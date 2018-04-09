"Don't Fix Facebook... Replace It"

Authored by Tim Wu, op-ed via The New York Times,
After years of collecting way too much data, Facebook has finally been caught in the facilitation of one privacy debacle too many.
When Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, testifies before Congress this week, lawmakers will no doubt ask how Facebook might restore the public’s trust and whether it might accept some measure of regulation.
Yet in the big picture, these are the wrong questions to be asking.
The right question: What comes after Facebook? Yes, we have come to depend on social networks, but instead of accepting an inherently flawed Facebook monopoly, what we most need now is a new generation of social media platforms that are fundamentally different in their incentives and dedication to protecting user data. Barring a total overhaul of leadership and business model, Facebook will never be that platform.
Every business has its founding DNA. Real corporate change is rare, especially when the same leaders remain in charge. In Facebook’s case, we are not speaking of a few missteps here and there, the misbehavior of a few aberrant employees. The problems are central and structural, the predicted consequences of its business model. From the day it first sought revenue, Facebook prioritized growth over any other possible goal, maximizing the harvest of data and human attention. Its promises to investors have demanded an ever-improving ability to spy on and manipulate large populations of people. Facebook, at its core, is a surveillance machine, and to expect that to change is misplaced optimism.
What the journalist Walter Lippmann said in 1959 of “free” TV is also true of “free” social media: It is ultimately “the creature, the servant and indeed the prostitute of merchandizing.”
But social media itself isn’t going away. It has worked its way into our lives and has come to help satistify the basic human need to connect and catch up. Facebook, in fact, claims lofty goals, saying it seeks to “bring us closer together” and “build a global community.” Those are indeed noble purposes that social media can serve. But if they were Facebook’s true goals, we would not be here.
The ideal competitor and successor to Facebook would be a platform that actually puts such goals first. To do so, however, it cannot be just another data-hoarder, like Google Plus. If we have learned anything over the last decade, it is that advertising and data-collection models are incompatible with a trustworthy social media network. The conflicts are too formidable, the pressure to amass data and promise everything to advertisers is too strong for even the well-intentioned to resist.
So what stands in the way of building a genuine alternative? It isn’t the technology. A good Facebook competitor needs merely to build a platform that links you with friends and allows posting of thoughts, pictures and comments. No, the real challenge is gaining a critical mass of users. Facebook, with its 2.2 billion users, will not disappear, and it has a track record of buying or diminishing its rivals (see Instagram and Foursquare). But as Lyft is proving by stealing market share from Uber, and as Snapchat proved by taking taking younger audiences from Facebook, “network effects” are not destiny. Now is the time for a new generation of Facebook competitors that challenge the mother ship.
One set of Facebook alternatives might be provided by firms that are credibly privacy-protective, for which users would pay a small fee (perhaps 99 cents a month). In an age of “free” social media, paying might sound implausible — but keep in mind that payment better aligns the incentives of the platform with those of its users. The payment and social network might be bundled with other products such as the iPhone or the Mozilla or Brave browser.
Another “alt-Facebook” could be a nonprofit that uses that status to signal its dedication to better practices, much as nonprofit hospitals and universities do. Wikipedia is a nonprofit, and it manages nearly as much traffic as Facebook, on a much smaller budget. An “alt-Facebook” could be started by Wikimedia, or by former Facebook employees, many of whom have congregated at the Center for Humane Technology, a nonprofit for those looking to change Silicon Valley’s culture. It could even be funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was created in reaction to the failures of commercial television and whose mission includes ensuring access to “telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.”
When a company fails, as Facebook has, it is natural for the government to demand that it fix itself or face regulation. But competition can also create pressure to do better. If today’s privacy scandals lead us merely to install Facebook as a regulated monopolist, insulated from competition, we will have failed completely.
The world does not need an established church of social media.
How about we replace facebook with freedom, privacy, and personal responsibility?
Or maybe I should stop day drinking...
Replace it?
Delete it. How many deaths caused by social media bullying? Definitely more than my AR-15's...
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Yes, you should stop day drinking.
" freedom, privacy, and personal responsibility" are just myths in the minds of a minority of fat old white guys wrapped in Flags and Bibles; clutching a gun they'll eventually shoot themselves with as the hoards of starving Liberals breach the door of their bunker full of food and gold.
In reply to Replace it? Delete it. by Killtruck
I just quit night putting... One thing at a time.
