Loonie, Peso Spike After Kudlow Suggests 'Currency Coordination'

Did National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow just suggest the formation of the North-American-Dollar bloc?
The Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar just legged higher after comments by Larry Kudlow that "there should be more North American currency coordination."
The 'Noro' - North American Euro?
The 'Nambi' - North American Buying Index?
The 'Naccurred" - North American Combined Currency Denomination?
Or more simply - 'The Trump'.
they want to kill the dolla
it's all one currency. see frbny trillions in bailouts and swaps every time one of their foreign franchises blows up
and laugh/mock at any jackazz (rickards) that pushes currency war meme
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
Don't be nervous, blow, blow it really hard, Kudlow!
In reply to it's all one by cheka
Fuck that. I don't want to have the Canadian Dollar tied anymore than it is to the US dollar. Once the US dollar collapses, at least the Canadian dollar might have more of a chance on its own. The Fed and Central Banks just want one more SAP to be tied to the US dollar to try and keep it from sinking from INSANE debt. NOT FUCKING THANK YOU!!!!
In reply to Don't be nervous, blow, blow… by ne-tiger
CD supported by minerals and oil, Peso supported by silver and Kudlow wants on that tit. Dollar has a chance after destruction of the fed.
In reply to Fuck that. I don't want to… by Terminaldude
And that united currency gets us on the road to the nwo.
In reply to CD supported by minerals and… by OpTwoMistic
He failed to mention that it will be blockchain based.... its comming.... Tax and trace every transaction...
In reply to And that united currency… by FoggyWorld
You see, this is the kind of bullshit argument that keeps you from advancing, and certainly prevents you from ever getting one inch closer to us, as friends and trading partners.
The big LIE is that Canada is 'dependant' on carbon sales, when in fact, all the carbon production in Canada (oil, gas and coal) amounts to less than 5.5% of GDP. That is hardly a 'resource based' economy.
Our two largest provinces, the ones that actually makes goods and sell the most services, constitute 75% of the entire Canadian economy. The rest is made up of goods from fish to pork to timber to ores to dairy to cow/calf operations etc.
In reply to CD supported by minerals and… by OpTwoMistic
Agreed. Regardless of our trade agreements, our dollar should remain completely independent of the US dollar. There is no WAY they get to piggy back on our credit rating, after so many years of waging wars they can't afford to (and losing), and on top, indulging is some of the most outrageous debt-fuelled consumption the world has ever seen.
I remember well all the snickers, laughter and tall tales of the 'Northern Peso'. Didn't happen, nor will it ever happen. After what we went through in the late 80's and 90's, Canadians are not at all well disposed to incurring more debt at the Federal level.
Even formerly dead-beat provinces, such as Quebec, are now running big surpluses, paying down large amounts of debt, investing in new equipment, and we have restored the national balance between the goods producing provinces (mainly Ontario and Quebec) and the resource producing provinces (everybody else).
We have suffered a lot of manipulation of our currency by Wall Street. When they send a delegation up here to address our Parliament, and apologize for 60 years of terrorizing us, then we might sit down to talk, but not before. The real bottom line is that we just don't share very much with you, on just about anything, whether it is war mongering, sanctions, how we spend our national income or our focus on social integration and support.
But in the end, I think we will keep our own dollar, thank you very much.
In reply to Fuck that. I don't want to… by Terminaldude
No - The Dollar is drowning, and they're looking for suckers to grab to keep us afloat for a little longer.
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
Doubtful. The Loonie and the Peso are far too small to hope for such an effect.
No, I would say this statement is meant to be taken at face value IE Kudlow just wants North American CBs to work together on monetary policy.
In reply to No - The Dollar is drowning,… by GlassHouse101
Yeah, except YOUR 'monetary policy' sucks. You did 4 QE's, and we did zero, and we want to keep it that way.
If your Fed is so smart, surely they will be able to 'save' your currency? No?
In reply to Doubtful. The Loonie and the… by tmosley
Is that why the Kanuck buck is $0.79?
In reply to Yeah, except YOUR 'monetary… by east of eden
Well no. Our dollar is at .79 because of two reasons. One, we have kept buying your worthless fucking currency for over ten years now, and our banks have helped your Fed survive the incredible stupidity that sent you into a tail spin. Two, as you well know, Wall Street sets the 'price' of every currency in the world and it is all too easy for greedy Americans to sell our dollar short in naked forward sales, which have been occurring ever since Diefenbaker was Prime Minister in the early 1960's.
The way it 'used to work', was that with the onset of every recession for the last 70 years, Wall Street sold our dollar, driving it's exchange rate down, while waiting for the stock market to sell off. Then, with a 35% discount on our currency and dirt cheap, rock bottom prices on stocks in Canada, you scooped up the best companies, from high tech to commodity producers, for, literally 10 cents on the dollar. NO MORE. We have more than enough gold 'in the ground' to support a gold based trade settlement regime for decades, even if we never sold another widget. You, probably have close to zero, if the truth were told, and you would need 5,000 tons a year to settle your trade deficits.
