Israel Strikes Hamas In Gaza As Border Protests Turn Into Guerilla Warfare

The Israeli army was busy last night, and in addition to launching an air strike on a Syria air field, following several weeks of increased tensions at the Israel-Gaza border, the IDF also struck a Hamas military compound in northern Gaza in response to the Sunday discovery of two explosive devices - allegedly placed near the border by a group of Palestinians who breached the fence, according to Arutz Sheva.
Israel fired at least seven artillery shells at three targets - though the IDF denied claims that they had come under fire as initial reports claimed.
“The IDF views with great severity the attempt led by the Hamas terrorist organization to turn the fence into a combat zone while attempting to damage and destroy the security and defense infrastructures,” said the IDF Spokesperson's unit in a statement.
The Gaza shelling came shortly after Israel conducted a strike on Syria's T-4 airfield near the country's third-largest city - firing on the facility from Lebanese airspace.
Tensions along the Israel-Gaza border have deteriorated in recent weeks - with tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators kicking off the "March of Return" protests on March 30, which quickly devolved into what the IDF described as a "violent riot" resulting in the reported deaths of 29 Palestinians so far.
Hamas's armed wing, the Izzadin Kassam Brigades, announced that five of the deceased were members of their group, while the IDF said twelve of the dead belonged to the organization.
Shortly after the protests began, a video emerged depicting a young man who was shot in the back as he appeared to run away from Israeli positions near the Israel-Gaza border.
Young man appears to be shot in the back as he runs away from Israeli positions carrying a tyre (21 seconds in) pic.twitter.com/80JagMhYHz— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 31, 2018
When reached for comment, the IDF responded with the following statement:
The Hamas terrorist organization has published several videos, some of which only depict parts of incidents while others are edited or completely fabricated.
During yesterday’s violent riots and terrorist attacks, IDF troops faced gunshots, infiltration attempts, damage to security infrastructure, firebombs, rocks and rolling burning tires. The IDF operated in strict accordance with the rules of engagement, firing only when necessary and avoiding civilians strategically placed by Hamas in harm’s way. IDF operational activity prevented the Hamas terrorist organization’s objective to harm security infrastructure and attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty.
“Don’t take Hamas’s propaganda as fact. The IDF will continue operating in order to ensure Israeli sovereignty is not breached and to protect Israeli civilians. The participants of the violent riots are situating themselves in a dangerous area, thus putting themselves in harm’s way”
Gaza health officials say that in addition to the 29 protesters killed during clashes with the IDF, nearly 3,000 have reportedly been wounded.
russian/china need to provide the palestinians nuclear weapons for self defense as the french did to israhell…
Assad is gonna PAY for this!!!
Palestinian Artillery Officer Opens Fire On Defenseless Israeli Tank !
i don't know. it looks like a christian tank. it's turning its cheek. a jewish tank would take the kid's eye out.
The Pali chimps need another smacking, apparently.
Wrong you are my little hasbara friend.
The Satanist colony of Palestine lost all legitimacy the same way the English did with Gandhi. There is no coming back.
The shame of supporting the false Jewish victimisation narrative will become more than a simple liability to every politician. Watch them finding excuses now.
And soon they will lose all relevance.
And the breach will open and the dam will crack once the old news that the hollowcost (tm) was a hoax. That will be their little Armageddon, ww3 or not.
Then Jews will have wander again for a few decades at least because nobody's going to want them anywhere near them... until they can pull a new trick. Full cycle again.
It's okay nor to be Jew.
Hamas is controlled by mossad. Hezbollah is who the IDF does not want to fuck with.
^This guy knows
Remain calm...... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDAmPIq29ro
@Juggernaught,
The whole ME is a giant jumble fuck that the U.S. needs to stay out of.
ZOG USSA CREATED the jumble fuck!
Isreal attacking civilians?
So now America will bomb Isreal ?
Cause of "that animal Netynyaho?"
We have a new government and it does not include Congress or the President or the people.
This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people. And most importantly no members are in elected positions. The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power. And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks. Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out????? Art of what deal?
oh yeah,and in other news.....
Who will now do an air sortie to punish Israel for this atrocity?
And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
I hope you're correct.
Hamas masterminded 9/11, too
they should have put their white-skinned imposter zio-nazi country somewhere else, maybe some island somewhere. This location that was chosen in the balfour declaration is causing lots of problems.
"Air strike was not the U.S.'s *direct* doing." There, fixed it.
Jared Kushner did a great job bringing peace to the Middle East.
Remember, everything in the lexicon present to the goy by the jew is inverse:
- Wealth is debt
- Peace is war
- Freedom is tyranny
- Truth are lies
It's more like he brought the Middle East to pieces.
Wars and rumors of war...
Jew love war.
Jew love war.
Jew love war.
Ugly people do ugly things.
Jewish impunity intensifies even more so than usual since we dared suggest we might leave the region.
That will never happen
the zionazis are on a murderous march. they are cornered. they lost. we are fucked.
You are only fucked if you don't take a stand.
i am in a safe nuke zone, no nearby military installations or major cities with plenty of farm land. that's my stand. i don't mess with bombs and nukes but i have spent my life fucking the system to my benefit.
Israel is fully channeling its inner Nazi now.
Israel is fully channeling its inner Nazi now.
Don't you mean its inner Bolshevic?
And if the Palestinians march in a few hundred thousand unarmed, peaceful protesters from the West Bank and Gaza at once, we will watch Israel commit an atrocity that is passed off as Kosher.
Photos of Palestinian Guerillas Attacking IDF.
http://dxczjjuegupb.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Resistanc…
https://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/oldwoman.jpg
The Palestinians were gathering tires so that they could "necklace" the Israelis a la Winnie Mandela, so shooting them in the back is justified. /snark.
Kinda reminds me of this irony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcyLRTB9fRY
the idf are the best baby killers in the world. no child can stop them.
I'm not falling for the false dichotomy here of picking sides with either the arabs or israelis. Fuck 'em both- they deserve each other.
If some nut bar intransigent waving some fake ass book of fables skyward set up camp in my neighbours back yard, taking sides would be an easy choice.
Perhaps. But going with this analogy, your neighbour is an asshole. I live on a different block and don't want my property taxes funding the further instigation, police work, or the clean up of that bullshit.
you are picking good vs evil, the ultimate dichotomy. the israelis, and by extension jews, are the evil ones in the palestine story.
Jesus Christ, I hope you're being facetious
Count the ways I don't give a shit.
Where's my "unbelievable health care?"
Any chatter, rumors?"
Hard2believe the gazaainians can't hold a candle with so many people all unified in anger. Leonidas, Saladin, Cromwell, Botha, Zulu, Sherman, Lawrence or Eisenhower would have easily blown through the israeli blockades decades ago.
Israel needs to be brought up for war crimes including Nazi nutty Yahoo who praised his Nazi soldiers for their sniper related murder of Palestinians .
Nazis went after the Jews the Jews go after ARABS. Israel using the Holocaust as an excuse to paint itself a victim no longer works .until Israel is nuked the world will continue to know misery from this British Rothschild colonizer..
Seems like there's lots of Active Shooters running around Israel.
Israel is trapped in a 4000 year old mind set. Consequently expect 4000 year old solutions to modern day issues.
Particularism vs universalism.
Separation vs assimilation
The Jews almost singlehandedly disprove Darwin's Theory Of Evolution..