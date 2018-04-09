Krieger Warns The Time For A Massive Anti-War Movement Is Now

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
An alleged new ‘chemical incident’ in Syria reminds of a similar series of events we saw last year. We are told to believe that each time the U.S. pulls back from the war on Syria the Syrian government is responding with a ‘chemical attack’ that pulls the U.S. back in.
– From Moon of Alabama article: Syria – Timelines Of ‘Gas Attacks’ Follow A Similar Scheme
If you’re genuinely against U.S. wars for profit, power and empire the current moment represents our best opportunity to push back aggressively and launch a real grassroots anti-war movement. The entrenched forces who’ll stop at nothing to get their war with Iran and Russia going seem to believe that time’s running out. As such, they’re resorting to increasingly comical and preposterous interpretations of “events” to get their conflagration going. The war sales-pitch has become increasingly desperate and nonsensical, which provides us with a window of opportunity to push back.
It’s hard to keep track of the timeline of events these days, but it was just last week that the British foreign office was caught deleting a tweet in which it had falsely claimed it confirmed the nerve agent used in the Skripal poisoning had been produced in Russia.
As The Guardian reported:
Boris Johnson is facing embarrassing questions over his claims that Russia had produced the Salisbury nerve agent after it emerged that the Foreign Office had deleted a tweet blaming Moscow for the attack.
With the foreign secretary already under pressure over his remarks two weeks ago that a Porton Down scientist had been “absolutely categorical” that the novichok had originated in the country, Jeremy Corbyn accused Johnson of “completely exceeding the information he had been given” after the emergence of the deleted tweet.
But Johnson later hit back, accusing the Labour leader of “playing Russia’s game”.
The deletion, immediately seized on by the Russian embassy, has deepened the government’s difficulties after British scientists at the UK’s defence research laboratory announced on Tuesday that they had not established that the nerve agent used to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal had been made in Russia.
As I noted at the time.
Let me get this straight.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 4, 2018
The U.S. expelled 60 Russian officials based on fake news.
Fortunately for the UK government, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad decided to do something completely suicidal and entirely against his best interests in the immediate aftermath of the Skripal narrative falling apart. How incredibly convenient for those itching to get a war with Iran and Russia going.
So where do things stand? For those of us against imperial war, the current moment offers the best opportunity I can recall to build a real movement. The Syrian (and by extension Iran and Russia) war sales-pitch has become so clownish and desperate a significant percentage of people simply aren’t falling for it.
I’ve been extremely critical on these pages of Trump supporters I call “cheerleaders” who always make excuses for everything Trump does because they’ve become enamored with a cult politician and can’t admit they were wrong about him. The exact same thing happened with Obama’s cheerleaders, and their stubborn refusal to admit the obvious about his imperial, oligarch-coddling policies gave him the space he needed to further entrench the corrupt power structure in American political and economic life. Whether Obama or Trump, it’s always a President’s cult supporters who give them the needed space to push through the worst policies.
Interestingly, this latest push for war with Syria, Iran and Russia finally seems a bit much for many Trump supporters to stomach. I’ve seen considerable evidence that this is the case over the past 24 hours and I hope it continues. The following poll, conducted by Trump’s favorite show Fox and Friends, is particularly revealing.
Should the U.S. take action against Syria for their reported use of deadly chemical weapons?— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 9, 2018
As of the time of publication, over 50,000 people voted, with 68% against U.S. military action. This is encouraging and highlights how crucial the current moment is to build pressure against another idiotic and disastrous war.
*Important Note: Since this post was published the poll mentioned above took a bizarre and shady turn. At 190,000 votes now, 68% suddenly favor war. This implies nearly 100% of the last 140,000 votes were pro war. Highly implausible. We can now be certain Twitter polls can and will be rigged once they become high profile enough.
For more see:
The total vote count on that poll basically tripled in a couple of hours, with nearly 100% of the new votes coming in pro war.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) April 9, 2018
Here you go...I thought I was going crazy alone on this one - glad others witnessed it pic.twitter.com/822Sc7S26A— Tom Trotts (@tom_trotts) April 9, 2018
Now back to the original article...
