India's Big Brother: Fingerprint And Eye-Scans Required For Food And Medicine

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
India collects biometric data on 1.3 billion residents for use in a nationwide identity system called Aadhaar.
The New York Times notes Big Brother has Arrived in India.
Seeking to build an identification system of unprecedented scope, India is scanning the fingerprints, eyes and faces of its 1.3 billion residents and connecting the data to everything from welfare benefits to mobile phones.
Civil libertarians are horrified, viewing the program, called Aadhaar, as Orwell’s Big Brother brought to life. To the government, it’s more like “big brother,” a term of endearment used by many Indians to address a stranger when asking for help.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other champions of the program say that Aadhaar is India’s ticket to the future, a universal, easy-to-use ID that will reduce this country’s endemic corruption and help bring even the most illiterate into the digital age.
The poor must scan their fingerprints at the ration shop to get their government allocations of rice. Retirees must do the same to get their pensions. Middle-school students cannot enter the water department’s annual painting contest until they submit their identification.
The Modi government has also ordered Indians to link their IDs to their cellphone and bank accounts.
Although the system’s core fingerprint, iris and face database appears to have remained secure, at least 210 government websites have leaked other personal data — such as name, birth date, address, parents’ names, bank account number and Aadhaar number — for millions of Indians. Some of that data is still available with a simple Google search.
As Aadhaar has become mandatory for government benefits, parts of rural India have struggled with the internet connections necessary to make Aadhaar work. After a lifetime of manual labor, many Indians also have no readable prints, making authentication difficult. One recent study found that 20 percent of the households in Jharkand state had failed to get their food rations under Aadhaar-based verification — five times the failure rate of ration cards.
Does anyone see this system as a benefit for the people?
As one commenter notes:
Aadhaar, which was envisaged as a tool to ensure welfare reaches the right person (Indian system had immense leakages including corruption and pilferage and thus made sense in some ways) has now been turned into a surveillance tool by the BJP by making it mandatory to link it to bank accounts, mobile phone, driving license, buying property etc. (literally linking it to anything). A few activists have taken it to courts and the verdict is awaited. In a way press is also putting up a fight on this issue. How this will play out remains to be soon.
How things will pan out depends on the results of the general elections. IMO, BJP is still the strongest party and their twin heads - Modi, a great orator (probably better than Obama - like the US citizens in 2008 got fooled by the change we can believe in, Indians also get fooled) and Amit Shah, a great organiser - have the ability to pull it off. Hopefully it will not come to pass as without proper checks and balance in a porous democracy like India democracy can be easily transformed into a tyranny. Even now in many ways it is the Tyranny of the majority.
As The New York Times notes, opponents have filed at least 30 cases against the program in India’s Supreme Court. They argue that Aadhaar violates India’s Constitution - and, in particular, a unanimous court decision last year that declared for the first time that Indians had a fundamental right to privacy.
Rahul Narayan, one of the lawyers challenging the system, said the government was essentially building one giant database on its citizens. “There has been a sort of mission creep to it all along,” he said.
Comments
Can it be used for the weekly ration of Victory Gin?
Benefits for "The People" are never benefits for the people.
Fuck India and send those stink jockeys home
You would think this culture, one of the oldest on the planet, would first master indoor plumbing and wastewater treatment before implementing something like this.
In reply to Fuck India and send those… by dark pools of soros
That would be a great tool to fight voter fraud.
Half the people in India still take a shit in the street when they have to go, but to get a bag of rice you need to do it online?
Obsolescence must be addressed. It's just a small necessity toward implementation of the culling process. Coming to a neighborhood near you.
How has nobody killdozered the Georgia Guidestones yet?
In reply to It's part of the culling… by Ophiuchus
WTF ! Biometric scanners, but no fucking toilets ! ! ! Fucking idiot people......
How do they fingerprint the lepers?
Not sure about the lepers, but the rest? shit prints...
In reply to How do they fingerprint the… by Jethro
E. Coli is ubiquitous there. People shit everywhere. The wind and sun dry it to dust, and the dust coats everyting. It doesnt matter how meticulous you are regarding personal hygene there....you will be coated in shit. Until the rains come and the cholera breaks out.
In reply to Not sure about the lepers,… by Theta_Burn
Good times...
In reply to E. Coli is ubiquitous there… by Jethro
They keep the finger.
In reply to How do they fingerprint the… by Jethro
My guess is that the wild dogs get a snack when pieces fall off.
In reply to They keep the finger. by ali-ali-al-qomfri
Tampa is like New Delhi...
Without the chode and body piles along the sidewalk?
In reply to Tampa is like New Delhi... by JohannSennefelder
and.....and, to combat O.D. they are going to install
fecal/rectal scanners so they know when your dumping.