Man Drops Off 518HP Mercedes For Service With Dashcam Running; This Is What It Recorded

A Canadian man who took his 518hp Mercedes-Benz S63 to a Toronto-area Mercedes Benz dealer for a $700 transmission service was taken for quite a ride, as dash cam footage revealed.
Realtor Daniel Sheikhan noticed a residue in his cupholders after picking his car up from Mercedes-Benz Mississaugua, which he says inspired him to review the footage recorded during the "service."
After sitting on the lift for just 11 minutes (despite Sheikhan being charged for 90 minutes of labor), two Mercedes techs took his S63 out for an expletive-laced joyride to Wendy's where they picked up four ice Frosties.
One of the techs working on the car wasn't even aware that Sheikhan purchased and brought his own parts for the transmission service - which never happened, despite it being right on the work order which was obviously never reviewed.
While the incident happened in 2015, Sheikhan was advised by his attorneys not to publish the footage until his attorneys had dealt with the dealership - which never resolved the issue to his satisfaction.
As Sheikhan told Jalopnik:
Well, I showed Mercedes right away after it happened but they said they can’t do much maybe redo the service. I said I want bigger action to be taken. They said ok go deal with your lawyers. So for almost 1.5 years my lawyers were messaging and sending demand letter to mb CANADA without any replies .
My lawyers also told me not to share the video anywhere until we hear back from Mercedes because if we share the video there’s not much to negotiate so I held onto the video and then after two years when I realize they are not replying or even interested I just decided to post it to raise awareness.
When Jalopnik's Jason Torchinsky reached out to the dealership for comment, they referred him to Mercedes-Benz Canada, which provided the following statement:
We are aware of this video, which was recorded during a service appointment that took place on June 24, 2015. In no way do we condone or tolerate the behaviour shown in the video. We investigated this incident two and a half years ago and appropriate actions were taken at that time. Mercedes-Benz holds itself to the highest standards of customer service. The behaviour on the video is inconsistent with our policies and inconsistent with the professional pride with which Mercedes-Benz Canada personnel are expected to carry themselves. This was a learning experience; we always strive to be better for our customers.
Mercedes-Benz Canada also told the Toronto City News “In no way do we condone or tolerate the unacceptable behavior shown in the video. We investigated this incident when it was originally brought to our attention in 2015 and appropriate actions were taken.”
Not good enough, says Sheikhan - who says he still hasn't received a detailed answer about what happened, nor a guarantee that the dealership has actually changed anything about the way they service cars.
Used to drive audi r8s and the odd ferrari out of shipping containers and onto a truck headed for the dealership.
They were new tyres.
Wow, they sure know how to provide a service... For themselves.
From now on our repair department will DOUBLE check for dash cams. Mercedes thanks you.
Easy formula....go to the service department BEFORE you buy a car. If it's full of the same accent speaking people from this video..do NOT buy the car. period.
Big difference between getting serviced...and getting served.
Oh? I recall all the "transmission experts" as well as MB stating: the transmission fluid is a permanent fluid, it never needs changing"
So when the tranny goes at 160k, the 3rd owner can pay $8k for a new one? Of course the 3rd owner won't have the $8k or even $4k for the "foreign car transmission specialist" so it becomes a "parts car"
You wanted a Mercedes.
I'd own one of the older diesels, they were nice cars and regularly run past 300k with little issue. As for the newer shit it's over priced garbage.
In reply to Almost ever single person I… by I am Groot
German cars are great until the companies get involved and screw everything up. I would have bought a diesel if Volkswagen hadn't f-'ed everything up the ass with their gigantic fraud.
I dunno. The fact that VW was jukin' the EPA kinda makes me want one.
Count me out... Had a Pasat wagon and I loved it but holy shit the electrical demons. I hear they have gotten better but I'm not ready to take that chance. Hell, even an older dealer tech told me that he had beatles from that erea that sit for months because the dealer nor Germany could diagnose or fix the electrical issues.
My old VW mechanic used to say they tried really hard to do everything mechanically as they knew electronics weren't their forte. If the mechanical stuff starts to go out of tolerance, it goes systemic and the car is a lemon.
I don't know how many warranty blaupunkt stereos we went through as the amplifier would blow at about half volume.
Some VW models can last 300k with minimal problems. So can a Chevy or Ford these days. I would still stick to Subaru or Toyota.