If Trump voters who claim to be anti-war provide Trump with cover to proceed with a neocon foreign policy, then that’s exactly what you’ll get, especially since that’s also what “the Resistance” and the D.C. bipartisan cadre of imperialists want. The only way to make Trump really sweat is if a unified front consisting of his base, the anti-war left, libertarians and others push back aggressively and simultaneously. I think the time is right for such a movement.
The biggest obstacle we face in achieving this end is ourselves since the American public is all too often its own worst enemy. Too much of the U.S. population is so polarized and convinced their team is right about everything, they’ll never unite to protest against something as monumentally significant as imperial war if they feel the “other side” is also against it. This attitude is extremely childish, but it’s also pervasive. The American public’s been so divided and conquered, so tribal and belligerent against those from the other political tribe, we can’t even come together to push back on an issue as existential as regime change war.
We have a great opportunity to do so now, but will we take the bull by the horns and unite, or will we once again be easily fragmented into tribes the moment the media decides to inflame some new wedge issue?
I don’t know the answer, but I do know until Americans from various political ideologies can put other differences aside and unite on an extremely important issue, the public will continue to be easy prey for those who really run the show.
As I noted a few weeks ago:
The one mass political movement we need that could cross grassroots ideological lines is one strongly against imperial neocon U.S.foreign policy.— Michael Krieger (@LibertyBlitz) March 28, 2018
I’m not naive enough to think an anti-war movement will prevent the next disastrous imperial war, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a key strategic goal of the citizenry. Unless the American public learns to stop being so tribal, the imperialist oligarchy will continue to do whatever it wants. Forming an anti-war movement capable of crossing ideological lines would be one thing that could truly terrify the entrenched status quo and put them on notice.
Our real power as humans doesn’t come from voting for the latest false prophet who will inevitably betray us. Our real power will be discovered once we’re able to look beyond our differences, when we stop demanding ideological conformity on every issue and come together to oppose something meaningful that clearly goes against the best interests of 99.99% of us. One of those issues is imperial war, and the time to come together is now.
Will we accept the challenge?
The time to defeat federal reserve funding of wars is now. Buy bitcoin.
So, 'Krieg'er has become anti-Kreiger.
In reply to The time to defeat federal… by dietrolldietroll
Russia should price ALL its energy exports in either Gold or RUB. In that way, they would support the RUB and prevent Washington from manipulating RUB as an economic weapon.
In reply to So, 'Krieg'er has become… by theDiomed
Krieger is a Russian mouthpiece. That's why ZH posts his stuff.
In reply to Russia should price ALL its… by philipat
Mouthpiece or not, it's good advice.
It's about time we stopped them from dividing and ruling us.
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
And you and your up vote are trolling dickheads.
If I were Putin, you could bet your sweet ass that you wouldn't touch Russian oil or gas with anything but gold or rubles. I don't understand what he is waiting for. That would be as good as any nuke launch, and would insulate Russia from US sanctions. The Chinese would get on board and Europe would be forced to carry rubles in reserve.
On second thought, I do know why Putin hasn't done it. It would be the guaranteed start of WW3.
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
Oh, the hell with it!
Then I would use the dollar reserves I had to buy every piece of physical on the open market and then buy every piece of comex paper gold I could until I drove the shorts out and took gold to an all time high. I would sell every US Table in one day, spiking the yield as high as I could.
Then I would have the hackers go to work and hammer the Federal Reserve. Short the hell out of S&P futures and kick all US companies out of Russia that were not necessary for operations until I could find a replacement. I would undercut their oil markets (including their allies).
If they wanted a piece of Mother Russia, I would give them a reason to come and get it.
Yeah, that Putin is a "cool customer". Personally, I'd be rasin' some hell.
In reply to And you and your up vote are… by bshirley1968
Youmutti shut up and go back to eating Merkel 's twat!
In reply to Krieger is a Russian… by yomutti2
Bitcoin won't help you long term, to complicated and hackable, in-case you missed that. Bitcoin is also very expensive to use with it's transaction fees. It does not add up!
