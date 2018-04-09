Russia Considers Dropping Dollar & Euro For Oil Trade With Iran And Turkey

Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak says the Kremlin is mulling taking payments for oil in national currencies, particularly with Turkey and Iran - circumventing the U.S. dollar. Novak added that both countries have expressed interest in the idea.
“There is a common understanding that we need to move towards the use of national currencies in our settlements. There is a need for this, as well as the wish of the parties,” said the energy minister.
Novak notes that rearranging their financial relationships to accept the national currencies would require an upgrade to the financial and economic mechanisms which facilitate the oil trade.
“This concerns both Turkey and Iran – we are considering an option of payment in national currencies with them. This requires certain adjustments in the financial, economic and banking sectors.”
For those paying attention, circumventing the U.S. dollar is exactly what both Saddam Hussein and Mummar Gaddafi threatened to do before being regime changed under the guise of humanitarianism. Then again, they didn't have nukes.
Iran - which has threatened to restart it's nuclear enrichment program within days, signed an agreement with Turkey to use local currencies in trade instead of the U.S. dollar and the Euro. The arrangement is aimed at improving economic ties and bilateral trade, while also undermining the West's primary currencies.
“Considering that the use of the dollar is banned for Iran and traders are literally using alternative currencies in their transactions, there is no longer any reason to proceed with invoices that use the dollar as the base rate,” said the Foreign Exchange Rules and Policies Affairs director fro the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Medhi Kasraeipour.
During a November meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the best way to sidestep US sanctions against the two countries would be a joint effort to circumvent the U.S. dollar and conduct bilateral trade - which would "isolate the Americans."
Last year, Venezuela stopped accepting U.S. dollars for oil payments in response to sanctions - requiring that imported and exported crude products be paid transacted in Euros.
The measure is designed to bypass financial sanctions President Donald Trump's administration leveled against Venezuela's government last month for jailing political opponents and creating a super body of pro-government delegates that bypasses all institutions. -Fox Business
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Venezuela was looking to “free” itself from the U.S. dollar, According to Reuters,
“Venezuela is going to implement a new system of international payments and will create a basket of currencies to free us from the dollar,” Maduro said in a multi-hour address to a new legislative “superbody.” He reportedly did not provide details of this new proposal.
Maduro hinted further that the South American country would look to using the yuan instead, among other currencies.
“If they pursue us with the dollar, we’ll use the Russian ruble, the yuan, yen, the Indian rupee, the euro,” Maduro also said.
Meanwhile, Venezuela's bolivar has lost nearly all of its value as the country spirals into an economic crisis.
"There's no way they can get anything under control in Venezuela unless they dollarize," says Steven Hanke, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who advised the governments of Ecuador and Montenegro when they ditched their currencies for the dollar. "The bolivar is gone already." -CNN
"Dollarization is a solution, but it's not the optimal solution," says Jean Paul Leidenz, senior economist at Ecoanalitica, a Venezuela-based research group. "It's an extreme measure."
Historical precedent suggests that dropping the U.S. dollar is ill advised. If the economic hitmen don't punish countries seeking to circumvent the greenback, other types of hitmen will be sent in to finish the job.
Comments
The one feel-good story of the day.
Turkey imports 100% of its oil,
Hopefully all of it will be paid for without Great Satan money.
Let's hope it comes true. And with more countries, too.
Thank you, Tyler.
Funny money IOU's with pictures of shady characters from the Middle East work about as well in S. America as the cartoon paper money Gammy brings back from vacation.
In reply to The one feel good story of… by directaction
If they were taking payment in gold I would buy some.
Accepting national currencies is a half measure at best.
In reply to Funny money doesn't work… by IntercoursetheEU
(snigger)
Well there is historical interest in Confederate and Zimbabwe currency as well.
In reply to If they were taking payment… by tmosley
well at least a confederate dalla will cost the most on ebay
In reply to He, he, he. by Arnold
Cue bitcoin Cash.
In reply to Funny money doesn't work… by IntercoursetheEU
Good Story? Good grief, Russia is using the dollar even to trade oil with Iran. DID YOU GET THAT.
Russia and Iran must use the DOLLAR even to do oil trade between EACH OTHER.
Good Grief Russia!!! How can that be? And articles/ZH posters claim Russia has some alternative to SWIFT. Putin does not even have Russia ready to trade oil outside the dollar or without SWIFT. And anyone thinks Russia is ready for any type of War? They cannot function without the dollar and SWIFT.