We are shedding those US dollars now, but not for Canadian dollars, for SDR's, which is where the sanctuary is going to be in the interim, when your fiat crap, collapses.
Threatening, ridiculing, screwing, lying and cheating, may be the way you do business, but it isn't the way we do it. And our people have very loooooooonnnnngggg memories.
In reply to Is that why the Kanuck buck… by bluskyes
I'm sorry, who bailed whom?
"....Canadian lenders also dipped into a program set up by the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at providing cash to keep American banks afloat. CIBC and BMO took almost $3 billion each out of the fund, RBC and TD took out $8 billion and Scotiabank drew down almost $12 billion, the CCPA report found.
That data came from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which released it publicly. But Macdonald's analysis found that Canadian banks got a comparable amount — $41 billion — from Bank of Canada facilities, an agency that has been far less transparent in sharing information...."
TA
In reply to Well no, turd. Our dollar is… by east of eden
In reply to Is that why the Kanuck buck… by bluskyes
he is a Blow hard with too many ideas - 6 weeks tops!
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
Well, that's true, which is why he'll last longer... if he wants... which I doubt, once he gets a taste of things in the current WH... he's too used to the good life as a talking head, why take the heat when the kitchen gets hot? Not that it matters much... the market tease will carry the day... until it doeesn't.... and that isn't far away... because the OWO is being pushed off the cliff by the NWO... does Larry really want to hang around for that?
In reply to he is a Blow hard with too… by ktown
6 weeks until Kudlow runs out of blow? Pssshhhaah! I give him 6 hours...this idiot is under more pressure than he's ever been---he's not used to it...and soon, he will be pulled out of there on a gurney due to a massive heart attack. The Kud can't stand the heat!
In reply to he is a Blow hard with too… by ktown
You mean the USD/WRC which is worth in reality about 'Two Cents' today ?
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
there's an overstatement---you sir, are far too generous.
In reply to You mean the USD/WRC which… by Ink Pusher
Fuck you Krudlow ....
We dont want to be joined at the hip to Parasitic Mexico.
Should we still sell gold?
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
They know in 10-15 years the USD will be worth something in the middle of the Loonie and Peso anyway, so what difference does it make. You might as well try to get some artificial value by teaming up with other 2nd / 3rd rate nations to scrape some up.
In reply to they want to kill the dolla by Omega_Man
The Amero: USD shoved down Canada and Mexico's throats.
Surprised it has taken this long. I thought the CAD would have been gone about 20 years ago along with labor restrictions.
In reply to The Amero: USD shoved down… by austrianboy
So long as The Great White can keep it's own currency, and that any continent-long currency is gold backed, I'm OK with it.
The great resource robbery via paper
They should call the new currency a "Manilla" as an homage to the slave trade.
1 Trump is about 300 Euro palementaries, 0.5 Xi and 0,01 Putins.
at the comedy central trump roast they showed a Grover Cleveland 1000 bill
"roasting" reminds me of human sacrifice. I don't like it.
In reply to Or more simply - 'The Trump'… by SpanishGoop
hUS-chain
Kudblow, what a bloviating idiot.
What we need Larry is MOAR that will "fix" everything. The circus plays on.
All petro-fiats are already essentially "one currency" which is collectively failing miserably all across the board due to uncontrolled spending and gargantuan debt loads.
The NAU deal that would have seen the creation of the Amero-Dollar is not realistic because the "three amigos" are no longer "amigos" with a border wall going up in the South and the NAFTA snafus in the North.
*Larry Kudlow is a nutcase that believes paper money is better than GOLD. Nuff Said !
Wonderful, Mexico offers slave labor, Canada offers up its minerals; and just exactly what does the US offer? Unlimited debt?
Gotta find another bs excuse to keep the lipstick on the pig now don't we (in view of the evaporating volume perhaps)?
A.M.E.R.O.
Folks keep forgetting that during the GWB regime, USA quietly signed a mutual agreement with Canada and Mexico to form the North American Union.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hiPrsc9g98
This would be like Montenegro joining NATO. Kudlow should go back to his day job:-(.
WTF!
First stage of the Amero.
Americans with gnat memories and even less intelligence probably forgot about it. Too busy handing their private info to the social media. IQ's drop with higher cell phone usage. lol..... don't believe? Check it out,,, but just looking how far down the nation has devolved since 2000 should be a major clue to those with one remaining brain cell left.
The economist magazine (MAGAzine?) predicted the Amero back in '88
https://steemit.com/economy/@ajain/the-economist-magazine-cover-of-1988…
btw the date on the coin is 2018
king peso
drill baby drill into my wallet
Kudlo will be gone before the year is over.
Kudlo will still be in place when the year is over.
Place your bets.
Sounds like a back-door way to lower the American dollar in order to compete with the dropping-as-we-speak Chinese Yuan.
Then the lowered dollar won't have to be promoted as US policy but as a NAFTA thing.
Sneaky devils.
Coordination.
AKA "Price Fixing"
AKA "Racketeering"
Some dare call it conspiracy.