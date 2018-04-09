Bill Cosby Confronted By Topless Protester As Retrial Begins

After his first trial on charges of drugging a raping a Temple University Athletics employee ended in a hung jury, Bill Cosby's retrial is just beginning.

And as the disgraced comedian walked into a Pennsylvania court Monday morning, he was accosted by a topless protester who had painted the words "Women's Lives Matter" on her body. The half-naked protester whose name wasn't released was immediately arrested.

The protester had written phrases in black and red all over her body, including "Women's Lives Matter" and the name of the feminist activist collective "Femen". In addition, the protester had painted the names of Cosby's victims on her skin.

Cosby didn't come into direct contact with the protester. The 80-year-old comedian was led into court by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt. However, witnesses told the New York Post that Cosby appeared startled by the commotion. Cosby was led inside the courthouse after the protester had been taken away in handcuffs.

Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University basketball administrator Andrea Cornstand at his home in 2004. More than 50 women have accused Cosby of assaulting, raping or molesting them. Many have claimed that he drugged them.

As CNN pointed out, the cultural atmosphere has shifted dramatically since Cosby's last trial. Most notably, the #MeToo movement has exploded into public view, which Cosby's lawyers have argued could taint the jury against Cosby.

Constand had previously settled a civil suit against Cosby in 2005 for an undisclosed sum.

Andrea Cornstand

The trial revolves around a "he said, she said" dynamic between Cosby and Constand. The prosecution has little to no forensic evidence, and Cosby's defense said it plans to discredit Cornstand by portraying her as "greedy" for accepting a monetary settlement.

With Harvey Weinstein's long-awaited arrest still pending, Cosby remains the only high-profile celebrity to face criminal charges over his decades-long history of sexual assault.

If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison.