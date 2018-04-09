FBI Raids Office Of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Update: Michael Cohen's lawyer says the FBI seized privileged communications between Cohen and his clients - a group that notably includes President Trump. And thus, we have what could quite possibly be an ulterior motive for the search.
While initial reports suggested the raid on Cohen's home wasn't related to the Mueller probe, CBS is reporting that it's unclear whether the raid was in relation to Stormy Daniels, the Mueller probe or something else.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen's office in Rockefeller Center was searched along with his home and hotel room. The search was executed by the Manhattan US Attorney's Office which is carrying out an independent investigation in coordination with Mueller.
Cohen has of course already turned over his emails to the special counsel.
* * *
With stocks pulling off yet another stunning intraday reversal, in which the Dow Jones saw an 800 point round trip as trade tensions and an ominous OMB report sapped investors of what little confidence they gained over the weekend...
... the New York Times dropped a bombshell that helped drive them to their session lows when it reported that the FBI has raided the offices of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.
Notably, the NYT says that the search doesn't appear to be related to the Mueller probe - but rather separate charges being explored by prosecutors in New York; it is likely linked to recent events involving Cohen, Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels.
Cohen, who has been a long-time lawyer for the Trump Organization, has said he paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement related to an affair she claims to have had with Trump. Cohen said he made the payment without Trump’s knowledge using his own money.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained a search warrant following a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen's lawyer Stephen Ryan told the NYT, adding that the search was "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."
"Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients," said Stephen Ryan, his lawyer. "I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller."
A person who had reportedly been briefed by the FBI on the matter said questions about Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford - better known as Stormy Daniels - were one of several topics being explored by investigators.
As the NYT adds the FBI seized emails, tax documents, business records and payments to Stormy Daniels from Cohen's office under several search warrants.
The White House has not commented on the raid yet. Last week, Trump repeated that he was unaware of the payment made by Cohen to Daniels.
Comments
Michael, get out from under the bus...
Riiiiight. Unrelated but .......oooh! Look what we found.
They eavesdropped on Trump Team's phone calls. Now they are searching his lawyers office. Riiiight.
.......have the FBI raided and check their offices. Turnabout is fair play.
In reply to Michael, get out from under… by SloMoe
"Cohen."
Oddly, I'm OK with this today.
In reply to Riiiiight. Unrelated but … by DownWithYogaPants
Could be the Cohenite den of sexual psychopaths, where Potus could be compromised.
In reply to "Cohen."… by ThanksChump
Strzok leading the charge into the building...
Totally impartial FBI, of course.
In reply to Guess the underaged girls… by beepbop
Central Bureau of Intelligence https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98daQTWh75w
In reply to Strzok leading the charge… by Killtruck
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to Central Bureau of… by SethPoor
FBI is the new gestapo?
In reply to Well at least they didn't… by RhinoSilver
Shit, they just fucked with the wrong guy.
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
Revenge of the deep state....
In reply to Shit, they just fucked with… by SilverRhino
DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF. CONTROL.
In reply to Revenge of the deep state.... by Stan522
Yeah, I'm sure the Mueller investigation will be wrapped up shortly. Any day now. Man, if Trump gets a second term this investigation will still be going on after 8 years. It's NEVER going to end. Mueller is the permanent presidential investigative committee.
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
First rule of investigating your political enemies and their ilk: E-X-P-A-N-D the probe(s).
In reply to Yeah, I'm sure the Mueller… by NoDebt
Let me get this straight.
Cohen pays a porn star for Donald's one night stand, and we're supposed to be outraged?
He didn't even get a sex tape for $130K. How much does that whore make per film?
In reply to First rule of investigating… by Creative_Destruct
"Welcome to our world" -- The Clintons
In reply to Yeah, I'm sure the Mueller… by NoDebt
BS. The Clintons SKATED free....each and every time.
dead bodies, "wiped" servers, CGI "donations", etc, etc....this is long....
In reply to "Welcome to our world" --… by Khan Bucklin
They ignore Congress documents request and do this. They (some) are in open rebellion
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
And they are doing it to a President who has already declared a national emergency, has total and unaccountable control of EVERY dollar from the 2018 Omnibus Spending bill (not a budget + the 1985 Emergency Deficit Budget Reduction Act powers have been invoked, AND think they are going to get something impeachable out of this?
They literally just signed their own death warrants as a federal agency.
In reply to They ignore Congress… by JimmyJones
Straight up politically weaponized government agency.
We are in Banana Republic territory.
I can't wait until it all collapses, and.these motherfuckers are fair game.
In reply to DEEP. STATE. OUT. OF… by The First Rule
a lot of people here have claimed "police state"
i have NOT been in that camp.
