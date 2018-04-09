Crisis: Debt-Ridden Millennials "Hitting Pause Button On Major Life Events"

Millennials - the generational demographic cohort following Generation X, born between the early 1980s and mid-90s - outnumber Generation X and the Baby boomers.
Millennials have been referred to as “echo boomers” due to an acceleration in birth rates starting in the boom years of the early 1980s via interest rate suppression, which continued into the late 90s before the unraveling of the Dot-com bubble. This generation is now coming of age and will be a majority of the labor force by mid-2020s. Their influence in American society is starting to be realized, although it is leaving a negative mark on the economy as one thing is obvious: Millennials and debt go hand-in-hand.
According to NBC News/GenForward survey, the most common form of debt for 18-to 34-year-old Americans is credit card debt. Approximately, 75 percent of the millennial cohort have financial obligations, and they are ‘pausing major life events’ because they are too broke, the report noted.
A quarter of millennials have racked up over $30,000 in bills, including 11 percent who have over $100,000 in debt. Shockingly, only 22 percent of millennials are debt free.
As a result of all this madness, savings is not hip with the millennials, which has limited their economic mobility and left many unprepared for the next financial disaster.
In a Central Bank boom/bust economy, each generation throughout the past century has experienced some form of deleveraging.
What happens next, well, you guessed it — millennials could be the next generation to feel the wrath of natural selection through a deleveraging period, as it all depends on when the next recession strikes. The survey confirms that millennials have the weakest balance sheet, with credit cards playing an even more significant role than pesky student loans.
In a period of wage stagnation along with nearing the latter stages of the second longest economic expansion in U.S. history, credit card debt is the most significant liability on the millennials’ balance sheet. Meanwhile, as the homeownership rate for millennials has rapidly declined, only 20 percent said they have a mortgage or home loan.
The survey indicates that millennials with college degrees tend to utilize credit more often than those without college degrees. Shockingly, nearly 50 percent of all African-American millennials have student loan debt.
“Millennials with college degrees are more likely to have credit card debt (56 percent) than those without college degrees (40 percent). But they are also more likely to make more money — 56 percent of millennials with college degrees make over $50,000 a year compared with 31 percent of millennials without college degrees. Forty-nine percent of African-American millennials have student loan debt — more than any other racial subgroup.”
When it comes to savings, 30 percent of millennials have less than $1,000 in their personal savings accounts, and only 1 percent have over $100,000 saved. About 24 percent of millennials have no savings at all.
“Sixty-two percent of millennials owe more in debt, overall, than they have in a personal savings account. Only about a quarter (24 percent) have more money in their savings account than they owe in debt.”
Two-thirds of millennials said they would have trouble paying an unexpected expense greater than $1,000. The survey added, “African-America and Latino millennials would have a harder time coming up with the money than other racial subgroups.”
Here is the bombshell: “a majority of millennials have hit pause on major life events because of what they owe,” stated the survey. Nearly 34 percent of all millennials are holding off on buying their first home, and about 31 percent are delaying savings for retirement. The report even said debt has “affected millennials’ family structure.” Fourteen percent of millennials have postponed getting married due to high debt levels, and what should be a national crisis: 16 percent have delayed having children.
Somehow, the survey concludes: “millennials overall remain optimistic about the future.” Perhaps, that is because this generation like all the other generations before, tend to live outside their means through the use of credit and are trapped in the mindless propaganda of a never-ending party.
“Even with a lot of debt relative to savings, millennials overall remain optimistic about the future. A majority (58 percent) are optimistic about things like finding and keeping a good job, paying off student loan debt, and being able to afford the lifestyle they want.”
In short, the heavily indebted millennial could soon experience a period of deleveraging, as their balance sheets are extremely weak with no savings to cushion the fall. The party is nearing an end, and the millennial generation will be holding the bag.
Comments
http://usdebtclock.org/
I'm a millennial, and I'm not in debt.
I just borrowed a few million from my unborn children. They're in debt.
That's how it's done, right boomers?
