Trump To Make "Major" Decision On Syria "By End Of Day"; Says "Assad Going To Pay A Price"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:04

With Israel already having conducted a trial balloon, or rather trial F-15 airstrike on a Syrian airfield overnight, now comes the US response. And according to Donald Trump, who moments ago was speaking to reporters, he will make a "major decision" on Syria in the next 24-48 hours, subsequently clarifying that the decision will come "very quickly" probably "by the end of today", adding that nothing is off the table.

"Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."

Taking a page from he Skripal affair, where the UK was recently humiliated for accusing Russia of being behind the attack only for UK chemical weapons experts to say there is zero evidence of this, Trump then also said that Assad is going to pay a price, even though here too there has been no evidence whatsoever that Assad, was actually behind the attack.

  • TRUMP SAYS ASSAD IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE

This entire episode of course is a rerun of what happened in February, when Rex Tillerson was the latest to blame Russia for the latest alleged "chemical attack" by the Assad regime, even though he later admitted he doesn't actually know who did it. It appears that the same thing is taking place now, although Trump's incentive to deflect from domestic affairs is great enough that the US now appears hell-bent on launching another round of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syria in the next several days.

And yes, just like in the Scrpal affair, it was once again Putin's fault:

  • TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK IN SYRIA
  • TRUMP SAYS EVERYBODY IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE

... just as it apparently is Putin's fault Trump is now in the White House.

Politics

Adolph.H. Pinto Currency Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

Netanyahu called trump. 

Trump will call Putin. 

Putin will answer: "yeah man whatever, we just dusted off our missiles last month so come get some. You remember that fire in the Trump tower from last week? Well that was nothing, I don't understand what made you feel so afraid... Btw we also have some of them pointed on tel Aviv for heavy metal effect.".

Trump will call back Netanyahu crying.

Netanyahu will then schedule an official visit to Moscow. 

Putin will welcome him Russian winter style and allocate 15 minutes, not more, to this embarrassing subject before kicking his ass on tv. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew. 

 

BullyBearish Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

shrump's ziobuddies are so happy they're BUYING the $HIT out of the market because we all know, WAR is the banker's BEST business...

 

and it's so easy to see, the israhelli's are the world's premier gassers..on the vanguard of gassing, even deploying poisonous gas with drones on unarmed citizens...

two hoots TuPhat Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people.  And most importantly no members are in elected positions.   The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power.  And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks.  Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out?????  Art of what deal?  MIGA (Make Israel Great Again)?

bluez 07564111 Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

I freaked out totally last night, and maybe the Tylers themselves chastised me. Can't blame them.

Since Trump started with this "Animal Assad" bullshit, considering that the gassing was so fake, and then... Well we really have Bolton back? Then Israeli F15s launched rockets against the Syrian airbase... And now Trump is going to announce "something" by the end of the day...

This is so sick. Why don't they and their families just go over there and fight it themselves? Why are these fools scaring innocent victims like me? I just want to sue them. Any good crazy lawyers around here?

Grimaldus pazmaker Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

I wonder why the lies....Trump should just come out and say it like it is----that the Saudi and Izzy backed Sunni head choppers are losing bad and the Saudis and Izzys are worried about Iran so we are going in to help the Saudi and Izzy backed headchoppers in order to thwart Iran. Cuz our Saudi and Izzy buddies are scared.

No lies about chem attacks needed. Everyone knows the chem attacks are by the desperate jihadi head choppers who are getting their asses handed to them by Assad, Russia and Iran.

And so if the Saudi's and the Izzy's are scared, so what? Let them f**king do something about it.

Big mistake if Trump escalates this bullsh*t.  This was Hillary's war so she could look "presidential" and a huge mistake for Trump to entertain anything but pulling troops out ASAP.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Grimaldus

spyware-free pazmaker Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Bolton is a draft dodger. 5-deferments during Viet Nam. He is more than happy sending Goy children to wars he fantasizes about.
And Russia will not stand down if their troops are attacked. Pray this ends up like before where the deconfliction hotline was used to pre-warn the Russians about the tomahawk launches and they fall in areas not occupied by Russian servicemen.

FBaggins ZENDOG Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

The elites have no real regard for commoners and will never do their own dirty work. 

The entire Zio-Nazi media, including Rush Limbaugh, KNOW the gas attack was another US-UK-Israeli-directed false flag like the last one and with no more credence than the recent Skripal fakery. Yet they and the deep-state control and tailor every utterance of their fake blow-hard president, and then applaud what he says.  There is no way that the Zio axis  is not responsible for the latest gas attack and there is no way  that the US strategic command did not order and approve proxy Israeli jets to do the bombings.  Wake up everyone! The war is on. There is not even a protest  movement this time because both the left and the right are totally co-opted and in the control of the same evil, evil Western bankster and corporate establishment. The people in the middle are just cannon fodder.   FU Mr. Trump and all you deep-state Nazi spokespeople. 

Deep Snorkeler Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Mighty Warlord Trump, Billionaire Faux-Populist

He's not a tactician or strategist,

he runs the White House, a pack of

unpleasant mobsters clinging to ratlines.

His pinhole mental horizon and creeping self-doubt

bode ill for obsolete Amerika.

 

gatorengineer Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

The real variable in all of this is that Iran has regulars on the Israeli border.  What the Jews are playing for is a Meaningful US strike on those forces.  If I were an Iranian in Syria tonight, I would want to be bedding down within shrapnel range of some russians.

Blankone Adolph.H. Mon, 04/09/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

The last time Trump sent missiles in to hit a Syria airbase he did just that. He called Putin and warned him to get his people out of the way, to not interfere and not to warn the Syrians. And Putin complied.

Israel just bombed a Syrian airbase, Putin cannot find the courage to react.
Trump killed two dozen Russian nationals in Syria, Putin did nothing.
One of the articles says Israel has flown and bombed Syria over 100 times since 2012. Putin - Nothing.
There is an article today that major Russia companies are close to bankruptcy due to US sanctions. Putin has no response. Russia may crumble from within just like 1990's.

Putin's bluff has been called several times. Putin is simply a coward.
They seem to want to finish Assad soon to move on Iran. Putin will not fight, it is not in him.

Thordoom Blankone Mon, 04/09/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

So in your infinite wisdom you are complaining Putin didn't take the bait and complied with WW3 a year go? WEll you might get what you want this time then. Maybe that will make you happy dumbass. Once The Russians get pushed too much and cornered like in any war they will go full out and you might find out why Napoleon or Hitler  could't do the job. What do oyu think this queer western armies goign to do when the savage  starts with a real army capable to not only defend it self but win. Are you fuckign insane or what. This is not a fucking video games. Grow the fuck up and smell the reality you twat. 