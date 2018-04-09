Dow Roundtrips 800 Points As Trump Turmoil Returns

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:02

It was all looking so awesome early on...

 

Stocks were higher in the pre-market, but went panic-bid as soon as the cash market opened, with Nasdaq soaring to Thursday's close - erasing Friday's China retaliation chaos - before legging back lower after running those stops (and CBO headlines)... then things really accelerated lower after The New York Times reported that the FBI has raided the offices of the president's lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Futures show the move best...

But Cash indices ended the day marginally higher (aside from Trannies)

As The Dow roundtripped over 800 points...

VIX popped back above 22...

 

Bank stocks gapped open and ran into the green from Thursday's close before rolling over...

 

FANGMAN stocks all soared out of the gate but TSLA was the first to crack and then the rest saw derisking...

 

It appears TSLA's squeeze is over...

 

Bonds and Stocks completely decoupled at around 11amET

 

Bonds were mixed but as they rallied in the afternoon, 30Y yields went lower on the day, notably flattening the curve...

 

2s30s tumbled back off pre-rate-hike levels...

 

But Breakevens tumbled in the afternoon - around when CBO's report hit - along with real yields, dragging down stocks...

 

The Dollar dropped for the second day in a row, back at one-week lows...

 

The Peso and Loonie both jumped after Kudlow's comments on a coordinated currency across North America...

 

But the big headline was the plunge in the Ruble and Russian stocks...

The spread widening on Russian bonds is now more than 70bps on the day, which means this will be the worst day for the Russian index since 2000.

 

Cryptos tumbled earlier today as the Russian sanctions headlines hit, but stabilized, still up from Friday's close...

 

Dollar weakness sent commodities higher on the day with Crude best, seemingly gaining after Russian sanctions...

 

WTI pushed back above $63 and gold topped $1340..

 

As Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, we are on track for 100 sessions this year with at least a 1% move in the S&P 500. In the past 7 decades, this happened in 1974, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009. Hmm...

Business Finance

Kaiser Sousa Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”

- Jerome Powell -

absent ABSOLUTELY NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER, nothing could be more bullish for the Dow Jones Propaganda Index & the other Fraud Indexes than the rush to Thermo-Nuclear war spearheaded by the latest ZIO-Puppet that so many of u dim witted, easily punked Ameirdumbs thought was goin to be ur saviour…

do any of u finally see the light???

probably not… not until there is no more fucking light...

DEATH TO THE FUCKING MONEYCHANGERS & THE ZIONIST ENTITY.

Traderone Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

Love it. The auction today on the e-minis was,once again, superb with something for everyone. Let us now sit back, relax , and laugh at comments posted by half wits trying to explain their retarded views of the Indices.

Keltner Channel Surf Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

“It’s a Head-Fake”       from   "It's A Heartache"         by  Bonnie Tyler

It's a head-fake, nothing but a head-fake
You notice, but it’s it's too late
Bids are headed down

It's a fool's game, nothing but a fool’s game
Not protecting old gains, feeling like a clown

It's a head-fake, nothing but a head-fake
They lift it till new shorts break
Then they take it down

It ain't right that doves hate bears
But now you find that they’re not there for you
It ain't wise to need someone
As much as the Fed depends on you

It's a head-fake, nothing but a head-fake
Spits you out like birthday cake
When your two-year-old melts down

It's a fool's game, nothing but a fool’s game
The Fed ignores outsized gains
But panics when it’s down

[Instrumental Interlude]

Etc.

bigloser Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Whoever does the closing bell articles here on ZH has not been watching closely enough, because the Dow Theory Primary Trend changed today at 4:00 pm EDT when the ^DJT Dow Jones Transportation Index closed below 10,136.61, the Feb. 9 closing low.

Today's close was 10,119.36, meaning that according to 99% correct Dow Theory, the bull market is over. We have just entered a bear market. The Transports confirmed such today.

Get with the program, editors.

adr Mon, 04/09/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Another meaningless day in stock manipulation.

In the real world I got confronted with this insanity because someone upstairs at the rather large company we license from had an idea.

Smart Corporate Executive, "We are repositioning our brand to move towards a higher age bracket, 25-38 year olds. We feel that our brand will better resonate with this age bracket and help increase sales. The youth market devalues our brand and limits potential."

Dumb Licensee Who Sells Product, "You do know that 95% of the people who use our products and play those sports are under the age of 22 right?"

 

I really wish conversations like this were one off events.