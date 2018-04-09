Apple Co-Founder Deletes His Facebook Page

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 08:44

Elon Musk isn't the only Silicon Valley luminary to delete Facebook pages (or rather, the pages belonging to Tesla and SpaceX) in response to the widening scandal over how Facebook stores, shares,  leverages and sells its users' personal data: on Sunday, Woz also deactivated his account saying the social network had brought him "more negatives than positives."

"I am in the process of leaving Facebook. It's brought me more negatives than positives. Apple has more secure ways to share things about yourself. I can still deal with old school email and text messages."

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak explained his decision in an email to USA Today, saying Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal information voluntarily shared with the company.

Woz

Woz said he'd rather pay for Facebook - adding that Apple "makes money off of good products, not off of you. As they say, with Facebook, you're the product."

What is far more fascinating to us is that it took years for brilliant people such as Wozniak to grasp what was patently obvious to most others, even if those "others" are what the dormant, quiet and largely daft majority, would call "conspiracy theorists."

Woz said that, while leaving Facebook was difficult, he was astounded by revelations about the comprehensiveness of Facebook's data harvesting.

In an email to USA TODAY, Wozniak said he was taken aback by the extent of Facebook's data collection when he changed and deleted some of his information before deactivating his account.

"I was surprised to see how many categories for ads and how many advertisers I had to get rid of, one at a time. I did not feel that this is what people want done to them," he said. "Ads and spam are bad things these days and there are no controls over them. Or transparency."

Still, breaking up with Facebook isn't easy. Wozniak chose not to delete his Facebook account. He didn't mind bidding farewell to his 5,000 Facebook friends, many of whom he says he doesn't know. But he didn't want to give up his "stevewoz" screen name.

"I don’t want someone else grabbing it, even another Steve Wozniak," he said.

Of course, a paid product doesn't necessarily mean a company won't collect user data and offer to manipulate it on behalf of advertisers, as one Twitter user pointed out...

Woz's repudiation of Zuckerberg and company follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's unexpected criticism of his Silicon Valley peer during an interview with Recode. When asked what he would do if he were in Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's position, Cook replied that he would never be in such a situation.

He added that Apple strenuously reviews apps available in its app store to make sure they respect user privacy.

"We don't subscribe to the view that you have to let everybody in that wants to, or if you don't, you don't believe in free speech," said Cook. "We don't believe that."

Zuckerberg responded to Cook during an interview with Vox, saying he found the Apple CEO's argument to be "extremely glib."

"If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford," said Zuckerberg.”

Zuckerberg is set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, his company is facing lawsuits from users and shareholders, along with a potentially devastating FTC investigation and increasing scrutiny in the UK and Brussels.

FireBrander AnonymousCitizen Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

...it took years for brilliant people such as Wozniak...

It did not take years, time played no roll in this...one fact did this...the fact that FaceBook played a part in helping Trump win...even if it was just .0001% helpful to Trump, that's way too much for these folks.

PS> Facebook helping Trump is just the cover story...the real story is that Facebook played a much bigger role in hurting Hillary than it did in helping Trump..that is why the rats are abandoning ship...Even with the COO of Facebook publicly in the Hillary Camp, and most likely a large percentage of the Facebook employees, Trump had 2.5x more "likes" than Hillary and the engagement numbers were also much higher for Trump...FaceBook helped people to "get to know" Hillary; and they didn't "like" her...ouch!

Bay of Pigs FireBrander Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

No way. I’m on Facebook and well over 90% of all posts and views were all slanted firmly into the HRC camp. I know this because I was posting the Podesta Wikileaks emails and was roundly criticized for daring to say anything about the criminal activity of HRC and all her minions. I was mocked and laughed at for saying Trump might win. I based that from seeing the 25-30K rallies he had everywhere while Cankles was trying to fill high school gyms. And no, I didn’t vote for Trump. 

There was, and still is, very little support for President Trump on Facebook. It is a libtard cesspool. Many of my friends think ZH is fake news because of his win. They watch CNN and read the HuffPo. They believe the Russians swayed the election and that Mueller will bring them justice and take Trump down.

FireBrander Bay of Pigs Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

So, you socialize in a pit of leftist cultists and surmise from that, that facebook is 90% pro Hillary..I see why you're "friends" don't like, or listen, to you...

2.2 Billion Facebook "Users"
9.8 Million likes for Hillary.
23.1 Million likes for Trump

Facebook is 90% pro Hillary and yet only .0045% (9.8M/2.2B) of Facebook users hit Hillary's "like" button.

From what I see, 99% of Facebook "users" don't really give a shit about either of these candidates...

FireBrander Bay of Pigs Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

The Russians did play a major role in this election...One of the top reasons I voted for Trump is because I (and most Trump voters I'm sure) didn't want a war with Russia...a War Hillary was just dying to start and Russia promised (and still does) to use nukes if necessary if that war was initiated by the USA.

..and then those "evil idiots" Assad and Putin "gas some folks"; spitting out the well cooked victory they were savoring by pulling the USA back into the war to save the last of the "Freedom Fighters" trying to remove Assad..do I need a sarc tag?

FireBrander DisorderlyConduct Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

According to the Founding Mother of abortion, Margaret Sanger, a modern day Liberal by any measure, abortions main purpose is to "control/minimize the reproduction rate of the undesirable races"...that goal lives on, silently, in the hearts of all Liberals through their support of unrestricted abortions.

Ask a Liberal why Planned Parenthood's locations are mostly in Black/Hispanic neighborhoods; answers will vary, but always laughable.

Margaret viewed Asians as an "undesirable race" too; but Asians proved too smart for the Liberals and passed on their free "reproduction services".

FireBrander johngaltfla Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

when one of the Congresscritters get under his thin skin

LOL!

Did you miss the story? 85% of the "Congresscritters" that will be interrogating "Fuckerburg" receive(d) campaign contributions from Facebook...that is why "Fuckerburg" is eager to "testify"; he knows he will be among friends.

This is like Hillary and her email server; once everything is rigged in her favor, she "comes clean" about the dirty deed and apologizes knowing the "punishment" ends there.

Goodsport 1945 natronic Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Stevie boy is just trying to boost the price of his Apple stock by channeling more private data to Apple.  Facebook, Google, Apple et. all, are all the same.  It's all about who can collect the most amount of free data, to bundle and profitably resell.  The fat bastard should be leading the charge to create real jobs across our land.