to x by Adolph.H.
This is another “you fool me once, shame on you, if you fool me 1001 times, shame on me” moments for the sheep.
The sheep have forgotten the lessons that should have easily been learned from fake WMD attack on Iraq(and all the other false flag/lies before and since).
Still waiting for Blair & Bush 1&2, hitlary & Obama etc to get summoned for war crimes to the Hague.
In reply to x by Adolph.H.
Misled, well where to start, for fuck sake
Misled is a serious fucking understatement ... outright lies more like.
If you join the dots though of a false flag to create outrage for the soon to be involved miltary operation by the UK government in Syria it makes sense. A different type of false flag as any other would have been to pursue WW3..
They used a nerve agent as it was to inflict a horror in the global population not just the UK about chemical weapons and why in short order it was quickly passed around the international community and supported by all those instep same globalist controlled government.
The next step was and still is to stage false flag chemical attacks in Syria and because the global community is supposedly in chemical weapon outrage makes regime change in Syria like Iraq easier.
Failed:- We no longer believe the joined up globalist government representatives and Iraq WMD's have already been found to be a false accusation although it does fuck all for the 100's of thousands killed.
Is your plan working neocon globalists? Coincidences do not occur it is when the criminal banksters orchestrate actions too close together they become...
"hey MR Coincidence"! /S
In reply to Misled, well where to start,… by freedums
"Is your plan working neocon globalists?"
In 2003 there was a March of 2 million in London for peace. Now there is a really small number of people on the Internet clamoring for less war and more rationality. So yeah. I would say their plan worked just fine for them.
(video report of peace demo)
https://youtu.be/go0B-2_7pDo
In reply to Misled is a serious fucking… by GreatUncle
Spot on, brother!
" that quiet sense of anger which has been building up amongst a public that realises it has been repeatedly misled, is unlikely to go away. "
So what.
It is not like the public is going to do anything about it.
Brits == sheeple.
Unarmed sheeple. They will be ignored.
In reply to " that quiet sense of anger… by SpanishGoop
I believe everything the British government tells me, along with their lying department, the British Bullshit Company, and that's all I need to know.
Then you can be the cannon fodder you earned it /S
In reply to I believe everything the… by bjax
Zionist Occupation Governments are conspiracy fact.
Putin's Cold War against the UK never ended.
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territ…
Bob, get stuffed!
In reply to Putin's Cold War against the… by BritBob
Imagine if you trapped in your house for a week. Maybe a blizzard or something and Bob was the only person there to talk to. Here I'll help paint that picture for you....
Day 4....
Bob: "Did you know that the the Falkland Islands are called the Malvinas Islands by the Argentinians who still claim they own them?"
Me: "Bob! Shut the fuck up about the Falklands! Nobody cares any more and you've been talking about it for four fucking days straight."
Bob: "Oh, uh, OK. Hey... did I ever tell you about the territorial claim dispute over Gibraltar?"
Me: <BANG! NoDebt pulls out pistol and shoots Bob straight between the eyes> "Thank God. Finally some fucking peace and quiet."
In reply to Bob, get stuffed! by Koba the Dread
Not that you're right, but why should it? UK is still the lying, mass murdering war criminals they have been for centuries. The greatest murderers in all of history, putting Genghis Khan, Stalin, Mao combined to shame. And plunderers of absurd wealth and history into the private castles of your monstrous Cunt.
One day you Brits will finally get the payback from the world that you oh so very very very very richly deserve. Forget about losing Maldives, historical justice demands your entire miserable Imperial island be Dresden-ed.
In reply to Putin's Cold War against the… by BritBob
I'm glad the Brits will stay home and watch the World Cup on the tellie. They are the worst hooligans in European sports and if they did came they might all go home in body bags. Hope the few that come are harassed by the visa requirements. Reject all the pricks.
In reply to Not that you're right, but… by NiggaPleeze
Hand em over, bob....
In reply to Putin's Cold War against the… by BritBob
Fuck off Bob, we will be having a serious conversation if I ever catch up with you in the UK.
Tired of the fucking distractions and bullshit of someone like you that never ceases to amaze me.
The UK government ceded sovereignty and broke the constitution makes everything you fucking argue worthless because it is based on the EU constitution now as laid down and signed for in the Lisbon Treaty.
Whatever is in the Lisbon Treaty is your new constiution and that means your fucking military are to be part of the EU army. If the Falklands is not in the Lisbon Treaty like Gibraltar then they do not exist no more.
In reply to Putin's Cold War against the… by BritBob
I was hoping there was some objective information to confirm this headline. But, no, merely one man's opinion with no objective data at all. Opinions are like anuses, everybody's got one.
