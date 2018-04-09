Pentagon Preparing "Several Options" For Military Action In Syria

Before heading into his Monday afternoon cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump condemned a chemical weapons attack in Ghouta, Syria during an impromptu press conference. The president said "even with the world as bad as it is, you just don't see things like that" before saying he'd decide on a response "probably by the end of today."
And while the US was "having trouble getting people in" to the town, Trump added that he would definitively determine which states were involved in the attack - be it Syria, Iran, Russia (or presumably all three).
With Trump and his most trusted advisors still debating the proper response, several anonymous Pentagon officials have told the Washington Examiner that the US is considering several options including a missile barrage similar to the strike carried out on a Syrian air base last year.
The Israeli F-15s launched a lethal strike on a Syrian airbase early Monday, killing 14 people with the US's tacit approval.
The options being considered now are similar to the options that were provided to the president before last year's strike. The US has several ships armed with tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in the region - including the USS Donald Cook, a guided-missile destroyer that just completed a port call in Cyprus and got underway in the eastern Mediterranean. The ship is within range of Syria and could presumably strike at any target the president orders.
Last year, the US destroyed more than a dozen aircraft, as well as oil storage facilities and other structures, and killed at least seven people when it fired 59 missiles at Syria's Shayrat Airbase following a chemical weapons attack that the US also pinned on the Syrian government.
But according to one official who spoke with the Examiner, Trump could be considering a "more robust" strike this time around, considering that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad didn't quite get the message last time.
Both the UK and France have suggested they're considering military action in Syria. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he and his French and US allies agree there should be "no impunity for those that use such barbaric weapons."
However, Johnson added that Monday's emergency meeting of the UN Security Council would be "an important next step in determining the international response" and that "a full range of options should be on the table."
Israel thanks you for your hard earned tax dollars and dead sons....
The Western Hubris on display. One day, the world is going to make us pay for all of this crap we are doing
Step 1... False Flag
Step 2... False Whoar
We need to kill them, or else they'll die. . . .
Yes we need to level the country to save it
@SickDollar
The world doesn't have to do anything. DC is a rogue entity that is destroying itself.
Trump has officially JUMPED THE SHARK...
His Presidency is over (only mosley still thinks he's playing 16-D chess)
If T does another phony strike against empty airfield announced days in advance with cruise missiles that mostly misfire, then he's playing the neo-con War Party for suckers.
I would much rather him cruise missile and empty air base for Pubic consumption than a Russian camp and start WW3. At some point I am going to have to start believing again that he isnt as dumb as he appears...... and that possibly there is a shred of truth in the Qcrap....
It's coming.
Trump is no "suck my dick until it goes away" Obama.
Pentagon preparing options is their job. Nothing new there.
However, let me see if I get this straight....
The MSM claims that someone uses chemical weapons on some people on the other side of the world. There is zero level of credibility from the sources of the information so the “attack” may or may not have occurred. Nobody knows if it did happen or who might have done it... if it happened at all. There are pictures of some “victims” appearing to be killed or injured and then the same people appear in other pictures taken later as either victims at other events or at a party. Nobody knows for sure if there are any real victims. CNN has been caught staging such events. Who to believe? What to believe?
So the yapper dogs in the media and at the UN start biting the heels of the USA politicians who are dumb enough to listen to them, goading the USA to do something.
Where is it written that everyone except the USA gets a pass on this?
Why is it the job of the USA to discipline dictators in other countries?
Where is there benefit to the American sheeple in all this?
The Syrians have found receipts for substantial sums of money received from the NGO Doctors Without Borders by ‘doctors’ in Ghouta. I guess DWB need to tighten up their vetting procedures.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en/https/colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4110421.html
If you want to unite the country somewhat you could tell your jew and neocon buddies advocating another ME war to go to hell.
Or you could rally your base and put the forces in Syria on the Mexican border where they will do some actual good.
Those are the two best options you won't be presented.
Let the French do it......stay the fuck out of it and bring everybody home to secure the Southern Border.
Was the U.S. attacked? Get the hell out of there asap.
Fucking Idiots running this country.
All options are on the table? What about the Hitler option? What about MHGA? Holocaust?
No? So no sensible options are available then. Right you get your orange face buried in some jew's asshole then.
"you just don't see things like that"
Hey TRUMP, get your head out of the Zionists' assholes and you WILL see things like that EVERY DAY.
WARNING: Graphic Images
FUCK
I HATE BEING RIGHT
and p.s.
#fucktrump
.
@mach ~ There is exactly ZERO benefit to American sheeple
It's just another excuse for Trump to get on TWITTER and be the only thing he knows how to be...
A BLOWHARD DOTARD...
There is a very very simple bullshit detection test.... When the R's and the D's agree on something and are told to suspend the Kabuki theater, then the orders are coming from on High, and that the outcome is inevetiably against American interetss. This is an example of this type of issue.
I would like to believe he's nobody''s bitch but.... it remains to be seen what exactly we are dealing with here.
How hard is to to say "I am the president and the commander in chief. I here by order the withdrawal of all US assets out of Syria now. Any military officer that disobeys my orders will find himself busted to the rank of private before being court-martialed."