In reply to fucking someone who hasn't… by ted41776
In reply to I'm a millennial, and I'm… by D503
I was thinking "retirement homes" and "gulags," but it would be pretty funny watching the elderly try to force people in their prime to continue to slave away for no reward.
Face it boomers:
You graduated high school for jobs you now require bachelor's degrees and experience for entry level.
Tripled the cost of college.
Opened the markets to slave labor in the third world for competition.
Passed legislation that has houses condemned, sitting empty, while charging rents that return twenty times cost.
Passed laws that criminalized all your behaviors as a teen.
Dumbed down the education system so that people in Baltimore etc graduate unable to read.
Erected an insane post-production, service society that produces nothing.
Manifest a broken home as a rule childhood for your children.
Watched as credit companies handed out slavery cards to the kids you pushed into college to "follow their dreams."
You'll get what you deserve.
In reply to Bring back the labor camps by Leakanthrophy
It is unlikely to end in deflation. Rather, INFLATION is the direction we are headed. This really has nothing to do with what is best for Millennials, but rather what is best for the corrupt self-serving, parasitic Fedcoat .gov.
In reply to I'm a millennial, and I'm… by D503
In reply to fucking someone who hasn't… by ted41776
The legal structure associated with marriage is nucking futs. DO NOT GET MARRIED.
In reply to Fucking someone and having… by GeezerGeek
Let's be honest, our culture has deprived them of a chance to grow up. Helicopter parents always came to the rescue, class project no problem. I remember being in school and knowing that parents had helped someone, helped a lot. The problem is systemic now just like the participation trophies. Actually it's not so much the participation trophies as the failure to reward real performance.
I agree. I am on Ch. 19 (out of 24 plus Epilogue) in "Hope of the Wicked." None of this was accidental. Parents and kids were told lies. The public school system was taken over by the commies a long time ago. Long before I was born, John Dewey didn't just create the Dewey Decimal system. He also created a public school system which was created to keep your child dumb and obedient.
Of course there is a reason the wealthy don't send their precious bundles of joy to public schools. They know the drill. Between the fucking commies and the perverts no child that attends a public school will come out of that school without being warped. It's intentional. If my cynicism prior to reading this book was at level 9, on a scale of 1-to-10, it is now at level +1000. I don't believe anything the government says. Zero.
In reply to Let's be honest, our culture… by Umh
Correct. I'm a Millennial, I was not duped. I have 17k left in student loans with about that in assets. I'm on 0 total net wealth. Oh and that 17k is to my parents, interest free, also because they have 0 debt. Boomer gen and Millennial gen together at no debt. I have a degree, a good job. I'm 30 and single. I feel blessed but I've worked a lot to get there. with that being said, I'm in Toronto and housing is so expensive I can't afford to buy a home and start a family. If prices stay where they are here it will take me 6 years to save up ~100k only to have my mortgage + property taxes consume ~65% of my income. I really hope RE crashes 40% here.
Good luck all.
In reply to I agree. I am on Ch. 19 … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Consider yourself lucky. Oh, and move to a place that is more affordable. My grandfather moved from Arroostoock County, Maine to Kommiefornia where he worked for McDonnell Douglas for 20 years. He retired with a pension and went back to Maine where he lived with an unmarried niece who had a small house in Presque Isle and a camp on Long Lake. It wasn't fancy but that camp was fun. Nothing like listening to the loons in the evening and eating massive thick steaks cooked over wood from the local Frenchie butcher. (Lots of hate between the Frenchies and the non-Frenchies in that area). They stayed with their people and we stayed with ours.
There are options. Choose your own path. You sound like you have your head on your shoulders and have good parents. Be grateful. You have more than most.
In reply to Correct. I'm a Millennial, I… by AlphaSeraph
My problem with moving to a cheaper area is that there's no place on this planet that has even 20 per cent of the publicly accessible 400 meter tracks as has North Jersey.The rest of the world has 90 per cent of the tracks attached to public schools which are off limits to the public,believing us all to be school kid killers.
In reply to Consider yourself lucky. Oh… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Running tracks? Sounds like a personal problem.
