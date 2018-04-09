Japan Activates Marines For First Time Since WWII On Chinese Border

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 15:25

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Fears of a third world war spiked over the weekend as Japan activated their marines for the first time since World War 2. About 2,100 members of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) were activated in a ceremony in which the troops wore camouflage.

ARDB also completed a 20-minute mock drill for the public in which the “retook” an island from an invading force.

According to Reuters, the formation of the Japanese marine brigade is controversial because amphibious units can project military force and could, critics warn, be used to threaten Japan’s neighbors. In its post-WW2 constitution, Japan renounced the right to wage war.

The newly activated unit is highly trained to counter invaders occupying Japanese islands along the edge of the East China Sea that Tokyo fears are vulnerable to attack by China.

 “Given the increasingly difficult defense and security situation surrounding Japan, defense of our islands has become a critical mandate,” Tomohiro Yamamoto, vice defense minister, said in a speech.

The brigade is the latest component of a growing marine force that includes helicopter carriers, amphibious ships, Osprey tilt-rotor troop carriers, and amphibious assault vehicles. All of these marine measures are meant to deter China as it pushes for easier access to the Western Pacific.

The activation of the 2,100 strong ARDB takes Japan a step closer to creating a force similar to a U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) able to plan and execute operations at sea far from its home base.

“They’ve already demonstrated the ability to put together an ad hoc MEU. But to have a solid, standing MEU capability requires a concerted effort,” Grant Newsham, a research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.

 “If Japan put its mind to it, within a year or year and a half it could have a reasonable capability.”

Coincidentally, the United States last month deployed its F-35Bs for their first at-sea operations aboard the USS Wasp amphibious assault ship, which is based in Sasebo. The Kyushu port is also home to Japan’s Ise and close to the ARDB’s base.

All of these military decisions seem to coalesce and reignite fears of a war. The amphibious marine force of Japan has been advancing over the past few years with the help of the United States Marines. 

How fucking ridiculous are these people starting this war meme going to get? China hasn't threatened Japan, wtf are these people talking about?

Pre-emptive action. The prevention is better than a cure strategy. US miscalculated its edge over the rest of the world in the 90's. China was supposed to be a cheap sweatshop factory and Russia a mining colony. Now both are challenging US hegemony in record time. The challenge is being met by an incoherent response. 

If you really want to get the Chinese to shake in their boots, have Japan rebuild the Imperial fleet. They are already building smaller amphibious carriers. They need to build fleet carriers again.

 

2100 marines to project force? Against the Chinese? Ha ha ha.... Against Grenada I will buy that story!

What a hilarious angle (if true) to base a story. But, yeah, still the dumbheads will swallow :)

Oh, that's so symbolic of Japan. What do they have to lose? Kamikaze is the way of life for Japan, their reproduction rates are upside down, most women are virgins, and suicide is in style. I'm quaking in my shoes. Watch out, here comes scary Japan. Go away! Oh nevermind, you already are.

Now remember, when things look bad and it looks like you're not gonna make it, then you gotta get mean. I mean plumb, mad-dog mean. 'Cause if you lose your head and you give up then you neither live nor win. That's just the way it is.

Josey Wales

 

Josey Wales