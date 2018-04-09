CFPB Planning Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Mortgage Lending, Auto Insurance Abuses

President Donald Trump has apparently kept his promise that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, under the leadership of OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, isn't planning on dropping its pursuit of penalties against Wells Fargo for overcharging mortgage borrowers and forcing customers to buy auto insurance they didn't need.
According to Reuters, the CFPB is reportedly planning to levy a record fine against the bank that could exceed several hundred million dollars - and possibly be as high as $1 billion, per three people with knowledge of the agency's plans. If this comes to pass, it would be the largest fine ever levied by the CFPB. The agency previously fined Wells Fargo $100 million in September 2016. That is currently its largest ever fine.
The penalty would be the first issued by Mulvaney, who was criticized for dropping some enforcement actions when he took over from the agency's inaugural director, Richard Cordray.
These penalties would follow a separate punishment levied by the Federal Reserve earlier this year that would freeze the bank's balance sheet, forcing it to "stop growing." The bank has endured a flurry of downgrades as sell-side analysts cut their ratings after the Fed's decision.
The bank is also embroiled in another criminal investigation by a California prosecutor related to purported overcharging by its FX traders.
Wells Fargo shares remained higher on the day after the news.
Comments
We don't want fucking fines
We want Perp Walks and Jail time!
You can't punish a bank.
The people running the bank (CEO, President, etc.) need to be hung from the nearest mast.
In reply to We don't want fucking fines… by Peak Finance
Exactly. Banks don't do anything. Governments don't do anything. People do.
In reply to You can't punish a bank… by Erek
Exactly, take the money from the idiot shareholders (fuck you uncle warren) instead of the bosses and managers who oversaw the debacle.
Seems like a good model.
In reply to Exactly. Banks don't do… by Anonymous_Bene…
Ya, wake me when they drag the top 50 executives out in the street and shoot them.
Until then, it's just Monopoly Money......"Hey let's print some more"!!!!
In reply to Exactly, take the money from… by ShorTed
Won't happen........gov't needs money and you do that by levying record fines against the corporation thereby ensuring the process will continue. Jail time would end the windfall, they don't want the gravy train to end anytime soon.
In reply to Ya, wake me when they drag… by ZENDOG
We want fucking EXECUTIONS
In reply to We don't want fucking fines… by Peak Finance
Democrats or Republicans, all these empty suited bureaucrats want are big civil penalties and asset forfeitures. Got to pay somehow for those taxpayer-funded junkets and low-show patronage jobs.
In reply to We don't want fucking fines… by Peak Finance
What about their $2T in off balance sheet SPVs ?
In reply to We don't want fucking fines… by Peak Finance
Actually want blood, lots of it. Escort them to the 21st floor.
In reply to We don't want fucking fines… by Peak Finance
Shut that fucking place down and toss all of them in jail. Even the janitors!
Why not?
That's one way to fund the government agency
Never grows old.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TGwZVGKG30s
When can I expect my check in the mail?
/s
I went to a certain bank, let's call it WF, and they said they'd actively manage my meager life savings by investing it into thirty sector funds, one for each sector of the economy, and actively buy and sell those funds, just swishing them around and around and around until all my money is gone.
Oh, that sounds like a state pension plan? LOL
In reply to I went to a certain bank,… by Hillarys Server
1 billion in fines vs how many bazillions in profits? Board of Directors lives matter, lol.
Wake me when there's serious jail time for most of the bankster's leadership.
WF is a racketeer-influenced corrupt organization. If only we had laws on the books to deal with such things! If only it were someone's job to break up such criminal conspiracies! If only! (Shakes fist at sky).
Didn't our Senator Kamella "commie" Harris give the bank a pass on criminal prosecution for a few million $ fine back when she was Attorney General of the state?
I want my Townhouse back !! I told everyone I know 8 years ago they stole it with fraudent balances. Back dated documents and robo signed signatures. They told me I was crazy or lying. So remind me. Who is the fucking deadbeat scumbag now ????
Why don't you go after the people who did it?
Why whine about it and not do anything?
Go hunting.
In reply to I want my Townhouse back !!… by Seasmoke
Im a peaceful person. But Outside of bloodshed. I’ve done plenty motherfucker. And still am.
In reply to Why don't you go after the… by ZENDOG
We Will Fuck You bank refused a valid short sale offer I received that was signed. Refused to modify my loan. I loved that house, too. I haven't been the same since I left the keys on the counter and walked away. It broke me and not in a good way.
In reply to I want my Townhouse back !!… by Seasmoke
In some ways, we get what we deserve. Corporations in America have rights which supersede the rights of individual human citizens. They don't have the same responsibilities or consequences though. When rights and responsibilities/consequences get out of balance, bad things happen. Always.
I can be sentenced to Death and executed. Looks like corporations cannot. I can be imprisoned. Corporations cannot. Individual citizens who commit fraud, or whose intentional actions lead to deaths or injuries, or who steal or lie or cheat can go to prison. Corporations merely pay a fee, which is counted as a cost of doing business and is always a tiny fraction of the profits gained from actions which would be considered criminal if you or I committed them.
Incompetence is now an accepted excuse for criminal behavior by corporations, also. I'd love to try that on the IRS for instance, as an individual citizen. "Sorry I never paid my taxes. I can't figure out the forms or instructions and besides I'm totally incompetent, but nobody wants to inconvenience me or harm my ability to make profits because that's what's really important, amirite?"
Hey, it's been working for years for Wells Fargo.
Oh, and Free Jon Corzine!
It seemed at least in the past that the Japanese corporations did these things right. When there was corporate malfeasance or some other sort of corporate wrong doing, even if it was something that was unintentional, the heads of the companies resigned in disgrace as if they were personally responsible for the damages. There was true shame and moral responsibility for corporate crimes and damage. Here, corporate leaders act like too bad so sad, we didn't do anything wrong, but here's a couple bucks for your trouble if you think you need it.
In reply to In some ways, we get what we… by swmnguy
Only in financial services does "We're not criminals" qualify as a marketing strategy
WFC has a market cap of 260 billion, debt of 340 billion and NOI of 24 billion., with an operating margin of 40%.
since the operting margin and retained profits represent the proceeds of decades of criminal activity by defrauding customers, why shouldn't the fine be 100 billion or 200 billion, rather than a paltry 1 billion?
this is a criminal organization. why does it even exist other than to make people like buffet even richer on the backs of "bilked" customers?
WF will make that money back in no time by jacking up the fees.
So what
Cost of doing bizness in 'murica
Smelly Wells Embargo! "Down goes the Frazier... Down goes Frazier."
The runner up is down for the account.
Think the cops understand that their pensions are rehypothocated to this bag of shit bank yet?
Yes kiddies its all been put up as collateral multiple times.
This is all for publicity. They will get fined $1Bn, appeal it, and some paid off judge will vacate the fine and Wells Fargo walks free, yet again. And politicians wonder why we the people are so friggin' cynical.
They don't pay anything to depositors. No big deal there. Taxpayers bailed out this behavior in 2008.
Warren has friends in high places. A billion isn't enough to deter this crap.
I need to become a white collar criminal.
I can steal 10's of billions from my customers and only get fined with no jail time.
SWEET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A BILLION DOLLARS? Doh!
A bunch of goddamn crooks working under Warren Buffet.