Keep sending you congress critters a cease and desist message on the illegal occupation of Syria. John McCane will make money out of oil contracts in Syria, our kids will be tool's and die for the oil companies! Conaco Phillips any one..... Time for them to die! Not our kids!!!
In reply to The time to defeat federal… by dietrolldietroll
I am having a hard time sounding like a 60's Yippe. That is what they where called before the movement was taken over by the CIA/Communists. Then they became hippies. My how education changes things and views.
Still red blooded with my guns! Am done with the corporate oligarchy that runs our lives with the deep state. Good luck to Trump, I don't have that much hope left.
Regards!
MozartIII
In reply to Bitcoin won't help you long… by MozartIII
Well, the hippies were not organized. The yippies were too organized, so they got co-opted. Many anti-war protesters were not hippies.
The only kind of organizing that might possibly be safe would take the form of "small circles" of maybe between three and seven, compartmentalized but in loose communication. Even such small groups should expect, and be prepared, to encounter infiltration by state agents.
In reply to I am having a hard time… by MozartIII
I like that stall thing. An if that dont work fast enough barter.
How about that Fox news poll?
In reply to I like that stall thing. An… by VWAndy
Never paid them no mind. Its like trying to glean information from government stats. Whatever the real number is? Its not that number.
In reply to How about that Fox news poll… by FreeShitter
Correct answer.
In reply to Never paid them no mind… by VWAndy
Deep State wants war.
Not a little pussy war.
A Big Mama war.
I'm torn on this honestly. Half of me wants peace, because behind my level of crazy, I really do want to be left alone and leave everyone else alone.
The other half of me wants the nukes to fly to end this shit.
Could be high functioning atypical autism talking here too...
In reply to Deep State wants war… by grunk
You just summarized the human condition for people that can think more than 5 minutes into the future.
In reply to I'm torn on this honestly… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Many of us here believe in innocent until proved guilty.
We just saw how Theresa May and Boris Johnson lied to the people of the world about the Skripal situation because they didn't wait to find out if their presumptions were based on truth or lies.
Maybe we can learn from that because so far there isn't anything that proves that either Assad or Putin had one thing to do with whatever happened.
One thing I noticed is the repeated mistake that those people made: no gloves or masks while dealing with people who had just been covered with deadly toxin. Doesn't add up. So it may have been another false flag and why were planes from Israel involved in this when they again dropped bombs over Syria which they seem to covet?
In reply to I'm torn on this honestly… by Lt. Frank Drebin
A big ass booty war?
In reply to Deep State wants war… by grunk
Yeah I'm not worried about it, it won't go nuclear for the same reason elites didn't join the military, they don't want to be uncomfortable. So instead I'll blow their ships out of the water. Bwahahaha!
Yeah, right. The left is too busy trying to determine what sex they are.
Funny, but I'm not seeing massive protests by the anti-war Left...wait.
I dont know if the US is really ready. All the news I am hearing on the radio is full of this propoganda evil russians, evil gasssers, etc, without any questioning the narrative.
But Ill sign on. Where do we start.
yep they own the media. all the signs would be cgi out . and it be called a anti gun pussy hat rally for war.
In reply to I dont know if the US is… by Mustafa Kemal
I hitchhiked hundreds of miles to Washington DC to protest Vietnam. We were well aware that the mass media was underestimating our numbers. It's easier if you're young.
Right now it would perhaps be best to just protest in front of your own City Hall.
In reply to I dont know if the US is… by Mustafa Kemal
Hm. One might think that this time - with plentiful Open Source information online (unlike last time), to draw our decisions from - and with virtually no LSD circulating, to distract & addle the populace (unlike last time), there might exist a bare-bones Fighting Chance.
Worth a shot. Might forestall a Last Hurrah... And that is all. 0{:-\o[
One last huzzah indeed. I think the people that did build the current infrastructure want to see it burn if only because they are so bitter of the younger generation. I used to think it was just some, but the old truly are devious, evil and want to harm you. Why? Because they are old and dying and bitter and hateful and spiteful and envious and and and...