In reply to My problem with moving to a… by rent slave
hey bro im in the same boat as you pretty much but i have no debt at all. i will never be able to afford to buy a home and i make okay money. i really have no interest in participating in the scam known as the american way of life. for most..its just endless credit card debt.
my long term goal (10 years or so) is to leave the US. not sure where i want to go but this is a sinking ship and i dont think Trump can fix it
In reply to Correct. I'm a Millennial, I… by AlphaSeraph
Latin america is still pretty wide open. It may not be what you think, and there is bound to be a destination that suits you from europhile Uruguay and Argentina to germanically efficient Chile (well, as close as a Latin will get to Germanic efficiency anyway), to traditional Columbia to pure unadulterated Latin chaos. You know which ones those are.
All are growthy with less government interference and lower taxes, mainly because they are easier to avoid and as a Latin it is your patriotic duty to skip taxes.
In reply to hey bro im in the same boat… by DipshitMiddleC…
I live down in the Windsor area; can’t understand how anyone coming out of school can make a go of it anywhere in the Golden Horseshoe.
My wife and I are selling our home and 2/3 of the showings have been to people from the GTA looking to make bank on their home and buy something comparable at half price here.
In reply to Correct. I'm a Millennial, I… by AlphaSeraph
I'll bet your Canadian university education didn't cost $100K either.
In reply to Correct. I'm a Millennial, I… by AlphaSeraph
Exactly right, both of you. Not only is merit not rewarded, it is actively punished. Mediocrity and obedience are rewarded, and it has been this way in the public schools since I was child. (that was quite some time ago) Over the years, it has only gotten worse.
If you love your kids, keep them out of the horror we call 'public school.'
In reply to I agree. I am on Ch. 19 … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I consider letting your child attend public school as nothing less than child abuse and brainwashing. Many affordable online homeschool plans, certified, K-12. If you have a child there are options.
In reply to Exactly right, both of you… by Creepy Lurker
Well, I did take "Electronics" in 11th and 12th grades (3 classes worth = 1/2 day every day), and I look back
and see where it was a wise decision on my part (went into Air Force as "Aircraft Radio Repairman") ...
Even though being the smart guy as I was, I thought I was just dodging classes by taking a course that took up 1/2 day every day. And in order to get out of tromping around in the jungle having people shoot at me and vise versa (during the draft) I chose instead to join up in the Country Club of the services as long as they put me in Electronics... Which was a shoe-in ....
And ya know what, I never did get a job after service in Electronics ... Got into welding/ironworking, and enjoyed that ...
Retired now ................. But can build anything I need/repair as far as electronics go.....
My biggest sin was growing my hair long (shoulder) which pissed my ole man off tremendously ...
Oh, and yeah, I picked up "digital electronics" when I was in prison, for shooting up the in-law's houses, (we just didn't see eye to eye on some things) ......
In reply to I agree. I am on Ch. 19 … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It's kinda like pensions... "I'm sorry someone sold you on that, more sorry that you believed it"
This ^
Belt-tightening is what everyone, of every age, should be doing at present. Not just Millennials.
In reply to It's kinda like pensions... … by shizzledizzle
Recognition of the truth that resources are scarce is key to a good life. Value your time above all else, but the assumption that the beach vacation can only be done in luxury is nuts. If you go someplace to be outside, consider THAT to be the treat, rather than the 5-star gourmet food and the petit-four turndown service.
In reply to This ^… by Lost in translation
MANY of us are not stupid. We just don't get any media coverage (or want it anyway).
The perverted pink-haired latte-sipping limp-wristed trilby-wearing spoiled commie fucks get all the airtime from (((hollywood))) so i don't blame you for thinking otherwise.
In reply to if they weren't so fn stupid… by besnook
i have kids in college. they and their friends are good kids but the foundation of their knowledge is so weak they can be led to believe anything without being able to question the assertions factually or logically and even fewer of them are engaged in productive community activity.
there are some signs of hope but there is no common ground as a generation except the likes of facebook and snapchat despite being at war for an entire generation now.
In reply to MANY of us are not stupid… by hxc
Dear Boomers,
We are sorry (and broke). You have to sell your retirement investments to someone else.