In reply to Yes, you should stop day… by FireBrander
IGNORE it
In reply to I just quit night putting… by DillyDilly
CPB and Wikipedia - so the solution is dropping commercials for begathons?
In reply to IGNORE it by SethPoor
Nothing is significance will be found during these hearings, for Zuckerberg paid dirty money to 85% of people in charge of the commission.
On the other hand, people are losing confidence in this guy at any accelerated pace. Justice will happen when Facebook and all the galaxy of other privacy stealing apps under his control will lose all of their users. This is not a matter of if, rather of when.
It's like the fax machine...
In reply to CPB and Wikipedia - so the… by Joe Davola
lawmakers will no doubt ask how Facebook might restore the public’s trust and whether it might accept some measure of regulation.
Senator Easy Money: Oh, please, Mr. Z .... would it be OK with you if we regulated you just a little bit? I mean, you know, just so that things look like we’re doing something instead of just letting you do whatever you want to do.
Zuck: After careful review, my team has decided that’s not such a good idea. So, Senator, I’m afraid I have to decline your invitation.
Senator Easy Money: OK. Fine. Good answer. No more questions. Does anybody else have any questions for Mr. Z? No? Ok. So glad you could make it here today. I hope it wasn’t too much of an inconvenience. Are we still on for lunch?
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
ZUCK: yea so if you ever need info about anyone at harvard
ZUCK: just ask
ZUCK: i have over 4000 emails, pictures, addresses, sns
FRIEND: what!? how'd you manage that one?
ZUCK: people just submitted it
ZUCK: i don't know why
ZUCK: they "trust me"
ZUCK: dumb fucks
These words will haunt him until FB is gone, just like public trust in gov't.
In reply to … by macholatte
Social Media is inherently trustworthy. That's why we all use our real names on ZH.
In reply to ZUCK: yea so if you ever… by mtl4
They watch us all
They turn us into ravenous consumers,
mindless voters and celebrity-worshipers.
I feel soiled and devalued.
In reply to IGNORE it by SethPoor
Stick around here and other worthwhile websites and stay away from things like FB. You won't end up a mindless voter or consumer because you will be informed.
In reply to They watch us all… by Deep Snorkeler
Social Media is inherently trustworthy. That's why we all use our real names on ZH.
In reply to Yes, you should stop day… by FireBrander
Replace it?
Get rid of that shit entirely.
Nobody needs it. The fools who use these "services" need to come back into reality and rejoin the real world.
In reply to Social Media is inherently… by NoDebt
"Get rid of that shit entirely."
Americans are too narcissistic for that.... How would they show off their stupidly buying a $80,000 F150? $400,000 house or their puppy that rolls over.
In reply to Replace it?… by Erek
Facebook is nothing more than a current-day America Online.
AOL faded, so will Facebook.
In reply to "Get rid of that shit… by rejected
agreed. I don't know anyone under the age of 20 that is on FB - they rather sneer at the platform.
I got on in 2006 when my granddaughter was born and the kids were posting stuff about her - stayed on about a week and a half, bailed.
The sites you KNOW are harvesting data on you maybe not as much of a problem as the fact the gubernmint is harvesting everything you put on the net, where you go, how long you stay - and most folks figure you are wearing a tin-foil hat when you even suggest such a thing.
In reply to Facebook is nothing more… by Uncertain T
When we're done with purging the facebook façade, can we move on to Google, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, etc...who are also collecting (and I'm assuming selling) personal data.
In reply to Social Media is inherently… by NoDebt
There is no escaping the Matrix, even when you're out of it, you're still in it...
In reply to When we're done with purging… by Antifaschistische
Facebook needs to be regulated. I say we put environmentalists in charge of writing the legislation...the environmental damage of all those server farms operated by Facebook is off the charts...and I'm sure a few snail darters are killed every year due to FaceBooks Corporate greed and total disregard for the environment.
In reply to There is no escaping the… by FireBrander
Don't leave out Amazon.
In reply to When we're done with purging… by Antifaschistische
In reply to Social Media is inherently… by NoDebt
Wait, what? You MEAN I shouldn't be using my real name?
In reply to Social Media is inherently… by NoDebt
I guess I am kinda sore that you aren't buying us all bunkers.
Mine makes nine. You have an asshole problem. You are an asshole.
In reply to Yes, you should stop day… by FireBrander
Most people don't own a bunker only because they cant afford one
In reply to Yes, you should stop day… by FireBrander
Split it into a billion pieces and scatter it into the winds.
The whole model is wrong.
