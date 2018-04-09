PayPal Rolls Out Debit Cards, Check Deposits And Other Services For The "Unbanked"

Whether its Bank of America imposing a $12 fee on a popular low-budget checking account or Wells Fargo fraudulently opening fake accounts in their clients name and proceed to billing them - all without their knowledge - American consumers have every reason to be frustrated with the big retail banks.
Which is one reason why Silicon Valley sees banking as a field ripe for disruption.
To wit, PayPal has begun gauging customers' interest in adding banking features to their PayPal accounts. PayPal would offer customers FDIC insured deposits and - crucially - a debit card, but the accounts would bear a few important differences from most checking accounts (well, at least in theory): For one, they wouldn't bear interest. Customers would also be charged a 1% fee for every check they deposit with the app. They would also face ATM fees at any ATMs outside of their network of 25,000 participating ATMs, according to the Wall Street Journal.
But PayPal's strategy isn't to compete with the big banks - at least not directly. PayPal is hoping to attract customers among the "unbanked" and marginally banked - a group that, as wealth inequality worsens, is expected to grow increasingly larger. Ideally, PayPal sees its service as an alternative to relying on check-cashing shops.
Bill Ready, PayPal's chief operating officer, said the company's goal would be to give those excluded from the banking system access to financial services as simply as they would sign up for an email address. Many users still rely on PayPal for digital payments - its original killer app. But the company has grown to offer a suit of financial services from offering consumer loans to facilitating cross border remittances.
But it could be a better option for certain consumers with smaller balances who are largely ignored by banks and have to rely on check-cashing centers and other alternative providers of financial services. PayPal isn’t charging a monthly fee and isn’t requiring customers to keep a minimum balance.
Mr. Ready said the company’s goal was to give those excluded from the banking system access to the digital economy. "If you don’t have a bank account, you can’t take an Uber ride, can’t stay in a room on Airbnb," Mr. Ready said.
PayPal isn't the first payments-focused tech firm to offer some banking-type services. Square famously offers its Square card, a prepaid debit card that users can manage through the company's cash app. It's also discussing the possibility of offering a checking-account like product. Even PayPal has offered prepaid cards in the past, though the cards charged fees to load cash on them.
PayPal doesn't have a banking license: To offer these services, it is teaming up with several smaller banks. Ready, the COO, said working with different banks allowed the company to release its products more quickly. The upshot is that if you already have a bank account, you probably won't need this service. But for those who can't afford the fees and the minimum balances at traditional banks - or who have been relying on check cashing shops that charge exorbitant fees - what PayPal is offering could be an attractive option.
Indeed, as the US labor market, jubilant headlines aside, leaves more workers struggling on the margins, either underemployed or outside of the workforce altogether, expect to see more banking products aimed at extending financial services tailored to those who have low incomes.
Comments
More predatory banking.
Paypal - another SJW company that won't deal financially with anyone on the ACLU/SPLC's shit lists.
In reply to More predatory banking. by TheMexican
Paypal is a stubborn, criminal enterprise, similar to health insurance companies. I wish them failure.
In reply to Paypal - another SJW company… by Juggernaut x2
I hate those mother fuckers.
In reply to e by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Plus no one pays any interest anyways so Paypal has been a bank, I use them all the time billing.
In reply to I hate those by Bone-Machine
haha what a joke! plenty of crypto banks and crypto debit cards.. little bit too late Pal... I mean paypal
Hasn't Walmart figured out a way to do something like this with cash cards?
My credit union doesn't have any monthly fees.
Neither does my mattress.
In reply to My credit union doesn't… by Yen Cross
I lost your address; tell me again where you live.
In reply to Neither does my mattress. by Seasmoke
I thought they were ripping people off with their predatory FX exchange rates. I guess they can always get worst.
JC kicked these same moneychangers out of the Temple for FX fuckery 2000 years ago
In reply to I thought they were ripping… by zoo
In reply to I thought they were ripping… by zoo
Exactly! Their exchang rate gouge and 2.9% gouge add up quickly.
In reply to I thought they were ripping… by zoo
PayPal rolled out debit cards ... 15 years ago
Been using a Paypal debit card for many years. I load it from my checking account with just enough to cover my needs. If it gets lost no worry. The most I am out is a couple of hundred dollars. No one can get access to my other accounts. I get cash back on purchases and also have the benefit of the paypal purchase option on many web sites.
In reply to PayPal rolled out debit… by saldulilem
I still don't see traditional banks offering their customers gold and silver accounts where you can transfer money instantly and accumulate gold for example in weight as low as one gram. The only fees charged would be a small yearly storage fee which includes insurance even on very small incremental amounts so that even poor people can save in precious metals. The accounts would have to be free from hypothecation and other unscrupulous activities such as borrowing and leasing. You could withdraw physical and just pick it up at the bank.
Inconvenient! Lol
In reply to I still don't see… by Herdee
Newsflash: I've had a PayPal debit card for over 10 years.
I've never used it, but they sent one to me quite a few years ago.
I wasn't sure if it spent money off the paypal account, or pulled money from my bank...
In reply to Newsflash: I've had a PayPal… by rsnoble
shaving pennies is big business.
Once bitcoin goes mainstream, you can be your own bank, with a currency that actually gains purchasing power over time. Terrible, I know.
In other words, PayPal is now a crypto! Won't be long before we have the PayPal alt-coin on a blockchain!!!
FTFY: "PayPal is hoping to attract customers among the "uninformed" and marginally undercharged - a group that, as critical thinking worsens, is expected to grow increasingly larger. "