Mueller Reportedly Investigating Trump Links To Ukrainian Who Gave Clintons More Than $13 Million

Right before the close, reports that the FBI had raided the office, home and hotel room of Trump attorney Michael Cohen slammed stocks to their lows of the day. The news provoked a furious response from Trump, who again accused Mueller of conducting a "witch hunt" while slamming senior officials in his own Justice Department, who signed off on Mueller supplying the evidence that led to the raid to the local US attorney's office.
And now, at 8:30 pm ET on a Monday night, the New York Times has reported that Mueller is investigating a $150,000 donation to the Trump foundation that was given from a pro-European Ukrainian businessman during the early days of his campaign.
The donation, which was reportedly solicited by Trump attorney Michael Cohen, was made in exchange for a 20-minute speech that Trump gave about Ukraine and how the US had failed to stop Russia from victimizing the country.
We first learned of the donation shortly after the election. However, the fact that Mueller is investigating the donation was not publicly known.
But there's a catch: Pinchuk, who has a history of supporting a pro-European Ukraine, was also a major Clinton donor.
Don't forget, the Clinton Foundation received more individual money from Ukrainian donors than any other foreign country.
Between 2009 and 2013, including when Mrs. Clinton was secretary of state, the Clinton Foundation received at least $8.6 million from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to that foundation, which is based in Kiev, Ukraine. It was created by Mr. Pinchuk, whose fortune stems from a pipe-making company. He served two terms as an elected member of the Ukrainian Parliament and is a proponent of closer ties between Ukraine and the European Union.
Unsurprisingly, Pinchuk and his family are no angels.
He is the son-in-law of a former president of Ukraine whose administration was marred by endemic corruption and human rights violations - exactly the type of donor who would give to the Clinton Foundation.
"Mr. Pinchuk is the son-in-law of a former president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, who from 1994 to 2005 led a government criticized for corruption, nepotisk and the murder of dissident journalists.
Pinchuk, who has also been accused of - get this - illegally dumping steel became the focus of a minor controversy during the campaign pertaining to his ties to Clinton. In 2008, Pinchuk made a five-year $29 million commitment to the Clinton Global Initiative, according to the Wall Street Journal.
All told, Pinchuk gave more than $13 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2006, and promised to give more.
Meanwhile he paid Trump $150,000. That's roughly 88x more for Clinton than Trump.
Trump made the speech via video at the Yalta European Strategy Conference during August 2015, when he was still the frontrunner but the Republican field was crowded and most considered his bid a long shot. At the time, it received scant news coverage, mostly focusing on Trump's awkward delivery. It was also one of his first foreign policy speeches of the campaign. During the speech, Trump criticized former President Barack Obama for not doing more to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The speech was organized by Doug Schoen, a longtime Republican strategist with ties to Trump. After the speech, Cohen reportedly called Schoen to solicit an "honorarium" donation to the Trump Foundation.
We imagine this won't be the first leak stemming from the cache of documents that Mueller extracted from the Trump Organization with his subpoena. We know his team is looking into Cohen's involvement in a deal to build a Trump Tower Moscow which stalled, but not before Cohen reportedly solicited help from a spokesman for the Kremlin.
All these moves against Trump is the SWAMP's way of making sure he stays on track for World War 3 - with Syria the powder keg that will make it all happen.
So the strategy is working, and Trump is being obedient.
Let’s be honest. This is no investigation. This is only about the removal of the president regardless of any crime. The deep state wants it and Mueller is their guy.
”Show me the man and I’ll show you his crime.” -Stalin
In reply to No kidding. by beepbop
Even if they impeach Trump, so what? Clinton was impeached. Nothing happened. He stayed in office.
In reply to F by IridiumRebel
DJT - it is time, damnit. Pull the trigger, release the indictments, or whatever. If you are delaying to time it for the midterm elections, don't. Just start enforcing rule of law, the american people are getting demoralized by the continued freedom of crooks heading the FBI and the Dem party. Let's start locking some folks up. Just do it!
In reply to F by IridiumRebel
Kixk sum ass, dude . . .
In reply to DJT - it is time, damnit. … by Automatic Choke
There is no spoon, guys.
In reply to Kixk sum ass, dude . . . by richatstructure
When will the Clinton see an investigation....
