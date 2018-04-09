Loonie, Peso Spike After Kudlow Suggests 'Currency Coordination'

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:33

Did National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow just suggest the formation of the North-American-Dollar bloc?

The Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar just legged higher after comments by Larry Kudlow that "there should be more North American currency coordination."

The 'Noro' - North American Euro?

The 'Nambi' - North American Buying Index?

The 'Naccurred" - North American Combined Currency Denomination?

Or more simply - 'The Trump'.

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Terminaldude ne-tiger Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Fuck that.  I don't want to have the Canadian Dollar tied anymore than it is to the US dollar.  Once the US dollar collapses, at least the Canadian dollar might have more of a chance on its own.  The Fed and Central Banks just want one more SAP to be tied to the US dollar to try and keep it from sinking from INSANE debt.  NOT FUCKING THANK YOU!!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
east of eden OpTwoMistic Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:06 Permalink

You see, this is the kind of bullshit argument that keeps you from advancing, and certainly prevents you from ever getting one inch closer to us, as friends and trading partners.

The big LIE is that Canada is 'dependant' on carbon sales, when in fact, all the carbon production in Canada (oil, gas and coal) amounts to less than 5.5% of GDP. That is hardly a 'resource based' economy.

Our two largest provinces, the ones that actually makes goods and sell the most services, constitute 75% of the entire Canadian economy. The rest is made up of goods from fish to pork to timber to ores to dairy to cow/calf operations etc.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
east of eden Terminaldude Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

Agreed. Regardless of our trade agreements, our dollar should remain completely independent of the US dollar. There is no WAY they get to piggy back on our credit rating, after so many years of waging wars they can't afford to (and losing), and on top, indulging is some of the most outrageous debt-fuelled consumption the world has ever seen.

I remember well all the snickers, laughter and tall tales of the 'Northern Peso'. Didn't happen, nor will it ever happen. After what we went through in the late 80's and 90's, Canadians are not at all well disposed to incurring more debt at the Federal level.

Even formerly dead-beat provinces, such as Quebec, are now running big surpluses, paying down large amounts of debt, investing in new equipment, and we have restored the national balance between the goods producing provinces (mainly Ontario and Quebec) and the resource producing provinces (everybody else).

We have suffered a lot of manipulation of our currency by Wall Street. When they send a delegation up here to address our Parliament, and apologize for 60 years of terrorizing us, then we might sit down to talk, but not before. The real bottom line is that we just don't share very much with you, on just about anything, whether it is war mongering, sanctions, how we spend our national income or our focus on social integration and support.

But in the end, I think we will keep our own dollar, thank you very much.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
east of eden bluskyes Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

Well no. Our dollar is at .79 because of two reasons. One, we have kept buying your worthless fucking currency for over ten years now, and our banks have helped your Fed survive the incredible stupidity that sent you into a tail spin. Two, as you well know, Wall Street sets the 'price' of every currency in the world and it is all too easy for greedy Americans to sell our dollar short in naked forward sales, which have been occurring ever since Diefenbaker was Prime Minister in the early 1960's.

The way it 'used to work', was that with the onset of every recession for the last 70 years, Wall Street sold our dollar, driving it's exchange rate down, while waiting for the stock market to sell off. Then, with a 35% discount on our currency and dirt cheap, rock bottom prices on stocks in Canada, you scooped up the best companies, from high tech to commodity producers, for, literally 10 cents on the dollar. NO MORE. We have more than enough gold 'in the ground' to support a gold based trade settlement regime for decades, even if we never sold another widget. You, probably have close to zero, if the truth were told, and you would need 5,000 tons a year to settle your trade deficits. 

We are shedding those US dollars now, but not for Canadian dollars, for SDR's, which is where the sanctuary is going to be in the interim, when your fiat crap, collapses.

Threatening, ridiculing, screwing, lying and cheating, may be the way you do business, but it isn't the way we do it. And our people have very loooooooonnnnngggg memories.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TAfool east of eden Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

I'm sorry, who bailed whom?

 

"....Canadian lenders also dipped into a program set up by the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at providing cash to keep American banks afloat. CIBC and BMO took almost $3 billion each out of the fund, RBC and TD took out $8 billion and Scotiabank drew down almost $12 billion, the CCPA report found.

That data came from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which released it publicly. But Macdonald's analysis found that Canadian banks got a comparable amount — $41 billion — from Bank of Canada facilities, an agency that has been far less transparent in sharing information...."

 

TA

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
gdpetti ktown Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Well, that's true, which is why he'll last longer... if he wants... which I doubt, once he gets a taste of things in the current WH...  he's too used to the good life as a talking head, why take the heat when the kitchen gets hot? Not that it matters much... the market tease will carry the day... until it doeesn't.... and that isn't far away... because the OWO is being pushed off the cliff by the NWO... does Larry really want to hang around for that?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gmak Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

So long as The Great White can keep it's own currency, and that any continent-long currency is gold backed, I'm OK with it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DingleBarryObummer SpanishGoop Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

at the comedy central trump roast they showed a Grover Cleveland 1000 bill

As his [Cleveland's] second administration began, disaster hit the nation when the Panic of 1893 produced a severe national depression, which Cleveland was unable to reverse. It ruined his Democratic Party, opening the way for a Republican landslide in 1894

"roasting" reminds me of human sacrifice.  I don't like it.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ink Pusher Mon, 04/09/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

All petro-fiats are already essentially "one currency" which is collectively failing miserably all across the board due to uncontrolled spending and gargantuan debt loads.

The NAU deal that would have seen the creation of the Amero-Dollar is not realistic because the "three amigos" are no longer "amigos" with a border wall going up in the South and the NAFTA snafus in the North.

*Larry Kudlow is a nutcase that believes paper money is better than GOLD. Nuff Said !

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rejected Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

First stage of the Amero.

Americans with gnat memories and even less intelligence probably forgot about it. Too busy handing their private info to the social media. IQ's drop with higher cell phone usage. lol..... don't believe? Check it out,,,  but just looking how far down the nation has devolved since 2000 should be a major clue to those with one remaining brain cell left.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HushHushSweet Mon, 04/09/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Sounds like a back-door way to lower the American dollar in order to compete with the dropping-as-we-speak Chinese Yuan.

Then the lowered dollar won't have to be promoted as US policy but as a NAFTA thing.

Sneaky devils.