Trump To Make "Major" Decision On Syria "By End Of Day"; Says "Assad Going To Pay A Price"

With Israel already having conducted a trial balloon, or rather trial F-15 airstrike on a Syrian airfield overnight, now comes the US response. And according to Donald Trump, who moments ago was speaking to reporters, he will make a "major decision" on Syria in the next 24-48 hours, subsequently clarifying that the decision will come "very quickly" probably "by the end of today", adding that nothing is off the table.
Pres. Trump tells @jonkarl that Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin "may" bear responsibility for suspected chemical attack in Syria.— ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2018
"Everybody's going to pay a price. He will, everybody will." https://t.co/XVBNMzyHKc pic.twitter.com/Q48LXfQRnG
"Very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity," the president told reporters during a Cabinet meeting. "We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen. So we'll be looking at that barbaric act and studying what's going on."
Taking a page from he Skripal affair, where the UK was recently humiliated for accusing Russia of being behind the attack only for UK chemical weapons experts to say there is zero evidence of this, Trump then also said that Assad is going to pay a price, even though here too there has been no evidence whatsoever that Assad, was actually behind the attack.
- TRUMP SAYS ASSAD IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE
This entire episode of course is a rerun of what happened in February, when Rex Tillerson was the latest to blame Russia for the latest alleged "chemical attack" by the Assad regime, even though he later admitted he doesn't actually know who did it. It appears that the same thing is taking place now, although Trump's incentive to deflect from domestic affairs is great enough that the US now appears hell-bent on launching another round of Tomahawk cruise missiles on Syria in the next several days.
And yes, just like in the Scrpal affair, it was once again Putin's fault:
- TRUMP SAYS PUTIN MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ATTACK IN SYRIA
- TRUMP SAYS EVERYBODY IS GOING TO PAY A PRICE
... just as it apparently is Putin's fault Trump is now in the White House.
Comments
lol
More 4D chess for peace in Syria?
Fuck. I voted for Trump and I feel I am paying the price.
In reply to lol by rejected
fake zio-nazi news from the president
In reply to Fuck. I voted for Trump and… by tenpanhandle
Same old story:
Soros-funded 'White Helmets' NGO caught faking 'civilian casualties of Russian airstrikes' in Syria
and:
https://www.sott.net/article/302997-Soros-funded-White-Helmets-NGO-caught-faking-civilian-casualties-of-Russian-airstrikes-in-Syria
The West will completely lose any credibiity.
In reply to fake zio-nazi news from the… by DingleBarryObummer
Netanyahu called trump.
Trump will call Putin.
Putin will answer: "yeah man whatever, we just dusted off our missiles last month so come get some. You remember that fire in the Trump tower from last week? Well that was nothing, I don't understand what made you feel so afraid... Btw we also have some of them pointed on tel Aviv for heavy metal effect.".
Trump will call back Netanyahu crying.
Netanyahu will then schedule an official visit to Moscow.
Putin will welcome him Russian winter style and allocate 15 minutes, not more, to this embarrassing subject before kicking his ass on tv.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to Same old story:… by Pinto Currency
shrump's ziobuddies are so happy they're BUYING the $HIT out of the market because we all know, WAR is the banker's BEST business...
and it's so easy to see, the israhelli's are the world's premier gassers..on the vanguard of gassing, even deploying poisonous gas with drones on unarmed citizens...
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
I would bet it's "BOMBS AWAY"
In reply to shrump's ziobuddies are so… by BullyBearish
In reply to I would bet it's "BOMBS… by manofthenorth
I say, send those who choose to fight, and let them do the fighting. Send every war monger in Congress and their family over on the first aircraft so they can parachute in.
Anyone in the extended Trump family serve?
In reply to "Assad is going to pay a… by RhinoSilver
Ask tmosley.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
You people are incapable of learning, aren't you?
This will be no different than North Korea.
In reply to Ask tmosley. by 07564111
Exactly ~ no different from North Korea
Trump being a blowhard there (& nothing happens)
Trump being a blowhard here (& nothing happens)
mosley being a shoeshine boy (and nothing happens)
In reply to You people are incapable of… by tmosley
1. Trump: "Must leave Syria"
2. Generals: "no. You must stay in Syria"
3. False flag nerve gas in Syria
4. Trump: "we must stay in Syria"
- its that easy because were that dumb and thats why Americans must die fighting Isreals wars and why Christians must kill Muslims for Jews
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Trump, aching for more war to make the swamp great again. And after this blows over it will be time for another mass shooting in the US.
