Trade War Optimism Sparks Tech Buying-Panic - Nasdaq Futures Erase Friday's Collapse

Facebook and the rest of the megatech stocks are soaring out of the gate today, sending Nasdaq Futures back to unchanged from Thursday's close - pre-China-retaliation...
So no escalation in the trade war today means panic-buy stocks again?
And the S&P 500 is extending its bounce off the 200DMA...
For now, bonds ain't buying it...
Comments
I'm pretty much convinced this rigged shit is never going to crash.
BTFD lives!
In reply to I'm pretty much convinced… by stocktivity
When the market does eventually crash it will be spun as "good for stocks" and "a great time to buy" all the way down. I would love to see SPX sub 666.
In reply to BTFD lives! by The_Juggernaut
pavlov's dog(s)
there is NO fear
In reply to When the market does… by flacon
I'm not certain if Kudlow is jerking the machines off, or visa versa, but it seems to be working !
In reply to pavlov's dog(s) by rccalhoun
Bond market is very interesting in here. Everyone's wondering if the winds are really changing. And if so is it by design.
In reply to I'm not certain if Kudlow is… by Giant Meteor
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Oh my. And I thought stocks were higher just because of fundamentals. How silly of me.
In reply to I'm not certain if Kudlow is… by Giant Meteor
Today will be wiped out tomorrow, so on and so forth ..
That's just how this shit goes in the new normal of the whipsaw and no i did not say rickshaw ..
In reply to Of course the words of a… by RhinoSilver
Why are you repeating other ZHers posts?
In reply to Of course the words of a… by RhinoSilver
So you've been buying with both fists? Thanks. Sold to you. :-)
In reply to I'm pretty much convinced… by stocktivity
Because Kudlow spoke a few soothing words? This was predictable and predicted.
WWIII = Bullish
Could be the most manic-depressive market of all time. Or just incredibly rigged. Wondering if the Plunge Protection Team gets paid overtime?
The boyz are making a killing on these huge moves, brother. Trump is probavbly letting them know in advance what stupid shit he is going to tweet the next day. "Get short, boyz, while I tweet about China, then BTFD while I send Kudlow out to smooth things over. And don't forget to break off a piece for me".
In reply to Could be the most manic… by Roger Ramjet
exactly- these leeches thrive on volatility and the Orange Dotard is delivering it Bigly
In reply to The boyz are making a… by Edward Morbius
and again, absolutely nothing has changed. Deja vu all over again.
Trade war optimism ..
Holy shit ..
"Trade wars are good and easy to win".
"I am a stable genius".
I am the King of Debt".
"I am going to drain the swamp".
In reply to Trade war optimism … by Giant Meteor
and don't forget "The stock market is a huge bubble at 18K!"
In reply to "Trade wars are good and… by Edward Morbius
Of course the words of a coke addict make the markets go HIGH.
But Kudlow spin will eventually wear off and no longer work and it will crash. Like all coke addicts go.
Fuck You kudLOW.
The megacap stocks are just megawhale money laundering operations now.
Amazon could shut down selling garbage on their website for the next six months and the stock would still climb. It would be spun as bullish for future demand.
Facebook could disappear tomorrow and take a few hundred billion in market cap with it, but not have any effect on the economy.
The billions behind the megacaps doesn't exist, it never did. Like $700 billion in Cryptos, it is all expansion of multiples with a miniscule investment moving the market because there is no real volume.
Reality is reality, but thanks to Obozo the Clown spraying the audience with laughing gas, people believe the bullshit since everyone looks like they are smiling.
I love the smell of distribution at the start of a week.
If some of us can relate to the Napoleonic Wars... a mere two centuries in the real view mirror of 'Economic War's'--- one can, and should realize it was Bonaparte's 'French Empire's', downfall?
Ps. [Again], as usual the Russian's were the crux'd of his downfall???
fucking history doesn't lie!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Continental_System
HELLO!?
IT' MANIPULATED TO CRUSH SHORTS
10 YEARS OF THIS BULLFIGHTING CAPE SHIT
There are no shorts as there is no market.
In reply to HELLO!?… by StheNine
There is no spoon.
In reply to There are no shorts as there… by FreeShitter
UP today, DOWN tomorrow?