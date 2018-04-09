US Deficit To Soar Over 40% In 2019, Exceed $1 Trillion By 2020: CBO

The Congressional Budget Office has hit President Trump with a double whammy in its latest report, calculating that the U.S. budget deficit will surpass $1 trillion by 2020, two years sooner than previously estimated, as tax cuts and spending increases will do little to boost long-term economic growth.
Spending will exceed revenue by $804 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, jumping from a projected $563 billion shortfall forecast in June, the non-partisan arm of Congress said in a report Monday. In fiscal 2019, the deficit will reach $981 billion, compared with an earlier projection of $689 billion.
Deficits were only set to surpass the trillion-dollar level in fiscal 2022 under CBO’s report last June.
The U.S. cumulative deficit -- taking into account the new tax and spending legislation -- will be $11.7 trillion from 2018 to 2027, about $1.6 trillion larger than the CBO projection in June. The CBO forecast 2 percent less revenue and 1 percent more spending over the period, it said.
Over the 2021–2028 period, projected deficits average 4.9 percent of GDP; the only time since World War II when the average deficit has been so large over so many years was after the 2007–2009 recession.
As deficits accumulate in CBO’s projections, debt held by the public rises from 78 percent of GDP (or $16 trillion) at the end of 2018 to 96 percent of GDP (or $29 trillion) by 2028. That percentage would be the largest since 1946 and well more than twice the average over the past five decades
The tax-cut and spending legislation “provide fiscal stimulus, raising real GDP more than potential GDP in the near term,” the CBO said.
“Over the longer term, all of those effects, as well as the larger federal budget deficits resulting from the new laws, exert upward pressure on interest rates and prices.”
As Bloomberg reports, the Trump administration has said tax cuts will lead to faster economic growth that would offset deficit expansion. But, while CBO estimated that real gross domestic product will expand by 3.3 percent in the 2018 calendar year, they estimate that the economy will then slow to 2.4 percent in 2019 and 1.8 percent in 2020, based on the fourth quarter year-over-year figure. In June, CBO forecast 2 percent growth this year.
“During the 2020-2026 period, a number of factors dampen economic growth: higher interest rates and prices, slower growth in federal outlays, and the expiration of reductions in personal income tax rates,” CBO said.
Finally, here is CBO's summary of its forecasts - note item 3 where inflation is set to remain stuck at 2% for the next 10 years... and unemployment will barely budge.
Bear in mind that the CBO is now estimating that their will be no recession within the next ten years - making this the longest economic cycle without contraction in US history...234 months from June 30 2009 through Dec 31, 2028
As Bloomberg notes ominously, the CBO baseline represents what it projects will happen if current law is allowed to remain in effect. CBO assumes that budget caps on annual appropriations, which Congress has raised regularly, remain in effect. Because of that, deficits are likely to be even larger than CBO is projecting.
...and cue the hysteria!
Full CBO Outlook
Comments
BULLISH!
Lets stop being the welfare state milk cow to the rest of the world....
In reply to BULLISH! by HUGE_Gamma
That is a gross misrepresentation of the relationship. It isn't welfare, its compliance bribes.
In reply to Lets stop being the welfare… by Disgruntled Goat
On other news, the price of gold is forecast to fall...
In reply to That is a gross… by dirty fingernails
bullshit-debt growth YTD, just over 3 months, is 625 billion.
assholes intentionally discus deficits vs debt growth.
In reply to Lets stop being the welfare… by Disgruntled Goat
We all know deficits don't matter.
Only when there is a progressive/communist in the WH.
In reply to We all know deficits don't… by Anonymous_Bene…
A trillion here, a trillion there.....
In reply to Only when there is a… by NoDebt
winningwinningwinningwinningwinningwinning
winningwinningwinningwinningwinningwinning
winningwinningwinningwinningwinningwinning
winningwinningwinningwinningwinningwinning
winningwinningwinningwinningwinningwinning
In reply to … by Thought Processor
If I still had hair, it would be on fire.
In reply to winningwinningwinningwinning… by BullyBearish
I often wondered what the conditions would be as the wheels came off. Here's my answer.
Print like hell, deregulate like crazy, impose tariffs/start trade war, jack up military spending and shut down the southern border.
Are we 1/4 or 1/2 down the cliff? WEEEEEEEEEEEEENING
In reply to winningwinningwinningwinning… by BullyBearish
Our Jetsons Lifestyle is Dead
1. Modern technological capitalism is unproductive,
labor un-intensive and fraudulent.
2. The huge military budget offers no return on investment. Ever.
3. Neglect of domestic infrastructure accelerates productivity decline
and quality of life degradation.
4. Tax revenues will never be sufficient. Ever.
5. The natural environment is pushing back big time.
In reply to Only when there is a… by NoDebt
All this US debt wealth . And paper wealth . Overwhelming wealth . We are number 1 .
In reply to We all know deficits don't… by Anonymous_Bene…
It's a deficit of something which they have in unlimited supply.
Full faith and credit, bitchez.