In reply to 1. Trump:Must leave Syria… by strannick
This is not a military mission, it is a State Dept/CIA/NSA/Brookings mission with no clear objectives that will be/can be presented to the people. And most importantly no members are in elected positions. The constitution is now irrelevant and realistically, neutered by this new power. And the President is NOT commander-in-chief of those agencies/think tanks. Even as commander-in-chief he is incapable of pulling the military out????? Art of what deal? MIGA (Make Israel Great Again)?
In reply to Trump, aching for more war… by TuPhat
It looks like Trump got another "deal" - he is now allowed to influence domestic economics in return for not messing with CIA/MIC foreign policy agenda.
In reply to This is not a military… by two hoots
Shoeshine boy was humble and lovable.
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Sweet Polly Purebred was a NILF (so he's got that going 4 him)
In reply to Shoeshine boy was humble and… by binky
North Korea committing to denuclearization is "nothing".
Do you see why you have zero credibility?
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
Kim committed to nothing : there have been NO talks ;)
In reply to North Korea committing to… by tmosley
I don't need to have any credibility... I'm not the POTUS...
If giving [Bolton hiring] Trump a hand job for his ego trips gets you off, then knock yourself the fuck out.
In reply to North Korea committing to… by tmosley
mosley = dickshine boy ;)
In reply to Exactly ~ no different from… by DillyDilly
I freaked out totally last night, and maybe the Tylers themselves chastised me. Can't blame them.
Since Trump started with this "Animal Assad" bullshit, considering that the gassing was so fake, and then... Well we really have Bolton back? Then Israeli F15s launched rockets against the Syrian airbase... And now Trump is going to announce "something" by the end of the day...
This is so sick. Why don't they and their families just go over there and fight it themselves? Why are these fools scaring innocent victims like me? I just want to sue them. Any good crazy lawyers around here?
In reply to Ask tmosley. by 07564111
I agree! Bolton should lead the charge and then every damn warmongering chickenhawk in congress and their children.
I know just about everyone on here thinks Putin will put up a fight but I have a feeling he won't respond very much, unless Russian troops/infrastructure take a direct hit.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
I wonder why the lies....Trump should just come out and say it like it is----that the Saudi and Izzy backed Sunni head choppers are losing bad and the Saudis and Izzys are worried about Iran so we are going in to help the Saudi and Izzy backed headchoppers in order to thwart Iran. Cuz our Saudi and Izzy buddies are scared.
No lies about chem attacks needed. Everyone knows the chem attacks are by the desperate jihadi head choppers who are getting their asses handed to them by Assad, Russia and Iran.
And so if the Saudi's and the Izzy's are scared, so what? Let them f**king do something about it.
Big mistake if Trump escalates this bullsh*t. This was Hillary's war so she could look "presidential" and a huge mistake for Trump to entertain anything but pulling troops out ASAP.
Grimaldus
In reply to I agree! Bolton should lead… by pazmaker
You're still operating under the delusion that POTUS gets a say.
In reply to I wonder why the lies… by Grimaldus
I see what you mean. POTUS doesn't get a say. He gets a lot of Tweets though.
In reply to You're still operating under… by crossroaddemon
Bolton is a draft dodger. 5-deferments during Viet Nam. He is more than happy sending Goy children to wars he fantasizes about.
And Russia will not stand down if their troops are attacked. Pray this ends up like before where the deconfliction hotline was used to pre-warn the Russians about the tomahawk launches and they fall in areas not occupied by Russian servicemen.
In reply to I agree! Bolton should lead… by pazmaker
The Jews never get tired of demonstrating how they have full control of US military assets and won't hesitate to use them to further their own nefarious purposes.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
The elites have no real regard for commoners and will never do their own dirty work.
The entire Zio-Nazi media, including Rush Limbaugh, KNOW the gas attack was another US-UK-Israeli-directed false flag like the last one and with no more credence than the recent Skripal fakery. Yet they and the deep-state control and tailor every utterance of their fake blow-hard president, and then applaud what he says. There is no way that the Zio axis is not responsible for the latest gas attack and there is no way that the US strategic command did not order and approve proxy Israeli jets to do the bombings. Wake up everyone! The war is on. There is not even a protest movement this time because both the left and the right are totally co-opted and in the control of the same evil, evil Western bankster and corporate establishment. The people in the middle are just cannon fodder. FU Mr. Trump and all you deep-state Nazi spokespeople.
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
Besides themselves, not a fucken chance!!
