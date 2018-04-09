Cryptos Crash As Russian Sanctions Ripple Through Markets

Despite news that more ultra-elite family wealth (Rockefellers) is being aimed at cryptocurrencies, it seems the US sanctions against Russian oligarchs has created some anxiety in the space with Ethereum and Bitcoin plunging.

For now the broad crypto space remains higher from Friday's close...

But Bitcoin is back below $7,000 on heavy volume...

Catalysts for the move are unclear but some have suggested Oligarch's pulling virtual currency to source dollars while others have suggested this is pre-emptive selling ahead of possible crackdowns to further pressure the oligarchs.