Cryptos Crash As Russian Sanctions Ripple Through Markets

Despite news that more ultra-elite family wealth (Rockefellers) is being aimed at cryptocurrencies, it seems the US sanctions against Russian oligarchs has created some anxiety in the space with Ethereum and Bitcoin plunging.
For now the broad crypto space remains higher from Friday's close...
But Bitcoin is back below $7,000 on heavy volume...
Catalysts for the move are unclear but some have suggested Oligarch's pulling virtual currency to source dollars while others have suggested this is pre-emptive selling ahead of possible crackdowns to further pressure the oligarchs.
Comments
this is why i like holding wealth..in hand,bitches
Oligarchs holding bitcoin LMAO
In reply to this is why i like holding… by RawPawg
OMG Bitcoin crashing 2%!!! Oh the Humanity!
ZH clickbait headlines...
In reply to Oligarchs holding bitcoin… by machiavellian-trader
So if this were true that sanctions were the cause, how would this be? Sanctions would lock out the "Oligarch" from normal markets.
Which would make the crypto sphere MORE attractive to them.
Oligarch's are NOT cash poor and would need to dump cryptos if sanctions were put in place.
This is simply two events that are unrelated. The drop could simply be someone in the futures market. The cash flow in crypto is NOT huge. People who look at the market cap of the space are not seeing the FLOWS.
The crypto sphere is small, and can be whacked easier than the gold and silver markets.
But, don't let me get in the way of a good clickbait story.
pods
In reply to OMG Bitcoin crashing 2%!!! … by synergize
http://fmshooter.com/are-greedy-business-pundits-making-a-killing-by-fl…
Every move should come back to some CNBC shilling...
In reply to So if this were true that… by pods
Remember yesterday when I told you this move was fake?
Of course you don't.
In reply to http://fmshooter.com/are… by Duane Norman
When it is on $4 and drops to $2 that's -50%.
That's what i call a crash !
In reply to OMG Bitcoin crashing 2%!!! … by synergize
Russian sanctions ??? oh right
In reply to OMG Bitcoin crashing 2%!!! … by synergize
Wall St is trading [manipulating] crypto's... Weekend and nightly prices up, and Wall St. hours down... looks like they moved from shorting gold over to shorting crypto's
In reply to Oligarchs holding bitcoin… by machiavellian-trader
IRS already subpoenaed user records from Coinbase and other crypto exchanges.
Vote me down if you're terrified of an IRS audit.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-05/i-just-discovered-i-owe-irs-5…
In reply to this is why i like holding… by RawPawg
Thanks for that rerun of old news Lester, IRS subpoenaed records from Coinbase during 2013 to 2015...
In reply to IRS already subpoenaed user… by lester1
Bitcoin crashed 5% like it does every other day now....... tomorrow it will be up 5%. The market is heavily manipulated by whales right now. Buy and HODL.
In reply to this is why i like holding… by RawPawg
HODL = lose money
In reply to Bitcoin crashed 5% like it… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Sell and lose the rest of the money through taxes.
In reply to HODL = lose money by lester1
Bitcoin "keys" lol
In reply to this is why i like holding… by RawPawg
Laws are for little people
De Blasio aide busted with gun in car
Incorrect.
Smart people follow the laws and use the system to end up rich with the protection of the law.
Stupid people break the law and are forever looking over their shoulder with no freedom and end up here on ZH bitching about how the system is against them.
In reply to Laws are for little people… by Bill of Rights
And even smarter people care less about getting rich, and don't do anything for which they have to follow your dumb laws. Like I used to have great ideas for inventions but I decided against running a business because there's too many fcking laws. So I don't have to follow those laws because I didn't start a business. See how that works? And my idea might have given someone else a better idea, but we will never know. See how that works too? Probably not because retardation has a hold on you. You're a mental retard.
In reply to Incorrect… by 52821740
She was just "sending a message" from the mayor...."Fuck with the mayor, and me and my gangland pals will cap yo' ass." Nice that both her parents are State Supreme Court justices. Yes, laws are definitely for the little people. She was released on her own recognizance. You and I would be guarding our assholes right now in a downstate prison.
In reply to Laws are for little people… by Bill of Rights
Ah crash? ETH is down 1% That is not a crash in this market. This topic should be pulled...
Cryptos getting ready for bullish move - - tax season almost over in US, traditional moves in spring-early summer, crypto ETF's, Adam Fisher/George Soros/Crypto investments, Rockefeller/Venrock/Coinfund, Coinbase adding ERC20 tokens, main-net launches for many projects soon, Coinbase Venture Fund, #Consensus2018 NYC, privacy coins, decentralized exchanges, major retailers, rumors of China warming to cryptos, major project announcements coming when market moves up.
In reply to Ah crash? ETH is down 1% … by cjt
who knows... Soros could go the other way and launch an Antifa ICO, grab free bitcoins in exchage and then dump sell them
In reply to Cryptos getting for bullish… by marysimmons
the post story is a must read for all the libtards out there...let's see if CNN carries it, lol!
https://nypost.com/2018/04/08/director-of-citys-office-of-criminal-just…
lol crash...down 4% is a good day
if anything they would transfer fiat to BTC...walk out of the country with a Trezor with tens of millions on it
wake me up its at 5k, then i will start buying
Anyone counting on Bitcoin and others to make them rich then they deserve to lose their shirts. I will laugh at them too.
What about those who are counting on Bitcoin making them even richer than it already has?
In reply to Anyone counting on Bitcoin… by aliens is here
Can you investigate and report on Russia's biggest investment bank?
http://www.veb.ru/en/about/today/
Stupid Russians, you're getting ready to get smashed by the U.S because crashing your currency is part 1 before the invasion.
The only "alt currency" you should be looking at now is silver. The COT report shows it is insanely oversold by specs. Whatever the specs do always gets reversed sharply. There is a good trade there. Probably 1.50 minimum upside, possible 25%. I am not saying it will hold the gains, or that it won;t continue. Just that it the weekly COT primed like never before. See the red green and blue lines under the chart below:
https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?t=SI&p=w1
the premiums fuck you when trading PMs... have fun trying to lock in any gains
In reply to The only "alt currency" you… by Quinvarius
Russian sanctions has nothing to do with crypto. This title of the article is BS.
Remember, the US says cryptos are used by "terrorists". They wouldn't lie, would they? Say it ain't so. If you can't trust criminal, Zionist banksters and politician scum, who can you trust?
this not make sense.
aren't kryptos supposed to safe from the government? like they're the best or only way to circumvent sanctions?
those russians should be hodling on for dear life.
They are the best way to bypass currency controls, which aren't really in play at the moment.
In reply to this not make sense… by not-me---it-wa…