Being halfway between the boomers and millennials, I wonder how we ever made it this far. The boomers did fuck all for knowledge transfer to the up and coming, and the millennials think the world owes them something. Gen X is going to make slaves of the young and unplug the machines and no more pills for the old. This is the real collapse folks. You built this. You chose to disenfranchise the productive makers in favor of the poser takers. All of us will reap what we have sown. It is not evil, it is inevitable.
In reply to Hm. One might think that… by Walking Turtle
The elderly were like you once, so they know how much you suck.
In reply to One last huzzah indeed. I… by NVTRIC
The former anti-war activists were frauds, whose goal was not to end war, but to gain political advantage. The Pentagon is a moral financial hazard. When fraud/theft were discovered; it would not be reported because so many have their hands in the trough and do not want oversight. There are a million Daddy Warbucks, who demand respect for their plunder of America's wealth. War provides no useful productivity to share, only death, destruction and wasted effort.
This war is going to really upset your kids when they can not play on their phones. Lol. And then the spoiled brats are going to lash out at their parents like the Menendez brothers.
The best anti-war memes I've seen combine pics of disfigured servicemen with real quotes along the lines of "goyim are meant to serve Israel etc.".
The writer is 100% correct when he says "Unless the American public learns to stop being so tribal, the imperialist oligarchy will continue to do whatever it wants." Tribalism allows its adherents the right to kill outsiders - women and children first. The American (US) nation/tribe recognizes this "right"... half a dozen murders in a US city, despair and gnashing of teeth; half a million foreigners slaughtered in their villages and cities thousands of miles away, joyful cheers for our "war heroes". No sense of morality at all. Check out this short blog-post of some years ago. It says it all.
http://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2015/10/the-right-to-kill.html
Russia throws the BS flag:
http://82.221.129.208/.zb0u.html
Summary from Jim S.
THE DEATH OF "WAG THE DOG"
Time to say it: What happened in Syria
A David Hogg style "wag the dog" was launched with actors and (possibly) old footage from other events, or old footage from previous drills, so the media could publish reports of gassed babies. Only, nothing happened at all.
It was all staged by Israel, to hopefully get a knee jerk reaction out of America before any facts were checked. Pumped by the presence of Trump's new war hawk Bolton, Israel had a giddy fit and fired a few missiles at an Iranian supported base in Syria, fully expecting a bamboozled Trump to go along with it and perhaps follow up. That's not what happened. Instead -
Russia had too many people on the ground where the supposed attack "happened" and the medics there said "We are not seeing anyone come in with gas attack related injuries". So Russia blatantly called the attacks fake. And that would be a big time fail, because it is one thing for alt media to call david hogg BULLSHIT, and entirely another for a nuclear armed Russia to call a Hogg style "Wag the Dog" BULLSHIT, yes folks, as it turns out, the attack landed on CNN's cutting room floor as a BIG FAT MEDIA FAIL. A fabrication from start to finish.
"It's not what happened, it's what you can make people believe happened" is now a failing strategy, people are simply too awake now. "Wag the Dog" has run it's course - unless, of course, you are willing to eat a nuke.
Correct. After all that we have seen, all of us saw right through THAT one. ....
In reply to Russia throws the BS flag:… by attah-boy-Luther
The problem is that America was founded on bloodshed and has run on violence for centuries. We Americans are more drunk than ever on the blood of domination and conquest. The creature won't back down nicely, unfortunately. It will take some sort of extreme defeat, perhaps something that even spills onto American ground. It would be wonderful to avoid such a fate, but I can't see us taking the easy way out. Americans would see that as "weakness", and we all know that Americanos gotta be macho and numero uno all the time!
General Smedley Butler was a smart man. Its too bad he served a country of stupid people, who never seemed to learn.
Remember Syria, 2013? Or WMD's in Iraq? or the UK version, "the Scripal poisoning"? how bout fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The same can be said about all the false flags, Sandyhook, Boston, Las Vegas, Orlando, (sounds like a concert tour) 911 etc etc etc. I agree with Michael. This bullshit will continue as long as we remain fragmented and our wills in disharmony.
Yeah, America suffered from John Wayne-ism which was tragic. But now we have been social engineered into a bunch of androgynous door mats