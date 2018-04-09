Bill Cosby Confronted By Topless Protester As Retrial Begins

After his first trial on charges of drugging a raping a Temple University Athletics employee ended in a hung jury, Bill Cosby's retrial is just beginning.
And as the disgraced comedian walked into a Pennsylvania court Monday morning, he was accosted by a topless protester who had painted the words "Women's Lives Matter" on her body. The half-naked protester whose name wasn't released was immediately arrested.
The protester had written phrases in black and red all over her body, including "Women's Lives Matter" and the name of the feminist activist collective "Femen". In addition, the protester had painted the names of Cosby's victims on her skin.
Cosby didn't come into direct contact with the protester. The 80-year-old comedian was led into court by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt. However, witnesses told the New York Post that Cosby appeared startled by the commotion. Cosby was led inside the courthouse after the protester had been taken away in handcuffs.
Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and molesting former Temple University basketball administrator Andrea Cornstand at his home in 2004. More than 50 women have accused Cosby of assaulting, raping or molesting them. Many have claimed that he drugged them.
As CNN pointed out, the cultural atmosphere has shifted dramatically since Cosby's last trial. Most notably, the #MeToo movement has exploded into public view, which Cosby's lawyers have argued could taint the jury against Cosby.
Constand had previously settled a civil suit against Cosby in 2005 for an undisclosed sum.
Andrea Cornstand
The trial revolves around a "he said, she said" dynamic between Cosby and Constand. The prosecution has little to no forensic evidence, and Cosby's defense said it plans to discredit Cornstand by portraying her as "greedy" for accepting a monetary settlement.
With Harvey Weinstein's long-awaited arrest still pending, Cosby remains the only high-profile celebrity to face criminal charges over his decades-long history of sexual assault.
If convicted, Cosby could face up to 10 years in prison.
Comments
Was she trying to turn him on? She looks like John McEnroe and Howard sterns baby.
Jesus Christ that JAWLINE
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
American "females" look like men.
Real turn off.
In reply to Jesus Christ that JAWLINE by AllTimeWhys
That's one odd looking creature. Pretty sure it's an extraterrestrial.
In reply to American "females" look like… by Belrev
Bill has better tits.....
In reply to That's one odd looking… by ImpliedVol
"The goggles,... they do nothing..."
Just proves Rush's Undeniable Truth of Life #24:
"Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream."
In reply to Bill has better tits..... by jcaz
I think you'd have to drug me in order to have sex with that thing.
In reply to "The goggles,... they do… by Pool Shark
Cornstand? More like cornfed.
Nice tits on the protesting negress though.
I am Chumblezwumblez.
In reply to I think you'd have to drug… by Pure Evil
at least blindfolded and ice picks in the eardrums and a clothes pin on the nose
In reply to I think you'd have to drug… by Pure Evil
Not even sure that would work.. not even triple strength lol
In reply to I think you'd have to drug… by Pure Evil
Wow, the cops really roughed her up
for exposing her shocking breasts.
In Europe, no one would have noticed her.
In reply to Bill has better tits..... by jcaz
Biproduct of Kenny G and Lyle Lovett going to Ibiza being disgusted by EDM wanting to produce new generations of whatever the hell they made.
In reply to That's one odd looking… by ImpliedVol
I wonder if that's the 1 and only Fem Nazi that Bill refused to put his dick into years ago....
In reply to Biproduct of Kenny G and… by ProstoDoZiemi
One thing that I don't understand, why topless? I personally think that this methodology takes 2 steps back. Voices can be heard with a shirt on as well as beautifully made signs and other literature. That type of media seems to make the front pages of the newspapers, whereas a pair of tagged tits seem to get blocked.
Does she also rally at Universities and Nightclubs where the Cosby behavior is an out of control virus?
In reply to I wonder if that's the 1 and… by ProstoDoZiemi
She looked angry that Bill never did her....no body did her.
In reply to American "females" look like… by Belrev
Maybe she's a transgender.
In reply to American "females" look like… by Belrev
Sorry, but that is not a woman. Fucking savage
In reply to Jesus Christ that JAWLINE by AllTimeWhys
Hybrid of something that escaped the laboratory.