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
FB (et al) filled a need for the CIA / NSA data gathering before SkynetTM was Sentient. Now that they can transcribe every cell call and email in real time, the need is minimal.. Hence Zuck has reached the end of his uselessness.
In reply to Split it into a billion… by PT
They have over 2 billion users and the founders are billionaires thanks to their creation. How is the model wrong. They provided a sort after service in exchange for their users seeing advertisements and providing them information that was sellable. I really don't see what all the fuss was about. Did their users not understand they were seeing advertisements that facebook was being paid for, those adds were targeted to them based off of collected data. Their user agreement made it clear and anyone paying the slightest attention could just see it in their face. Users are upset because what they publicly posted was shared with someone paying facebook for the info? Are users really outraged or has the media and regulation loving Dem's manipulating the users into being outraged? Why no outrage when Obama's campaign bragged of scrapping millions of users profiles?
In reply to Split it into a billion… by PT
Lt. Frank, every citizen must download a mobile ad blocker immediately. Whoever controls browser controls money.
My preference for its simplicity for mass adoption and its DEFAULT setting to protect users is brave browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising business useless.
Destroy digital advertising model and destroy the goobook digtal tracking surveillance censorship monopolies.
Install brave today.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Brave is fantastic!
Try it people...I don't really know who's behind it or what they're up to, but I see ZERO ads on ZH and the site runs clean and fast!
In reply to Lt. Frank, every citizen… by pigpen
Peter Thiel funded it and old founder of JavaScript and CEO at Firefox runs it. Trying to disrupt digtal advertising with micropayment and digtal ad fraud with human beings. Adviewers should get paid for attention.
My data should remain private unless I consent and unless I'm a paid stakeholder.
Brave is fantastic and super fast.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Brave is fantastic!… by FireBrander
What data should remain private? That is the question......are you private? Your actions? Your person?
When you walk the street you are scanned with facial recog. When you drive your car you are scanned by auto plate readers that record who, what, when, where. Think the only time the trackers track is when you go thru a toll booth? HAHAHAHAH!
Too late on the privacy wish....
In reply to Peter Thiel funded it and… by pigpen
You can do that with ad-blockers without changing browsers. Of course, too many people are technology challenged, so a new browser will work for those luddites.
In reply to Brave is fantastic!… by FireBrander
Brave (like a lion) +1
In reply to Lt. Frank, every citizen… by pigpen
I think its too big to take down. Give the ownership to the holders of their pages.
People can then control whether they want to be a private page much like a website or open. Either way the advertisements do not need targeted messaging. TV is a advertised to the masses and this is how FB's model should be as well. Geographical at best
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
The psycho COO just said that if consumers want a non-privacy-stealing product then that would be a paid product. YOU are the product if you aren't paying. Google is worse. These two companies are the devil.
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Gotta love it when the solution is so right in front of everyone's faces, it's even mentioned inside this article.
Allow me to quote The Who: "The Kids are Alright" (aka, the young might actually know more than you and solved this problem you're all shrill-about---> YEARS ago).
In reply to How about we replace… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Shut it down and get reparations for this Data Holocaust.
The only thing we need to do is implement the truth machine rules.
http://atlasshouts.com/the-truth-machine/
I said it before.
FB is a defective product that should be yanked.
It wasnt a defect it was a feature.... They floated the concept of pay for privacy as the next revenue stream....
In reply to I said it before… by Joebloinvestor
Nuke it from orbit. It's the only way you can be sure it's dead.
You do see we have moved facebook from a simple "entertainment" like masturbation to a "vital public" utility like Con Edison, with all the commensurate "regulatory" thinking.
Facebook – Your Private Texts Traded On Platform's Messenger Feature – Unbelievable!
The 'market ' knows more about what needs to happen to FB, and according to that sagacious predictor, FB will not go the way of T. Rex any time soon.
The short trade is way way too crowded and the latest numbers on the shorts isn't yet known.
The LONG trade is $500 billion dollars over-crowded.
In reply to The 'market ' knows more… by Honest Sam
This is the future. Facebook is dead and no one wants a clone replacement...... https://youtu.be/S2MHCWMQXY8
The Russian soccer hooligans use a different one to plot attacks.
In reply to This is the future. Facebook… by TeaClipper
Destroy Facebook, replace it with nothing. Let there never be anything like this ever again.
Amazon, you're next.
I don't think the Facebook model is utterly broken; the platform could be reconstructed with a zero data collecting and far less agressive advertising model. However, Zuckerberg and the top tier of management would need to be purged.