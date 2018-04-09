"Don't Fix Facebook... Replace It"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:45

Authored by Tim Wu, op-ed via The New York Times,

After years of collecting way too much data, Facebook has finally been caught in the facilitation of one privacy debacle too many.

When Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s chief executive, testifies before Congress this week, lawmakers will no doubt ask how Facebook might restore the public’s trust and whether it might accept some measure of regulation.

Yet in the big picture, these are the wrong questions to be asking.

The right question: What comes after Facebook? Yes, we have come to depend on social networks, but instead of accepting an inherently flawed Facebook monopoly, what we most need now is a new generation of social media platforms that are fundamentally different in their incentives and dedication to protecting user data. Barring a total overhaul of leadership and business model, Facebook will never be that platform.

Every business has its founding DNA. Real corporate change is rare, especially when the same leaders remain in charge. In Facebook’s case, we are not speaking of a few missteps here and there, the misbehavior of a few aberrant employees. The problems are central and structural, the predicted consequences of its business model. From the day it first sought revenue, Facebook prioritized growth over any other possible goal, maximizing the harvest of data and human attention. Its promises to investors have demanded an ever-improving ability to spy on and manipulate large populations of people. Facebook, at its core, is a surveillance machine, and to expect that to change is misplaced optimism.

What the journalist Walter Lippmann said in 1959 of “free” TV is also true of “free” social media: It is ultimately “the creature, the servant and indeed the prostitute of merchandizing.”

But social media itself isn’t going away. It has worked its way into our lives and has come to help satistify the basic human need to connect and catch up. Facebook, in fact, claims lofty goals, saying it seeks to “bring us closer together” and “build a global community.” Those are indeed noble purposes that social media can serve. But if they were Facebook’s true goals, we would not be here.

The ideal competitor and successor to Facebook would be a platform that actually puts such goals first. To do so, however, it cannot be just another data-hoarder, like Google Plus. If we have learned anything over the last decade, it is that advertising and data-collection models are incompatible with a trustworthy social media network. The conflicts are too formidable, the pressure to amass data and promise everything to advertisers is too strong for even the well-intentioned to resist.

So what stands in the way of building a genuine alternative? It isn’t the technology. A good Facebook competitor needs merely to build a platform that links you with friends and allows posting of thoughts, pictures and comments. No, the real challenge is gaining a critical mass of users. Facebook, with its 2.2 billion users, will not disappear, and it has a track record of buying or diminishing its rivals (see Instagram and Foursquare). But as Lyft is proving by stealing market share from Uber, and as Snapchat proved by taking taking younger audiences from Facebook, “network effects” are not destiny. Now is the time for a new generation of Facebook competitors that challenge the mother ship.

One set of Facebook alternatives might be provided by firms that are credibly privacy-protective, for which users would pay a small fee (perhaps 99 cents a month). In an age of “free” social media, paying might sound implausible — but keep in mind that payment better aligns the incentives of the platform with those of its users. The payment and social network might be bundled with other products such as the iPhone or the Mozilla or Brave browser.

Another “alt-Facebook” could be a nonprofit that uses that status to signal its dedication to better practices, much as nonprofit hospitals and universities do. Wikipedia is a nonprofit, and it manages nearly as much traffic as Facebook, on a much smaller budget. An “alt-Facebook” could be started by Wikimedia, or by former Facebook employees, many of whom have congregated at the Center for Humane Technology, a nonprofit for those looking to change Silicon Valley’s culture. It could even be funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was created in reaction to the failures of commercial television and whose mission includes ensuring access to “telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.”

When a company fails, as Facebook has, it is natural for the government to demand that it fix itself or face regulation. But competition can also create pressure to do better. If today’s privacy scandals lead us merely to install Facebook as a regulated monopolist, insulated from competition, we will have failed completely.

The world does not need an established church of social media.

Comments

FireBrander Killtruck Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

Yes, you should stop day drinking.

" freedom, privacy, and personal responsibility" are just myths in the minds of a minority of fat old white guys wrapped in Flags and Bibles; clutching a gun they'll eventually shoot themselves with as the hoards of starving Liberals breach the door of their bunker full of food and gold.

Edit:
8 negatives...nailed that sore spot didn't I? Has anyone hit a 100 negs? What's that gonna take if not this?
PS> If you can't laugh at yourself; you probably own a bunker...

