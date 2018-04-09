Robots Replace Soldiers In Multi-National Breaching War Exercise

In a stunning show of robotic force, humans were absent last week during a field training exercise at USAG Grafenwoehr Army Base in Grafenwoehr, Germany. U.S./British Armed Forces and Department of Defense (DoD) contractors observed from the sidelines, as robots cleared simulated battlefield obstacles for manned tanks and fighting vehicles, said Stars and Stripes.

On April 06, the multinational effort participated in the Robotic Complex Breach Concept assessment and demonstration, during which several new robotic war machines preformed breaching tasks usually carried out by soldiers.

“We did a robotic breach today, which has never been done before. This is a historic moment,” said 1st Lt. Cody Rothschild, an officer with the 1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, currently on rotation in Europe. “This is a great step forward for the Army, and for robotics.”

The U.S. rotational armor brigade was the main firepower during the field training exercise, said Stars and Stripes. It provided direct and indirect fire via M1A2 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles, while British Armed Forces supplied unmanned Terrier Armoured Digger vehicles to clear a simulated minefield. During the exercise, unmanned Bradley Fighting Vehicles were seen providing indirect fire for the main battle group.

An unmanned M113 armored personnel carrier lays down smoke during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Friday, April 6, 2018. MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

An unmanned U.K. Terrier engineering vehicle clears mines during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Friday, April 6, 2018. MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

An unmanned U.K. Terrier engineering vehicle drops a fascine bundle into a tank trench during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Friday, April 6, 2018. MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

British Armed Forces also unleashed an array of robotic flying machines, including drone technology with the Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System (LMAMS), Puma and Instant Eye.

Spc. Brandon Burton, with the Army’s 1st Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fits a chemical warfare detection device to an unmanned aerial system during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Friday, April 6, 2018. MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

Spc. Brandon Burton, with the Army's 1st Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, reaches for an Instant Eye unmanned aerial system during the Robotic Complex Breach Concept demonstration at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Friday, April 6, 2018. MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

MARTIN EGNASH/STARS AND STRIPES

“Any breach like this will have enemy weapons trained in on the area,” British Warrant Officer Robert Kemp said. “Roboticizing breach operations takes away the risk of life and makes clearing enemy obstacles much safer.”

Kemp added that breaching enemy barriers is one of the “most dangerous tasks” on a battlefield.

Stars and Stripes indicate “this is great news for engineers who would otherwise be on the front lines of an assault.”

“It keeps us safe from being out there like sitting ducks,” said Pvt. Jonathon Ramirez, an engineer with 2ABCT. “As an engineer, this means a lot to me,” said 1st Lt. Felix Derosin, a platoon leader with the 2ABCT. “The casualty rate for a breach is expected to be 50 percent. Being able to take our guys away from that, and have some robots go in there, is a very positive thing for us. In the future, this can save engineers’ lives.”

The United States Armed Forces and allies are intensifying the use of robots in field training exercises, increasing speculation that unmanned war machines will most definitely be used on the battlefield.