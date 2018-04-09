Cryptos Crash As Russian Sanctions Ripple Through Markets

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:27

Despite news that more ultra-elite family wealth (Rockefellers) is being aimed at cryptocurrencies, it seems the US sanctions against Russian oligarchs has created some anxiety in the space with Ethereum and Bitcoin plunging.

For now the broad crypto space remains higher from Friday's close...

 

But Bitcoin is back below $7,000 on heavy volume...

 

Catalysts for the move are unclear but some have suggested Oligarch's pulling virtual currency to source dollars while others have suggested this is pre-emptive selling ahead of possible crackdowns to further pressure the oligarchs.

Comments

pods synergize Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

So if this were true that sanctions were the cause, how would this be?  Sanctions would lock out the "Oligarch" from normal markets.

Which would make the crypto sphere MORE attractive to them.

Oligarch's are NOT cash poor and would need to dump cryptos if sanctions were put in place.

This is simply two events that are unrelated.  The drop could simply be someone in the futures market. The cash flow in crypto is NOT huge.  People who look at the market cap of the space are not seeing the FLOWS.

The crypto sphere is small, and can be whacked easier than the gold and silver markets.

But, don't let me get in the way of a good clickbait story.

pods

MusicIsYou 52821740 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

And even smarter people care less about getting rich, and don't do anything for which they have to follow your dumb laws. Like I used to have great ideas for inventions but I decided against running a business because there's too many fcking laws. So I don't have to follow those laws because I didn't start a business. See how that works? And my idea might have given someone else a better idea, but we will never know. See how that works too?

marysimmons cjt Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Cryptos getting ready for bullish move - - tax season almost over in US, traditional moves in spring-early summer, crypto ETF's, Adam Fisher/George Soros/Crypto investments, Rockefeller/Venrock/Coinfund, Coinbase adding ERC20 tokens, main-net launches for many projects soon, Coinbase Venture Fund, #Consensus2018 NYC, privacy coins, decentralized exchanges, major retailers, rumors of China warming to cryptos, major project announcements coming when market moves up.

Quinvarius Mon, 04/09/2018 - 09:58 Permalink

The only "alt currency" you should be looking at now is silver.  The COT report shows it is insanely oversold by specs. Whatever the specs do always gets reversed sharply.  There is a good trade there.  Probably 1.50 minimum upside, possible 25%.  I am not saying it will hold the gains, or that it won;t continue.  Just that it the weekly COT primed like never before.  See the red green and blue lines under the chart below:

https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?t=SI&p=w1

 

agcw86 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Remember, the US says cryptos are used by "terrorists". They wouldn't lie, would they? Say it ain't so. If you  can't trust criminal, Zionist banksters and politician scum, who can you trust?

not-me---it-wa… Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

this not make sense.

aren't kryptos supposed to safe from the government?  like they're the best or only way to circumvent sanctions?

those russians should be hodling on for dear life.