In reply to Sorry, but that is not a… by overbet
Was Cosby handing out Mardi Gras beads? Isn't that the best invention ever? In exchange for this $0.05 necklace, you will lift up your shirt and show me your boobs.
In reply to Hybrid of something that… by FreeShitter
I find it sad Bill has such low self-esteem that felt he had to drug that Don Johnson stunt double
In reply to Hybrid of something that… by FreeShitter
...lovechild of Crockett and Tubbs.
In reply to I find it sad Bill has such… by Wild Bill Steamcock
That's not a woman....*this* is a woman.
In reply to Sorry, but that is not a… by overbet
That's a MAN baby!
In reply to Jesus Christ that JAWLINE by AllTimeWhys
So? As we all know very well already, gender is only a social concept. Biology and genetics do not matter anymore.
In reply to That's a MAN baby! by bcking
If that is a woman it does look like she was beaten with an ugly stick!
In reply to That's a MAN baby! by bcking
AND adam's apple.
In reply to Jesus Christ that JAWLINE by AllTimeWhys
Wow....Top of the line...best of the best. You have to be out of your mind to even date one of these SJW nut jobs.
Get your bitch ass back in the kitchen and make me some pie....
Classic South Park
https://youtu.be/dFrPHm7IetA
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
Exactly. And just what is she trying to prove here with this stunt. Does her running around with her love pillows hanging out really help the plight of women? I'm perplexed here. Maybe if she turned out in a more professional demeanor, her point, although not influential here, might stand some credence.
Other than that she is what is referred to as a two-bagger via Rodney Dangerfield. Rest his politically incorrect soul. And I'm even an atheist.
In reply to Wow....Top of the line… by takeaction
Actually, the original line comes from the Breakfast Club. Bender says, "Shut up bitch, go make me a turkey pot pie."
In reply to Wow....Top of the line… by takeaction
They certainly are slow-walking the Weinstein arrest, aren't they? I wonder who is being paid off for that little convenience? Ole Bill C will drag this out for years, probably die in his own bed from old age before having to atone for his lifetime of rapes.
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
Its white racism ... thats the problem ...
On another note, I didnt know Cosby went both ways
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
Actually, it looks like your typical she-boon with a bad attitude. Most of them look like that.
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
^ best laugh all day
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
The 80s want their shoulder pads back.
In reply to Was she trying to turn him… by Bank_sters
hmm..... that ought to make someone a dandy wife someday.
That female officer looks like she can't wait to lick off all that paint.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
Really ZH, we are all grown-ups here, no need to censor the boobies.
Eh. Who want's to see a shemale's nipples?
In reply to Really ZH, we are all grown… by Mr. Schmilkies
Anyway I think they forgot to cover the other six. ^_^
In reply to Eh. Who want's to see a… by Cursive
Agreed...they really should have censored out her face instead to protect the innocent...and by innocent, I mean me.
In reply to Really ZH, we are all grown… by Mr. Schmilkies
she's black too..
I'm thinking of a BLM pun here.
In reply to she's black too.. by Francis Marx
Black Lives Matter?!?
In reply to I'm thinking of a BLM pun… by Bryan
"she's black too.."
Really? How can you tell?
In reply to she's black too.. by Francis Marx
This is a great example of how Trump has failed to make America great again. This disgusting creature is repulsive next to pussy riot. Ah, Russia, you are looking finer and finer daily....
Bill Cosby didn't do nothing. Black men are simply not or ever have been rapists. I am 100% certain that he was framed by the real rapist: a white man (probably tRump)!
Bill Cosby was a good man. He dindu nuffin! He be jus wantin' to sell somadem jello puddin' pops. He dindu nuffin outside tryin' to feeds his fambly!
In reply to Bill Cosby didn't do nothing… by CompassionateC…
That wacky bitch needs some Bill Cosby Yummy Jello Pudding, with an extra special sleepy time ingredient...nyum nyum...
Bill said she’s a screamer
Wow, what an unhinged lunatic. She looks like Ronald McDonald with rabies...