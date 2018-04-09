Loonie, Peso Spike After Kudlow Suggests 'Currency Coordination'

Did National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow just suggest the formation of the North-American-Dollar bloc?

The Mexican Peso and Canadian Dollar just legged higher after comments by Larry Kudlow that "there should be more North American currency coordination."

The 'Noro' - North American Euro?

The 'Nambi' - North American Buying Index?

The 'Naccurred" - North American Combined Currency Denomination?

Or more simply - 'The Trump'.