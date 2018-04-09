Dow Roundtrips 800 Points As Trump Turmoil Returns

It was all looking so awesome early on...
Stocks were higher in the pre-market, but went panic-bid as soon as the cash market opened, with Nasdaq soaring to Thursday's close - erasing Friday's China retaliation chaos - before legging back lower after running those stops (and CBO headlines)... then things really accelerated lower after The New York Times reported that the FBI has raided the offices of the president's lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Futures show the move best...
But Cash indices ended the day marginally higher (aside from Trannies)
Market gives back all of the gains after not knowing why it had such gains— GreekFire23 (@GreekFire23) April 9, 2018
As The Dow roundtripped over 800 points...
VIX popped back above 22...
Bank stocks gapped open and ran into the green from Thursday's close before rolling over...
FANGMAN stocks all soared out of the gate but TSLA was the first to crack and then the rest saw derisking...
It appears TSLA's squeeze is over...
Bonds and Stocks completely decoupled at around 11amET
Bonds were mixed but as they rallied in the afternoon, 30Y yields went lower on the day, notably flattening the curve...
2s30s tumbled back off pre-rate-hike levels...
But Breakevens tumbled in the afternoon - around when CBO's report hit - along with real yields, dragging down stocks...
The Dollar dropped for the second day in a row, back at one-week lows...
The Peso and Loonie both jumped after Kudlow's comments on a coordinated currency across North America...
But the big headline was the plunge in the Ruble and Russian stocks...
The spread widening on Russian bonds is now more than 70bps on the day, which means this will be the worst day for the Russian index since 2000.
Cryptos tumbled earlier today as the Russian sanctions headlines hit, but stabilized, still up from Friday's close...
Dollar weakness sent commodities higher on the day with Crude best, seemingly gaining after Russian sanctions...
WTI pushed back above $63 and gold topped $1340..
As Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, we are on track for 100 sessions this year with at least a 1% move in the S&P 500. In the past 7 decades, this happened in 1974, 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2009. Hmm...
well that escalated quickly now didn't it. Did a bitcoin move.
The Wall Street paper plates can not be circus jingled any more. Trillions too many.
It's time for the missiles . JUSA is preparing them as we speak.
expect fireworks to cover up the market collapse.
In reply to well that escalated quickly… by Francis Marx
“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”
- Jerome Powell -
absent ABSOLUTELY NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER, nothing could be more bullish for the Dow Jones Propaganda Index & the other Fraud Indexes than the rush to Thermo-Nuclear war spearheaded by the latest ZIO-Puppet that so many of u dim witted, easily punked Ameirdumbs thought was goin to be ur saviour…
do any of u finally see the light???
probably not… not until there is no more fucking light...
DEATH TO THE FUCKING MONEYCHANGERS & THE ZIONIST ENTITY.
They are going to have one hell of a time printing Xi green in the morning... Let alone any US military strikes overnight..... But where there is a press there is a way...
In reply to “Just get it back above 24… by Kaiser Sousa
The BTFDers are starting to get just a wee bit nervous about now.
Shorts are still not completely sold, but you can bet....literally.....that the longs are shaken.
In reply to They are going to have one… by gatorengineer
Some people are making a FUCKING fortune out of these ‘round trips’ - that’s why they do it !!
In the end - there will be nothing left !
It is being ‘incrementally’ STOLEN !!
In reply to “Just get it back above 24… by Kaiser Sousa
Thanks ,Kaiser.
I abso-f*cking-lutely think the same.
In reply to “Just get it back above 24… by Kaiser Sousa
Love it. The auction today on the e-minis was,once again, superb with something for everyone. Let us now sit back, relax , and laugh at comments posted by half wits trying to explain their retarded views of the Indices.
sell the rips! no more buying the dips!
Actually you are going to have to do both. Tomorrow should be a pretty predictable dip.
In reply to sell the rips! no more… by Liquid_Silver
End term limits, this is too much fun.
Another great day in Trading land!
Loving this "Trump Turmoil!"
I did get stopped out a lot today though.
Nice to see the 3pm ramp back...
wait...
who the fuck turned my laptop upside down!
it's almost like the clown drinking the rainbow FROM the toilet . . .
In reply to Nice to see the 3pm ramp… by Being Free
2 percent either way for no fucking reason seems to be a good inter-day entry point...
In reply to it's almost like the clown… by Ron_Mexico
awesome day---it traded like a market
Whoever does the closing bell articles here on ZH has not been watching closely enough, because the Dow Theory Primary Trend changed today at 4:00 pm EDT when the ^DJT Dow Jones Transportation Index closed below 10,136.61, the Feb. 9 closing low.
Today's close was 10,119.36, meaning that according to 99% correct Dow Theory, the bull market is over. We have just entered a bear market. The Transports confirmed such today.
Get with the program, editors.
ruh-roh. Better call Mnuchin.
In reply to Whoever does the closing… by bigloser
You are 100% correct.
Thank you.
In reply to Whoever does the closing… by bigloser
When the nukes fly, the markets will explode higher! Literally.
We Got The Mother Of All Oil Crisis Coming And A Debt Crisis! This World Will Burn!
lighten up, Francis . . . .
In reply to We Got The Mother Of All Oil… by davatankool
Dow down 400 points off its high for the day. Heading to 3,000.
Another meaningless day in stock manipulation.
In the real world I got confronted with this insanity because someone upstairs at the rather large company we license from had an idea.
Smart Corporate Executive, "We are repositioning our brand to move towards a higher age bracket, 25-38 year olds. We feel that our brand will better resonate with this age bracket and help increase sales. The youth market devalues our brand and limits potential."
Dumb Licensee Who Sells Product, "You do know that 95% of the people who use our products and play those sports are under the age of 22 right?"
I really wish conversations like this were one off events.
None of the 'still children' under twenty five has any money.
None of the wage earners under twenty five either.
Must be shredders.
Is there another universe that I am not aware of?
In reply to Another meaningless day in… by adr
Ha,ha. I bet the Corporate Executive had an MBA!!
Poor Tranny's just can't catch a break...
The next trip will also be 800 points - one way, down, to the first bear market lower low, around 23,000. The monthlies show how overpriced the indices are:
https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?t=INDICES&p=m1
These market trips are worse than the brown acid trips from Woodstock.
Up 2% down 2% big fucking deal!