In reply to F by IridiumRebel
Ukraine is NOT Russia!!
Time to shut down that deep state swamp creature they call "Mueller"!
In reply to No kidding. by beepbop
How about Hunter Biden, and all the Chinese and Ukranian bullshit?????
Mitch McConnel and his Chinese connections to.
Something is going to snap- war, markets(in name only) bonds. The pressure is building and the results will be ugly.
One day you are bimbo dicking swine, next day you are impeached sizzling bacon.
WTF I love Mueller now!!!
Trump isnt going anywhere. Sorry, I'm not sorry that your girl lost.
In reply to One day you are bimbo… by Neochrome
Unlike you I don't have any illusions about US politicians, not anymore anyway.
I was working hard to defeat Hillary and I will work even harder to defeat Covfefe retard.
You keep supporting him until you realize that he will eventually betray every single promise he made, I won't hold it against you, no hard feelings.
In reply to Trump isnt going anywhere. … by Jethro
So who do you support then??
In reply to Unlike you I don't have any… by Neochrome
Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul,
with as much enthusiasm as you can expect from someone who has been fucked over by politicians for decades now...
In reply to So who do you support then?? by lester1
The only thing Rand and Tulsi have in common is anti-war. Other than that, Tulsi is a socialist and Rand is a libertarian, which are almost completely opposite.
In reply to Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul,… by Neochrome
I dont really have a problem with not fighting unnecessary wars. We shouldn't have been involved in the vast majority of wars we've been involved in. Tulsi being from Hawaii almost ensures that she is a socialist. The US doesnt need any more socialism.
In reply to The only thing Rand and… by truthseeker47
Another Nothing Burger.
So - what the FUCK is the point? Trump along with 13others were running for the nomination - as was Clinton running for the Dems nomination. Each was campaigning, making speeches, etc to raise money. Trump is bad and Clinton is good?!? FUCK OFF!!
Funny but Dershowitz was just on Hannity and that came up. He also makes paid speeches and said given what goes on, Trump was underpaid. He pointed out that Ukraine really wanted and needed to hear from American businessmen and Trump was just what they were looking for.
And Dershowitz came right out and said Mueller is just off the track on this one.
Dershowitz is the most intelligent Democrat I have ever seen. Recently I heard him say his liberal "friends" won't speak to him anymore.
In reply to Funny but Dershowitz was… by FoggyWorld
The Clintons have been getting bribes, throught their now defunct foundation, for twenty years. But this asshat is concerned about $150k donated to Trump? Millions. The Clintons got millions of dollars and it was pay-to-play and a defacto bribe!
Hillary is Queen of the deep state and above the law.
In reply to The Clintons have been… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Apparently. I hope that witch chokes on her own blood.
In reply to Hillary is Queen of the deep… by lester1
This whole Mueller investigation is a witch hunt and a joke.
Bout time the US president ended it, he has far more pressing matters like trying to figure out how not to start WWIII from kicking off in Syria.
Dear Mr. President:
Are your hands tied...?
Not sure if the Deep State realizes it or what, but if they do succeed in "taking out" a guy that half the country got behind (and please, everyone in the country KNOWS that is exactly what is happening), they will start a Civil War Part Deux. A lot of people will be mighty upset that their vote can just be "negated" by some unseen figures behind the curtain.
The problem is morons like you....talkin big shit....half the country didn't get behind him, and he has proven to be a fucking child who throws tantrums, has no respect for anyone, even those on his own team, and has to be the dumbest person ever elected...if that jackass trump would just shut his fuckin mouth, 90% of this shit would not be happening....If he actually picked the best people, instead of people being investigated by the FBI, people who beat their wives, and corrupt stupid dickheads, 99% of this shit wouldn't be happening....He's doing it all himself, and fucking morons like you are defending stupidity...
In reply to Not sure if the Deep State… by Dumpster Elite
"The speech was organized by Doug Schoen, a longtime Republican strategist with ties to Trump"
This is incorrect. Unless there are two Doug Schoens who are simultaneously working for both parties?
There are no laws when a coup is afoot.
Yep. And CW2 has kicked off. Buckle up.
In reply to There are no laws when a… by navy62802