Adolph.H. Joe Davola Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

Nothing is significance will be found during these hearings, for Zuckerberg paid dirty money to 85% of people in charge of the commission. 

On the other hand, people are losing confidence in this guy at any accelerated pace. Justice will happen when Facebook and all the galaxy of other privacy stealing apps under his control will lose all of their users. This is not a matter of if, rather of when. 

It's like the fax machine...

----

It's okay not to be a negro. 

 

macholatte Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

 

lawmakers will no doubt ask how Facebook might restore the public’s trust and whether it might accept some measure of regulation.

 

Senator Easy Money:  Oh, please, Mr. Z .... would it be OK with you if we regulated you just a little bit? I mean, you know, just so that things look like we’re doing something instead of just letting you do whatever you want to do.

Zuck: After careful review, my team has decided that’s not such a good idea. So, Senator, I’m afraid I have to decline your invitation.

Senator Easy Money: OK. Fine. Good answer. No more questions. Does anybody else have any questions for Mr. Z? No?  Ok.    So glad you could make it here today. I hope it wasn’t too much of an inconvenience. Are we still on for lunch?

 

 

 

mtl4 macholatte Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:49 Permalink

ZUCK: yea so if you ever need info about anyone at harvard
ZUCK: just ask
ZUCK: i have over 4000 emails, pictures, addresses, sns
FRIEND: what!? how'd you manage that one?
ZUCK: people just submitted it
ZUCK: i don't know why
ZUCK: they "trust me"
ZUCK: dumb fucks

 

These words will haunt him until FB is gone, just like public trust in gov't.

Nobody For President Uncertain T Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:07 Permalink

 

agreed. I don't know anyone under the age of 20 that is on FB - they rather sneer at the platform. 

I got on in 2006 when my granddaughter was born and the kids were posting stuff about her - stayed on about a week and a half, bailed.

The sites you KNOW are harvesting data on you maybe not as much of a problem as the fact the gubernmint is harvesting everything you put on the net, where you go, how long you stay - and most folks figure you are wearing a tin-foil hat when you even suggest such a thing.

 

No Time for Fishing PT Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

They have over 2 billion users and the founders are billionaires thanks to their creation. How is the model wrong. They provided a sort after service in exchange for their users seeing advertisements and providing them information that was sellable. I really don't see what all the fuss was about. Did their users not understand they were seeing advertisements that facebook was being paid for, those adds were targeted to them based off of collected data. Their user agreement made it clear and anyone paying the slightest attention could just see it in their face. Users are upset because what they publicly posted was shared with someone paying facebook for the info? Are users really outraged or has the media and regulation loving Dem's manipulating the users into being outraged? Why no outrage when Obama's campaign bragged of scrapping millions of users profiles?

pigpen Lt. Frank Drebin Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

Lt. Frank, every citizen must download a mobile ad blocker immediately. Whoever controls browser controls money.

My preference for its simplicity for mass adoption and its DEFAULT setting to protect users is brave browser.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising business useless.

Destroy digital advertising model and destroy the goobook digtal tracking surveillance censorship monopolies.

Install brave today.

Cheers,

Pigpen

pigpen FireBrander Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Peter Thiel funded it and old founder of JavaScript and CEO at Firefox runs it. Trying to disrupt digtal advertising with micropayment and digtal ad fraud with human beings. Adviewers should get paid for attention.

My data should remain private unless I consent and unless I'm a paid stakeholder.

Brave is fantastic and super fast.

Cheers,

Pigpen

ZENDOG pigpen Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:21 Permalink

What data should remain private? That is the question......are you private? Your actions? Your person?

When you walk the street you are scanned with facial recog.  When you drive your car you are scanned by auto plate readers that record who, what, when, where. Think the only time the trackers track is when you go thru a toll booth? HAHAHAHAH!

Too late on the privacy wish....

Nesbiteme Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:52 Permalink

You do see we have moved facebook from a simple "entertainment" like masturbation to a "vital public" utility like Con Edison, with all the commensurate "regulatory" thinking.

Honest Sam Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

The 'market ' knows more about what needs to happen to FB, and according to that sagacious predictor, FB will not go the way of T. Rex any time soon.

The short trade is way way too crowded and the latest numbers on the shorts isn't yet known.

Dogspurt Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

I don't think the Facebook model is utterly broken; the platform could be reconstructed with a zero data collecting and far less agressive advertising model. However,  Zuckerberg and the top tier of management would need to be purged.