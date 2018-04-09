Israel Launched Deadly Airstrike Against Syrian Airbase: Russia

Despite President Trump adopting his harshest rhetoric yet to condemn Russia and the government of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad for an alleged chemical attack in rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a missile strike carried out overnight on a Syrian airfield was not the US's doing.
Instead, Russia and Syria have accused Israel of carrying out the strike on Syria's T-4 airfield, situated about halfway between Homs (Syria's third-largest city) and Palmyra (famously the site of ancient ruins). RT reports that two Israeli F-15 jets fired eight guided missiles at the airfield from Lebanese airspace. The jets never entered Syria.
Of these, Syrian air defenses intercepted five. The attack left roughly 14 people dead, including Iranians and Syrians, the Associated Press reported.
Russia and the Syrian military blamed Israel for a pre-dawn missile attack Monday on a major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched the missiles from Lebanon's air space. A war-monitoring group said the airstrikes killed 14 people, including Iranians active in Syria.
Russia's Defense Ministry said two Israeli aircraft targeted the T4 air base in Homs province, firing eight missiles. It said Syria shot down five of them while the other three landed in the western part of the base. Syrian state TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli F-15 warplanes fired several missiles at T4. It gave no further details.
Israel's foreign ministry had no comment when asked about the accusations.
Since 2012, Israel has struck inside Syria more than 100 times, mostly targeting suspected weapons' convoys destined for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has been fighting alongside Syrian government forces.
Most recently, Israel hit the same T4 base in February, after it said an Iranian drone that had violated Israeli airspace took off from the base. The base, which was used as a launching pad for counter offensive attacks against Islamic State militants who were at one point stationed close by, is near the Shayrat air base, which was targeted by U.S. missiles last year in response to a chemical weapons attack.
Monday's missile attack came hours after President Donald Trump warned there would be a "big price to pay" after a suspected poison gas attack Saturday on the last remaining foothold for Syrian rebels in the eastern suburbs of Damascus. At least 40 people were killed in that assault, including families found in their homes and shelters, opposition activists and local rescuers said.
Eight missiles were launched by two Israeli Air Force F-15 jets at the T-4 airfield located about halfway between Homs and the ancient city of Palmyra. Israel previously launched a strike against the base back in February after an Iranian drone ventured into Israeli airspace, provoking an alarmed response.
This isn't Israel's first unprovoked attack on a Syrian military installation: most recently, Israel launched an attack against a government installation near Damascus almost exactly two months ago. Before that, the Israelis launched another unprovoked attack back in September.
Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen reported Monday that Israeli reconnaissance aircraft had been spotted close to the border with Syria during the attack. The missiles crossed Lebanese airspace over Keserwan and Bekaa before heading toward Syria.
France, which we had initially suspected might be behind the attack, along with Israel...
Israel and/or France— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 9, 2018
...denied involvement. According to the Guardian, Russian troops have been known to frequent the base, but it appears no Russians were caught up in the early Monday attack. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that chemical weapons use in Syria would cross a "red line" that would provoke France to intervene.
Tellingly, the Israeli embassy in Moscow refused to comment on the attacks, interpreted by many as an admission it was behind the strikes (and by exclusion: the US vocally denied it was behind the strikes).
Israel has said it is "concerned" about the Iranian military presence building on its border. Specifically, Israel is worried about Iranian efforts to repair advanced guided systems. Israel, along with its latest regional ally of convenience, Saudi Arabia, has been steadily inching toward an all-out war with Iran by way of Syria.
Meanwhile, it once again appears that unconfirmed allegations about a chemical attack organized and backed by Assad were cobbled together by a foreign enemy to "justify possible military strikes from outside Syria," as Russian Major General Yury Yevtushenko predicted in a statement yesterday.
Video of the missiles screaming toward the airbase was captured and shared with the AP.
The IDF sent a tweet hinting at an attack against T-4 as early as Feb. 10, around the time an Israeli F-16 was shot down over the Golan Heights border area.