"The anger and frustration is increasingly being displayed on comment boards underneath pieces reporting on the issue."
I assume this statement is based on his observations and not just opinion. Going by the rest of the article, which accurately reports known facts, I'll give him the benefit of the doubt.
In reply to Anger Is Building In The UK… by Koba the Dread
How did the CIA think they were going to keep people believing the BIG LIE that conspiracy was some kind of psychopathology delusion, when literally every federal crime has a companion crime for "conspiracy to commit _______". \
Conspiracy is common human behavior that gets exponentially more malicious with power.
The UK is fucked. Their Government, Media and Overlords are as corrupt as any on the planet.
I see no hope for Britain
The anger thats building in the UK has nothing to do with Skripal - the average Brit doesn't care. What people are pissed off about is declining living standards, out of control inner cities, degradation of public services, multiculturalism, no one getting what they wanted from Brexit and the fact it has barely stopped raining for 4 months. Combined with upcoming changes to welfare I think we have all the ingredients for summer riots.
The rain, the maddening rain! It's the rain that gets to you in the end.
In reply to The anger thats building in… by RadioactiveRant
That must be unusual for UK
In reply to the fact it has barely… by Koba the Dread
The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain
In reply to The anger thats building in… by RadioactiveRant
Makes me so fucking glad I left those islands many years ago(to fortress Oz)...and that's just because of the weather.And they complain about overcrowding here in Sydney.Ha.No idea.
In reply to The anger thats building in… by RadioactiveRant
I keep saying that Teresa May is the most incompetent person ever to hold the office of PM. She has been promoted way past the level of her capabilities - she wasn't even a good Home Secretary!
Johnson is simply an idiot who plays to the crowd - more of a circus clown than a Foreign Secretary. Johnson accused Putin of "Attempted Murder" - not very diplomatic language from the 'top diplomat' in the country.
Williamson as Defence Secretary, is like a teenager: too inexperienced to have anything meaningful to say but convinced he is doing a good job, because he does not realise how little he knows.
They must all go. When people lose trust in the governement, the government falls because it has no authority.
Replaced with what?
The headless socialist wankers called Labor that actually fucked up the economy even more with out of control spending? We were turning Japanese fast under Labor and most of the cuts and collapse in services from lack of money is because of the Labor spending. Has everybody forgot this ...
Close fucking parliament, the lords and monarchy down as none of them are worth fuck all anymore.
I am my own authoritah! Gartman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbebjUYItKw
Actually this is a UK government training video.
In reply to I keep saying that Teresa… by EuroPox
May should be replaced by Jacob Rees Mogg asap! But Jacob cannot put the knife in himself, someone else has to do that.
In reply to Replaced with what?… by GreatUncle
Now, now Treacle, calm down. The left has a lot of blame to shoulder, but the Conservatives are just as guilty. Who dreamt up PFI, as a funding method for our schools, hospitals, public infrastructure and public buildings? That's right. The fucking free market ideologues known as the Conservatives.
Is our rail network not subsidised? The private sector runs the trains at a loss, some break even, and some make a small profit, but they all get a state subsidy for running the franchises, which is paid as a dividend. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/comment/letters/9134302/Reduced-subsidies-w… and here.. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/rail-subsidy-per-passenger-m… and here... http://actionforrail.org/the-four-big-myths-of-uk-rail-privatisation/
It's the same old shit. Subsidies for the public good=BAD. Subsidies for the private good=GOOD. The brainwashing is incessant and works on the weak minded like the Jedi MindTrick. It has got so ridiculous that Foreign states run our rail network as a private company and make a profit. But, but, but.....the public sector and government can't run anything? So goes the brainwashing, but wait.... https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/apr/01/british-rail-franchise… because its a fucking taxpayer aided cash-cow.
In reply to Replaced with what?… by GreatUncle
Thought that the nerve agent supposedly used was meant to be lethal?
Both were reportedly found unconscious and foaming at the mouth
:-S
Something does not add up here.
Rabies ?
In reply to Thought that the nerve agent… by JPMorgan
The deep state is on both sides of the Atlantic. All maainstream political parties are corrupt to the core.
Just shut up and go away
Not just the russians. I'm dutch. Our government went right along with this ridiculous story. "Who else could it be than the russians" said our PM Rutte last month. The stupid muppet. Totally incompetent of leading ANYTHING.
It's quite obvious that dark forces are pushing the west into some crazy nuclear war, according to them (See the speech of George Friedman STRATFOR in Chicago in 2015) the reason is to prevent the forming of a new block of power on the Eurasian mainland.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeLu_yyz3tc
But really, these nasty creatures, after conning their own population, and using the neo-liberal tactic of not competing with adversaries but just taking them out, do not want to acknowledge that they will hit a (nuclear) brick wall.
