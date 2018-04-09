Israel Strikes Hamas In Gaza As Border Protests Turn Into Guerilla Warfare

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:00

The Israeli army was busy last night, and in addition to launching an air strike on a Syria air field, following several weeks of increased tensions at the Israel-Gaza border, the IDF also struck a Hamas military compound in northern Gaza in response to the Sunday discovery of two explosive devices - allegedly placed near the border by a group of Palestinians who breached the fence, according to Arutz Sheva.

Israel fired at least seven artillery shells at three targets - though the IDF denied claims that they had come under fire as initial reports claimed.

The IDF views with great severity the attempt led by the Hamas terrorist organization to turn the fence into a combat zone while attempting to damage and destroy the security and defense infrastructures,” said the IDF Spokesperson's unit in a statement. 

The Gaza shelling came shortly after Israel conducted a strike on Syria's T-4 airfield near the country's third-largest city - firing on the facility from Lebanese airspace. 

Tensions along the Israel-Gaza border have deteriorated in recent weeks - with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators kicking off the "March of Return" protests on March 30, which quickly devolved into what the IDF described as a "violent riot" resulting in the reported deaths of 29 Palestinians so far. 

Hamas's armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, announced that five of the deceased were members of their group, while the IDF said twelve of the dead belonged to the organization. 

Shortly after the protests began, a video emerged depicting a young man who was shot in the back as he appeared to run away from Israeli positions near the Israel-Gaza border. 

When reached for comment, the IDF responded with the following statement: 

The Hamas terrorist organization has published several videos, some of which only depict parts of incidents while others are edited or completely fabricated.

During yesterday’s violent riots and terrorist attacks, IDF troops faced gunshots, infiltration attempts, damage to security infrastructure, firebombs, rocks and rolling burning tires. The IDF operated in strict accordance with the rules of engagement, firing only when necessary and avoiding civilians strategically placed by Hamas in harm’s way. IDF operational activity prevented the Hamas terrorist organization’s objective to harm security infrastructure and attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty.

“Don’t take Hamas’s propaganda as fact. The IDF will continue operating in order to ensure Israeli sovereignty is not breached and to protect Israeli civilians. The participants of the violent riots are situating themselves in a dangerous area, thus putting themselves in harm’s way”

Gaza health officials say that in addition to the 29 protesters killed during clashes with the IDF, nearly 3,000 have reportedly been wounded.

Adolph.H. yomutti2 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Wrong you are my little hasbara friend. 

The Satanist colony of Palestine lost all legitimacy the same way the English did with Gandhi. There is no coming back.

The shame of supporting the false Jewish victimisation narrative will become more than a simple liability to every politician. Watch them finding excuses now. 

And soon they will lose all relevance. 

And the breach will open and the dam will crack once the old news that the hollowcost (tm) was a hoax. That will be their little Armageddon, ww3 or not. 

Then Jews will have wander again for a few decades at least because nobody's going to want them anywhere near them... until they can pull a new trick. Full cycle again. 

---

It's okay nor to be Jew. 

 

 

 

two hoots strannick Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

We have a new government and it does not include Congress or the President or the people.

This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people.  And most importantly no members are in elected positions.   The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power.  And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks.  Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out?????  Art of what deal?

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

they should have put their white-skinned imposter zio-nazi country somewhere else, maybe some island somewhere.  This location that was chosen in the balfour declaration is causing lots of problems.

Brazen Heist Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

And if the Palestinians march in a few hundred thousand unarmed, peaceful protesters from the West Bank and Gaza at once, we will watch Israel commit an atrocity that is passed off as Kosher.

Madolf Sanders… Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Hard2believe the gazaainians can't hold a candle with so many people all unified in anger. Leonidas, Saladin, Cromwell, Botha, Zulu, Sherman, Lawrence or Eisenhower would have easily blown through the israeli blockades decades ago.

CatInTheHat Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Israel needs to be brought up for war crimes including Nazi nutty Yahoo who praised his Nazi soldiers for their sniper related murder of Palestinians .

Nazis went after the Jews the Jews go after ARABS. Israel using the Holocaust as an excuse to paint itself a victim no longer works .until Israel is nuked the world will continue to know misery from this British Rothschild colonizer..

SillyWabbits Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Israel is trapped in a 4000 year old mind set.  Consequently expect 4000 year old solutions to modern day issues.

Particularism vs universalism.

Separation vs assimilation

The Jews almost singlehandedly disprove Darwin's Theory Of Evolution..