For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime, from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor. pic.twitter.com/U9H33vDF4O— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) February 10, 2018
While the US was quick to pin the chemical attack in Ghouta - the last rebel stronghold in what's considered suburban Damascus - on Russia and Assad, the US jumped to a similar conclusion a year ago when Trump authorized a fusillade of tomahawk missiles to strike a Syrian airbase. It was later learned that the US had no proof to suggest that attack was orchestrated by Assad's government.
As for Israel's desire to provoke another regional war, it is understandable in light of growing Iranian influence on its border, while President Trump recently announced his intention to pull US troops out of Syria - although the neocons that now dominate the Trump national security team have been aghast at such a suggestion, and have managed to convince the president to slow-roll this. It remains unclear if they staged the false flag chemical attack in Syria with the help of Israel, or on their own.
Meanwhile, the Guardian says the IDF views the chaos in the West Wing as the latest sign that it must take matters into its own hands, and not wait for explicit US approval. However, with a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Monday over recent events in Syria, we now wait to see what kind of response Russia and Assad will decide on, and how Moscow will respond to this provocation by Netanyahu, who has been friendly - at least superficially - with Putin in recent months.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
The story is now getting widely confirmed. Looks like it was actually 4 jets not 2:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-lebanese-military-confirm…
2 for the attack and 2 to provide countermeasure support.
The Russian Defense Ministry has also said that medics in Douma received no patients with signs of chemical poisoning:
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201804091063359321-douma-medics-pati…
In reply to The jews will use madeline… by topspinslicer
/pol/ knew this last night. So much for "conspiracy theories."
In reply to The story is now getting… by EuroPox
The global death rate from every war since 1400 AD:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to /pol/ knew this last night… by HopefulCynical
Dear Isreal,
Jesus Christ is Lord.
Leave the synogogue of Satan and get your humanity hating asses on into Church
In reply to The global death rate from… by Four Star
How come Russia doesn't stop them?? Oh wait...they can't
In reply to Zios gonna Zio by strannick
They left out Stalin and Mao's genocides.
In reply to The global death rate from… by Four Star
How Is this even news lol who the fuck thought this wasn't what happened????
In reply to The story is now getting… by EuroPox
Maybe everyone in Douma went to an Italian resturant and got some bad clams there...
In reply to How Is this even news lol… by Johnny Caine
Bibi: "This should distract attention away from our latest orgy of Kindermörder ... and away from my legal troubles as well."
In reply to The jews will use madeline… by topspinslicer
Its either Iran or the US democrats, isnt this what Obama Payed them for?
In reply to The jews will use madeline… by topspinslicer
Oy vey, english not your first language then ?
In reply to Its either Iran or the US… by gadzooks
Madeline Albright aside, they have good reason. Fuck that gas shit.
In reply to The jews will use madeline… by topspinslicer
Someone didn't RTFA: "President Trump recently announced his intention to pull US troops out of Syria - although the neocons that now dominate the Trump national security team have been aghast at such a suggestion, and have managed to convince the president to slow-roll this. It remains unclear if they staged the false flag chemical attack in Syria with the help of Israel, or on their own."
In reply to Madeline Albright aside,… by Enoughalready
Enough foreplay already...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
Doing their own dirty work? That's not the Jew way. Cunts are slipping.
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
They are trying to start a war.
Deflection.
Public interest shift.
Pullout announcement.
Chem attack.
Coincidence?
These people are sick.
Q
POTUS NEVER telegraphs his moves.
Think logically.
Why did POTUS announce his intention to pull out of Syria?
Moves and countermoves.
These people are STUPID (& SICK).
Q
In reply to Doing their own dirty work?… by Zero Point
how can the attacked keep taking body blows?
Kevlar abs?
is this the, time has come, moment in history whereas"they had a plan til they got punched in the face"?
no, i don't advocate killing anybody, but really, my eyes are full of sand...
In reply to Doing their own dirty work?… by Zero Point
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
In reply to Too quick to blame can only… by J. Peasemold G…
Syrians already intercept more missiles than they can stupid rockets from occupied territories. They sure must be frantic about this...
In reply to Jews by Adolph.H.
how can Russia tolerate israeli aggressions without shooting down the aggressors, Lavrov keeps threatening the us but how about israel??? destroy their jets and let the syrians dismember the pilots the kosher way.