This is starting to feel like it. if NOTHING else, this should prove it's a witch hunt.
In reply to Straight up politically… by NoPension
Destroy Trump and anyone associated with him. Nothing has changed. Standard Progressive Operating Procedure.
In reply to Revenge of the deep state.... by Stan522
Progressive Schmogressive. Are you familiar with American politics? Of course things are much worse when you are guilty as hell.
In reply to Destroy Trump and anyone… by Oldwood
Hillary must be fucking howling behind the scenes. She has nothing to worry about. Meanwhile Trump keeps sucking Deep State cock and look where it's gotten him.
In reply to Revenge of the deep state.... by Stan522
FBI just went full retard, never go full retard
In reply to Shit, they just fucked with… by SilverRhino
FBI just went from 'investigation' to 'coup'...more like jumping the shark.
In reply to FBI just went full retard,… by Au Member
Dupe...but still enjoyed it the second time I read it.
In reply to FBI just went full retard,… by Au Member
Whoa! Not about Trump my ass! What about Attorney/Client privilege? They're fishing for anything they can find on the President.
In reply to Shit, they just fucked with… by SilverRhino
Trump will double down, that's his MO. Might have to accelerate plans to take down deep state.
In reply to Shit, they just fucked with… by SilverRhino
@silverrhino/joseywalestheoutlaw --- you edited your comment and wrote spam crap!
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
Deep State .... A Bridge (office) Too Far.
In reply to @rhinosilver/outlawjosywales… by SethPoor
Not very new....
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
New Gestapo.... G-men. Get it? They do as they are told. Find the people who are telling them.
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
FBI is the new gestapo?
New?
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
No, the new NKVD.
In reply to FBI is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
FBI Raids Office Of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen
My response: The US GOVERNMENT is illegitimate and has gone FULL RETARD!!!
The FBI and DOJ are OUT OF CONTROL along with the MUELLER CHARADE.
SCARY STUFF FOLKS, SCARY STUFF!!! THE 2ND AMENDMENT IS NEXT WHILE THE AMERICAN "CONSERVATIVE" SHEEP GET SLAUGHTERED.
The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE is now OPENLY SHOWING ITS TRUE INTENTIONS.
We belong to our father, the devil, and we want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
In reply to Well at least they didn't… by RhinoSilver
This is how it plays out. the democrats win back the Senate this November. Trump gets impeached for literally no reason. Then they go for the gun laws. Pence will cave, count on it.
In reply to FBI Raids Office Of Trump… by GUS100CORRINA
BREAKING:::::::
OFFICES OF CLINTON FOUNDATION RAIDED.....
please feel free to downvote me for this fake news headline...that headline in reality will never happen.
The evidence is overwhelming and yet to this day nothing has been done...at all... not even lip service. This transcends several administrations who were all involved and the cancer has metastasized to a point of absolute no return.
Trump is seriously compromised as well.
This will not end well. Even for them.
In reply to Central Bureau of… by SethPoor
Gestapo
In reply to Guess the underaged girls… by beepbop
And here I thought the IRS was our Gestapo
In reply to The fbi is the new gestapo? by IridiumRebel
Ty for your avatar. It reminds me I have to go to my escort again. Sometimes Lumidolls just aren't enough...
In reply to Riiiiight. Unrelated but … by DownWithYogaPants
Fumigate the office. Fumigate the building. Relocate the FBI to Gitmo and use their building.
In reply to Riiiiight. Unrelated but … by DownWithYogaPants
I’m thinking the FBI is being set up with this raid. Cohen & Trump must have known this raid may happen. Hopefully Cohen got rid of everything long ago and left a big Fuck You note in its place
In reply to Riiiiight. Unrelated but … by DownWithYogaPants
payments to pornstars - who cares
In reply to Michael, get out from under… by SloMoe
Indeed. That's Federal case?
In reply to payments to pornstars by DinduNuffin
Anyone else thinking the FBI is corrupt beyond redemption?
In reply to Michael, get out from under… by SloMoe
The US gov has gone full banana.
TOM FITTON: FBI Notifies Judicial Watch It Needs At Least THREE YEARS To Turn Over Strzok-Page Communications
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/tom-fitton-fbi-claims-it-needs-at-l…
In reply to Anyone else thinking the FBI… by So Close
You have 24 hours.
In reply to The US gov has gone full… by chunga
In 24 hours we could be involved in World War III.
In reply to You have 24 hours. by Rex Andrus
"Anyone else thinking the FBI is corrupt beyond redemption?"
About Everyone thinks that at this point.
In reply to Anyone else thinking the FBI… by So Close
After reading the Sibel Edmonds story yes, yes I do and there really is only one solution and that is the complete destruction of the agency.
In reply to Anyone else thinking the FBI… by So Close