In reply to The one feel good story of… by directaction
Why should Russia consider anything. Just do it. As long a the US acts the clown with false-flags and goes on murdering people then dump to dollar.
In reply to Good Story? Good grief,… by Blankone
Because both those currencies are worthless outside of their borders?
In reply to Why should Russia consider… by FBaggins
I too would have imagined Russia was already doing this. They should be using Yuan. Everybody buys something from China.
In reply to Because both those… by Arnold
Your forgetting Russia has been accumulating a LOT of gold. I think they're the third largest holder now. Probably the second as most likely the US is (as usual) lying through their teeth about the supposed 8000 tons. I'd wager that was stolen long long ago.
In reply to Because both those… by Arnold
wait until they fiinish the baku grab. baku is turkish techically.
In reply to The one feel good story of… by directaction
When I moved and left the Fiat Plantation, I too stopped using the USD.
Now everyone, every store, and every utility company is using CHF instead.
They also accept hard AU and crypto, I am pleased to say.
In reply to The one feel good story of… by directaction
Shits getting real...
Bye bye petro dollar.
In reply to Shits getting real... by Bill of Rights
The truth wants to be known. It is only our own egos, the perpetual blue pill provider, that creates doubt and fear.
This analogy extends well to the perpetual red team versus blue team. Blue team lies and gets away with it, celebrates it. Red team champions truth and gets shit on for pointing it out and hurting others with reality and consequences.
In reply to Shits getting real... by Bill of Rights
One of these pictures is uglier than the other.
Gold??
Yeah but the U.S sanctioned Russia and dropped the dollar for them already. That's what the U.S does when it sanctions countries, cutting said country off from dollars. The American people aren't very bright. In fact most Americans are just plain stupid, the epitome of why the U.S ranks 35th place on the list of first world country comprehension.
"the epitome of why the U.S ranks 35th place on the list of first world country comprehension."
And that is why smart kids, who want to study at a REAL university (that is high in global rankings) do 2 things, to be able to study there:
1. Attend the Top 3-10 high schools in the state (one of top 3 if it's in a small state, and one of top 10 if it's a populous state)
2. Take tons of AP (Advance Placement) classes.
95% of US high schools are considered too inferior, to have their grads accepted abroad.
What a disgrace, for a nation to sink so low and to 'stink' so high.
In reply to Yeah but the U.S sanctioned… by MusicIsYou
That pic of Killary...lol...A smile is worth more than 1000 words
What about the photo of Kaddafi? They sodomized him with a rifle. That is one horrible way to die.
In reply to That pic of Killary...lol… by Labworks
So the WW3 is inevitable now for real.
Turkey and Iran are untrustworthy at the billion dollar level. Hillary and Obama were turning US into Russia, Iran, and Turkey. Trump is a turning away from isms an moving back to individual initiative. Who trusts Russia? Who trusts DC?
Went well for Venezuela.
so russia gets a shit ton of lira for oil. cool beans. now what? buy turkish real estate? to get it back to rubbles
their needs to be conduit for demand for lira. bonds to finance this balance sheet nightmare. who the fuck would carry this crap?
turkey isn't what i'd call a good risk. but maybe this partnership needs a sponsor like china. hmmm. didn't they just set up an exchange? to do exactly this. murica is shooting it's feet and soon will be chopping off both arms. somebody pull the trigger before the last arm can't suicide itself...
What they need is each country to pay in something that is protected from the fiat currency inflation. Gold, silver etc. The PM stays in China, Turkey, Iran, etc but you can keep it there until you need to buy some electronics, oranges and whatever Iran makes.
Your purchasing power in a foreign country is protected from being Venezuela'd into nothing. You use it when you need it. That means each country needs to focus on producing something of value to others. Produce or perish.
In reply to so russia gets a shit ton of… by new game
There is no valid reason a producer should not be able to trade his stuff for whatever they want to. Direct trade between two producers to me seems the smoothest possible deals. Keeps all the middlemen on the shortest leash?
Word of the Day:
DISINTERMEDIATION
Look it up. It's exactly what you describe.
In reply to There is no valid reason a… by VWAndy
It's not going to be easy at first, but once it is made to work a lot of other countries would find it liberating to dump dollar.
Good, enjoy spending your Turkish Lira
Considering? Vlad, snap out of it. Just hurry up and do it.
This is old news. It happened last year when the Chinese and the Russians signed the agreement to trade in yuans, and when the Russians forbid any exchanges of dollars at its ports. The pressure is on Turkey to do the same.
Russia to accept shit hole fiat currency over fiat dollar? Naw, they aren't that stupid.... well maybe.