The jets apparently never entered Syrian airspace so Russia could not act much at all.
In reply to how can Russia tolerate… by Davidduke2000
True; the missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace ...
seems the only option for Russia is to supply Hezbollah with an air defense system ?
Aside; while here in the US the news reports that Israel launched this attack, most of the world sees it as an attack by F15 jets from the national guard of the 51st state.
In reply to The jets apparently never… by Pieter Bruegel…
ah, those pesky rules of engagement. lol, fire for the win- bullseye. smoke clears, yeah they got the message.
one uuuuuge problemo solved for a moment
In reply to True; the missiles were… by curbjob
Also very true. Most of the world sees little to no difference between Israel and the US.
In reply to True; the missiles were… by curbjob
51st state my ass thats the real US capitol not that setup in DC
In reply to True; the missiles were… by curbjob
The jets might not have entered Syrian airspace, but the Israeli missiles sure as heck did.
In reply to The jets apparently never… by Pieter Bruegel…
The jews getting busy with the Palestinians and now the Syrians too! What's to stop them?
In reply to how can Russia tolerate… by Davidduke2000
What's to stop them? The real God who is tired of their worship of Moar.
In reply to The jews getting busy with… by topspinslicer
Dupe. But probably really did need to be said twice so it would sink in.
In reply to The jews getting busy with… by topspinslicer
BS
It was Israel AGAIN!!
Blood. Blood everywhere. An insatiable appetite for blood. Enough!
In reply to Blood. Blood everywhere. An… by Big Corked Boots
To be honest I don't really care at this time of life, just let it play out, it makes for some fantastic web surfing. If you ignore the death and suffering. People have always suffered and died though, it's part of life. We only care when it hits home. As to a solution, these things always seem to have a life of there own, unless you happen to be one of the obscenely rich ones that has a stake in it. There are enormous problems in finding solutions, such as getting the majority of the population to actually realise there is a problem to begin with. Even then, will any of them care enough to do anything about it. TV has done a real mind job on them. Usually people don't start panicking until the food and water start to disappear. As to real constructive ways of making change, my opinion would be to break up central banks, restrict corporation size, abolish secretive organisations, things like that. However, would it do any good? Empires rise and fall, history is awash with them. Can we abolish greed? Corruption? Get rid of one tyrannical regime only for another to take it's place. The only one consistent through out history that I feel benefits mankind is the increase in awareness and education. Hopefully, in time, mankind will reach a tipping point where enough people have enough awareness to make greed, corruption and killing seem as absurd as avoiding black cats. Maybe the advances in technology will help too.
In reply to The glorious Russia S-9000… by sheikurbootie
Israel supporting Jihadist rebels as a proxy for the U.S. against Assad and Russia?
"Chemical weapon attack" and "Russian meddling"? Uhm-hum.
This should have been intuitively obvious to the most casual observer.
US Interference and Regime Change Bullshit
“Secret cables and reports by the U.S., Saudi and Israeli intelligence agencies indicate that the moment Assad rejected the Qatari pipeline, military and intelligence planners quickly arrived at the consensus that fomenting a Sunni uprising in Syria to overthrow the uncooperative Bashar Assad was a feasible path to achieving the shared objective of completing the Qatar/Turkey gas link. In 2009, according to WikiLeaks, soon after Bashar Assad rejected the Qatar pipeline, the CIA began funding opposition groups in Syria.”
Regime change is the only reason we or any of our proxies are there. We have NO GOOD REASON being there other than this BS.
This is in-your-face "what you gonna do about it?" attitude.
They are so brazen that they do not care.
If there is oil, aquifers, diamonds, gold and other commodities under your country, you are the target.
In reply to "Secret cables and reports… by Mike Masr
Also, if you are an indigenous people with strong cultural and genetic bindings, you are also their target. There's only one tribe that's allowed to exist....
In reply to This is in-your-face "what… by Oracle of Kypseli
Dammit Trump! Get control of your staff and get out of Syria leaving the Kurds all the AA stinger missiles they need to take out Turk aircraft. And on the way out, rip the Turk invasion force to shreds, then just say, "oops, sorry."