Apple Co-Founder Deletes His Facebook Page

Elon Musk isn't the only Silicon Valley luminary to delete Facebook pages (or rather, the pages belonging to Tesla and SpaceX) in response to the widening scandal over how Facebook stores, shares, leverages and sells its users' personal data: on Sunday, Woz also deactivated his account saying the social network had brought him "more negatives than positives."
"I am in the process of leaving Facebook. It's brought me more negatives than positives. Apple has more secure ways to share things about yourself. I can still deal with old school email and text messages."
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak explained his decision in an email to USA Today, saying Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal information voluntarily shared with the company.
Woz said he'd rather pay for Facebook - adding that Apple "makes money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you're the product."
What is far more fascinating to us is that it took years for brilliant people such as Wozniak to grasp what was patently obvious to most others, even if those "others" are what the dormant, quiet and largely daft majority, would call "conspiracy theorists."
Woz said that, while leaving Facebook was difficult, he was astounded by revelations about the comprehensiveness of Facebook's data harvesting.
In an email to USA TODAY, Wozniak said he was taken aback by the extent of Facebook's data collection when he changed and deleted some of his information before deactivating his account.
"I was surprised to see how many categories for ads and how many advertisers I had to get rid of, one at a time. I did not feel that this is what people want done to them," he said. "Ads and spam are bad things these days and there are no controls over them. Or transparency."
Still, breaking up with Facebook isn't easy. Wozniak chose not to delete his Facebook account. He didn't mind bidding farewell to his 5,000 Facebook friends, many of whom he says he doesn't know. But he didn't want to give up his "stevewoz" screen name.
"I don’t want someone else grabbing it, even another Steve Wozniak," he said.
Of course, a paid product doesn't necessarily mean a company won't collect user data and offer to manipulate it on behalf of advertisers, as one Twitter user pointed out...
I pay to subscribe to @nytimes, @WSJ, and @washingtonpost. All of them track me and sell my data through similar #adtech systems. So please don’t argue that if we paid for @facebook everything would be cool.— Siva Vaidhyanathan🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) April 8, 2018
Woz's repudiation of Zuckerberg and company follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's unexpected criticism of his Silicon Valley peer during an interview with Recode. When asked what he would do if he were in Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's position, Cook replied that he would never be in such a situation.
He added that Apple strenuously reviews apps available in its app store to make sure they respect user privacy.
"We don't subscribe to the view that you have to let everybody in that wants to, or if you don't, you don't believe in free speech," said Cook. "We don't believe that."
Zuckerberg responded to Cook during an interview with Vox, saying he found the Apple CEO's argument to be "extremely glib."
"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," said Zuckerberg.”
Zuckerberg is set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, his company is facing lawsuits from users and shareholders, along with a potentially devastating FTC investigation and increasing scrutiny in the UK and Brussels.
There is now way this is news to him, it's not news to me. He's just making a show of it.
Suckerberg is going to be very busy the next few years doing a lot of shit he’d rather not be doing.
but if you asked him if it was all worth it, he would certainly say, “fuck yeah.”
Paranoia strikes deep
Into your life it will creep
It starts when you're always afraid
The men come and take you away
It's s time we stop, hey, what's that sound
Everybody look what's going down
It did not take years, time played no roll in this...one fact did this...the fact that FaceBook played a part in helping Trump win...even if it was just .0001% helpful to Trump, that's way too much for these folks.
PS> Facebook helping Trump is just the cover story...the real story is that Facebook played a much bigger role in hurting Hillary than it did in helping Trump..that is why the rats are abandoning ship...Even with the COO of Facebook publicly in the Hillary Camp, and most likely a large percentage of the Facebook employees, Trump had 2.5x more "likes" than Hillary and the engagement numbers were also much higher for Trump...FaceBook helped people to "get to know" Hillary; and they didn't "like" her...ouch!
And that my friend, is the comedy with this whole thing.
No way. I’m on Facebook and well over 90% of all posts and views were all slanted firmly into the HRC camp. I know this because I was posting the Podesta Wikileaks emails and was roundly criticized for daring to say anything about the criminal activity of HRC and all her minions. I was mocked and laughed at for saying Trump might win. I based that from seeing the 25-30K rallies he had everywhere while Cankles was trying to fill high school gyms. And no, I didn’t vote for Trump.
There was, and still is, very little support for President Trump on Facebook. It is a libtard cesspool. Many of my friends think ZH is fake news because of his win. They watch CNN and read the HuffPo. They believe the Russians swayed the election and that Mueller will bring them justice and take Trump down.
“Many of my friends...”
Well...you need new friends.
Fair point. Many of my real friends are right here. At least in spirit.
Seriously, most of those people are old acquaintances from school, and places I’ve lived, worked and traveled to. Really don’t see or talk to most of them. I think FB is in real trouble going forward. I’d love to see it crash and burn.
So, you socialize in a pit of leftist cultists and surmise from that, that facebook is 90% pro Hillary..I see why you're "friends" don't like, or listen, to you...
2.2 Billion Facebook "Users"
9.8 Million likes for Hillary.
23.1 Million likes for Trump
Facebook is 90% pro Hillary and yet only .0045% (9.8M/2.2B) of Facebook users hit Hillary's "like" button.
From what I see, 99% of Facebook "users" don't really give a shit about either of these candidates...
That’s interesting. The old hag obviously had problems reaching her targeted audience. We also know the Russians had no effect on the election. No proof of that anyway.
And no, I don’t “socialize” much on FB. Less and less all the time.
The Russians did play a major role in this election...One of the top reasons I voted for Trump is because I (and most Trump voters I'm sure) didn't want a war with Russia...a War Hillary was just dying to start and Russia promised (and still does) to use nukes if necessary if that war was initiated by the USA.