In reply to I say, send those who choose… by ZENDOG
There will be blood. We'll see if it follows the same pattern as before. Russians given notice and tomahawks sent to a remote airbase with half of them being shot down.
In reply to I would bet it's "BOMBS… by manofthenorth
Trump cannot resist both Netanyahu and Bolton having their hands up his ass regarding Syria.
In reply to shrump's ziobuddies are so… by BullyBearish
This is such a nothing burger, If a whole city is gassed, ok, but these are very localized gassings.
Not to mention they are done by the CIA.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
or the ZIA
In reply to This is such a nothing… by Bud Dry
cia is mossad's
Clandestine Israhelli Army
In reply to or the ZIA by Bastiat
Mighty Warlord Trump, Billionaire Faux-Populist
He's not a tactician or strategist,
he runs the White House, a pack of
unpleasant mobsters clinging to ratlines.
His pinhole mental horizon and creeping self-doubt
bode ill for obsolete Amerika.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
"bode ill for obsolete Amerika"
Yes,,, Amerika is obsolete
I just wish we could somehow get back to America. Too late, I fear.
In reply to Mighty Warlord Trump,… by Deep Snorkeler
The real variable in all of this is that Iran has regulars on the Israeli border. What the Jews are playing for is a Meaningful US strike on those forces. If I were an Iranian in Syria tonight, I would want to be bedding down within shrapnel range of some russians.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
The last time Trump sent missiles in to hit a Syria airbase he did just that. He called Putin and warned him to get his people out of the way, to not interfere and not to warn the Syrians. And Putin complied.
Israel just bombed a Syrian airbase, Putin cannot find the courage to react.
Trump killed two dozen Russian nationals in Syria, Putin did nothing.
One of the articles says Israel has flown and bombed Syria over 100 times since 2012. Putin - Nothing.
There is an article today that major Russia companies are close to bankruptcy due to US sanctions. Putin has no response. Russia may crumble from within just like 1990's.
Putin's bluff has been called several times. Putin is simply a coward.
They seem to want to finish Assad soon to move on Iran. Putin will not fight, it is not in him.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Putin is an adult and knows the seriousness of the situation. Unlike the US, he has a plan. He's not going to just throw missiles around like a child throwing a tantrum.
In reply to The last time Trump sent… by Blankone
Yes- but if you have the muscle at some point don't you have to stand up to the schoolyard bully?
In reply to Putin is an adult and knows… by Slimedon1
If the bully just beats up your locker as a loud show off force to keep up appearances for everyone but you... why would you bloody the bully's nose for next to no benefit?
Let the bully do what he's going to do and keep it to yourself until you have a use for some quid pro quo.
In reply to Yes- but if you have the… by Juggernaut x2
Iraq, Libya, Serbia, Yemen, Syria, dead diplomats, dead russian choir, dead russian business leaders, over 2 dozen dead russian nationals, dead russian general
There has been plenty of blood, no? But as you say, let them do what they are doing is the Putin way.
In reply to If the bully just beats up… by Mr. Bones
Timing is everything.
In reply to Yes- but if you have the… by Juggernaut x2
Blankone is a broken record. "Putin is a pussy". He typically avoids talking about the bigger picture and facts that counter that narrative. His superficial armchair analysis is a joke and saying it's trollish is being polite.
In reply to Putin is an adult and knows… by Slimedon1
So in your infinite wisdom you are complaining Putin didn't take the bait and complied with WW3 a year go? WEll you might get what you want this time then. Maybe that will make you happy dumbass. Once The Russians get pushed too much and cornered like in any war they will go full out and you might find out why Napoleon or Hitler could't do the job. What do oyu think this queer western armies goign to do when the savage starts with a real army capable to not only defend it self but win. Are you fuckign insane or what. This is not a fucking video games. Grow the fuck up and smell the reality you twat.
In reply to The last time Trump sent… by Blankone
+1 x 1000
In reply to So in your infinite wisdom… by Thordoom
Putin made the threats and tried to bluff. Only to be bitch slapped again.
Russia/Soviets fell in the early 1990's, and is in danger of doing so again.
Putin is the Soviet political police/secret police officer. His gang replaced Yeltsin's.
Do not worry, Putin will not fight.
In reply to So in your infinite wisdom… by Thordoom
"Do not worry, Putin will not fight."
Tell that to the Georgians and Ukranians and the Sunni ragheads in Syria. You're too dull to realize it's a blessing Russia and the U.S. have not had direct confrontation yet.
In reply to Putin made the threats and… by Blankone