They are still good cars. They just blow mass particulate out the tail pipe.
I bought one of the first ML320s for my wife. A truck made in Arkansas with a lot of plastic things glued on that broke frequently. The only car I ever had where the key broke (RFID) and cost me $250. Traded it in for a Lexus just before one of the $1000 semi-annual services. Lexus is a service ripoff too. I now use a local service station for all maintenance.
Always
Until it doesn't.
And he’s a fuckin realtor buyin that shit, what’s wrong with this picture. Financialisation always wins.
I noted an extra six or seven miles on my CTS-V when I got it from the valet at the Grand America in Salt Lake last year. No harm as I could tell, but not cool just the same.
Happened to me, too. Mercedes dealer charged me for Transmission service. A week later, I went into my friend's highly specialized repair shop for an unrelated repair. He said, "i will base my 40 year career with mercedes repair that no transmission service was done....pan's magnet was filled with shavings, fluid was black. filter was original factory."
MB sent two techs to this shop and an argument ensued. Took the filter with them, samples of the fluid, etc.
I complained to General Mgr who after many calls and emails told me my guy knew nothing. I can tell you he knows MB inside and out, backwards and forwards like no one I've ever met.
NEVER AGAIN MERCEDES. After an S and two E class cars, we are done. crooks.
The dealers are lying vermin. Euthanize all!
Just leave everything to me...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LARx7M9s15w
Just like in Ferris Buellers Day Off! “Don’t worry, I’m a professional.”
I don't understand why this asshole is such a killjoy. It's just a bit of fun and ice cream.
Why you don't waste your money on that class of car!
It is a waste. Some folks just can't resist the Joo marketing/psyops to make you feel like you have to have that shit.
More money than they know what to do with.
Ferris Bueller's Day off kind of shit.
Younger generation has zero respect for others property. ZERO!
JUST LIKE GOVERNMENTS
Happened to me with a brand new Rx7 many years ago in Ithaca, NY. Left car with Hilton I believe, and used their valet service. Didn't realize it for several hundred miles. Lesson learned. Read the speedometer.
You mean odometer?
Interesting that People selling there properties are willing to overpay for a Real estate Agent that can afford $100K car. Would you prefer to deal with an Agent driving a modest car and not my taking you to the cleaners?
Yes. If I see a realtor that is driving an expensive car, I never call them back.
Had a Dodge Intrepid in early 00. Engine went out at 72,000. Told me my fault that I did not change oil. Which I did because it was a company car that I drove before buying it. When I researched it thousands were told the same thing by the mechanics.
Today everyone LIES there ASS OFF and having recourse is difficult even with death.
I guess I was lucky. I did the oil changes myself and my 1998 Intrepid with the brand new (computer-designed) 3.2L engine went to 198500 before needing so much as a timing chain. Amazingly, there was no other maintenance needed. Not even new spark plugs, which I used to change every 10K miles along with the points. Times change.
I did let a dealer install new struts and managed to wear out a tire in 5K miles. Never went back after they gave me a new tire.
Dodge notorious for bad oiling system engine failures. Transmission and differential failures too.
They just blow.
lol I fix my own.
Same here. Buy an older, nice car with low miles, and learn all you can about it.
When I say I own my VWs I aint kiddin.
It works both ways. For example, a skilled flat-rate technician may complete an Inspection I in one hour, but the book allows for two hours, so the tech flags two hours labor and the customer is charged for two hours even tho it only took an hour to complete. On the other hand, a slower tech might take three hours to complete the same Inspection I, but the customer is still charged two labor hours according to the book.
Depending on the work performed, the techs almost always take the cars out for a test drive just to make sure dash indicator lights are reset properly. So they picked up frosties. So what?
And drive over a sharp curb at 50 kph, cracking a rim?
I didn't see a problem with this either. Its not like they picked up a couple of hookers and had sex in the front seats.
Also, the technicians didn't appear to abuse the car in any way.
That said they were carless not installing customer supplied parts and should have bought those parts back from the customer.
In reply to It works both ways. For… by KimAsa
So you can remove a transmission pan, drain the fluid, clean out the magnet, replace the filter, install a new gasket and refill the fluid in 11 minutes?
That's known in the industry as a wall job -- as in park it by the wall for a couple of hours and then bill for that time.