..and then those "evil idiots" Assad and Putin "gas some folks"; spitting out the well cooked victory they were savoring by pulling the USA back into the war to save the last of the "Freedom Fighters" trying to remove Assad..do I need a sarc tag?
Of course 99% don't care. Many aren't even in the US...
Of course we live in the screwed up world where we are expected to care about every goddamned thing in the world - even if it has no effect upon our lives. So I can understand the confusion...
Are the Libs destroying FakeBook so Trump can't use it for that .0001% chance it helped?
They would eat their own children if they thought it would hurt Trump. That is, if t hey hadn't aborted them already so mommy and daddy could afford a new car and vacation in Aspen...
According to the Founding Mother of abortion, Margaret Sanger, a modern day Liberal by any measure, abortions main purpose is to "control/minimize the reproduction rate of the undesirable races"...that goal lives on, silently, in the hearts of all Liberals through their support of unrestricted abortions.
Ask a Liberal why Planned Parenthood's locations are mostly in Black/Hispanic neighborhoods; answers will vary, but always laughable.
Margaret viewed Asians as an "undesirable race" too; but Asians proved too smart for the Liberals and passed on their free "reproduction services".
For what it’s worth.
Nasty imperfect rhymes!
Are you quite alright?
Buffalo Springfield, "For What It's Worth." Stephen Stills
Ah, just a plagiarist of nasty imperfect rhymes ;)
That's okay then....
"more negatives than positives"........
Well, that about sums it up for most WIZ BANG tech we have today.
"I need a self driving Tesla".......Fucking idiots.
But no one needs a Tesla that follows while lines straight into fixed vertical reinforced concrete barriers...
That is pretty amazing to watch that car follow the pavement line and ignore a solid object that will destroy the car and possibly kill the occupant. I would love to see a Telsa on the road around here as our pavement lines in the spring are either missing or extremely faint.
In winter here the roads often get new lanes as cars simply follow the tracks in the snow. Often you find out - after weeks - that everyone's been over the double yellow. But life goes on and you don't see any head-on collisions over it.
FB could be one hell of a short because Fuckerberg's ego will get to him when one of the Congresscritters get under his thin skin.
Shorts make at most 1x your money or bit more with some leverage while longs have been making insane gains everywhere
Shorting made sense when stocks didnt all go 10 bagger inflationary like they do now
It all changed when FASB 157 was suspended and the Central Banks all stated buying stocks directly. The shorts were obliterated and haven’t come back. These markets are heavily manipulated and have no integrity or balance.
LOL!
Did you miss the story? 85% of the "Congresscritters" that will be interrogating "Fuckerburg" receive(d) campaign contributions from Facebook...that is why "Fuckerburg" is eager to "testify"; he knows he will be among friends.
This is like Hillary and her email server; once everything is rigged in her favor, she "comes clean" about the dirty deed and apologizes knowing the "punishment" ends there.
It's not the 85%. It's the ones who are retiring and don't give a fuck who he has to worry about. Like Trey Gowdy.
I'll believe it when I see it...prediction...2 hrs of BORING questions ending with a big round of "thanks" for Mark for showing up and being honest; and a promise from Mark not to "do it again" being enough to end the "investigation".
Troy pulls out his phone and "Likes" Mark again on Facebook.
And when did yapping dog Trey Gowdy ever end up doing more than yapping? I think he's great, don't get me wrong, but my perception is that he never has done anything in oversight that's gotten anyone in prison. Sure it's fun to see him destroy someone who's wrong, but did that ever do anything?
Please correct me if I'm wrong. I want to be wrong...
Luddite ;)
Stevie boy is just trying to boost the price of his Apple stock by channeling more private data to Apple. Facebook, Google, Apple et. all, are all the same. It's all about who can collect the most amount of free data, to bundle and profitably resell. The fat bastard should be leading the charge to create real jobs across our land.
The company "Stevie boy" co-founded now employs more than 125,000 people around the world. How many jobs have you created, sport?
Who cares about "around the world"? In the US, not so much. Manufacture in China, as usual.
How many jobs have you created in the US?
Jobs around the world enables foreigners to buy American-made products......oh, sorry, I forgot!
I suppose Apple didn't track their customers. O_o, or Apple is doing it for their (customers) own good?
Even Icons get sheared regularly.
I have an iPad I use for internet use.
Whenever I pick it up, before opening, a series of CNN news articles launch down the screen.
I never asked for it. BTW, fuck CNN. I'd like to know the deal behind that.
Never had a fb page or a tattoo. What a freak am I.
I heard you couldn't delete it, and that you could only "deactivate" it.
You heard you couldn't delete it? I heard the moon is made of green cheese. Had you looked into it instead of just hearding it, you would have found that you can delete your account.
How incredibly ignorant: I heard!
to bad that doesn't apply to their brains...
either way the brain wins, lol.
Whatever word you use to describe it, the information I bet never disappears from their computers, and they have access to it in perpetuity. It just isn't accessible by your friends and you any more once you "deactivate". Just like you can't wash off tattoos by taking a shower.
You could delete it, it just didn't delete it.
You can delete your profile completely, however not what F-Book allowed to be data mined and passed around. That is out there forever...longer than you will be.
Woz has lots of pull with the Apple faithful. More bad news for Zuck.
The question is how do you delete the data fuckbook has on you (through others) if you never even had an account
How would they have data on you if you never had a FB account?
Through the crap your friends and acquaintances post.
And every site linked to faceplant gathers your unique IP address.
You have a profile with faceplant.
Here's my info.
https://www.iplocation.net/find-ip-address
