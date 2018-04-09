Jack Ma Warns He'll Abandon Job-Creation Promise If Trade War Worsens

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:45

Update: Alibaba's communications department is disputing reports Ma backed away from his pledge to create one million jobs - a claim that was widely reported by both Chinese and US media.

Here's a video of Ma's remarks so you can draw your own conclusion:

* * *

In a show of support for China's leadership by one of the country's most visible executives, Alibaba CEO Jack Ma said Monday that he would abandon his vow to create 1 million jobs in the US if the trade relationship between China and the US continues to deteriorate.

Dismissing Trump's complaints about the US-China trade deficit, Ma said US economic growth and jobs growth data show the US economy already has a remarkable low jobless rate (at least, it would appear that way at first glance).

"I don’t think trade deficit is a problem... In the past twenty or thirty years, through trade, China made revenue and America made profit," said Ma.

"About jobs, last quarter, American unemployment was 4.1 percent, at historical low. There are about 6 million jobs waiting for Americans," he said.

"If China and US have good relationship, we can not only make 1 million (jobs), we can make 10 million or 20 million jobs for both countries. If they have no good relationship, we’re going to destroy 10 million jobs," said Ma.

Ma, who was being interviewed by IMF head Christine Lagarde at the Boao Forum in the island province of Hainan, said that while it's normal that the world's two largest economies might become embroiled in trade spats from time to time, solving this problem with a trade war would be like "treating a flu with chemotherapy."

Ma

Instead of curing the illness, the remedy is so intense that it destroys the host - in this case, the global free-trade order.

"You are not solving the problem of the cold, you are destroying the whole body, the whole system," Ma said.

Ma, who founded Alibaba in 1999 and originally ran it out of his apartment, promised President Trump shortly after he took office that Alibaba would aim to sign up one million small businesses for its platform while helping create one million jobs in the US, Xinhua reported.

Of course, creating one million jobs in the US is an incredibly lofty goal. For example, the entire US economy added a net 103,000 jobs in March.

However, a pair of Chinese researchers said Monday that the company created 36.8 million jobs in 2017.

Trade is about mutual respect, Ma said, adding that it's imperative for world peace.

"Trade is about rules and negotiations. If trade stops, war starts," Ma said.

And while Ma admits that globalization "has not been inclusive enough" over the past decades, he insisted there are other ways to fix this.

Globalization is great thing, but over the past forty or thirty years, it’s not inclusive enough. Developing countries, young people and small businesses do not benefit from that,” Ma made the comment at a dinner with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The world is facing many challenges like poverty, and innovation is the only way to solve them, Ma said. If China had not started the opening up and reform policy 40 years ago, "there would be no Jack Ma sitting here today," he said.

According to Xinhua, Christine Lagarde also warned about the risks of protectionism and becoming closed off to the outside world.

alphamentalist The_Juggernaut Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

American jobless numbers are as fake as chinese GDP numbers. Moreover, if he thinks there are no available workers here, why in hell is he trying to make a million jobs in America? 

This comes down to a bubble standoff: China and America both need the other's bubble to die to maintain their own political order. 

Chinese politicos have stayed in power by offering the hope (if not the reality) of economic improvement through lopsided trade and credit bubbles.

The American politicos have stayed in power by offering low inflation (Chinese trade), credit bubbles and promises of government gimmees for the aged. 

Both of those schemes have come to a head. The Chinese need to keep exporting like mad to prop up their bubble and keep the political peace. And the US needs to stop importing in order to create wage inflation (and I have my doubts this will work) to pay the taxes to pay the boomer entitlements off.

Both countries want the same things: the economically impossible to maintain the political status quo. But only one of them can have it. So, in all likelihood, at some point not far off, neither of them will have it. All of the major powers will likely soon embrace war as the perfect distraction from the terminal nature of their economic schemes. 

NiggaPleeze BullyBearish Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

Well in all honesty any dumb fuck can see our rulers are utterly worthless pieces of garbage out to destroy our country for the benefit of Globalist Bolsheviks.  Anyone can see the trillions on death and destruction to aid the Orangutan's organ grinders was not just pure evil but also utterly horrible for Americans.  But anyone can also see that Ma's observations about US jobs is nothing but jive talking.

And what makes Ma an expert on international trade or economics or US economy?  Let's be honest, He runs a freakin' website.  And not even a terribly complex one.

Dickguzinya Erek Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Wasn't lagarde brought up on charges, in the early to mid 2000's?  jack ma is part of the pacific rim job mafia.  Their claim to fame is stealing intellectual property from the United States, because they lack the ingenuity to create anything worthwhile in society.  Fuck you jack, and that ugly whore that you rode in on.

Dickguzinya Truth Eater Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Create?  There's not one ounce of creativity, in the DNA of the Chinese.  Their MO has always been to steal, cheat, and pretend.  As for their so called formidable military,................ever hear of the term paper tiger?  They produce cheap metals, i.e. steel and aluminum that should be outlawed in the US because, if used on infrastructure, you never know when it will fall apart and kill people.  Our country lost it's way a long time ago.  Apparently, bob dole and madelaine albright have been one of many lobbyists, to china, for years.  Disgraceful, and un-American.

Buckaroo Banzai Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Hilarious empty threat. There's no fucking way Ma was ever going to create one job on US shores, much less "one MILLION" jobs.

Why don't you create the million jobs first, then you might have some ammo for your threats, Jack.

Peak Finance Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

MA is the single biggest pusher of plastic crap and stolen IP shit into the US market

He has a sweetheart deal (like Amazon) with the US Postal Service to get his shit here at BELOW MARKET SHIPPING RATES which YOU AND I pay for

MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR LOCALS TO COMPETE

OUR OWN GOVERNMENT IS stabbing us in the back with these deals! 

SO...

Get Fucked Jack MA 

 

William Dorritt Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

Another front man for China Inc kicked to the curb by TRUMP

McConnell, the source of his wealth is China, same goes for Boxer (mineral rights) and other traitors in the House and Senate.

Dilluminati Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/politics/bs-md-amazon-incenti…

$3B tax break for Amazon HQ2 in Montgomery County pushed as economic boom for all of Maryland

"The Amazon development is expected to bring as many as 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in corporate investment."

where the fuck did they get those numbers from?  has anyone stopped and considered the infrastructure needs for the trucks and wear and tear on 495 and 695?

3,000,000,000 divided by 50,000 = 60K  per job

Tell these large cock sucking corporations that unless they sell AR15's to 18 year old's and pay their taxes we don't fucking need them in America!!

DeathMerchant Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

He must be referring to the Walmart greeter jobs or perhaps a basket stuffer at an Amazon warehouse. I've been thinking about starting a business, perhaps turning it into a national franchise repairing shit that was made in China. I'm wondering if their military hardware is made with the same level of quality control ??