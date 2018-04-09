Robots Replace Soldiers In Multi-National Breaching War Exercise

In a stunning show of robotic force, humans were absent last week during a field training exercise at USAG Grafenwoehr Army Base in Grafenwoehr, Germany. U.S./British Armed Forces and Department of Defense (DoD) contractors observed from the sidelines, as robots cleared simulated battlefield obstacles for manned tanks and fighting vehicles, said Stars and Stripes.
On April 06, the multinational effort participated in the Robotic Complex Breach Concept assessment and demonstration, during which several new robotic war machines preformed breaching tasks usually carried out by soldiers.
“We did a robotic breach today, which has never been done before. This is a historic moment,” said 1st Lt. Cody Rothschild, an officer with the 1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently on rotation in Europe. “This is a great step forward for the Army, and for robotics.”
The U.S. rotational armor brigade was the main firepower during the field training exercise, said Stars and Stripes. It provided direct and indirect fire via M1A2 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, while British Armed Forces supplied unmanned Terrier Armoured Digger vehicles to clear a simulated minefield. During the exercise, unmanned Bradley Fighting Vehicles were seen providing indirect fire for the main battle group.
British Armed Forces also unleashed an array of robotic flying machines, including drone technology with the Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS), Puma and Instant Eye.
“Any breach like this will have enemy weapons trained in on the area,” British Warrant Officer Robert Kemp said. “Roboticizing breach operations takes away the risk of life and makes clearing enemy obstacles much safer.”
Kemp added that breaching enemy barriers is one of the “most dangerous tasks” on a battlefield.
Stars and Stripes indicate “this is great news for engineers who would otherwise be on the front lines of an assault.”
“It keeps us safe from being out there like sitting ducks,” said Pvt. Jonathon Ramirez, an engineer with 2ABCT.
“As an engineer, this means a lot to me,” said 1st Lt. Felix Derosin, a platoon leader with the 2ABCT.
“The casualty rate for a breach is expected to be 50 percent. Being able to take our guys away from that, and have some robots go in there, is a very positive thing for us. In the future, this can save engineers’ lives.”
The United States Armed Forces and allies are intensifying the use of robots in field training exercises, increasing speculation that unmanned war machines will most definitely be used on the battlefield.
The early models were easy to spot. They had rubber skin.
All warfare on air, land, and sea to be drone wars
COMING UP NEXT ON ESPN 9: ROBOT WARS!!!! ITS ROBOT VS ROBOT IN NO HOLDS BARRED DOUBLE BARRELED ACTION!!! WHO WILL WIN THE TUNGSKA TOURNAMENT..... STAY TUNED!
Those T1 s do look clumsy. +100 for the Terminator reference.
Man's role in the universe is to conceive of stupid ideas and bring them to fruition.
We definitely know how to say: "here, hold my beer" in the language of civilizations.
I wonder if the UFOs we occasionally see are the galaxy's riff-raff come here to watch us like we watch Bevis and Butthead or Jackass? Maybe they sometimes show up so stoned they accidentally forget to kill they lights on and we see em'?
When only machines of the military die, the threshold of war will be much lower, and the net result will be that many more civilians die. All casualties will be civilian from now on.
Yeah, the pipes represent you and me.
The stupid get all the funding.
there are starving kids in Africa with flies on their faces, yet this is what the majority of innovation and resources are spent on. if aliens (the space kind, not illegals) are watching, please, just put us out of our misery already. although, i'm sure we can take care of that ourselves shortly
"there are starving kids in Africa with flies on their faces, yet this is what the majority of innovation and resources are spent on."
Not that I support Autonomous warfare, but its Western Aid that created the Africa food crisis. Western nations dump excess grain on Africa to support their Domestic Ag prices. Then the local African farmers go belly up, unable to sell grain when the West gives away. Then when the West has a shortage (bad weather) Africa doesn't get its quota and people starve.
We just need to stop interfering and trying to do the world good. Usually it has just the opposite effect.
Unmanned except for the hundreds of millenials jerking their remote control joysticks around to try to get the robots to put on a good show.
They could have just knocked down the dirt quicker. It's a backhoe. Am I paying for that steel from China?
Just think, all that training will be turned on tptb soon. I don’t think this will turn out the way they think it will.
Radio controlled junk.