The Millennials
My, my, how tempting it is to stereotype an entire generation of kids as having no work ethic, no sense of appropriate personal conduct, emotionally insecure etc.
OK, I can't resist any longer - they are going to be crushed like a bug as soon as their grandparents are done racking up their own entitlements!
Generational warfare is just another divide-and-conquer strategy.
Dimon, Yellen, Blankfein, Bernanke and the banksters are to blame. Financial predators and psychopaths.
We should stop blaming victims, since each of us of all ages and races is suffering for the sins of the money-changers.
In reply to My, my, how tempting it is… by economessed
Excuse me while I don't feel sorry for people who insisted on going to "dream schools" (WTF is that?) they couldn't afford, who signed up for credit cards in the student union to get a free T-shirt and wound up maxing those cards out so they could party or go on spring break trips, who got degrees that were absolutely worthless when it came to finding a real-world job, and who insist on having the latest-and-greatest iPhone or other tech items so they can keep up with Fartbook.
Yeah, their parents didn't do them any favors, but there are millions of people whose parents also didn't do them any favors and they turned out just fine. Blaming society for one's choices is just passing the buck: "don't blame you, don't blame me, blame the man behind the tree."
Now some of these kids will turn out just fine - but they are the (good) exception.
Debt burdened millennialism, it's the new American way!
who's responsible for this mess?
when i was in my early 20's no bank in their right mind would have ever extended unlimited credit to me.
this is deliberate, pre-planned & purposeful...... to get as many young people with no debt, get them deep into debt in order to enrich the banking people. & most of these young people don't ever realize that they were targeted. this is my platform now in life....... to enlighten the young people on what happened to them & to never sign their names to bank credit again. then, these same young people go crying to their parents who do have money & these parents try to help the 25 year olds get out of trouble & now the entire family has been robbed..... SWINDLED, SCAMMED & LOOTED & i'll never shut up about this, either.
& yes, i do know all about GOLDMAN SACHS getting HILLARY CLINTON to change the law so that student loan debt is no longer dischargeable under bankruptcy....... she offered up the country's young people to the bankers as a sacrifice. she should rot.
you know what Dr. Faber says: "if you offer cheap credit to people, they are going to take it."
"if you offer cheap credit to people, they are going to take it."
And they are stupid for taking it, a choice made of free will.
In reply to who's responsible for this… by lynnybee
I've held off buying my first home since 1968.
Good. They need more seasoning. We have to get the soy phyto-estrogens out of their systems and hope that they develop some sack - at least more than a 90 year old.
This is how Rome fell. Nature abhors a vacuum and that includes missing real men.
born between the early 1980s and mid-90s
So, born in 1982 is 36 years old
So, born in 1995 is 23 years old
That's quite a difference in terms of ones' position on a lifecycle...there are those with brand new high debt (23 yrs old) and those with paid off debt (36 years old).
Don't think this analysis holds much weight.
Is it just me or do others, too, think the guys in every millennial group picture look like major league effeminate dorks?
Suggested reading for all Millennials: The Richest man in Babylon.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Richest_Man_in_Babylon_(book)
As a matter of fact, it should be required reading for all high school seniors.
The How much do you currently have in your savings account ? graph tells a pretty good story.
None is 24 percent. Less than $1000 is 29%. That's 53%. Less than $1-$5000 is 23% more, so it's 76% of respondents covered but these are Millennial's and they grew up with the Internet so they know that anything that they post online to a very dodgy NBC 'Survey' is probably data that's being sold by NBC and Google to Credit agencies, Banks, Advertisers who automatically call the 'Data' reliable. Therefore it would be automatic common sense to 'Pad the books' with an over estimate for the financial data collectors and the $500 to $5000 crowd will receive 'Free credit card' deals and offers, auto-generated in the coming weeks.
Millennial's have been labeled as Stupid with sidewalk "How stupid are Millenial's" videos and lot's of other horse shit, but they know some big shit is coming down the pipeline and the game is rigged. They are playing their hands based on the game so far in their not very long yet lives. It's rigged and they Know it.