Its clear that if there ever was a Candidate Trump he was quickly shown the Kennedy video. He plays along now, either that or he never was.
Yes! He should just throw a whole bunch of missiles right into the Syria desert.
Message would be clear to all. We can play this game too.
Nothing important on news is what it appears to be. Sometimes it is staged, sometimes it is selectively focused and sensationalized, sometimes news is selectively dredged from the past to form a false pattern. Often the more informative news is what events are hidden or avoided. In total, little of what is shown as news is worthy of forming a real opinion on a thing. The common thread in news is that it has 2 primary purposes, 1 to keep ratings up, 2 to shape public opinion as Rupert Murdock and like parties want. Seeking truth has to be done elsewhere.
The use of small scale trigger concepts like nerve agents in England then chemical agents is Syria, just big enough to make the news and suspend rational thought seem to form a pattern of a large scale false flag to justify Russia and Syria as bad and needing to have lots of expensive weapons sent to Syria. I am not buying any of it.
Try last week and not on tv, we were sending three carriers and accompanying ships to the Spratley Islands which China has made claim to.
preparing -- code for waiting for orders from aviv
"Trump, Bolton behind Syria chemical attacks"
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/04/08/proof-intel-drop-trump-bolton-…
6,000,000-D chess.
Trump looks guilty... I think he tried some kiddie porn and Bolton showed him some video clips. I don't care for Trump, but there's no way he's this stupid on his own terms.
Israel needs oil under Golan and beyond.
Lies about who gassed people (CIA) are free.
Having US bomb Syria because of free lies is free for Israel.
Propaganda - Trump added that he would definitively determine which states were involved in the attack - be it Syria, Iran, Russia . . .
The Truth - Trump added that he would definitively determine that Syria, Iran and particularly Russia were involved in the attack . . .
Hey Trump, isn't this what you are really planning with your neo-con butt buddies like that P.o.S. John Bolton?? Voting for you will go down as one of the biggest jokes in the history of US politics. If you attack Syria your base will help the demonrats impeach your ass . . .
And Hezbollah is side drilling..
That is the internal Russian dialogue right now. Do we strike now or wait for them to collapse on their own.
What does Amerika export? We export destruction...
Today....
Russian Federation Military Alert Status
Russian military command introduces a sudden all the troops on alert, the movement of combat vehicles and missile systems is widespread, almost all over the country.
The activity of Russian troops is most evident in the western part of Russia, near the border with Ukraine and Belarus, as well as in the Trans-Baikal region and the Far East.
In motion a large number of warships and tanks, and was found moving missile "Iskander" systems and air defense systems and deployment of the special command and control systems on major military naval bases and military airfields of the country.
Russian defense officials have refused to comment on any troop movements.
Source?
String text = randomShitThatSoundsCool();
zhSewerpipe.spew(randomAlt(), text);
That's the full source, but it's just a guess.
CNN
He is Russian so that is likely from some Russian media source.....or in addition to being Russian, he actually works for the Russian government and the source is the government itself.
It really does not matter. I want this insanity to stop. It is why I gave money to the Trump campaign; he was not a politician, said the right things and didn't give a shit about going against the grain.
I am shocked that a man his age has this much flexibility. It is astounding how his managed to get his head up his ass.
A quick google indicates multiple sources, whether any of this is accurate or not remains to be seen.
http://defence-blog.com/news/russia-suddenly-puts-troops-alert.html
Russian Federation Military Alert Status
Because you can't fuck anybody until you get your dick hard.
"UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he and his French and US allies agree there should be "no impunity for those that use such barbaric weapons."
OK...when does the carpet bombing of israhell begin?
Carpet bombing? How about some benign mustard gas attack in D.C.? Have Putin go on TV and explain to the world that USSA has gone completely insane and that some heavy missile action is required to save the rest of our country from the orange madman!
still kinda wondering about the 1 million plus innocents that got killed in the shrub/obomber/ thumper regimes?
they don't count? they WERE fully breathing humans. ingored by the MEDIA1 monoply. hmmm.
imAGINE THAT!
America has aircraft carriers, fighter planes,
submarines and a 1.2 million man standing army.
We are ready to fight WW2 all over again
and spend as much as it takes, no matter how long,
no matter how senseless and self-destructive.
No TV, opioids or leisure until victory is achieved.
Obesity shall not hinder us!
We still have to overcome terminal stupidity
We're all set for a Battle of Midway Reenactment.
Ya gotta admit though, it would be kind of fun to go back to 1863 with a Barrett 50 and an M4. That kind of wishful thinking's a terrible Plan A strategy for modern warfare though.
People think an F-22 is fearsome. You can tell they never tried to hunt a pissed off goatherd from an F-22 before. Useless in almost every combat situation we've faced since WW-II.
A-10's are useful for wars we fight now, but we stopped making those and stopped fixing the ones that break.
i thought we were going to drop worn out humvees on them this time.saw a training film couple years ago from germany.
How about just get out?
How come every time Trump mentions pulling out of Syria some poor village gets hit by a fake gas attack?
