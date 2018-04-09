Man Drops Off 518HP Mercedes For Service With Dashcam Running; This Is What It Recorded

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:31

A Canadian man who took his 518hp Mercedes-Benz S63 to a Toronto-area Mercedes Benz dealer for a $700 transmission service was taken for quite a ride, as dash cam footage revealed. 

Realtor Daniel Sheikhan noticed a residue in his cupholders after picking his car up from Mercedes-Benz Mississaugua, which he says inspired him to review the footage recorded during the "service."

After sitting on the lift for just 11 minutes (despite Sheikhan being charged for 90 minutes of labor), two Mercedes techs took his S63 out for an expletive-laced joyride to Wendy's where they picked up four ice Frosties. 

One of the techs working on the car wasn't even aware that Sheikhan purchased and brought his own parts for the transmission service - which never happened, despite it being right on the work order which was obviously never reviewed.

While the incident happened in 2015, Sheikhan was advised by his attorneys not to publish the footage until his attorneys had dealt with the dealership - which never resolved the issue to his satisfaction.

As Sheikhan told Jalopnik:

Well, I showed Mercedes right away after it happened but they said they can’t do much maybe redo the service. I said I want bigger action to be taken. They said ok go deal with your lawyers. So for almost 1.5 years my lawyers were messaging and sending demand letter to mb CANADA without any replies    .

My lawyers also told me not to share the video anywhere until we hear back from Mercedes because if we share the video there’s not much to negotiate so I held onto the video and then after two years when I realize they are not replying or even interested I just decided to post it to raise awareness.

When Jalopnik's Jason Torchinsky reached out to the dealership for comment, they referred him to Mercedes-Benz Canada, which provided the following statement: 

We are aware of this video, which was recorded during a service appointment that took place on June 24, 2015. In no way do we condone or tolerate the behaviour shown in the video. We investigated this incident two and a half years ago and appropriate actions were taken at that time. Mercedes-Benz holds itself to the highest standards of customer service. The behaviour on the video is inconsistent with our policies and inconsistent with the professional pride with which Mercedes-Benz Canada personnel are expected to carry themselves. This was a learning experience; we always strive to be better for our customers.

Mercedes-Benz Canada also told the Toronto City News “In no way do we condone or tolerate the unacceptable behavior shown in the video. We investigated this incident when it was originally brought to our attention in 2015 and appropriate actions were taken.”

Not good enough, says Sheikhan - who says he still hasn't received a detailed answer about what happened, nor a guarantee that the dealership has actually changed anything about the way they service cars. 

 

Thanks to the growing prevalence of dashcams, we can now present...

More dashcam joyrides, ripoffs and epic fails

Tags
Quick Service Restaurants
Auto & Truck Manufacturers - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 33
Vote down!
 3
I am Groot Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

Almost ever single person I have met or encountered with a Mercedes has been a total flaming butthole. Nobody deserves the level of shit service this guy received. One more reason to do your own shit and be independent !

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
JRobby fockewulf190 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

Oh? I recall all the "transmission experts" as well as MB stating: the transmission fluid is a permanent fluid, it never needs changing"

So when the tranny goes at 160k, the 3rd owner can pay $8k for a new one? Of course the 3rd owner won't have the $8k or even $4k for the "foreign car transmission specialist" so it becomes a "parts car"

You wanted a Mercedes.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Herp and Derp shizzledizzle Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:17 Permalink

My old VW mechanic used to say they tried really hard to do everything mechanically as they knew electronics weren't their forte.  If the mechanical stuff starts to go out of tolerance, it goes systemic and the car is a lemon.

I don't know how many warranty blaupunkt stereos we went through as the amplifier would blow at about half volume.

Some VW models can last 300k with minimal problems.  So can a Chevy or Ford these days.  I would still stick to Subaru or Toyota.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
hongdo shizzledizzle Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

I bought one of the first ML320s for my wife.  A truck made in Arkansas with a lot of plastic things glued on that broke frequently.  The only car I ever had where the key broke (RFID) and cost me $250.  Traded it in for a Lexus just before one of the $1000 semi-annual services.  Lexus is a service ripoff too.  I now use a local service station for all maintenance.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
onewayticket2 Sow-puncher Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Happened to me, too.  Mercedes dealer charged me for Transmission service.   A week later, I went into my friend's highly specialized repair shop for an unrelated repair.  He said, "i will base my 40 year career with mercedes repair that no transmission service was done....pan's magnet was filled with shavings, fluid was black.  filter was original factory."

MB sent two techs to this shop and an argument ensued.   Took the filter with them, samples of the fluid, etc.

I complained to General Mgr who after many calls and emails told me my guy knew nothing.   I can tell you he knows MB inside and out, backwards and forwards like no one I've ever met.

 

NEVER AGAIN MERCEDES.  After an S and two E class cars, we are done.   crooks.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
DaBard51 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

Can't be a photo of a Mercedes cupholder.

Mercedes users don't handle cash.

 

 

When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.

Vote up!
 33
Vote down!
 0
Peak Finance Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

Only fucktards have 100k+ cars

400 for a fucking tire, 3000 for an oil cooler, 300 for an "approved" oil change

fucking dumb 

Donate the money

Give it to your kids

Give it to your nieces / nephews

Give it to no-kill shelters

But no, 

Boomers and Savages love to flaunt their fake wealth 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FoggyWorld Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Happened to me with a brand new Rx7 many years ago in Ithaca, NY.  Left car with Hilton I believe, and used their valet service.   Didn't realize it for several hundred miles.   Lesson learned.  Read the speedometer.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
AGuy Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Interesting that People selling there properties are willing to overpay for a Real estate Agent that can afford $100K car. Would you prefer to deal with an Agent driving a modest car and not my taking you to the cleaners?

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
hotrod Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

Had a Dodge Intrepid in early 00.  Engine went out at 72,000. Told me my fault that I did not change oil.  Which I did because it was a company car that I drove before buying it.  When I researched it thousands were told the same thing by the mechanics.

Today everyone LIES there ASS OFF and having recourse is difficult even with death. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GeezerGeek hotrod Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:08 Permalink

I guess I was lucky. I did the oil changes myself and my 1998 Intrepid with the brand new (computer-designed) 3.2L engine went to 198500 before needing so much as a timing chain. Amazingly, there was no other maintenance needed. Not even new spark plugs, which I used to change every 10K miles along with the points. Times change.

I did let a dealer install new struts and managed to wear out a tire in 5K miles. Never went back after they gave me a new tire.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
KimAsa Mon, 04/09/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

It works both ways.  For example, a skilled flat-rate technician may complete an Inspection I in one hour, but the book allows for two hours, so the tech flags two hours labor and the customer is charged for two hours even tho it only took an hour to complete.  On the other hand, a slower tech might take three hours to complete the same Inspection I, but the customer is still charged two labor hours according to the book.  

Depending on the work performed, the techs almost always take the cars out for a test drive just to make sure dash indicator lights are reset properly.  So they picked up frosties.  So what?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
JethroBodien KimAsa Mon, 04/09/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

I didn't see a problem with this either.  Its not like they picked up a couple of hookers and had sex in the front seats.

Also, the technicians didn't appear to abuse the car in any way.

 

That said they were carless not installing customer supplied parts and should have bought those parts back from the customer.