And still want to go ahead anyway. I saw (on RT no less) a US general state that they think the new russian weapons would not be operational before 5-10 years. So these clowns might underestimate the willingness to fight of the russian forces.
George Friedman and his ilk (George Soros comes to mind) are damaged individuals. Traumatised during the Holocaust, with a deep hatred for all that's european and eurasian. Their "Atlanticism" has failed, because of the corruption, because of the malinvestments, not in the american or w-european people, not in the american infrastructure, education, and development of new technologies.
The only thing these sociopaths can think of is to destroy everyone else in a race to the bottom.
Simply put: We have a management problem.
Chris Hedges, probably not a favorite in the crowd here, but a very brave man, and straight shooter said it like this:
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/deadly-rule-oligarchs/
I can't really put it better. It's them or us.
You make solid points, proving once more that rational thought knows no nationality. Checked out the Hedges article, and was nodding my head "yes...right...oh, to be sure...good point..." and then saw this:
The longer we are ruled by oligarchs, the deadlier our predicament becomes, especially since the oligarchs refuse to address climate change, the greatest existential crisis to humankind.
Yikes! If he's referring to millions of people suddenly heating to 100,000,000°C in a nanosecond, then I fully agree. I'm fairly certain that's not what he meant. Oh well, let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Considering his statement of "it's us or them", he seems more acutely aware of reality than most academics!
In reply to Not just the russians. I'm… by Reptil
As a Brit, the population has fatigue over the direction of the hidden hand. Between 2 to 3 million people marched over the Iraq war, depending on which source you wish to believe. Either way it was the biggest peacetime march in European history.
We knew the 30 minutes from destruction by Saddam'a WMD's argument was bullshit, but when your political class repeatedly ignore the will of the people and march ahead with their prearranged agenda, there is little the plebs can do in the UNI-PARTY system we live in. The only way to break the mould is to inject a bit of xenophobia, but even that has its limits.
The public at large will freely admit, something is not right with this case, but for them to articulate it in a coherent and detailed way, is beyond their interest in this case. They just don't care. Our government irrespective of left or right repeatedly tell us lies and that's just the way it is.
Is it defeatism? Possibly. But it's always distractions and divide and rule. Right now the nation is preoccupied with Knife crime. When this is under control, we'll have another issue to fret about. 5 years ago, the bane of society was Romanians and eastern Europeans eating our swans. https://www.express.co.uk/news/nature/466646/Man-beheads-protected-swan… and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1261044/Slaughter-swans-As-carc… Oh no, we need to increase parkland security!
There is always an issue to divide, or distract the plebs. This Skirpal case infused with a mountain of state lies, is the new normal.What choice do the plebs have? Whoever we vote in, the same course is steered. Nigel Farage and UKIP was just anti-immigration, but everything else they are establishment and a bit tougher on law and order, but don't for a second believe our foreign policy, or the aiding of plunder by our multi-nationals abroad would end. lol The only hope are the 2 extremes of politics, who are closer on 90% of policies than they would like to admit. They are the only ones capable of breaking the mould.
I did not know this but I do now! Revolution is not a criminal act in Germany AKA the EU how fucking kewl is that.
You can call for revolution but no crime! (As per Puigdemont arrest).
So there is one legal choice "you remove all elites from power through a EU style revolution".
It is worth staying just for that one concept ... a population can revolt all legal like.
In reply to As a Brit, the population… by To Hell In A H…
I called bad vodka a couple of weeks ago.
Even the dogs in the street are unimpressed.
The UK government has become an international laughing stock over this and a criminal investigation and subsequent criminal charges should be coming from this debacle.
May, Johnson and Williamson have exposed the country to the gravest of existential risks;a possible armed conflict with Russia by accusing Russia of launching a nerve agent attack on the UK.
This is is not something that is in the National interest and as such they should be punished with the full force of available UK law.
A full and independent Public Inquiry of theirs and all the other related agencies who took part and assisted in the nonsensical behaviour of this incident and their dismissal from public life for good is the least the British public should accept.
Unfortunately the current UK government under the 'leadership' of The. Maychiavelli is in almost all respects unfit for purpose. This is a very unfortunate situation at such a crucial time for the country. Most important political issues are being mishandled by incompetent politicians: Brexit negotiations, crime, immigration, public health, housing and education to mention a few.
This is said by a lifetime Tory supporter. The party has completely lost its way. Some of the leading figures in the party can hardly be said to be Conservatives.