In reply to It's a deficit of something… by Sy Kloine Bee
That statement is as old as yesterday's news.
In reply to Full faith and credit,… by Anonymous_Bene…
Nice.
In reply to It's a deficit of something… by Sy Kloine Bee
Why do they joke, as though they actually run a budget??
Remember couple years ago when everyone was freaking out that QE3 was soaking up all the liquidity in the UST market? I said "don't worry, they'll make more debt." And here we are. This is just prelude for the next round of QE. And believe me, there WILL be a next round of QE. Then another. And another. And another.
Good call
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
less value. less value, less value.
higher price, higher price, higher price.
flat wages.
opps
sum tin wong...
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
So when in the hell are PMs going to rocket to the moon with this certainty to come? I've been quite patient for the past 9 years, but it's wearing thin!
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
when the tides of march go out! peepee gets a measure. gold be up my friend...
In reply to So when in the hell are PMs… by dmger14
faith. When faith in paper falls flat ( see Venezuela for example) species will regain popularity. ( Note, lead and brass are also precious metals in Venevuela )
In reply to So when in the hell are PMs… by dmger14
Slowly at first. Then, all at once.
In reply to So when in the hell are PMs… by dmger14
+1
The difference this time from 10 years ago however, is there might be consequences...
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
I don't see trump bailing out the banks. Might get some actual price discovery.
In reply to +1… by Consuelo
Call it QE, call it deficit spending, call it whatever is fashionable these days so the mutants don't understand.
Full blown Weimar somewhere between another and another.
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
There won't be that many more QE's. As soon as the world wakes up to the fact that the dollar is dead and they stop accepting the dollar as payment, then there is no need for QE because the hysteria that will be created in the good old USA will curtail the need for monetary injection by the Fed. Inflation will go bonkers. Barter will be the name of the game.
In reply to Remember when everyone was… by NoDebt
Why does the COB still exist? They are deep state!
That is what you MAGAtards have resorted to: anything that doesn't reinforce your misplaced faith in Trump is a lie and anyone in gov who disagrees with his moronic ass is deep state. Everything is binary, everything reduced to a simple sound bite, everything dumbed down to avoid reality.
In reply to Why does the COB exist? They… by natronic
yup. Agree with you. The level and intensity of delusion, to which some americans will go, is unprecedented in history (well, perhaps the Romans did the same thing).
There has always been a deep undercurrent of suicide in the American national conscience. That is, until they see the results of their false beliefs. Then, everything changes.
In reply to That is what you MAGAtards… by dirty fingernails
More money will have to be created. Good for stocks.
bullshit.
If money is devaluing by 10% or more each year, and stocks only, on average, return a net 7.5%, then you are losing money, year in and year out.
It doesn't fucking matter if the DOW is 100,000 if the money behind it is worth so much less.
In reply to More money will have to be… by DennisR
How about cut spending? Just a thought.
FEMA bus will be at your door tomorrow morning
I heard you shouldn't pack any bags...
In reply to How about cut spending? Just… by Kurpak
My bunk is 347, R quad.
You ever hunt 'gator with a 'cane spear?
How 'bout noodling? Are ya any good at that?
In reply to FEMA bus will be at your… by voting machine
They did cut spending. Yep. You see they were going to increase their spending by 680% in fiscal '19, but only decided to spend 573% more. So, voila! A spending cut. Those guys are geniuses!
In reply to How about cut spending? Just… by Kurpak
Nothing a little number magic cannot take care of.
And the CBO's projections are always off by a factor of? <insert factor here>
What the fuck is it going to take to make you monkeys realize that once you have stripped the tree bare, you better move on to greener pastures and work off some of that fat that has accumulated?
"Willfull ignorance". The downfall of the American Empire.
In reply to And the CBO's projections… by bobert727
Nobody ever said withdrawal symptoms from globalist "heroin" would be painless
Is this the same CBO that said Obamacare would be the best thing for this country since the Constitution? Yeah, ok..."non=partisan" and "unbiased". If you believe that, I have some primo Pet Rocks from the 70s, that you can now sell on EBay for MILLIONS!
Argue with the math of increasing spending and reducing revenue and stop playing the red/blue team bullshit
In reply to Is this the same CBO that… by Dumpster Elite
MIT professor who said law passed on ‘stupidity of the American voter’ now claims it just needs more tax
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/oct/26/jonathan-gruber-infamo…
In reply to Argue with the math of… by dirty fingernails
Not sure who the cunt is that down voted you but ...TRUTH!
In reply to Is this the same CBO that… by Dumpster Elite
Call them Bit Rocks and Mosely will buy them.
In reply to Is this the same CBO that… by Dumpster Elite
I smell an ICO!
In reply to Call them Bit Rocks and… by Winston Churchill
More legit than most of these icos
In reply to I smell an ICO! by Dumpster Elite
Look man, they were only off on their projections by double ($1.2T)....quitch yur bitchin...
In reply to Is this the same CBO that… by Dumpster Elite