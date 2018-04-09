Trade War Optimism Sparks Tech Buying-Panic - Nasdaq Futures Erase Friday's Collapse

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:07

Facebook and the rest of the megatech stocks are soaring out of the gate today, sending Nasdaq Futures back to unchanged from Thursday's close - pre-China-retaliation...

So no escalation in the trade war today means panic-buy stocks again?

 

And the S&P 500 is extending its bounce off the 200DMA...

 

For now, bonds ain't buying it...

Seasmoke Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

Of course the words of a coke addict make the markets go HIGH. 

But Kudlow spin will eventually wear off and no longer work and it will crash. Like all coke addicts go. 

 

Fuck You kudLOW. 

adr Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

The megacap stocks are just megawhale money laundering operations now.

Amazon could shut down selling garbage on their website for the next six months and the stock would still climb. It would be spun as bullish for future demand.

Facebook could disappear tomorrow and take a few hundred billion in market cap with it, but not have any effect on the economy.

The billions behind the megacaps doesn't exist, it never did. Like $700 billion in Cryptos, it is all expansion of multiples with a miniscule investment moving the market because there is no real volume.

Reality is reality, but thanks to Obozo the Clown spraying the audience with laughing gas, people believe the bullshit since everyone looks like they are smiling.